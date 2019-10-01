DuPage County scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 1

Football

AP Top 10

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (12) (5-0) 120 1

2. Warren (5-0) 96 3

3. Hinsdale Central (5-0) 81 4

4. Loyola (3-2) 67 T5

5. Niles Notre Dame (5-0) 65 T5

6. Homewood-Flossmoor (4-1) 61 2

7. Minooka (5-0) 54 7

8. Neuqua Valley (4-1) 37 9

9. Oswego (5-0) 34 8

10. Bolingbrook (4-1) 15 10

(tie) Edwardsville (4-1) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 9, Barrington 5, St. Charles East 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mt. Carmel (9) (5-0) 117 1

2. Nazareth (3) (4-1) 100 2

3. Glenbard West (5-0) 85 3

4. Phillips (5-0) 81 43

5. Batavia (4-1) 73 5

6. Hersey (5-0) 57 8

7. Brother Rice (4-1) 51 7

8. Rolling Meadows (5-0) 35 9

9. Benet (5-0) 29 10

10. St. Charles North (4-1) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Conant 7, Normal Community 6, Hononegah 2, Willowbrook 2, Tinley Park Andrew 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chatham Glenwood (8) (5-0) 131 1

2. Crete-Monee (3) (5-0) 117 2

3. Providence (2) (4-1) 109 4

4. Cary-Grove (4-1) 81 5

5. Richards (4-1) 78 7

6. Simeon (3-1) 74 8

7. Prairie Ridge (4-1) 50 9

8. Yorkville (1) (5-0) 42 10

9. Normal West (4-1) 35 NR

10. Antioch (4-1) 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Peoria Central 10, Lemont 7, Kaneland 3, Springfield 3.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (14) (5-0) 140 1

2. Montini (4-1) 113 2

3. Sterling (5-0) 109 3

4. Rockford Boylan (5-0) 94 4

5. Hillcrest (4-1) 82 5

6. Sycamore (5-0) 77 7

7. Marion (5-0) 33 10

8. St. Rita (2-3) 27 8

9. Sacred Heart-Griffin (3-2) 23 6

10. Kankakee (4-1) 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Carbondale 11, Dunlap 9, Marmion 8, Morris 7, Triad 7, Cahokia 5, Joliet Catholic 3.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (12) (5-0) 120 1

2. Rochester (5-0) 105 2

3. Coal City (5-0) 99 3

4. Richmond-Burton (5-0) 81 4

5. Stillman Valley (5-0) 61 5

6. Columbia (5-0) 50 7

7. Mt. Zion (5-0) 30 NR

8. Effingham (5-0) 29 9

9. Genoa-Kingston (5-0) 28 8

10. St. Francis (4-1) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Illinois Valley Central 18, Bishop McNamara 15, Murphysboro 3, Taylorville 1, Benton 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (6) (5-0) 120 2

2. Williamsville (7) (5-0) 115 1

3. Byron (4-1) 98 3

4. Beardstown (5-0) 79 4

5. Nashville (5-0) 68 5

6. Vandalia (5-0) 62 7

7. Fairfield (5-0) 61 6

8. Pana (5-0) 31 10

9. Eureka (4-1) 29 9

10. Princeton (4-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 10, Quincy Notre Dame 9, Peotone 5, Monticello 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 4, DuQuoin 2, Lisle 2, Breese Mater Dei 2, Greenville 2.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Fieldcrest (3) (5-0) 118 2

2. Clifton Central (9) (5-0) 117 1

3. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (4-1) 101 5

4. Gibson City (4-1) 87 6

5. Bismarck-Henning (5-0) 76 7

6. Decatur St. Teresa (4-1) 62 3

7. Knoxville (5-0) 59 8

8. Sterling Newman (4-1) 37 4

9. Orion (4-1) 29 9

10. Sesser (S.-Valier) (4-1) 21 NR

Others receiving votes: West Carroll 7, Auburn 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Forreston (6) (5-0) 99 1

(tie) Lena-Winslow (3) (5-0) 99 2

3. Mow. Cen. A&M (2) (5-0) 95 3

4. Annawan-Wethersfield (5-0) 65 5

(tie) Camp Point Central (5-0) 65 4

6. Morrison (5-0) 39 NR

7. Ottawa Marquette (5-0) 37 6

8. Aquin (5-0) 35 NR

9. Watseka (5-0) 23 NR

10. Athens (4-1) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 10, Carrollton 5, Princeville 4, Hope Academy 4, Greenfield-Northwestern 3, Tuscola 3.

Boys soccer

Tuesday's results

Naperville North 3, DeKalb 0

Naperville North 1 2 --3

DeKalb 0 0 --0

Scoring -- NN: Smith (Romano); Konrad (Recendez); Konrad (Flaherty). Goalkeepers -- NN: Barba

Glenbard North 2, St. Charles North 2

Glenbard North 1 1 --2

St. Charles North 2 0 --2

Scoring -- GN: Pasillas (Emena); Enriquez (Arroyo).

Metea Valley 2, Neuqua Valley 1

Neuqua Valley 0 1 --1

Metea Valley 0 2 --2

Scoring -- NV: Madsen (George). Goalkeepers -- NV: Molnar (11 saves).

Timothy Christian 4, St. Francis 1

St. Francis 1 0 --1

Timothy Christian 0 4 --4

Scoring -- SF: Marsico (UA). TC: Bode (UA); Bode (Hooker); Stremler (Wise); Hooker (PK). Goalkeepers -- S: Thills. TC: Orange.

Boys cross country

Illinois Cross Country Coaches Poll

Week 4

1. St. Charles East 120; 2. Sandburg 111; 3. Wheaton Warrenville South 103; 4. New Trier 95; 5. Hersey 87; 6. York 77; 7. Maine South 73; 8. Waubonsie Valley 56; 9. Oswego East 49; 10. Jones College Prep 46; 11. Lyons 45; 12. Lake Zurich 24; 13. Downers Grove North 23; 14T. Hinsdale Central 15; 14T. Neuqua Valley 15.

Best of the rest: Barrington, Wheaton North, Palatine, Minooka, Naperville North, Naperville Central

Girls volleyball

Tuesday's results

Hinsdale South d. Leyden 25-19, 25-20

Benet d. St. Viator 25-14, 25-7

Benet -- Muisenga (14 assists, 2 digs, 1 block); Gregus (2 kills); Kenney (4 kills); McGuire (6 kills, 1 block, 1 dig); Monson (18 digs, 2 assists); Sobolewski (4 digs); Doyle (5 assists); Buckley (1 dig); Gonnella (1 dig); Zamar (1 kill, 2 digs); Mojica (1 kill, 2 blocks); Budreck (1 kill, 2 assists); Rodriguez (2 kills, 3 assists, 2 digs).

Downers Grove North d. Addison trail 25-20, 25-17

Addison Trail -- A.Severino (1 ace, 5 kills, 4 digs); Reyes (15 assists, 4 digs); Villegas (1 dig, 1 block); D'Ambrose (1 ace, 9 kills, 8 digs); Bielanski (1 ace, 2 kills, 12 digs); Johnson 2 kill, 1 block); Bartosik (11 digs); Wrbicki (1 ace, 2 assists, 13 digs).

Glenbard South d. Larkin 25-9, 25-8

Glenbard South -- Camfield (11 assists, 7 digs, 6 aces, 3 kills); Je.Villa (3 kills); Ju.Villa (3 kills); Shirley (3 kills, 1 assist); Miller (3 assists, 2 aces); Selvaggi (2 kills, 1 ace); Wilharm (2 kills); Stachnik (2 aces).

Lake Park d. Glenbard North 21-25, 25-21, 25-18

Glenbard North -- Meyers (13 kills, 9 digs); Brown (12 kills, 5 digs); Jansen (11 digs, 37 assists); Lebron (5 kills).

Naperville Central d. Neuqua Valley 26-24, 27-25

Neuqua Valley -- Houlihan (20 digs, 2 assists); Knapczyk (9 digs, 22 assists); Ammenhauser (9 kills); O'Malley (8 kills, 10 digs); Housholder (3 kills, 5 digs); Johnson (9 kills, 5 digs); Thomas (2 blocks, 5 kills).

Naperville north d. metea Valley 25-14, 25-16

Naperville North -- Hall (6 kills, 3 blocks); Oxenknecht (5 kills); Hartung (4 kills, 6 digs); Jaworski (15 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces); Richards (9 digs); Kushner (6 digs).

St. Francis d. Aurora Central Catholic 25-16, 25-8

St. Francis -- Calcagno (8 kills); Hojnicki (8 kills); Sipes (11 digs); Ingold (10 assists, 8 digs).

Timothy Christian d. Riverside-Brookfield 25-22, 17-25, 25-22

Timothy Christian -- Schuringa (12 kills, 9 digs); Hoogstra (8 kills, 2 blocks); Orange (4 kills, 1 block); Marshall (26 assists, 3 aces); Labuda (2 aces, 9 digs).

West Chicago d. Glenbard East 25-18, 25-13

West Chicago -- Quiroz (19 assists, 8 digs); Gromos (3 blocks, 8 kills); Lowell (17 digs); Smith (12 digs, 5 aces, 5 kills, 1 block); Pechman (4 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs); Lee (5 kills).

Glenbard East -- Honig (11 assists, 8 digs, 2 blocks); Hurlburt (16 digs); Crackel (4 kills); Scchweikle (3 kills, 3 blocks, 12 digs0; Ryan (5 blocs, 2 kills).

Wheaton Academy d. elmwood Park 25-12, 25-18

Wheaton Academy -- Williams (5 kills, 1 assist, 2 aces); Pistilli (2 kills, 2 aces); Rankin (2 kills, 1 block); Essmann (4 kills); Kodat (2 aces, 1 dig).

Wheaton Warrenville South d. wheaton North 25-21, 25-11

Wheraton North -- Beedle (5 kills, 3 digs); O'Connor (5 digs); Biegalski (4 kills, 2 digs); Scott (3 kills, 1 block); Fender (4 kills, 1 block); Zinkcus (2 aces, 13 assists, 3 digs); Catugy (1 ace, 3 digs).

Girls tennis

Tuesday's results

Neuqua Valley 6, Wheaton Academy 1

Singles -- No.1: Neuman (NV) d. Hamm 6-1, 6-1; No.2: Yin (NV) d. Brown 6-2, 6-1; No.3: Chiou (NV) d. Helmer 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: Howland/Chan (WA) d. Ramos/Piao 6-1, 7-5; No.2: Kestenberg/Sun (NV) d. Feyerer/Litfin 6-1, 6-1; No.3: Aroskar/Wu (NV) d. Kraft/Paulson 6-3, 6-0; No.4: Garapati/Allen (NV) d. Poland/Eckert 6-3, 6-2.

Wheaton Warrenville South 4, Lake Park 3

Singles -- No.1: Cruz (LP) d. Orlove 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-1; No.2: Jankovic (LP) d. Beres 6-4, 6-2; No.3: Pasquini (LP) d. Demars 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles -- No.1: King/Huelskoetter (WWS) d. Dell'acqua/Perez 6-3, 7-6(3); No.2: Tosto/Draus (WWS) d. Patel/Vitacco 6-2, 6-3; No.3: Brooks/Friend (WWS) d. Niewiarowski/Jozwiak 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; No.4: Huelskoetter/Frank (WWS) d. Shaw/Swiderski 6-2, 6-0.

Monday's late results

St. Francis 6, Hampshire 0

Singles -- No.1: Ryson (SF) d. Patthana; No.2: Hoden (SF) d. Ryzka; No.3: Vilimek (SF) d. Hahn.

Doubles -- No.1: Kopec/Price (SF) d. Anderson/Rose; No.2: Rosenow/Olson (SF) d. Sweet/Marckini; No.3: Lambert/Bogdanski (SF) d. Adams/Paniagua.

Girls golf

Tuesday's results

DuPage Valley Conference Meet

at Phillips Park (par 72)

Team scores

Naperville North 310; Neuqua Valley 319; Naperville Central 325; Waubonsie Valley 339; Metea Valley 382

Individual results

Top 10 individuals -- Lim (NC) 71, Lin (NN) 74, Zheng (NV) 74, Skowronski (WV) 75, Vinesh (NC) 76, Kirvan (NN) 76, Wu (NV) 77, Martin (NN) 79, Nay (NN) 81, Choi (NV) 82

Girls cross country

Illinois Cross Country Coaches Poll

Week 4

1. Naperville North 102; 2. Downers Grove South 101; 3. Yorkville 90; 4. Glenbard West 84; 5. Barrington 70; 6. Hinsdale Central 69; 7. Batavia 64; 8. York 61; 9T. Oswego 41; 9T. Wheaton Warrenville South 41; 11T. Lyons 26; 11T. Prospect 26; 13. Lockport 18; 14. Oak Park-River Forest 13; 15. New Trier 12.

Best of the rest: Neuqua Valley, Minooka, St. Charles East, O'Fallon.

Men's soccer

Tuesday's results

North Central 3, Wheaton 2

North Central 0 2 1--3

Wheaton 2 0 0--2

Scoring -- NC: Flores (PK); Flores (Lombardi); Flores (Nelson). W: Galvao (Etter); Moyes (D'Argento, Dowling). Goalkeepers -- NC: Soto (4 saves). W: Biddlecome.

Women's soccer

Tuesday's results

Wheaton 3, Hope 2

Wheaton 1 2 --3

Hope 1 1 --2

Scoring -- W: Tomich (UA); Graber (UA); Seeland (Bakke). H: Broekhuizen (UA); Powers (UA). Goalkeepers -- W: Ketchum (1 save). H: Ellingbone (7 saves)

Upcoming events

today

Boys soccer

Fenton at West Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Glenbard East at Elgin, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard South at Bartlett, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Benet, 4:30 p.m.

Proviso West at York, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Benet at ESCC Championship Meet, TBA

Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South (Village Greens), 4 p.m.

Fenton, Glenbard East, Glenbard South, West Chicago at Upstate Eight Championships (St. Andrews), 9 a.m.

Metea Valley, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley at DuPage Valley Conference (Links of Carillon), 8 a.m.

Girls volleyball

Glenbard West at Montini, 5:30 p.m.

Lisle at Westmont, 5:30 p.m.

Naperville Central at Metea Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Waubonsie Valley at St. Charles East, 5:30 p.m.

West Chicago at Wheaton North, 5:30 p.m.

York at Hinsdale South, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lisle at Proviso West, 4:30 p.m.

Timothy Christian at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.

Trinity at IC Catholic Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville North, 4:30 p.m.

York at Benet, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Addison Trail, Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South, Glenbard West, Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South, Willowbrook, York at West Suburban Conference Meet (Broken Arrow), 8 a.m.

Benet at ESCC Championship (Bonne Brook), TBA

Glenbard North, Lake Park, Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South at DuKane Championships (Phillips Park), 8 a.m.

Neuqua Valley at Waubonsie Valley Quad (Springbrook), 3:30 p.m.