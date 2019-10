Fox Valley scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 7

Notice

To report scores:

Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald Fox Valley office by e-mailing prepsports@dailyherald.com.

Volleyball

Monday's results

Geneva d. Naperville Central 25-19, 25-21

Boys soccer

Monday's results

North Shore Country Day 5, Harvest Christian 0

Streamwood 1, Larkin 0

Larkin 0 0 --0

Streamwood 0 1 --1

Scoring: S -- Taboada (Peralta); Goalkeepers: S -- Castillo (5 saves).

Elgin 2, Lake Park 1

Lake Park 0 1 --1

Elgin 0 2 --2

Scoring: E -- Espinosa (Guerrero), Gomez (Espinosa); Goalkeepers: E -- Paulino (7 saves).

Boys golf

Monday's results

At Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional

At Randall Oaks

TEAM SCORES

1. DeKalb 310, 2. Crystal Lake Central 326, 3. Huntley 333, 4. Cary-Grove 333, 5. Jacobs 335, 6. Dundee-Crown 344, 7. Hampshire 367.

Advancing INDIVIDUALS

Klutke (CLC) 68, McQuillen (D-C) 76, Beaugureau (C-G) 77, Rechsteiner (J) 80, Seeger (C-G) 81, Stephenson (Hamp) 81, Schutt (J) 82, Greenhill (C-G) 83, Frantik (J) 86, Stone (J) 87, Russell (D-C) 87.

Advancing TEAMS

DeKalb -- Paeglow 69, Keck 77, Schimbke 78, Franzene 93, Paeglow 86, Olson 86.

Crystal Lake Central -- Klutke 68, Hubacher 77, Hankins 82, Bass 99, Hooper 101, Gawart 100.

Huntley -- Modrich 80, Good 83, Book 83, Bowker 87, Mahon 89, Sheedy 93. At Class 3A South Elgin Regional

At Bartlett Hills

TEAM SCORES

1. St. Charles North 322, 2. Geneva 323, 3. St. Charles East 333, 4. Batavia 342, 5. South Elgin 348, 6. West Chicago 379, 7. Bartlett 381, 8. Streamwood 436, 9. Elgin 541.

Advancing INDIVIDUALS

Dalton (G) 76, Patel (SE) 78, Fragen (Bat) 81, Walsh (WC) 83, Zaimins (SE) 83, Newkirk (Bat) 84, Kleist (Bat) 86, Zipparro (SE) 89, Russo (WC) 90, Witt (Bat) 91, Lewis (Bar) 92.

Advancing TEAMS

St. Charles North -- Lilly 76, Suyak 84, Miller 83, White 79, Ring 87, Gordon 86.

Geneva -- Padgett 82, Adams 88, McKittrick 83, Dalton 76, Williams 84, McNeive 82.

St. Charles East -- Daeschler 85, Petri 86, Griggs 82, Dunklau 84, Mortensen 85, Connelly 82. At Class 2A Crystal Lake South Regional

At RedTail Golf Club

TEAM SCORES

1. Crystal Lake South 305, 2. Prairie Ridge 306, 3. Boylan 308, 4. Marian 337, 5. Belvidere North 344, 6. Richmond-Burton 372, 7. Marengo 404,

8. Harvard 418, 9. Belvidere 435.

Advancing INDIVIDUALS

Lischynsky (CLS) 71, Baker (BN) 79, Pivnicka (Marian) 80, Sippy (BN) 83, Arza (Marian) 83, Cannon (Marengo) 85, Lendman (BN) 86, L'Esperance (R-B) 86, Gilmore (Marian) 87, Yegge (Marian) 87, Nelsen (Marengo) 87.

Advancing TEAMS

CL South -- Lishchynsky 71, Stewart 75, Coakley 79, Wiggs 80, Roberts 81, Falbo 84.

Prairie Ridge -- Klepitsch 73, Hamilton 75, Winkelmann 79, Lazar 79, Wagner 82, Saville 100.

Boylan -- Baker 74, Watt 75, Brauns 77, Reynolds 82, Gouker 83, McCarthy 87.

At Class 2A Sandwich Regional

At Edgebrook Golf Course

TEAM SCORES

1. Kaneland 323, 2. Marmion 323, 3. Aurora Central Catholic 333, 4. Sycamore 336, 4. Morris 336, 6. Burlington Central 346, 7. IMSA 383, 8. Genoa-Kingston 385, 9. Sandwich 426, 10. Plano 453.

Advancing INDIVIDUALS

J. Pehl (K) 75, Purdom (Syc) 77, Malak (BC) 77, Davy (Morris) 78, DiDomenico (BC) 80, Zhang (IMSA) 80, Cohn (Syc) 82, Lawton (Morris) 85, Ptak (IMSA) 85, Hock (Morris) 86, Faulhaber (Syc) 87.

Advancing TEAMS

Kaneland -- J. Pehl 75, Stair 81, Ganzon 82, Partoll 85, L. Pehl (Jr.) 86, Rank 92.

Marmion -- Burke 80, Munson 80, Czerwinski 80, Sleezer 83, Czerwinski 89, Riner 96.

Aurora Central Catholic -- Turco 79, Wojcik 81, A. Miller 84, S. Miller 89, Schmidt 99, Schweistahl 105. Girls tennis

Monday's results

Huntley 5, CL South 2

Singles -- No.1 Gulati (H) d. S. Schmetzle 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Hibbeler (H) d. Sudbrook 6-0, 6-1; No.3: Rivera (H) d. Lowery 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles -- No.1: Barnvos/Phommasack d. H. Schmetzle/Chang 6-1, 6-1; No.2: Rokusek/Appelhans (CLS) d. Cash/Duffy 6-4, 6-3; No.3: Enck/Lin (CLS) d. Chong/Patel 6-4, 6-4; No.4: Hontanosas/Kwon (H) d. Mehta/Baietto 7-5, 6-4.

WW South 4, St. Charles North 3

Singles -- No.1: Wadzi (SCN) d. Lievrouw 6-1, 6-2; No.2: Giacopelli (WWS) d. Beres 6-0, 6-1; No.3: Alber (WWS) d. DeMars 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles -- No.1: Kloberaanz/Papanicholas (WWS) d. Konz/A. Huelskoetter 6-4, 6-4; No.2: Draus/Tosto (SCN) d. Settelmyer/Gustafson 6-2, 6-3; No.3: Friend/Brooks (SCN) d. Victor/Lu 6-2, 6-3; No.4: Holland/Mills (WWS) d. C. Huelskoetter 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

St. Charles East 5, Lake Park 2

Singles -- No.1: Cruz (LP) d. Sarni 6-3, 6-0; No.2: Jaaronz (LP) d. Donati 6-3, 6-3; No.3: Dhar (SCE) d. Perez 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: McDermott/Melone (SCE) d. Pesquoni 6-0, 6-3; No.2: Chapman/Conroy (SCE) d. Patel/Vitaoco 6-2, 6-0; No.3: Come/Jones (SCE) d. Jozwak/Niewiercisci 6-1, 7-6(7); No.4: Thakkar/Hall (SCE) d. Shans/Swiderski 6-1. 6-1.

Upcoming events

Today

Volleyball

Timothy Christian at Aurora Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop McNamara at Aurora Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Bartlett at Fenton, 5:30 p.m.

St. Charles East at Batavia, 5:30 p.m.

Jacobs at Burlington Central, 6 p.m.

Cary-Grove at Dundee-Crown, 6 p.m.

Huntley at CL South, 06:00 PM

West Chicago at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Geneva at Wheaton North, 5:30 p.m.

Hampshire at Crystal Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Sandwich at Kaneland, 6 p.m.

Rosary at St. Francis, 6 p.m.

East Aurora at Larkin, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside-Brookfield at St. Edward, 6:30 p.m.

Glenbard South at South Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Glenbard North at St. Charles North, 5:30 p.m.

Glenbard East at Streamwood, 4:30 p.m.

Minooka at West Aurora, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Aurora Central Catholic at Bishop Mac, 4:30 p.m.

ICCP at Aurora Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Burlington Central at McHenry, 4:30 p.m.

CL South at Crystal Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Jacobs, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Park at Geneva, 6:30 p.m.

Cary Grove at Hampshire, 6:30 p.m.

Huntley at Prairie Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Fenwick at Marmion, 5 p.m.

Ridgewood at St. Edward, 4:30 p.m.

Wheaton North at St. Charles East, 6:30 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at St. Charles North, 7 p.m.

Oswego East at West Aurora, 4:30 p.m.

Genoa-Kingston at Westminster Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country

Burlington Central, Cary-Grove, Huntley at Dundee-Crown Quad, 4:30 p.m.

CL South, Hampshire, McHenry at Jacobs Quad, 4:30 p.m.

Girls cross country

Burlington Central, Cary-Grove, Huntley at Dundee-Crown Quad, 4:30 p.m.

CL South, Hampshire, McHenry at Jacobs Quad, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Wheaton North at Batavia, 3:45 p.m.

Mundelein at CL South, 4:30 p.m.

Elgin at Schaumburg, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, oct. 9

Volleyball

Romeoville at Aurora Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Bartlett at Fenton, 4:30 p.m.

Cary-Grove at Prairie Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Elgin at Glenbard South, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Larkin at Glenbard East, 4:30 p.m.

South Elgin at Streamwood, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country

Batavia, Geneva at Naperville North Twilight Race, 4:30 p.m.

Elgin, Larkin, St. Edward, Westminster Christian at Harvest Christian Elgin City Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Aurora Central Catholic at Rochelle, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming

Jacobs/Hampshire at Dundee-Crown, 4:30 p.m.

ThursDAY, oct. 10

Volleyball

Aurora Central Catholic at Rosary, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Christian at Wheaton Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Larkin at Bartlett, 5:30 p.m.

Burlington Central at CL South, 6 p.m.

Crystal Lake Central at Cary-Grove, 6 p.m.

McHenry at Dundee-Crown, 6 p.m.

Elgin at Glenbard South, 5:30 p.m.

Hampshire at Prairie Ridge, 6 p.m.

Jacobs at Huntley, 6 p.m.

Kaneland at Rochelle, 6 p.m.

St. Edward at Timothy Christian, 6:30 p.m.

South Elgin at East Aurora, 5:30 p.m.

Streamwood at West Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

West Aurora at Joliet Central, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Batavia vs. St. Charles North, Tri-city Night at Geneva, 5 p.m.

Prairie Ridge at Burlington Central, 6:30 p.m.

McHenry at CL South, 4:30 p.m.

Crystal Lake Central at Dundee-Crown, 4:30 p.m.

St. Charles East at Geneva, Tri City Night, 7 p.m.

Hampshire at Huntley, 6:30 p.m.

Jacobs at Cary-Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Elmwood Park at St. Edward, 6:15 p.m.

Plainfield South at West Aurora, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Class 2A West Aurora regional at Blackberry Oaks

Class 2A Huntley regional at Blackstone Golf Club

Class 1A Aurora Central Catholic regional at Phillips Park

Girls tennis

Dukane Conference Meet, TBA

Girls swimming

CL Co-op, Jacobs at Cary-Grove High Invite, 04:30 p.m.

FriDAY, oct. 11

Football

Wheaton Academy at Aurora Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Christian at Bishop McNamara, 7:15 p.m.

Bartlett at Larkin, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles East at Batavia, 7:30 p.m.

Burlington Central at Prairie Ridge, 7 p.m.

Cary-Grove at Jacobs, 7 p.m.

CL South at McHenry, 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake Central at Dundee-Crown, 7 p.m.

Elgin at Fenton, 7:30 p.m.

Geneva at Wheaton North, 7:30 p.m.

Hampshire at Huntley, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Twp. at Kaneland, 7 p.m.

St. Viator at Marmion, 7:30 p.m.

St. Edward at ICCP, 7:15 p.m.

Glenbard South at South Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Glenbard North at St, Charles North, 7:30 p.m.

Glenbard East at Streamwood, 7:30 p.m.

Plainfield North at West Aurora, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Geneva, Rosary at St. Charles East Scholastic Cup, 4:30 p.m.

Harvest Christian, Jacobs, St. Edward at Huntley Tournament, TBA

West Aurora at Discovery Invite, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis

FVC Meet at Huntley, 9 a.m.

SaturDAY, oct. 12

Volleyball

Cary-Grove, Larkin at Schaumburg Invite, 8:30 AM

CL South at Elk Grove, 8:30 a.m.

Geneva, Rosary at St. Charles East Scholastic Cup, TBA

Hampshire at Antioch 8th Annual Elaine Lonergan Invite, 9 a.m.

Harvest Christian, Jacobs, St. Edward, St. Charles North at Huntley Tournament, TBA

West Aurora at Discovery Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer

Bartlett at West Chicago, 1 p.m.

Grant Community at CL South, 10 a.m.

St. Charles East at Dundee-Crown, 10 a.m.

Elgin at Fenton-Showcase, 9 a.m.

Hampshire at St. Edward, 12 p.m.

Kaneland at Naperville Central, 4 p.m.

Glenbard South at Larkin, 3 p.m.

South Elgin at Glenbard East, 11 a.m.

Streamwood vs. East Aurora at UEC Showcase at West Chicago, 5 p.m.

Boys cross country

Bartlett, Batavia, Elgin, Huntley, Marmion, St. Edward, St. Charles North, Streamwood, at West Aurora Stampede, 8:30 a.m.

Geneva at West Chicago The Human Race, 9 a.m.

Harvest Christian at NAC Conference Championship, 9 a.m.

Larkin, South Elgin at Belvidere Black Sail Invite, 9:45 a.m.

Girls cross country

Bartlett, Batavia, Elgin at West Aurora Stampede, 8:30 a.m.

Geneva at West Chicago The Human Race, 9 a.m.

Harvest Christian at NAC Conference Championship, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis

Aurora Central Catholic at Metro Suburban Championships, TBD

Dukane Conference Meet, TBA

FVC Meet at Huntley, 9 a.m.

Upstate 8 Conference Meet, TBA

Girls swimming

Bartlett Co-op at St. Charles North, 10 a.m.

CL Co-op at Conant, 08:30 a.m.