Fox Valley scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 1

Notice

To report scores:

Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald Fox Valley office by e-mailing prepsports@dailyherald.com.

Football

AP Top 10

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (12) (5-0) 120 1

2. Warren (5-0) 96 3

3. Hinsdale Central (5-0) 81 4

4. Loyola (3-2) 67 T5

5. Niles Notre Dame (5-0) 65 T5

6. Homewood-Flossmoor (4-1) 61 2

7. Minooka (5-0) 54 7

8. Neuqua Valley (4-1) 37 9

9. Oswego (5-0) 34 8

10. Bolingbrook (4-1) 15 10

(tie) Edwardsville (4-1) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 9, Barrington 5, St. Charles East 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mt. Carmel (9) (5-0) 117 1

2. Nazareth (3) (4-1) 100 2

3. Glenbard West (5-0) 85 3

4. Phillips (5-0) 81 43

5. Batavia (4-1) 73 5

6. Hersey (5-0) 57 8

7. Brother Rice (4-1) 51 7

8. Rolling Meadows (5-0) 35 9

9. Benet (5-0) 29 10

10. St. Charles North (4-1) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Conant 7, Normal Community 6, Hononegah 2, Willowbrook 2, Tinley Park Andrew 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chatham Glenwood (8) (5-0) 131 1

2. Crete-Monee (3) (5-0) 117 2

3. Providence (2) (4-1) 109 4

4. Cary-Grove (4-1) 81 5

5. Richards (4-1) 78 7

6. Simeon (3-1) 74 8

7. Prairie Ridge (4-1) 50 9

8. Yorkville (1) (5-0) 42 10

9. Normal West (4-1) 35 NR

10. Antioch (4-1) 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Peoria Central 10, Lemont 7, Kaneland 3, Springfield 3.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (14) (5-0) 140 1

2. Montini (4-1) 113 2

3. Sterling (5-0) 109 3

4. Rockford Boylan (5-0) 94 4

5. Hillcrest (4-1) 82 5

6. Sycamore (5-0) 77 7

7. Marion (5-0) 33 10

8. St. Rita (2-3) 27 8

9. Sacred Heart-Griffin (3-2) 23 6

10. Kankakee (4-1) 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Carbondale 11, Dunlap 9, Marmion 8, Morris 7, Triad 7, Cahokia 5, Joliet Catholic 3.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (12) (5-0) 120 1

2. Rochester (5-0) 105 2

3. Coal City (5-0) 99 3

4. Richmond-Burton (5-0) 81 4

5. Stillman Valley (5-0) 61 5

6. Columbia (5-0) 50 7

7. Mt. Zion (5-0) 30 NR

8. Effingham (5-0) 29 9

9. Genoa-Kingston (5-0) 28 8

10. St. Francis (4-1) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Illinois Valley Central 18, Bishop McNamara 15, Murphysboro 3, Taylorville 1, Benton 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (6) (5-0) 120 2

2. Williamsville (7) (5-0) 115 1

3. Byron (4-1) 98 3

4. Beardstown (5-0) 79 4

5. Nashville (5-0) 68 5

6. Vandalia (5-0) 62 7

7. Fairfield (5-0) 61 6

8. Pana (5-0) 31 10

9. Eureka (4-1) 29 9

10. Princeton (4-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 10, Quincy Notre Dame 9, Peotone 5, Monticello 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 4, DuQuoin 2, Lisle 2, Breese Mater Dei 2, Greenville 2.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Fieldcrest (3) (5-0) 118 2

2. Clifton Central (9) (5-0) 117 1

3. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (4-1) 101 5

4. Gibson City (4-1) 87 6

5. Bismarck-Henning (5-0) 76 7

6. Decatur St. Teresa (4-1) 62 3

7. Knoxville (5-0) 59 8

8. Sterling Newman (4-1) 37 4

9. Orion (4-1) 29 9

10. Sesser (S.-Valier) (4-1) 21 NR

Others receiving votes: West Carroll 7, Auburn 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Forreston (6) (5-0) 99 1

(tie) Lena-Winslow (3) (5-0) 99 2

3. Mow. Cen. A&M (2) (5-0) 95 3

4. Annawan-Wethersfield (5-0) 65 5

(tie) Camp Point Central (5-0) 65 4

6. Morrison (5-0) 39 NR

7. Ottawa Marquette (5-0) 37 6

8. Aquin (5-0) 35 NR

9. Watseka (5-0) 23 NR

10. Athens (4-1) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 10, Carrollton 5, Princeville 4, Hope Academy 4, Greenfield-Northwestern 3, Tuscola 3.

Volleyball

Tuesday's results

St. Francis d. ACC 25-16, 25-8

Geneva d.Batavia 25-11, 25-15

CL South d. Hampshire 25-10, 25-11

Harvest Christian d. Schaumburg Christian 23-25, 25-21, 25-19

Huntley d. Cary-Grove 25-21, 26-24

Jacobs d. McHenry 25-13, 20-25, 25-18

Lasalle Peru d. Kaneland 25-11, 25-15

Glenbard South d. Larkin 25-9, 25-8

Crystal Lake Central d. Burlington Central 21-25, 25-14, 25-12

Burlington Central -- Nava (1 ace, 6 kills, 4 digs), Hahn (6 kills, 7 digs), Moser (4 kills, 3 blocks), Schmidt (6 kills), Moretti (13 assists, 2 digs), Stoneman (4 kills, 13 assists, 7 digs), Leone (12 digs).

Dundee-Crown d. Prairie Ridge 25-15, 11-25, 25-23

Dundee-Crown -- Field (8 kills, 4 digs), Wesol (7 kills, 4 digs), Brown (3 kills, 16 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces), Seaton (11 digs), Kamp (10 digs), Smeich (5 digs, 4 aces).

South Elgin d. Elgin 25-11, 25-9

South Elgin -- Cunniffe (23 assists), Worden (5 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces), Negron (11 kills, 3 digs), Elders (2 kills, 8 digs), Tusa (5 kills, 5 aces).

Christian Life d. Westminster Christian 25-13, 25-15

Westminster Christian -- Muschong (2 kills, 5 digs), Martinez (3 aces, 3 digs), Cunningham (2 kills, 1 block).

St. Charles East d. St. Charles North 24-26, 25-22, 25-22

St. Charles East -- Misch (11 kills), Scoliere (7 kills, 16 digs, 23 assists), Prybell (7 kills, 2 blocks), Sheehan (5 kills, 4 blocks), Isbell (4 kills, 4 blocks), Goudreau (4 kills), Garland (13 digs, 1 ace), Pondel (17 digs, 5 assists), Stallman (12 digs, 3 assists, 1 ace).

St. Charles North -- Lannert (13 kills, 14 assists, 2 aces), Warburton (11 kills), Merced (7 kills), Walters (21 assists), Guarjado (4 kills), Ringness (3 kills), Custer (2 aces), Oborne (1 ace).

Boys soccer

Tuesday's results

St. Laurence 1, Marmion 0

Hampshire 2, Prairie Ridge 0

Aurora Central Catholic 1, Guerin 0

Northridge 8, Elgin Academy 0

West Aurora 6, Joliet Central 0

ELgin 6, Schaumburg Christian 1

Schaumburg Christian 0 1 --1

Elgin 4 2 --6

Scoring: E -- Tavira (Ajayi), Berrum (Padilla-Gomez), I. Sanchez (Berrum), Berrum (Ramirez), Espinosa (Berrum), Padilla-Gomez (UA). Goalkeepers: E -- Paulino (1 save).

CL South 7, Burlington Central 0

Burlington Central 0 0 --0

CL South 5 2 --7

Scoring: CLS -- Canfield (Ciezadlo), Canfield (Tinajero), Canfield (Getzinger), Canfield (UA), Canfield (Tinajero), Raymond (Ciezadlo), Getzinger (Dejworek). Goalkeepers: BC -- Samuelian (19 saves), Davis (1 save); CLS -- Hill (1 save).

Christian Liberty 4, Westminster Christian 3 (won in PKs)

Christian Liberty 1 2 0 0--4

Westminster Christian 1 2 0 0--3

Scoring: CL -- Bennett (Aiello), Veigel (UA), Aiello (UA). Goalkeepers: CL -- Oskroba (3 saves).

Crystal Lake Central 2, Cary-Grove 1

Crystal Lake Central 2 0 --2

Cary-Grove 0 1 --1

Scoring: C-G -- Padilla (Gamboa).

St. Edwards 5, Chicago Christian 0

Chicago Christian 0 0 --0

St. Edwards 2 3 --5

Scoring: StE -- Johansen (C. Brieger), C. Brieger (Johansen), T. Brieger (Kopciewski), Johansen (Godfrey), Kloeckner (Powers). Goalkeepers: StE --E. Sajtar (4 saves), M. Sajtar (2 saves).

Glenbard North 2, St. Charles North 2

Glenbard North 1 1 --2

St. Charles North 2 0 --2

Scoring: GN -- Pasillas (Emena), Arroyo (Enriquez).

St. Charles East 5, Batavia 0

Batavia 0 0 --0

St. Charles East 2 3 --5

Scoring: SCE -- Filbert (Mancera), R. Avendano (L. Avendano), R. Avendano (L. Avendano), Mancera (UA), Wade (UA). Goalkeepers: SCE -- Settle (3 saves).

Jacobs 1, Huntley 0

Huntley 0 0 --0

Jacobs 1 0 --1

Scoring: -- ; Goalkeepers: H -- Kornas (10 saves).

Dundee-Crown 2, McHenry 0

McHenry 0 0 --0

Dundee-Crown 1 1 --2

Scoring: D-C -- Martinez (Pacheco), Dearborn (UA); Goalkeepers: D-C -- Mejia, Becker (2 saves).

Girls golf

Tuesday's results

Fox Valley Conference meet

TEAM SCORES

Huntley 337, Burlington Central 352, Crystal Lake Co-op 355, Jacobs 358, McHenry 374, Prairie Ridge 385, Hampshire 414, Dundee Crown 503.

INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS

Top 10 individuals -- Petersen 75 (CL), Matustik (Hun) 76, Leitner (Jac) 77, Kempf 78 (Jac), Lyne (CL) 80, Oomens 83 (Hun), Baker 85 (Hun), O'Connor (BC) 86, Gusciora (BC) 86, Koh (BC) 89, Farinella (Ham) 90.

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Huntley -- Matustik 76, Oomens 83, Baker 85, Stephenson 93, Boroski 93.

Burlington Central -- O'Connor 86, Gusciora 86, Koh 89, Barnes 91.

Crystal Lake Co-op -- Petersen 75, Lyne 80, Rubsam 93, Maag 107.

Jacobs -- Leitner 77, Kempf 78, Miller 93, Tousey 110.

Hampshire -- Farinella 90, Marcuccilli 96, Konejeski 111, Musiak 117.

Dundee-Crown -- Suwanski 122, Perez 126, Rodriguez 127, Nguyen 128.

Girls tennis

Monday's late results

St. Francis 6, Hampshire 0

Singles -- No.1: Ryson d. Patthana 10-1; No.2: Hoden d. Ryzka 11-10; No.3: Vilimek d. Hahn 10-6.

Doubles -- No.1: Kopec/Price d. Anderson/Rose 10-2; No.2: Rosenow/Olson d. Sweet/Marckini 10-2; No.3: Lambert/Bogdanski d. Adams/Paniagua 10-5.

Tuesday's results

Conant 4, Huntley 3

Singles -- No.1: Gulati (H) d. Sundar 6-1, 6-2; No.2: Hibbeler (H) d. Siddiqui 6-1, 6-1; No.3: Rivera (H) d. Goncalves 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles -- No.1: Mahajan/Cheruvu (C) d. Phommasack/Barnvos 6-1, 7-6; No.2: Jain/N. Patel (C) d. Duffy/Cash 6-1, 6-3; No.3: Barsbold/A. Patel (C) d. Chong/K. Patel 6-2, 6-2; No.4: Severino/Viswanathan (C) d. Hontanosas/Kwon 6-4, 7-5.

Jacobs 7, CL South 0

Singles -- No.1: Siegfort d. S. Schuetzle 6-2, 6-1; No.2: Trumbo d. Sudbrook 6-1, 6-2; No.3: Reicha d. Lowery 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles -- No.1: Cunningham/Desai d. H. Schuetzle/Chang 6-0, 6-2; No.2: Taylor/Santa Ines d. Rokusek/Appelhans 6-3, 6-2; No.3: Gerhardt/Seibert d. Lin/Enck 6-3, 6-3; No.4: Kontos/Strauss d. Baietto/Mehta 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

St. Charles East 5, Batavia 2

Singles -- No.1: Saini (SCE) d. Ostrander 6-1, 6-3; No.2: Donati (SCE) d. Steinys 6-4, 2-6, 6-1; No.3: Flannagan (B) d. Dhar 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles -- No.1: McDermott/Melone (SCE) d. M. Durso/Puttin 3-6, 6-4, 7-5; No.2: Chapman/Conroy (SCE) d. Cange/Klein 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; No.3: Connolly/Lins (B) d. Jones/Coine 6-0, 6-0; No.4: Hull/Thakkar (SCE) d. H. Durso/Jacobs 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.

West Aurora 5, Plainfield South 2

Singles -- No.1: Lindstrom (WA) d. Swanson 6-2, 7-5; No.2: Glatzhofer (WA) d.. Johnson 6-3, 3-6, 10-6; No.3: Perez (WA) d. Anhalt 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles -- No.1: Abshire/Carbajal (PS) d. Wyeth/Silva 3-6, 6-4, 10-6; No.2: Montello/Kunysz (PS) d. Kudirkaite/Rosales 2-6, 6-4, 10-8; No.3: Kauffmann/Hoehn (WA) d. Costantino/Delavega 6-0, 6-2; No.4: Overlin/Lambert (WA) d. Escamilla/Ciclincione 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Cary-Grove 7, Prairie Ridge 0

Singles -- No.1: Warner 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3); No.2: Flashing 6-1, 6-2; No.3: S. Greenwald 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: Krembuszewski/Los 6-4, 6-0; No.2: Briggs/Schladt 6-4, 6-4; No.3: O'Malley/Larry 6-0, 6-1; No.4: M. Greenwald/Sorensen 6-2, 6-0.

Girls swimming

Tuesday's results

Dekalb 88, Elgin 67

Upcoming events

today

Volleyball

Burlington Central at Dundee-Crown, 6 p.m.

Waubonsie Valley at St. Charles East, 5:30 p.m.

Plainfield Central at St. Charles North, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Glenbard South at Bartlett, 4:30 p.m.

Hampshire at Burlington Central, 6 p.m.

Glenbard East at Elgin, 4:30 p.m.

Streamwood at Larkin, 6:30 p.m.

East Aurora at South Elgin, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Upstate 8 Meet Glenbard East Host, 9 a.m.

Marmion at CCL Championship, 7 a.m.

Girls golf

CL Co-op, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire at FVC Tournament at Burlington Central, 9 a.m.

Geneva at DuKane Conference Tournament, TBA

Girls tennis

Grayslake North at CL South, 4:30 p.m.

Crystal Lake Central at Geneva, 5:30 p.m.

ThursDAY, oct. 3

Volleyball

Newark at Aurora Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Batavia at St Francis, 6 p.m.

CL South at Cary-Grove, 6 p.m.

Burlington Central at Dundee-Crown, 6 p.m.

Elgin at Proviso West, 5:30 p.m.

Jacobs at Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Alden-Hebron at Harvest Christian, 6 p.m.

McHenry at Huntley, 6 p.m.

Kaneland at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Glenbard North at Larkin, 5:30 p.m.

St. Edward at Streamwood, 5:30 p.m.

West Aurora at Yorkville, 5:30 p.m.

Westminster Christian at Parkview Christian, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Aurora Central Catholic at Aurora Christian, 7 p.m.

Glenbard North at Batavia, 7 p.m.

Hampshire at Burlington Central, 6:30 p.m.

CL South at Dundee-Crown, 4:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Geneva, 6:30 p.m.

Crystal Lake Central at Huntley, 6:30 p.m.

Jacobs at Prairie RIdge, 4:30 p.m.

Kaneland at Conference Tournament, TBA

Marmion at St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

St. Francis at St. Edward, 6:15 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at South Elgin, 4:30 p.m.

Streamwood at St. Charles North, 7 p.m.

West Aurora at Oswego, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

FVC Conference Tournament-Host Dundee-Crown, 8 a.m.

St. Edward at Westminster Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country

Harvest Christian at NAC Conference Flight Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Girls cross country

Harvest Christian at NAC Conference Flight Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Chicago Christian at Aurora Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

South Elgin at Bartlett, 4:30 p.m.

Batavia at St Charles North, 3:45 p.m.

CL South at Prairie Ridge, 4 p.m.

Huntley at Dundee-Crown, 4 p.m.

Elgin at Fenton, 4:15 p.m.

Elgin Academy at Francis Parker, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Park at Geneva, 4 p.m.

Mchenry at Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming

CL Co-op at McHenry, 4:30 p.m.

St. Charles East at St. Charles North, 4:30 p.m.

FriDAY, oct. 4

Football

Aurora Central Catholic at ICCP, 7:15 p.m.

Wheaton St. Francis at Aurora Christian, 7 p.m.

Bartlett at West Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Batavia at Geneva, 7:30 p.m.

Hampshire at Burlington Central, 7 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at CL South, 7 p.m.

Elgin at Streamwood, 7:30 p.m.

Huntley at Crystal Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Jacobs at Prairie Ridge, 7 p.m.

Kaneland at Plano, 7 p.m.

Marmion at Fenwick, 7:30 p.m.

South Elgin at Larkin, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Christian at St. Edward, 7 p.m.

St. Charles North at St. Charles East, 7:30 p.m.

Oswego at West Aurora, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Aurora Central Catholic at DeLaSalle Invite,

Cary-Grove, Huntley, St. Charles East at Mother McAuley ASICS Challenge, TBD

Boys soccer

Aurora Central Catholic at Wheaton Academy, TBD

Bishop McNamara at Aurora Christian, 5 p.m.

Jacobs at Cary-Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Woodstock North at Harvest Christian, 7 p.m.

St. Charles East at Burlington Classic, TBA

Girls tennis

Streamwood at Elgin Academy, 4:30 p.m.

SaturDAY, oct. 5

Football

McHenry at Cary-Grove, 1 p.m.

Westminster Christian at Lake Forest Academy, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Aurora Central Catholic at DeLaSalle Invite,

Bartlett, Burlington Central, South Elgin at Hampshire Tournament, 8 a.m.

Cary-Grove, Huntley, St. Charles East at Mother McAuley ASICS Challenge, TBD

Boys soccer

Aurora Central Catholic at Somonauk, 10 a.m.

Batavia at Plainfield Central, 12 p.m.

Buffalo Grove at CL South, 11 a.m.

Dundee-Crown at Elgin, 11 a.m.

South Elgin at Hampshire Invite, 11 a.m.

Cary-Grove at Huntley, 10 a.m.

Naperville Central at Jacobs, 11:30 a.m.

St. Charles East at Burlington Classic, TBA

Kaneland at Conference Tournament, TBA

Marmion at East Aurora, 11 a.m.

Montini at St. Edward, 11 a.m.

IMSA at West Aurora, 11 a.m.

Boys golf

Aurora Central Catholic at Lasalle Peru Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Batavia, St. Charles East, St. Charles North at Lake Park Invite, 8 a.m.

Geneva at LaSalle Peru Cavs Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Westminster Christian at NAC Conference Meet, TBA

Girls golf

Aurora Central Catholic, Batavia, Geneva at Rosary Invite, 8 a.m.

Dundee-Crown at Warren-Blue Devil Invite, 8 a.m.

Boys cross country

Batavia, Cary-Grove, Geneva, Huntley, Jacobs, Marmion, South Elgin, Streamwood at St. Charles North Invite, 9 a.m.

Burlington Central, CL South, Elgin, Kaneland, Larkin at 46th Annual Pat Harland Invitational, 9 a.m.

Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, St. Edward, Westminster Christian at Lisle Mane Event, 9 a.m.

West Aurora at Peoria Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls cross country

Batavia, Cary-Grove, Geneva at St. Charles North Invite, 9 a.m.

Burlington Central, Elgin at 46th Annual Pat Harland Invitational, 9 a.m.

CL South at Antioch Invitational, 9 a.m.

Dundee-Crown, Hampshire at Lisle Mane Event, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis

Bartlett at Oswego Invite, 8 a.m.

CL South Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Elgin at Wheeling Quad, 9 a.m.

Geneva at Naperville North, 8 a.m.

Girls swimming

Bartlett Co-op Lady Sabre-Hawk Invite, 9 a.m.

Cary-Grove at John Hersey, 12 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Rockford Jefferson J-Hawk Invite, 8 a.m.

Elgin at IMSA Girls Swim Invitational, 8 a.m.