Girls golf: Never a doubt as Stevenson wins NSC title

Emily Duan had never played Glen Flora Country Club before the North Suburban Conference girls golf tournament.

The Stevenson sophomore might never want to play the course again in weather conditions like Wednesday in chilly, windy, rainy Waukegan. But then, most golfers will play anywhere in any weather, especially country-club golf.

"Me, personally, playing outside in that rain," Duan said with a grin, "I wanted to get out of it as soon as possible."

Playing good golf makes for shorter time on the course. Duan fired a 4-over 39 on Glen Flora's front nine, as she and Stevenson successfully defended their individual and team championships. Due to the rain, the start of the tournament was delayed by more than two hours and shortened from 18 to 9 holes.

It was the third NSC title in a row for Stevenson, which also got matching 40s from freshman Allie Santos (third place) and junior Sophia Zhuang (fourth) and a 42 from junior Faith Wang. The Patriots' 161 comfortably outdistanced runner-up Lake Forest (187) and Lake Zurich (188). Warren (195) and Libertyville (197) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

"I think it's unbelievable that conference was held at a country club," Zhuang said. "The putting conditions were amazing."

"I thought it was gorgeous," said Warren junior Sydney Bornhorst, who also shot a 40 and received the second-place medal. "It wasn't extremely hard, but there were some ups and downs to it (76.0/138 slope rating from the women's middle tees)."

Duan praised Glen Flora's putting greens considering how much rain the course absorbed this week. She persevered the best, despite the inclement weather.

"I think I played pretty well considering the conditions," Duan said. "It was really cold and super windy, and I just tried my best.

"I thought it was snowing."

Stevenson received all-conference scores as well from senior and 2017 NSC medalist Joyce Bai (43, sixth), senior Julia Yoo (46, 10th) and junior Kelly Dong (46, 11th). Despite being new to a team that went downstate last year and returned everyone, the 5-foot-2 Santos has fit in from Day 1. She helped the Patriots go undefeated in NSC duals.

"I was definitely nervous about keeping up with them," Santos said of her older teammates.

Bornhorst played Glen Flora for the first time on Monday. The Blue Devils' No. 1 was disappointed she got to play only half a round.

"I wanted to play 18," Bornhorst said. "Even though the back nine is harder, I still wanted to see how well I could actually do."

Gianna Martino's 44 (eighth) led Lake Forest. Lake Zurich received all-NSC efforts from Bryanna Hogan (44, seventh), Abby Watt (48, 17th), Kiana Pouyat (48, 18th) and Alyson Kee (48, 19th). Besides Bornhorst, Warren received a 47 (14th) from Alaina Goeden.

Libertyville's Payton DeBruler (45) and Courtney Simpson (47) were ninth and 15th, respectively. Mundelein got all-conference efforts from Kellie Shanahan (47, 13th) and Maddy Forster (51, 21st).

Stevenson won the JV tournament too, as freshman Jessica Velent shot a 46 on the back nine.

"We came out to have fun," Zhuang said of her fellow Patriots. "We don't really care too much about how we do. I think that's what keeps us going because we don't get too disappointed."

CSL tournament: At Wilmette Golf Club, Vernon Hills freshman Lexi Schulman earned medalist honors in the Central Suburban League North Division, prevailing in a playoff after shooting an 81.

Vernon Hills was third with a 403.