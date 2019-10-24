Koekkoek says dealing with benchings was no easy task

Sitting out game after game as a healthy scratch is tough on most players.

And it was no different for Blackhawks defenseman Slater Koekkoek during some of his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Koekkoek, who slotted back into the Hawks' lineup against Philly on Friday because of an injury to Connor Murphy, admitted it took a while before he learned how to deal with the constant benchings.

"I have a good support system with my family," said Koekkoek, who at times bends the ear of his older sister, who works for Hockey Canada in Calgary. "My sister has been a great role model … for me. If I ever need to talk to someone, she's usually it."

Tampa Bay drafted Koekkoek with the 12th pick in 2012, and he was traded to the Hawks last season in exchange for Jan Rutta. He played 29 games for Tampa Bay in 2016-17 and 48 for its AHL franchise, then saw 35 games with the Lightning in 2017-18 and a combined 31 games with Tampa Bay and Chicago last season.

Against the Flyers on Thursday, he was on the third pairing with Erik Gustafsson. Calvin de Haan moved up to the top pairing with Duncan Keith.

Koekkoek was out for five straight games, so he knew the first shift or two had the potential to be awkward.

He was willing to do whatever it took to get comfortable, though.

And that included talking to himself.

"It's about doing something that first shift," Koekkoek said, "whether you're talking in your head (going), 'All right, here we go, Slater. Get your feet going.'

"It's a little bit of talk, a little bit of physicality. Whatever it takes. Get that first pass in. You've got to look for little things like, 'Oh, my skates feel good tonight. Or my stick is perfect.' "

Murphy update:

The decision to place Connor Murphy on long-term injured reserve means the Blackhawks will be without one of their top defensemen for longer than the original two-week timetable. A player on LTIR will miss at least 24 days, meaning Murphy can't return until November 16 at Nashville.

Without Murphy in the lineup, the Hawks allowed 9 goals in their first two games. With him, they allowed just 11 regulation scores in five games.

"It's a hole, but it's an opportunity for other guys to take more of a role," said coach Jeremy Colliton. "Everyone wants to play more. (They) say, 'I can do more. I'll play better if I play more.'

"Well, here's an opportunity. Ultimately that could help our depth down the road."

Slap shots:

Brendan Perlini and Zack Smith were healthy scratches against Philadelphia. … The last time a Blackhawks player younger than Kirby Dach (18 years, 274 days) scored a goal came when Steve McCarthy (18 years, 245 days) did so on the power play on Oct. 6, 1999. … Heading into Thursday's action, the Blackhawks led the league with 31.9 hits per game. Calvin de Haan was tied for second among individuals at 4.6.