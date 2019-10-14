Girls volleyball: Top 20

Team Comment

1. Benet (28-0) Swept Minooka to win Scholastic Cup

2. Carmel (24-3) Big ESCC test Tuesday vs. Nazareth

3. Huntley (23-3) 2nd at own invite to Belvidere North

4. Hersey (19-3) Lill 3 wins from 1,000

5. Fremd (20-2) Vander Ark, Baker set offense

6. Waubonsie Valley (21-7) Won Silver crown at Scholastic Cup

7. Naperville Central (22-4) Dropped nonconference match to Geneva

8. West Aurora (19-5) Lost 1st conference match to Minooka

9. Libertyville (18-6) Big NSC test Wednesday at Lake Forest

10. Geneva (15-8) Finished sixth at Scholastic Cup

11. York (23-6) Big match Tuesday vs. Downers Grove N.

12. St. Francis (17-9) No. 2 seed in Vernon Hills sectional

13. Neuqua Valley (19-11) Wildcats coming on strong

14. WW South (19-6) 12-1 in last 13

15. Palatine (19-7) Elischer serves 15 straight points

16. Montini (17-8) Marciniak shining in all facets

17. Stevenson (17-9) 3-2 showing in Discovery invite

18. Lakes (21-10) Eagles won Antioch tournament

19. Naperville North (15-8) Outlasted Waubonsie Valley in 3 sets

20. St. Charles East (16-10) Mixed results at Scholastic Cup