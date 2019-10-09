Cubs, Girardi meet for 8 hours over manager vacancy

The Chicago Cubs interviewed Joe Girardi for their manager's job on Wednesday, reportedly for eight hours at Wrigley Field. David Ross is scheduled to interview for the job on Thursday. Associated Press

In their search for a manager to replace Joe Maddon, the Cubs really got to know Joe Girardi on Wednesday.

The two sides met at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, a day after Girardi broadcast the Rays-Astros playoff game on Fox Sports. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cubs and Girardi talked for eight hours.

A Peoria native, Girardi played college baseball at Northwestern and was drafted by the Cubs in 1986.

After a 15-year playing career with the Cubs, Yankees, Rockies and Cardinals, Girardi managed the Marlins in 2006 and moved to the Yankees' dugout in 2008.

In 10 seasons with New York, Girardi was 910-710 and won the World Series in 2009, one of his six trips to the postseason.

In addition to the Cubs, Girardi is rumored to be a strong candidate to replace the fired Mickey Callaway as Mets manager.

The Cubs are scheduled to interview former catcher David Ross for their managerial vacancy Thursday.