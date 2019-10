Girls volleyball: Wadas' 9 kills lead Hoffman Estates

Senior Patricia Wadas put down 9 kills and junior Niyah McAllister added seven as Hoffman Estates' girls volleyball team registered a 25-23, 25-16 nonconference win at East Aurora on Monday

Ashlie Poland (2 aces) and Emma Essex each added 7 digs for Hoffman (7-10) while teammate Ryan served 3 aces.

WW South d. Barrington: WWS posted a 25-17, 25-7 over host Barrington, which was led on attack by Jessica Horwath (6 kills, 2 digs), Campbell Paris (5 kills), Noelle Daehler (3 kills, 2 blocks) and Felicia Guagliardo (9 assists, 3 kills) in the nonconference match.

Other key performers for Barrington (10-11) were Amanda Cleary (8 digs), Amelia Sigaev (2 assists, 2 digs, 1 point) and Arianna Armando (6 digs, 3 points).

Leyden d. Fenton: Leyden posted a 25-21, 25-15 win as senior Kinga Nowacyk (7 kills, 7 aces), senior Jocelyn Escamilla (15 assists, 2 aces) and junior Hannah Stocks (6 kills) helped lead the way.