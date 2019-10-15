Downers Grove North honors memory of volleyball player struck, killed by car

Downers Grove North dedicated its volleyball match Tuesday to the memory of Beth Dunlap.

Beth, a rising junior player, was struck by a car as she crossed the street to go to school on Feb. 19 and died a few days later. A Naperville man has been charged with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide in her death.

Tuesday's match, which was against York, raised money for the Beth Dunlap 18 Fund, which serves underprivileged youth volleyball players. Everyone who donated received a purple LED bracelet.