Boys soccer: Late Glodz goal lifts St. Viator over Carmel

A stunning Conrad Glodz goal in the 78th minute ended visiting Carmel Catholic's hopes of coming back against St. Viator as the Lions claimed a 3-2 East Suburban Catholic Conference boys soccer win Wednesday in Arlington Heights.

The Corsairs (3-5-1, 1-2-0) stormed back from a late 2-goal deficit in a pouring rain to get back even thanks to Matt Duffy's double, only to see Glodz strike the game-winner to insure the Lions (7-4-1) would stay atop the ESCC with a spotless 5-0-0 record.

"We may have gotten a little too comfortable with a 2-0 lead -- always the toughest to hold in soccer -- but in the end, maybe it was a little bit of luck on my shot to help us win today," said Glodz.

With most of the attention this season, and rightly so, sent in the direction of reigning league champion and Class 2A state power St. Patrick, for the Lions to be in the thick of the ESCC race says a lot about coach Mike Taylor's young club.

"Defensively we've been very good, and we've come along nicely since the start of the season on both sides of the ball to give ourselves a chance to win the conference title," said Taylor.

Most of the first quarter hour was played in the middle of the park, with both sides doing their best to deal with the wind, rain, and slippery conditions.

Corsairs junior Ryan Cawley went close twice in two minutes before Lions keeper Matt Marhiori made a marvelous stop on Aidan Harrison, who tricked his way in from the end line.

"Matt had a big game for us. He made some big saves when we needed him to," said Taylor.

"We could have easily put a couple into the back in the net in that first half but finishing our chances has been a problem for us this season," said Corsairs coach Ray Krawzak, who played for Taylor from 2000-2003.

The home side began the second period on its front foot, and soon after the intermission scored the opener.

David Stahl would bend his corner attempt just inside the far post in the 49th minute.

Marhiori was called into action during a sequence of attacking runs by the Corsairs, turning away two close-range efforts by Jack Wojcik.

With the momentum beginning to sway in the direction of the visitors, it was a superb early ball from Laim Smith that led to a foul inside the box, where Glodz calmly converted his spot kick to make it 2-0 in the 63rd minute.

Duffy would pull one back 10 minutes later, then find the equalizer two minutes after that with another sharp finish to awaken the Corsairs' rain-soaked faithful.

"(Duffy) scored two goals in our 2-1 win over Marist and today another two great goals to get us back into this game. He's become a terrific late goal scorer of late," said Krawzak.

With overtime nearing, the Lions created a free kick chance and David Lavender, Christian Evans and Glodz all stood over the ball just outside the box.

"Christian gave me a great ball around the wall and got to the end line and was just looking to serve something into the box but it went off the back post and in," said Glodz of his game-winner.

"I played for Taylor and we always had a guy run around the wall on those free kicks so I knew what was coming, but I never would have thought that ball would go in from that angle," said Krawzak.

"Playing for Mike was the best of times, and now) coaching against him is even better. I learned so much from him and one of the things I like is when our guys are warming up, we socialize and catch-up on things. But when the game starts, we both get into our 'coaching voices' -- and things can get a little loud."

Next up for the Corsairs is Benet Academy on the road this Saturday, while the Lions travel to Burlington, Iowa for its two-day tournament, and a guaranteed three games.