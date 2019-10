Fox Valley scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 21

Monday's results

Volleyball

Riverside-Brookfield d. Aurora Central Catholic 25-23, 21-25, 25-23

Harvest Christian d. Christian Life 25-23, 25-15

Elgin Academy d. Schaumburg Christian 25-21, 25-21

Upcoming events

Today

Volleyball

ICCP at Aurora Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Elmwood Park at Aurora Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Elgin at Bartlett, 5:30 p.m.

Wheaton North at Batavia, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Ridge at Burlington Central, 6 p.m.

Cary-Grove at Jacobs, 6 p.m.

CL South at McHenry, 6 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Crystal Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Geneva at Glenbard North, 5:30 p.m.

Huntley at Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Kaneland at Sycamore, 6 p.m.

Timothy Christian at Rosary, 6:30 p.m.

Larkin at Streamwood, 5:30 p.m.

St. Edward at St. Francis, 6 p.m.

South Elgin at Glenbard East, 5:30 p.m.

St. Charles East at Lake Park, 5:30 p.m.

St. Charles North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 5:30 p.m.

Plainfield South at West Aurora, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 3A Dundee-Crown regional

No. 2 Dundee-Crown vs. No. 15 Rockford Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Huntley regional

No. 3 South Elgin vs. No. 14 Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A St. Charles North regional

No. 4 Addison Trail vs. No. 13 St. Charles North, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Glenbard East vs. No. 12 Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Conant regional

No. 2 Geneva vs. No. 15 Conant, 4:30 p.m. No. 6 Glenbard West vs. No. 11 Bartlett, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Crystal Lake South regional

No. 2 Crystal Lake South vs. Woodstock North, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Wheaton Academy regional

No. 1 Wheaton Academy vs. No. 8 IMSA, 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 Kaneland vs. No. 6 Rochelle, 6:30 p.m.

Boys cross country

Bartlett at Prospect Knights Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Girls cross country

Bartlett at Prospect Knights Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, oct. 23

Volleyball

Proviso West at CL South, 6 p.m.

St. Charles East at Downers Grove North, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 3A Dundee-Crown regional

No. 7 Streamwood vs. No. 10 Cary-Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Huntley regional

No. 6 Huntley vs. No. 11 Larkin, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Harlem regional

No. 1 Jacobs vs. Harlem, 5 p.m.

Class 3A Lake Park regional

No. 2 St. Charles East vs. Willowbrook, 5 p.m.

No. 7 York vs. No. 9 Lake Park, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Metea Valley regional

No. 3 West Aurora vs. No. 14 Plainfield Central, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A Crystal Lake South regional

No. 3 Woodstock vs. No. 5 Prairie Ridge, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Hampshire regional

No. 2 Sycamore vs. No. 7 Marmion, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 St. Edward vs. No. 5 Hampshire, 6:30 p.m.

ThursDAY, oct. 24

Volleyball

Aurora Christian at Guerin Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Glenbard East at Batavia, 5:30 p.m.

Burlington Central at Huntley, 6 p.m.

Cary-Grove at Prairie Ridge, 6 p.m.

CL South at Jacobs, 6 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Lasalle Peru at Kaneland, 6 p.m.

Rosary at St. Edward, 6:30 p.m.

South Elgin at Schaumburg, 6 p.m.

West Aurora at Plainfield North, 5:30 p.m.

Hinckley Big Rock at Westminster Christian, 6 p.m.

Girls tennis

State

Girls swimming

Huntley at CL Co-op, 04:30 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Mchenry, 4:30 p.m.

Jac/Hamp at Woodstock North, 4:30 p.m.

FriDAY, oct. 25

Football

Aurora Central Catholic at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.

Aurora Christian at Wheaton Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Streamwood at Bartlett, 7:30 p.m.

Wheaton North at Batavia, 7:30 p.m.

Cary Grove at Burlington Central, 7 p.m.

CL South at Prairie Ridge, 7 p.m.

Huntley at Dundee-Crown, 7 p.m.

East Aurora at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Geneva at Glenbard North, 7:30 p.m.

Hampshire at McHenry, 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake Central at Jacobs, 7 p.m.

Lasalle Peru at Kaneland, 7 p.m.

Joliet Catholic at Marmion, 7:30 p.m.

Larkin at Glenbard East, 7:30 p.m.

St. Edward at Ridgewood, 7 p.m.

Fenton at South Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles East at Lake Park, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7:30 p.m.

Oswego East at West Aurora, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 3A Huntley regional

Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A St. Charles North regional

Championship game, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Crystal Lake South regional

Championship game, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Wheaton Academy regional

Championship game, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Bartlett, Dundee-Crown at Lake Park Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

State

SaturDAY, oct. 26

Football

Metro East Lutheran at Westminster Christian, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Bartlett, Dundee-Crown at Lake Park Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Batavia at Lewis University, TBA

Boys and girls cross country

Class 3A St. Charles North regional

Class 3A Oswego East regional

Class 3A Rockton Hononegah regional

Class 3A Palatine regional

Class 2A Kaneland regional

Class 1A Winnebago regional

Class 1A Seneca regional

Boys soccer

Class 3A Dundee-Crown regional

Championship game, 3 p.m.

Class 3A Harlem regional

Championship game, 3 p.m.

Class 3A Conant regional

Championship game, 3 p.m.

Class 3A Lake Park regional

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Metea Valley regional

Championship game, 3 p.m.

Class 2A Hampshire regional

Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

State