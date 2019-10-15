 

Downers Grove North honors memory of volleyball player struck, killed by car

  • Downers Grove North and York players shine flashlights on their phones Tuesday night and display purple bracelets in memory of Beth Dunlap, a Downers North volleyball player struck and killed outside the school in February.

  • Many players donned purple No. 18 jerseys in memory of Beth Dunlap on Tuesday at the Downers North-York volleyball match in Downers Grove.

  • Tuesday night's Downers North-York volleyball match in Downers Grove raised money for the Beth Dunlap 18 fund.

  • Downers Grove North's Beth Dunlap died Feb. 22, a few days after she was struck by a car.

Daily Herald report
Updated 10/15/2019 8:01 PM

Downers Grove North dedicated its volleyball match Tuesday to the memory of Beth Dunlap.

Beth, a rising junior player, was struck by a car as she crossed the street to go to school on Feb. 19 and died a few days later. A Naperville man has been charged with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide in her death.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Tuesday's match, which was against York, raised money for the Beth Dunlap 18 Fund, which serves underprivileged youth volleyball players. Everyone who donated received a purple LED bracelet.

