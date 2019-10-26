Girls cross country: Castelli leads St. Viator to second at regional

Led by a second-place finish from junior Katie Castelli the St. Viator girls cross country team finished second with 61 points Saturday at its own Class 2A girls cross country regional.

Castelli finished in a time of 18:04 and was backed up by teammates Mary Grace Hegberg (9th), Joy Bergstrom (14th), Maddie Reddin (16th) and Mia Raftery (20th).

Vernon Hills won the team race, while Carmel, St. Francis and Fenton also advanced to next week's Fenton sectional.

Vernon Hills freshman Rose Sheridan won the race in a time of 18:03.2.

Class 3A at Lake Forest: Wheeling earned a Hoffman Estates sectional berth by finishing fifth. Freshman Brenda Torres was the Wildcats' top finisher in a time of 17:50. Libertyville freshman Sheila Tucker won the race in a time of 17:25.2. The Wildcats were also the team champions. Warren, Lake Forest, Stevenson and Zion-Benton also advanced.

Class 3A at Niles West: Maine South finished third and Elk Grove sixth to advance to the Lake Park sectional. Sophomore Maria Marcucci took fourth place for Maine South while Elk Grove was led by senior Sam Wadas (24th). Junior Alyssa Valle of Maine East (29th), freshman Kennedy Young of Maine West (33rd) and junior Mae Lin McGing of Maine West (43rd) qualified as individuals.