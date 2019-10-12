Uchman's Hawthorne selections for races Saturday, Oct. 12
Posted10/12/2019 7:00 AM
Here is today's link to Ron Uchman's harness racing selections for Hawthorne Racecourse on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Click on the PDF below to download and print the complete selections, brought to you in part by the Daily Herald and Hawthorne Racecourse.
• Ron Uchman has been involved in harness racing as an analyst, publicist for more than 30 years. You can follow him on Twitter @Ron_Uchman.
related
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.