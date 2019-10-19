 

Stunner! Illini upset Wisconsin on last-second field goal

  • Associated PressIllinois' Donny Navarro (86) takes the ball in for a touchdown ahead of Wisconsin defenders Rachad Wildgoose (5) and Donte Burton (17) during the first half on Saturday in Champaign.

    Associated PressIllinois' Donny Navarro (86) takes the ball in for a touchdown ahead of Wisconsin defenders Rachad Wildgoose (5) and Donte Burton (17) during the first half on Saturday in Champaign.

 
Updated 10/19/2019 3:11 PM

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN -- James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field as time expired and Illinois pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 on Saturday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Tony Adams picked off a pass for the Illini (3-5, 1-3 Big Ten), who were 30 ½-point underdogs, at midfield with 2:33 remaining that led to the winning field goal. Dre Brown's tackle-breaking 13-yard run got Illinois to the Wisconsin 25 and then the Illini with 34 second left and then set up McCourt to attempt a game-winner.

Wisconsin had not trailed this season and was looking to roll into a showdown with No. 3 Ohio State next week in Columbus. Instead, the Badgers (6-1, 4-1) blew a nine-point lead in the final 9:46 of the fourth quarter.

Heisman Trophy contender Jonathan Taylor rushed 28 times for 132 yards and one touchdown for Wisconsin, but he also had a fumble in Illinois territory in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Illinois comeback.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 