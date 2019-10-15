Boys soccer: Juarez's 2 goals lead Lake Zurich past Carmel

Andrew Juarez scored twice and added an assist, and Lake Zurich's boys soccer team defeated host Carmel Catholic 5-3 in a nonconference match on Tuesday night.

Eryk Grabowski, Nate Wenzel and Aiman Naqvi also scored for the Bears (6-9-4). Naqvi, Erik Rejent, Mikolaj Wierzbicki and Alejandro Campos had assists as well.

Carmel fell to 5-10.

Vernon Hills 2, Lake Forest 1: Carlos Aguilar and Carlos Chaires scored on Senior Night, as the host Cougars captured the nonconference match.

Valdemar Nambo had an assist for Vernon Hills (8-8-2), and keeper Keven Martinez made 5 saves.

"It seems the boys are clicking at the right time," Cougars coach Mike McCaulou said. "They are giving it all they have headed into playoffs, and that is all we can ask. Great team win."

Warren 1, Round Lake 1: Round Lake scored the equalizer in the second half of the nonconference match.

Luke Schoenbrunn scored off an assist from Ishaan Shah in the 14th minute for Warren (12-3-4).