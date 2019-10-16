DuPage County scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 16

Notice

To report scores:

Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald by e-mailing prepsports@dailyherald.com.

Boys soccer

Wednesday's results

Elgin 3, West Chicago 2

Elgin 1 2 --3

West Chicago 0 2 --2

Scoring -- E: Sanchez, Padilla-Lopez, Berrum. WC: Martinez, Morfin.

Streamwood 0, Glenbard east 0

Goalkeepers -- GE: Urias (5 saves).

Glenbard South 4, South Elgin 1

Scoring -- GS: Cohen; Cohen; Rzewuski (Biancalana); Cohen (Alcala). Goalkeepers -- GS: Drinane (7 saves)

Tuesday's late results

Class 1A Lisle regional

Lisle 8, Gage Park 0

Montini 6, Westmont 1

Boys cross country

Illinois Cross Country Coaches Poll

Week 6

1. St. Charles East 120; 2. Sandburg 107; 3. Wheaton Warrenville South 104; 4. York 96; 5. Hersey 88; 6. New Trier 84; 7. Lyons 63; 8. Maine South 60; 9. Waubonsie Valley 42; 10. Jones College Prep 40; 11. Oswego East 38; 12. Naperville Central 36; 13. Naperville North 20; 14. Lake Zurich 17; 15. Downers Grove North 14

Best of the rest -- Hinsdale Central, Neuqua Valley, Batavia, Barrington, Lockport, Minooka, Palatine, Wheaton North, Glenbrook South

Girls volleyball

Wednesday's results

West Chicago d. Hampshire 25-14, 18-25, 25-20

West Chicago -- Lowell (21 digs); Smith (13 kills, 15 digs); Quiroz (15 digs, 28 assists).

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Addison Trail 25-11, 25-23

Addison Trail -- A.Severino (1 ace, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig); reyes (14 assists, 5 digs); Villegas (1 block); D'Ambrose (4 kills, 1 block, 6 digs); Bielanski (1 ace, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 17 digs); Johnson (2 kills, 1 dig); Bartosik (5 digs); Wirbicki (5 digs).

Tuesday's late results

wheaton Academy d. Bishop McNamara 24-26, 25-20, 25-15

IC Catholic Prep d. Timothy Christian 25-19, 25-20

IC Catholic Prep -- Hurt (22 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace); Wagner (13 kills, 1 block); Sobon (13 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace); Brachmann (2 kills, 3 blocks); Leslie (11 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace). .

Girls cross country

Illinois Cross Country Coaches Poll

Week 6

1. Naperville North 105; 2. Downers Grove South 98; 3. Yorkville 87; 4. Hinsdale Central 86; 5. Glenbard West 74; 6. Batavia 69; 7. Barrington 64; 8. York 58; 9. Wheaton Warrenville South 46; 10. Prospect 43; 11. Oswego 32; 12. Fremd 18; 13. Lyons 16; 14. Downers Grove South 13; 15T. Lockport 10; 15T. Neuqua Valley 10

Best of the rest -- Oak Park-River Forest, Naperville Central, O'Fallon, New Trier, Minooka, St. Charles East, Oswego East, Huntley.

Men's soccer

Wednesday's results

Dominican 3, Benedictine 1

Upcoming events

today

Boys soccer

Downers Grove North at Bartlett, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard North at Whitney Young, 6:30 p.m.

Metea Valley at West Aurora, 4:30 p.m.

Naperville North at Downers Grove South, 6:30 p.m.

West Chicago at Willowbrook, 6:30 p.m.

Wheaton North at Leyden, 6:30 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at St. Charles East, 6:30 p.m.

York at Hinsdale South, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Bartlett at Glenbard North, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop McNamara at Westmont, 5:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Waubonsie Valley, 5:30 p.m.

DeLaSalle at Montini, 6 p.m.

Downers Grove North at Glenbard East Autumnfest, 5:30 p.m.

Glenbard South at Nazareth Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Hinsdale South at Downers Grove South, 5:30 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep at St. Edward, 6:30 p.m.

Lisle at Peotone, 7 p.m.

Lockport at Downers Grove South, 5:30 p.m.

Naperville North at Metea Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at Naperville Central, 5:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Timothy Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Wheaton Academy at Batavia, 5:30 p.m.

Girls swimming

Addison Trail-Willowbrook co-op at Hinsdale South, 5 p.m.

Downers Grove South at Leyden, 5 p.m.

Glenbard South-West co-op at York, 5 p.m.

Hinsdale Central at Oak Park-River Forest, 5 p.m.

Lake Park at St. Charles East, 5 p.m.

Lyons at Downers Grove North, 5 p.m.

Metea Valley at Neuqua Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Waubonsie Valley at Naperville Central, 5 p.m.

Friday, October 18

Football

Addison Trail at Hinsdale South, 7:30 p.m.

Benet at St. Rita, 7:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Naperville Central, 7:30 p.m.

DeLaSalle at Montini, 7:30 p.m.

Downers Grove South at Leyden, 7:30 p.m.

Fenton at East Aurora, 7 p.m.

Glenbard North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7:30 p.m.

Glenbard South at Glenbard East, 7:30 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Park at Geneva, 7:30 p.m.

Lisle at Peotone (Peotone Jr. High), 7 p.m.

Lyons at Downers Grove North, 7:30 p.m.

Metea Valley at Waubonsie Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at Naperville North, 7 p.m.

Oak Park-River Forest at York, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside-Brookfield at Wheaton Academy, 7:15 p.m.

St. Edward at Westmont, 7 p.m.

Streamwood at West Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wheaton North at St. Charles East, 7:30 p.m.

Willowbrook at Morton, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Benet at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Timothy Christian regional

Final, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis

IC Catholic Prep at Class 1A Timothy Christian sectional

Benet, Glenbard South, Lisle, Montini, Wheaton Academy at Class 1A St. Francis sectional

Addison Trail, Fenton at Class 2A Glenbrook South sectional

Glenbard East, Willowbrook, York, Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South, Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South at Class 2A Lyons Twp. sectional

Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley, Naperville Central at Class 2A Naperville North sectional

Lake Park at Class 2A Schaumburg sectional

Glenbard West, Glenbard North, West Chicago, Wheaton North, WW South at Class 2A St. Charles North sectional

Girls volleyball

Addison Trail at Maine West Invite, 5 p.m.

Benet, Downers Grove North, Glenbard South, Glenbard West, Naperville Central, Waubonsie Valley, Wheaton Warrenville South at Glenbard East Autumnfest Invite, 5 p.m.

Glenbard North, Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South, Naperville North, St. Francis, Timothy Christian at Plainfield Central Harvest Festival, 5 p.m.

Girls swimming

Glenbard North-East co-op, Wheaton Warrenville co-op at St. Charles North, 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 19

Football

Hinsdale Central at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 1A Lisle regional

Final, 2 p.m.

Boys cross country

Addison Trail, Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South, Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South, Willowbrook, York at West Suburban Conference Meet, TBD

Fenton, Glenbard East, Glenbard South, West Chicago at Upstate Eight Conference Meet (Elgin HS), TBA

Lisle Independent Classic Invite (Community Park), 9 a.m.

Metea Valley, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley at Waubonsie Valley DuPage Valley Conference Meet, 9 a.m.

Montini at CCL Conference Meet (Lewis University), 8 a.m.

Timothy Christian, Wheaton Academy at Elmwood Park MSC Championship Meet, 9 a.m.

Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville Southa at Lake Park DuKane Conference Championships (East Campus), 9 a.m.

Girls volleyball

Addison Trail at Maine West Invite, 9 a.m.

Benet, Downers Grove North, Glenbard South, Glenbard West, Naperville Central, Waubonsie Valley, Wheaton Warrenville South at Glenbard East Autumnfest Invite, 8 a.m.

Glenbard North, Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South, Naperville North, St. Francis, Timothy Christian at Plainfield Central Harvest Festival, 8 a.m.

Westmont, Lisle at Plano Invite, 8 a.m.

Willowbrook at Lincoln-Way Central Autumn Knights Tournament, 8 a.m.

Girls swimming

Addison Trail, Metea Valley, Willowbrook at Glenbrook South, Noon

Downers Grove North, Hinsdale Central, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley at Evanston Diving Invite, 10:30 a.m.

Fenton, St. Francis, York at Maine East Relays, 9 a.m.

Glenbard North, Lake Park at Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South, 10 a.m.

Hinsdale Central, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley at New Trier Trevian Relays, Noon

Girls tennis

IC Catholic Prep at Class 1A Timothy Christian sectional

Benet, Glenbard South, Lisle, Montini, Wheaton Academy at Class 1A St. Francis sectional

Addison Trail, Fenton at Class 2A Glenbrook South sectional

Glenbard East, Willowbrook, York, Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South, Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South at Class 2A Lyons Twp. sectional

Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley, Naperville Central at Class 2A Naperville North sectional

Lake Park at Class 2A Schaumburg sectional

Glenbard West, Glenbard North, West Chicago, Wheaton North, WW South at Class 2A St. Charles North sectional

Girls cross country

Addison Trail, Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South, Glenbard West, Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South, Willowbrook, York at West Suburban Conference Meet, TBA

Fenton, Glenbard East, Glenbard South, West Chicago at Upstate Eight Conference Meet, TBA

Glenbard North, Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South at Lake Park DuKane Conference Championships (East Campus), 9 a.m.

Metea Valley, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley at DuPage Valley Conference Meet (Waubonsie Valley), 9 a.m.

Montini at GCAC Conference Meet (Lewis University), 8 a.m.

Timothy Christian, Wheaton Academy at MSC Championship Meet (Elmwood Park), 9 a.m.

College football

Benedictine at Wis. Lutheran College, 1 p.m.

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 1 p.m.

North Central at Carroll University, 1 p.m.

Washington Univ. St. Louis at Wheaton College, 6 p.m.