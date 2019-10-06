Bears stumble in fourth quarter, lose 24-21 to Raiders

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs past Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. Associated Press

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, front right, talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. Associated Press

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a touchdown reception against Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) during the second half of an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. Associated Press

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) makes a catch against Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the second half of an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. Associated Press

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) fumbles as he is tackled during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. Associated Press

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) and quarterback Chase Daniel (4) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. Associated Press

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) goes in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. Associated Press

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. Associated Press

LONDON -- Josh Jacobs scored his second touchdown of the game with a leap from the 2-yard line with 1:57 to play, capping a 97-yard drive that helped the Oakland Raiders rally after blowing a 17-point lead to beat the Chicago Bears 24-21 on Sunday night.

The touchdown was part of a roller-coaster game that delighted the sellout crowd in London. The Raiders (3-2) broke out to a 17-0 halftime lead only to fall behind the Bears (3-2) in a mistake-filled third quarter.

Then Oakland fumbled at the goal line when going in for the go-ahead score, needed a replay review to overturn a fumble on a successful fake punt on the game-winning drive and then intercepted Chicago backup Chase Daniel with 1:14 to go to seal the victory.

Oakland's weeklong stay in London was a successful one, ending with a satisfying victory in their first game against the Bears since dealing star edge rusher Khalil Mack to Chicago before last season.

That trade has come under heavy scrutiny as Mack led the Bears to the playoffs last year while the Raiders struggled. But Oakland came out ahead this day with Mack's only big play coming when he recovered a botched pitch by Derek Carr that sparked Chicago's third-quarter comeback.

The Bears turned that turnover into a 1-yard run by David Montgomery and got two TD passes from Daniel to Allen Robinson in the third quarter to take a 21-17 lead.

It looked as if it wouldn't be Oakland's day when Sherrick McManis punched the ball loose from Trevor Davis at the goal line and Prince Amukamara recovered at the 1 for Chicago.

A brilliant top-tapping sideline catch by Robinson and a roughing the passer penalty on Maurice Hurst that angered the Raiders and overturned an interception by Daryl Worley helped the Bears move the ball off the goal line.

Chicago pinned Oakland to the 3 with the punt before the Raiders responded with their longest game-winning drive in the fourth quarter in at least 20 years, aided by Erik Harris' 3-yard run on a fake punt after Chicago committed a running into the punter penalty on fourth-and-6.

Carr completed a 23-yard pass to Foster Moreau on third-and-1 to get the ball deep and Jacobs finished it off as part of a big night from the player acquired with one of the draft picks Oakland got for Mack. Jacobs ran 123 yards and two scores and added three catches for 20 yards.

The Raiders outgained the Bears 208-44 in the first half, had 14 first downs compared to two for Chicago and led the game 17-0 to match the team's biggest lead at any point since Gruden returned as coach last year.

The lack of a pass rush had been a recurring issue in Oakland ever since the Mack trade. The Raiders came into the game with a league-low 18 sacks since the start of 2018 but had three alone in the first half as Daniel held onto the ball too long. Maxx Crosby, Benson Mayowa and Maurice Hurst all came up with sacks, the first time Oakland had three in the opening half since Mack's final season with the team in 2017. Hurst added another on the final play of the game.

Bears DT Akiem Hicks (elbow) left the game in the first half and didn't return.