DuPage County scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 21

Notice

To report scores:

Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald by e-mailing prepsports@dailyherald.com.

Girls volleyball

Monday's results

Lake Zurich d. Wheaton North 26-24, 25-20

Fenton d. elmwood Park 25-15, 25-21

Fenton -- Zagotti (9 assists, 9 svc pts, 3 aces); Krebasch (4 kills, 7 svc pts, 4 aces); Mitchell (3 kills)

College football

Sunday's late results

College of DuPage 47, Carthage 0

Carthage 0 0 0 0 --0

Coll. of DuPage 14 19 0 14 --47

SCORING PLAYS

COD -- Lacy 49 run (Miller kick).

COD -- Nwokenkwo 59 run (Miller kick).

COD -- Smith 45 run (kick no good).

COD -- Smith 36 run (Miller kick).

COD -- Butts 29 pass from Little (PAT blocked).

COD -- Robertson 46 pass from Vatter (Miller kick).

COD -- Thaxton 64 run (Miller kick).

Upcoming events

today

Boys soccer

Class 1A IC Catholic Prep sectional semifinals

Montini vs. Chicago University, 5 p.m.

Timothy Christian vs. Noble Golder, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Glenbard South regional

Benet vs. St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard South vs. Fenton, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Wheaton Academy regional

Wheaton Academy vs. IMSA, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Wheaton North regional

West Chicago vs. Hoffman Estates, 4:30 p.m.

Wheaton North vs. Glenbard North, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A St. Charles North regional

Addison Trail vs. St. Charles North, 5 p.m.

Glenbard East vs. Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Conant regional

Glenbard West vs. Bartlett, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A Bolingbrook regional

Naperville North vs. Plainfield East/Romeoville winner, 5 p.m.

Class 3A Morton regional

Downers Grove North vs. Jones, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Benet at Marist, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at Naperville North, 5:30 p.m.

Downers Grove North at Lyons, 5:30 p.m.

Fenton at West Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Geneva at Glenbard North, 5:30 p.m.

Glenbard South at East Aurora, 5:30 p.m.

Glenbard West at Proviso West, 5:30 p.m.

Hinsdale South at Addison Trail, 5:30 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep at Aurora Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Metea Valley at Neuqua Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at Downers Grove South, 5:30 p.m.

Oak Park-River Forest at York, 5:30 p.m.

South Elgin at Glenbard East, 5:30 p.m.

St. Charles East at Lake Park, 5:30 p.m.

St. Charles North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 5:30 p.m.

St. Edward at St. Francis, 6 p.m.

Streator at Lisle, 6:30 p.m.

Timothy Christian at Rosary, 6:30 p.m.

Waubonsie Valley at Naperville Central, 5:30 p.m.

Westmont at Wheaton Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Wheaton North at Batavia, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23

Boys soccer

Class 3A Lake Park regional

St. Charles East vs. Willowbrook, 5 p.m.

York vs. Lake Park, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Metea Valley regional

West Aurora vs. Plainfield Central, 4:30 p.m.

Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A Oswego regional

Waubonsie Valley vs. Plainfield South, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Naperville Central regional

Naperville Central vs. Batavia, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Hinsdale Central regional

Hinsdale Central vs. Downers Grove South, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Downers Grove South at Glenbard West, 5:30 p.m.

St. Charles East at Downers Grove North, 5:30 p.m.

St. Francis at IC Catholic Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at Plainfield North, 5:30 p.m.

Willowbrook at Leyden, 5:30 p.m.

Girls swimming

Fenton at Riverside-Brookfield Tri Meet, 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 24

Girls volleyball

Benet at Providence Catholic, 6 p.m.

Chicago Christian at Timothy Christian, 6:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Naperville Central, 5:30 p.m.

Glenbard East at Batavia, 5:30 p.m.

Glenbard West at Addison Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Joliet Catholic at Hinsdale South, 5:30 p.m.

Naperville North at Neuqua Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Waubonsie Valley at Metea Valley, 5:30 p.m.

West Chicago at Willowbrook, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

State tournament in Northwest suburbs

Girls swimming

Neuqua Valley at Naperville North, 5 p.m.

Waubonsie Valley at Metea Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, October 25

Football

Aurora Central Catholic at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.

Aurora Christian at Wheaton Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Christian at Westmont, 7 p.m.

Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South, 7:30 p.m.

East St. Louis at Naperville Central, 7 p.m.

Fenton at South Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Geneva at Glenbard North, 7:30 p.m.

Glenbard West at Oak Park-River Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Hinsdale South at Leyden, 7:30 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:15 p.m.

Larkin at Glenbard East, 7:30 p.m.

Lyons at Hinsdale Central, 7:30 p.m.

Morton at Addison Trail, 7:30 p.m.

Naperville North at Waubonsie Valley, 7 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at Metea Valley, 7 p.m.

Providence Catholic at Montini, 7:30 p.m.

Proviso East at Willowbrook, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles East at Lake Park, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7:30 p.m.

Streator at Lisle, 7 p.m.

West Chicago at Glenbard South, 7:30 p.m.

Wheaton North at Batavia, 7:30 p.m.

York at Proviso West, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 1A sectional

Final, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Wheaton Academy regional

Final, 4 p.m.

Class 3A Wheaton North regional

Final, 6 p.m.

Class 3A St. Charles North regional

Final, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A Morton regional

Final, 5 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Glenbard North at Lake Park Lancer Invite, 4:30 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep Jean Field Invite, 5 p.m.

Wheaton Academy at Vernon Hills, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis

State tournament in Northwest suburbs

Girls swimming

Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley at Metea Valley Diving Invite, 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 26

Football

Nazareth at Benet (Benedictine University), 11 a.m.

Boys soccer

Class 2A Glenbard South regional

Final, 5 p.m.

Class 3A Lake Park regional

Final, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Conant regional

Final, 3 p.m.

Class 3A Metea Valley regional

Final, 3 p.m.

Class 3A Oswego regional

Final, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A Bolingbrook regional

Final, 3 p.m.

Class 3A Naperville Central regional

Final, 3 p.m.

Class 3A Hinsdale Central regional

Final, 3 p.m.

Boys cross country

Lisle, Wheaton Academy, Montini, Westmont, IC Catholic, Timothy Christian at Class 1A Walther Christian regional, 2:30 p.m. at Miller Meadow Forest Preserve

Glenbard South at Class 2A Elmwood Park regional, 11 a.m.

Fenton, St. Francis at Class 2A St. Viator regional, 11 a.m. at Melas Park

Benet, Hinsdale South at Class 2A Bremen regional, 1:45 p.m. at Midlothian Meadows

Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South, Hinsdale Central at Class 3A Lyons Twp. regional, 2 p.m. at South Campus

Addison Trail, Glenbard East, Glenbard North, Lake Park, Willowbrook, Wheaton North, WW South, York at Class 3A Glenbard West regional, 11 a.m. at Camera Park

West Chicago at Class 3A St. Charles North regional, 11:30 a.m. at Leroy Oakes Forest Preserve

Metea Valley, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley at Class 3A Oswego East regional, 11 a.m.

Girls cross country

Lisle, Wheaton Academy, Montini, Westmont, IC Catholic, Timothy Christian at Class 1A Walther Christian regional, 1:30 p.m. at Miller Meadow Forest Preserve

Glenbard South at Class 2A Elmwood Park regional, 10 a.m.

Fenton, St. Francis at Class 2A St. Viator regional, 10 a.m. at Melas Park

Benet, Hinsdale South at Class 2A Bremen regional, 1 p.m. at Midlothian Meadows

Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South, Hinsdale Central at Class 3A Lyons Twp. regional, 1 p.m. at South Campus

Addison Trail, Glenbard East, Glenbard North, Lake Park, Willowbrook, Wheaton North, WW South, York at Class 3A Glenbard West regional, 10 a.m. at Camera Park

West Chicago at Class 3A St. Charles North regional, 10:30 a.m. at Leroy Oakes Forest Preserve

Metea Valley, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley at Class 3A Oswego East regional, 10 a.m.

Girls volleyball

Glenbard North at Lake Park Lancer Invite, 9 a.m.

IC Catholic Prep Jean Field Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming

Benet, Downers Grove North at Highland Park Invite, 1 p.m.

Glenbard East-North co-op at Wheaton co-op, 10 a.m.

Glenbard South-West co-op, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley at Metea Valley Mustang Invite, 10 a.m.

Naperville North at Deerfield Invite, 9 a.m.

West Chicago at Highland Park Invite, 1 p.m.

Girls tennis

State tournament in Northwest suburbs

College football

Augustana at Wheaton College, 1 p.m.

Carthage at North Central, 1 p.m.

Elmhurst at Millikin, 1 p.m.

Eureka at Benedictine, 1 p.m.