Cook County scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 24

Football

AP Top Ten

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sports writers:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way E. (8) (8-0) 80 1

2. Loyola (6-2) 66 2

3. Warren (8-0) 59 3

4. Home-Flossmoor (7-1) 54 5

5. Neuqua Valley (7-1) 52 T6

6. Minooka (8-0) 36 8

7. Niles Notre Dame (7-1) 35 4

8. Oswego (8-0) 24 9

9. Hinsdale Central (7-1) 19 T6

10. Bolingbrook (6-2) 5 10

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 4, Maine South 3, Edwardsville 1, Huntley 1, St. Charles East 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mt. Carmel (7) (8-0) 79 1

2. Nazareth (1) (8-0) 69 2

3. Glenbard West (8-0) 67 3

4. Hersey (8-0) 49 4

5. Phillips (7-1) 47 5

6. Batavia (6-2) 37 7

7. Rolling Meadows (8-0) 34 6

8. Willowbrook (7-1) 27 9

9. Normal Community (7-1) 21 10

10. Benet (6-2) 4 8

Others receiving votes: Glenbard East 4, DeKalb 1, Maine West 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chat-Glenwood (7) (8-0) 79 1

2. Crete-Monee (1) (8-0) 71 2

3. Simeon (6-1) 62 3

4. Prairie Ridge (7-1) 54 6

(tie) Richards (7-1) 54 5

6. Antioch (7-1) 31 7

7. Providence (6-2) 30 8

8. Cary-Grove (6-2) 19 4

9. Normal West (6-2) 17 NR

10. Peoria Central (7-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Lemont 8, Yorkville 3, Kaneland 2.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (9) (8-0) 90 1

2. Sterling (8-0) 77 2

3. Hillcrest (7-1) 68 T3

4. Rockford Boylan (8-0) 60 T3

5. Montini (6-2) 51 5

6. Sycamore (7-1) 43 6

7. St. Rita (5-3) 35 8

8. Kankakee (7-1) 24 9

9. Carbondale (7-1) 20 10

10. Dunlap (7-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Joliet Catholic 6, Marion 2.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (7) (8-0) 88 2

2. Coal City (2) (8-0) 82 3

3. Richmond-Burton (8-0) 58 4

4. St. Francis (7-1) 52 10

5. IC Catholic (7-1) 51 1

6. Mt. Zion (8-0) 49 6

7. Stillman Valley (8-0) 48 5

8. Columbia (8-0) 30 8

9. Illinois Valley Central (8-0) 15 NR

10. Effingham (7-1) 7 7

Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 6, Murphysboro 4, Bishop McNamara 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Genoa-Kingston 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Williamsville (7) (8-0) 97 2

2. Byron (1) (7-1) 87 3

3. Wilmington (1) (7-1) 69 1

3. Beardstown (1) (8-0) 69 4

5. Vandalia (8-0) 65 5

6. Fairfield (8-0) 54 7

7. Princeton (7-1) 37 9

8. DuQuoin (8-0) 32 NR

9. Breese Mater Dei (7-1) 14 NR

10. Pana (7-1) 12 8

Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Mt. Carmel 4, Eureka 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Fieldcrest (6) (8-0) 95 1

2. Clifton Central (3) (8-0) 92 2

3. Maroa-Forsyth (7-1) 78 3

4. Gibson City (1) (7-1) 73 4

5. Decatur St. Teresa (7-1) 62 5

6. Knoxville (8-0) 50 6

7. Sterling Newman (7-1) 38 7

8. Bismarck-Henning (7-1) 32 8

9. Auburn (6-2) 20 9

10. Flora (6-2) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Chester 3.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (9) (8-0) 90 1

2. Mow. Central A&M (8-0) 79 2

3. Ann-Wethersfield (8-0) 68 3

4. Morrison (8-0) 55 4

5. Aquin (8-0) 53 7

6. Hope Academy (7-1) 45 8

7. Camp Point Central (7-1) 31 9

8. Forreston (6-2) 20 6

9. Athens (6-2) 15 10

10. Carrollton (7-1) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 9, Kirkland Hiawatha 5, Tuscola 4, Ottawa Marquette 3, Arcola 2, Argenta-Oreana 2

Standings

Mid-Suburban East

School All Conf. Playoff pts.

W-L W-L

*Hersey 8-0 4-0 33

*Rolling Meadows 8-0 4-0 31

*Prospect 6-2 2-2 33

Buffalo Grove 3-5 1-3 40

Elk Grove 2-6 1-3 39

Wheeling 0-8 0-4 44

Mid-Suburban West

School All Conf. Playoff pts.

W-L W-L

*Fremd 6-2 4-0 43

*Conant 6-2 2-2 31

Barrington 5-3 2-2 40

Palatine 3-5 2-2 45

Hoffman Estates 4-4 1-3 42

Schaumburg 3-5 1-3 36

CCL/ESCC Purple

School All Conf. Playoff pts.

W-L W-L

St. Viator 4-4 2-0 39

Marian Central 4-4 1-1 32

St. Patrick 2-6 1-1 34

Carmel 1-7 0-3 38

Central Suburban North

School All Conf. Playoff pts.

W-L W-L

*Maine West 7-1 4-0 26

*Deerfield 6-2 3-1 38

Highland Park 4-4 3-1 34

Vernon Hills 4-4 1-3 27

Niles North 3-5 1-3 29

Maine East 0-8 0-4 41

Central Suburban South

School All Conf. Playoff pts.

W-L W-L

*Maine South 6-2 4-0 38

New Trier 4-4 3-1 36

Glenbrook South 3-5 3-1 42

Evanston 3-5 2-2 32

Glenbrook North 3-5 0-4 31

Niles West 0-8 0-4 39

West Suburban Gold

School All Conf. Playoff pts.

W-L W-L

*Willowbrook 7-1 5-0 30

*Proviso East 6-2 4-1 25

Downers Grove S. 5-3 4-2 30

Hinsdale South 3-5 2-3 34

Leyden 2-6 2-3 39

Addison Trail 1-7 1-4 41

Morton 0-8 0-5 41

Girls tennis

Thursday's results

IHSA State meet

class 2a

Team results

Lake Forest 24; Hinsdale Central 18, New Trier 18; Stevenson 12; Glenbard West 10; Glenbrook South 9, Libertyville 9, Naprville Central 9; Barrington 8, St. Ignatius College Prep 8, York 8, Highland Park 8, Neuqua Valley 8, Sandburg 8, Rockford Auburn 8; Lake Park 7; Jacobs 6, O'Fallon 6, Fremd 6; Quincy Sr. 5; Metea Valley 4, Belleville West 4, Deerfield 4, Edwardsville 4, Elk Grove 4, Lyons 4, Lockport 4, Naperville North 4, Normal Community West 4, Niles West 4, Wheaton Warrenville South 4; Belleville East 3, Conant 3, Moline 3, Lincoln-Way Central 3, Lincoln-Way West 3, Oak Park-River Forest 3, Oswego East 3; Batavia 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Glenbard North 2, Cary-Grove 2, Downer Grove South 2, Homewod-Flossmoor 2, Lincoln-Way East 2, Mundelein 2, Maine South 2; Champaign Centennial 1, Marist 1, Huntley 1, Normal Community 1, Oak Lawn Richards 1, Niles North 1, West Chicago 1.

Singles

Championship bracket

Second Round

249. Kiley Rabjohns (Lake Forest) d. Basma Raja (O.P.-River Forest) 6-0, 6-0; 250. Analisa Cruz (Lake Park) d. Julia Ross (New Trier) 6-0, 6-2; 251. Hannah Neuman (Neuqua Valley) d. Natalie Singh (Lincoln-Way West) 6-0, 6-0; 252. Gianna Nikoleit (York) d. Madeline Hills (Barrington) 1-6, 6-2, (10-6); 253. Jacquelyne Qi (Naperville Central) d. Sage Hills (Glenbard North) 6-2, 6-2; 254. Helena Cilella (St. Ignatius College Prep) d. JoJo Skaer (Belleville East) 6-0, 6-0; 255. Nicole Hu (Hinsdale Central) d. Sonia Mehta (Stevenson) 6-2, 6-2; 256. Abby Penados (Niles West) d. Chloe Siegfort (Jacobs) 6-3, 6-3; 257. Margaret Forkner (Libertyville) d. Chloe Koons (Edwardsville) 6-2, 6-1; 258. Peyton Oda (Elk Grove) d. Jocelyn Canellis (Sandburg) 6-2, 6-3; 259. Melissa Cartis (York) d. Annie Wang (Deerfield) 6-3, 6-3; 260. Ali Benedetto (New Trier) d. Emaira Saini (St. Charles East) 6-0, 6-1; 261. Ivvy Hicks (St. Ignatius College Prep) d. Vanessa Vaisanen (Glenbrook South) 6-3, 6-1; 262. Autumn Rabjohns (Lake Forest) d. Ainika Hou (Stevenson), 6-3, 6-2; 263. Emily Orlove (Wheaton Warrenville South) d. Otone Odajima (Quincy Sr.) 6-4, 6-1; 264. Belen Nevenhoven (Rockford Auburn) d. Makayla Buenafe (Oswego East) 6-1, 6-0.

Third Round

281. Kiley Rabjohns (Lake Forest) d. Analisa Cruz (Lake Park) 6-2, 6-3; 282. Hannah Neuman (Neuqua Valley) d. Gianna Nikoleit (York) 6-0, 6-1; 283. Jacquelyne Qi (Naperville Central) d. Helena Cilella (St. Ignatius College Prep) 6-2, 6-4; 284. Nicole Hu (Hinsdale Central) d. Abby Penados (Niles West) 6-0, 6-1; 285: TBD; 286. Ali Benedetto (New Trier) d. Melissa Cartis (York) 6-2, 6-1; 287. Autumn Rabjohns (Lake Forest) d. Ivvy Hicks (St. Ignatius College Prep) 6-1, 6-4; 288. Belen Nevenhoven (Rockford Auburn) d. Emily Orlove (Wheaton Warrenville South) 6-2, 6-2,

doubles

Championship bracket

Second Round

249. Sienna Lopez/Shannele Lopez (Glenbard West) d. Niyanthi Puliyala/Amani Alvi (Barrington) 6-3, 6-3; 250. Jenna Horne/Elle Stewart (Glenbrook South) d. Ali Mueller/Megan Mueller (O'Fallon) 6-1, 6-0; 251. Alaina Kolli/Athena Kolli (Stevenson) d. Chrissa Dimitrakakos/Jillian Urgello (Downers Grove South) 6-0, 6-0; 252. Kathryn Murphy/Anna Raab (Highland Park) d. Carolyn Page/Maya Nash (Homewood-Flossmoor) 6-1, 6-0; 253. Sarah Badawi/Caroline Kotarski (Hinsdale Central) d. Emily Kettering/Madeline Gentry (Normal Community West) 6-1, 6-0; 254. Kaitlyn Fiedler/Taylor Fiedler (Belleville West) d. Alexandra Dram/Katie Liu (Naperville Central) 6-1, 6-3; 255. Lili Goshgarian/Clara Goshgarian (Lake Forest) d. Regina Lee/Molly Grace (Maine South) 6-2, 6-1; 256. Julia Canellis/Jayme Gross (Sandburg) d. Karina Los/Alina Krembusewski (Cary-Grove) 6-2, 6-2; 257. Anastasia Bozovic/McKenna Sands (Lyons) d. Harley Ondo/Mia Schwada (Bradley-Bourbonnais) 6-4, 6-2; 258. Ashtin Hara/Monika Glueck (New Trier) d. Lindsay Cunningham/Isha Desai (Jacobs) 6-0, 6-0;259. Irene Zhang/Tiffany Zhang (Naperville North) d. Natalie Barth/Kamila Kalinowska (Lockport) 6-2, 6-5; 260. Nika Belova/Salma Alsikafi (Lake Forest) d. Emma Rimkunas/Kara Rimkunas (Lincoln-Way Central) 6-0, 6-0; 261. Miley Brunner/Kate Macaluso (O'Fallon) d. Emma Chirila/Ashley Samuta (Glenbard West) 6-3, 6-2; 262. Samara Michael/Halle Michael (Highland Park) d. Sam Kim/Sofia Hutchison (Barrington) 6-1, 6-2; 263. Gracie Ha/Kellie Ha (Fremd) d. Mikayla Edquiban/Alexis Hyde (Mundelein) 6-1, 6-1; 264. Zoe Limparis/Katie Dollens (Hinsdale Central) d. Erika Patrow/Leah Desserich (Glenbrook South) 6-1, 6-1.

Third Round

281. Sienna Lopez/Shannele Lopez (Glenbard West) d. Jenna Horne/Elle Stewart (Glenbrook South) 6-2, 6-4; 282. Alaina Kolli/Athena Kolli (Stevenson) d. Kathryn Murphy/Anna Raab (Highland Park) 6-1, 6-1; 283. Sarah Badawi/Caroline Kotarski (Hinsdale Central) d. Kaitlyn Fiedler/Taylor Fiedler (Belleville West) 6-2, 6-1; 284. Lili Goshgarian/Clara Goshgarian (Lake Forest) d. Julia Canellis/Jayme Gross (Sandburg) 6-2, 6-1; 285. Ashtin Hara/Monika Glueck (New Trier) d. Anastasia Bozovic/McKenna Sands (Lyons) 7-5, 6-3; 286. Nika Belova/Salma Alsikafi (Lake Forest) d. Irene Zhang/Tiffany Zhang (Naperville North) 6-3, 6-2; 287. Miley Brunner/Kate Macaluso (O'Fallon) d. Samara Michael/Halle Michael (Highland Park) 6-3, 6-3; 288. Zoe Limparis/Katie Dollens (Hinsdale Central) d. Gracie Ha/Kellie Ha (Fremd), 6-1, 0-6, 6-2.

class 1a

Team results

Chicago University High 19, Benet Acad. 19; Latin 14; 4. St. Anthony 12; Normal University High 8; Joliet Catholic 7, Maple Park Kaneland 7, Quincy Notre Dame 7, Wheaton St. Francis 7; Dunlap 6, Lakes 6, Providence Catholi 6, Ottawa 6; Zion-Benton 5, Rochester 5, Teutopolis 5, Troy Triad 5; St. Viator 4, F.W. Parker 4, Elgin Acad. 4, Timothy Christian 4, Highland 4, Johnsburg 4, Nazareth Acad. 4, LaSalle-Peru 4, Marion 4, Metamora 4, Newton 4, Peoria Notre Dame 4, Richmond-Burton 4, Southland College Prep Charter 4, Rockford Boylan 4, Vernon Hills 4, Wauconda 4. Wheaton Acad. 4; IMSA 3, Belleville Althoff 3, Bloomington 3, Champaign Central 3, St. Thomas More, Charleston 3, Rock Island Alleman 3, Sycamore 3, Washington 3, Woodstock North 3; Antioch 2, Bethalto Civic Memorial 2, Geneseo 2, Jersey 2, Mascoutah 2, Fenwik 2, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 2, Sterling 2, Carbondale 1, Carmi-White County 1, Centralia 1, Dixon 1, Flora 1, Herrin 1, Mattoon 1, Carmel 1, Olney Richland County 1, Tinley Park 1, Waterloo 1, Regina Dominican 1.

Singles

Championship bracket

Third Round

81. Megan Heuser (Lakes) d. Rebecca Bellick (F.W. Parker) 6-0, 6-1; 82. Piper Schrepferman (Kaneland) d. Ashley Meeky (Southland College Prep Charter) 6-0, 6-2; 83. Mia Bertino (Joliet Catholic) d. Sanskriti Sarav (Chicago University) 6-2, 6-2; 84. Lucy Mitchell (Latin) d. Jacelyn Street (Newton) 6-2, 6-2; 85. Emilee Mossman (St. Anthony) d. Cassandra Lee (Timothy Christian) 6-1, 6-3; 86. Emma Davis (Providence Catholic) d. Karishma Bhalla (Grayslake Central) 6-3, 6-2; 87. Daniella Nenadovich (Benet Acad.) d. Savannah Webb (Richmond-Burton) 6-3-6-2; 88. Emma Baker (Chicago University) d. Evelyn Wells (Triad) 6-0, 6-0.

doubles

Championship bracket

Third Round

81. Isabella Kellemeier/Emilee Pak (Chicago University) d. Lizzy Herr/SJ Weidner (Nazareth Academy) 6-1, 6-0; 82. Alli Brumleve/Macy Probst (Teutopolis) d. Olivia Hamm/Ellie Howland (Wheaton Academy) 7-6 (2), 6-3; 83. Alyssa Batcheler/Alice Mihas (Latin) d. Natalie Muldowney/MiaBella Provenzano (Rockford Boylan Catholic) 6-3, 6-2; 84. Allison Kowalke/Averee Greene (St. Anthony) d. Angela Mathew/Rachel Zilligen (Benet Acad.) 6-2, 6-0; 85. Jane Price/Marnie Kopec (Wheaton St. Francis) d. Elaine Sarazen/Talia Truska (Latin) 6-1, 6-3; 86. Amaya Fernandes/Abby Totten (Normal (University d. Megan Hackman/Sophia Esquivel (Wauconda) 6-0, 6-0; 87. Ella Marvel/Regan O'Fallon (Ottawa) d. Ashley Gordon/Noelle Lanton (Elgin Acad.) 6-4, 6-0; 88. Kendall Schrader/Kaitlyn Lee (Benet Acad.) d. Kamile Aleksaite/Gracie Cittadino (Johnsburg) 6-2, 6-2.

Girls volleyball

Thursday's results

south elgin d. schaumburg 25-15, 25-14

Attack: SE: Sembdner kill, Worden 11 kills, Negron 6 kills, Elders 3 kills, Tusa 3 kills, Wilson kill. Serving: SE: Worden 3 aces, Negron ace, Hunter ace, Tusa ace, McGough 2 aces. Setting: SE: Cunniffe 20 assists, Worden assist, McGough 3 assists. Digs: SE: Cunniffe 5, Worden 7, Negron, Elders, Hunter 3, Tusa, McGough 9.

Women's results

harper d. rock valley 25-21, 18-25, 25-11, 25-16

Attack: H: Reiter 13 kills, Kandefer 13 kills, Jaciunas 9 kills, Rothenberg 6 kills, Serving: H: Pfaller 26-27, 2 aces, Reiter 23-24, 4 aces, Rothenberg 7-8, ace, Bauer 6-9, ace, Setting: H: Pfaller 44 assists, Digs: H: Causiello 10, Agoranos 14, Pfaller 14, Kandefer 6, Rothenberg 12, Alimorong 8, Reiter 10.

Upcoming events

today

Football

Conant at Palatine, 7:30 p.m.

Elk Grove at Buffalo Grove, 7 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at Fremd, 7:30 p.m.

Prospect at Wheeling, 7:30 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Hersey, 7 p.m.

Schaumburg at Barrington, 7:30 p.m.

Carmel at St. Viator, 7 p.m. (Forest View)

Hinsdale South at Leyden, 7:30 p.m.

Maine South at New Trier, 7 p.m.

Maine West at Highland Park, 7 p.m.

Vernon Hills at Maine East, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 3A

Maine West regional

New Trier vs. Leyden, 5 p.m.

Rolling Meadows regional

Round Lake vs. Warren, 5 p.m.

St. Charles North regional

St. Charles North vs. Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Stevenson regional

Fremd vs. Stevenson, 5 p.m.

Weaton North regional

West Chicago vs. Glenbard North, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Lemont regional

Lemont vs. St. Viator, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming

Deerfield at Maine East, 5 p.m.

Glenbrook North at Maine South, 5 p.m.

Maine West at Highland Park, 6 p.m.

Girls tennis

IHSA State meet

Girls volleyball

Lake Park invitational (Fremd, Hersey, Prospect, 5 others), 4:30 p.m.

Schaumburg Christian at Woodlands Ac., 6 p.m.

Saturday, october 26

Boys cross country

IHSA Regionals

Class 3A

Conant, Fremd, Hersey, Hoffman Estates, Prospect, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg at Prospect regional, 11 a.m.

Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Palatine at Palatine regional, 11 a.m. (Deer Grove East Forest Preserve)

Stevenson, Wheeling at Lake Forest regional, 11 a.m.

Elk Grove, Maine East, Maine South, Maine West at Niles West regional, 11:30 a.m.

Leyden at Whitney Young regional, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A

St. Viator at St. Viator regional, 11 a.m.

Boys soccer

IHSA Regional finals

Class 3A

Buffalo Grove regional

Barrington vs. Buffalo Grove, 6 p.m.

Conant regional

Geneva vs. Glenbard West, 3 p.m.

Evanston regional

Evanston vs. Prospect, 3 p.m.

Girls cross country

IHSA Regionals

Class 3A

Conant, Fremd, Hersey, Hoffman Estates, Prospect, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg at Prospect regional, 10 a.m.

Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Palatine at Palatine regional, 10 a.m. (Deer Grove East Forest Preserve)

Stevenson, Wheeling at Lake Forest regional, 10 a.m.

Elk Grove, Maine East, Maine South, Maine West at Niles West regional, 10:30 a.m.

Leyden at Whitney Young regional, 11:45 a.m.

Class 2A

St. Viator at St. Viator regional, 10 a.m.

Girls swimming

Highland Park invitational (Maine South, Maine West), 1 p.m.

Girls tennis

IHSA State meet

Girls volleyball

Lake Park invitational (Fremd, Hersey, Prospect, 5 others), 9 a.m.

Monday, october 28

Girls volleyball

IHSA Regionals

CLASS 4A

Barrington regional

Game 1: (16) Highland Park vs. (17) Zion-Benton (17), 6 p.m.

Rolling Meadows regional

Game 1: (15) Rolling Meadows vs. (17) Schaumburg, 6 p.m.

Proviso West regional

Game 1: (16) Leyden vs. (17) Proviso West, 6 p.m.

tuesday, october 29

Girls volleyball

IHSA Regionals

Barrington regional

Game 2: (1) Libertyville vs. winner game 1, 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: (8) Barrington vs. (9) Grant, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Zurich regional

Game 1: (2) Cary-Grove vs. (13) Lake Zurich, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: (7) Warren vs. (10) Buffalo Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Palatine Regional

Game 1: (3) Stevenson vs. (15) Waukegan, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: (6) Palatine vs. (11) Wheeling, 6:30 p.m.

Rolling Meadows regional

Game 2: (1) Loyola vs. winner game 1, 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: (8) Prospect vs. (9) Niles North, 6:30 p.m.

Conant regional

Game 1: (2) Hersey vs. (16) Elk Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: (7) Niles West vs. (12) Conant, 6:30 p.m.

New Trier regional

Game 1: (3) Fremd vs. (14) Hoffman Estates, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: (5) New Trier vs. (10) Maine West, 6:30 p.m.

Proviso West regional

Game 2: (1) Wheaton Warrenville South vs. winner game 1, 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: (8) Maine South vs. (9) West Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Ridgewood regional

Game 1: (4) Deerfield vs. (13) Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: (5) St. Viator vs. (11) Ridgewood, 6:30 p.m.

wednesday, october 30

Boys soccer

IHSA Sectional semifinals, TBA