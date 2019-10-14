Nylander returns to Chicago Blackhawks lineup, scores big goal

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom (77) and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook, right, fall on Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Chicago.

Alexander Nylander, who was a healthy scratch against San Jose on Saturday, scored a key goal for the Chicago Blackhawks in their 3-1 victory over Edmonton at the United Center on Monday.

Nylander gave the Hawks a 2-0 lead when he outraced D-man Joel Persson for the puck and flipped it past goalie Mike Smith at 6:20 of the third period.

Nylander wasn't perfect in his return as he gave up a prime scoring chance to Connor McDavid late in the second period after having the puck stolen by the Oilers' superstar.

But Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton knows there will be growing pains and that his young forward will have to find a way to work through them.

"He had the one shift in the second period where he made a couple mistakes," Colliton said. "But that's part of what he's got to go through to learn how to be consistent at this level.

"I'm really happy for him -- he gave us good shifts in the third. McDavid and (Leon) Draisaitl were playing the whole period, so you need guys to take that matchup once in awhile. And that line ended up scoring."

Nylander ended up playing eight minutes and 20 seconds while skating in a fourth-line role with Ryan Carpenter and Zack Smith.

Crawford shines:

Jeremy Colliton went back to Corey Crawford in net against Edmonton on Monday despite the fact that Robin Lehner allowed just 2 regulation goals in his Hawks debut against San Jose.

Crawford turned in a nearly perfect performance, stopping 27 of 28 shots -- at least 3 of which came on breakaways.

"He looked sharp as ever," Colliton said. "He was really good. … That team has some weapons, so they had some opportunities and he was there and just he's under control.

"It's something I've said about him before -- he really gives the team confidence."

Crawford had allowed 9 goals over his first two starts against Philadelphia and San Jose.

Broken Hammer:

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson will miss about three months with a cracked fibula. Hjalmarsson, a big part of all three of the Blackhawks' Stanley Cup teams this decade, suffered the injury while blocking a shot during Arizona's loss to Colorado on Saturday.

"That's horrible to hear," said Hawks forward Andrew Shaw. "He's a great player and the Coyotes are going to miss him big time."

Slap shots:

Former Hawks forward Tomas Jurco, who helped Charlotte win a Calder Cup over the Chicago Wolves last season, has 2 assists in Edmonton's first six games. Jurco signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with Edmonton in July. … The Hawks had 36 hits against Edmonton. They were led by Brent Seabrook (6) and Calvin de Haan (5).