Report: Cubs to hire David Ross as manager

The Chicago Cubs are hiring former catcher David Ross to be their next manager, according to reports. (AP Photo/Benny Sieu, File, 2016)

The Chicago Cubs are going to hire 2016 World Series standout and fan favorite David Ross to be their next manager, according to reports on ESPN.com.

The former Cubs catcher could be named manager as soon as Thursday, the first World Series off day, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Ross, 42, has won two World Series as a player -- with the Cubs in 2016 and with the Red Sox in 2013. He has served as special assistant with the Cubs, but he has not served as a manager at any level, according to the Sun-Times.