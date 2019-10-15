Downers Grove North honors memory of volleyball player struck, killed by car
Updated 10/15/2019 8:01 PM
Downers Grove North dedicated its volleyball match Tuesday to the memory of Beth Dunlap.
Beth, a rising junior player, was struck by a car as she crossed the street to go to school on Feb. 19 and died a few days later. A Naperville man has been charged with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide in her death.
Tuesday's match, which was against York, raised money for the Beth Dunlap 18 Fund, which serves underprivileged youth volleyball players. Everyone who donated received a purple LED bracelet.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.