Lake County scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 30
Notice
Reporting scores:
Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald Lake County office by emailing prepsports@dailyherald.com by 10 p.m.
Football
On the air
WRLR Broadcast Football Schedule
Games can be heard on WRLR 98.3 FM, WRLR.FM, WRLR Google App, or on the Tune-in Radio App (WRLR)
Week 6 -- Friday, Oct. 4: Zion-Benton at Warren, 7 p.m. pregame/7:30 kickoff
Week 7 -- Friday, Oct. 11: North Chicago at Grant, 6:45 p.m. pregame/7:15 kickoff
Week 8 -- Friday, Oct. 18: Antioch at Lakes, 6:45 p.m. pregame/7:15 kickoff
Fundraiser
The Mundelein High School Mustang Booster Club will host a spaghetti fundraiser dinner on Oct. 5. from 5-8 p.m. in the MHS cafeteria. Tickets are $7 per person and will be for dine-in or carry-out. Tickets can be purchased using the link below and will be available to purchase at the home football games on Sept. 13 and Sept. 20.
https://mundelein.revtrak.net/mustang-booster-club/
Boys soccer
Monday's results
warren 7, GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 0
Warren 5 2 -- 7
Grayslake Central 0 0 -- 0
Warren -- Medina (Shah), Medina (Rodriguez), Schoenbrunn (Florioni). Medina (Rodriguez), Florioni (Rodriguez), Florioni (Martinez), Segura (Cortes).
Goalkeepers -- GC: Piggott (6 saves).
LAKE FOREST ACADEMY 5, WAUCONDA 1
Wauconda 1 0 -- 1
Lake Forest Academy 3 2 -- 5
Wauconda -- Sperle (Cirilo).
Other score
Zion-Benton 8, North Chicago 0
Boys golf
Monday's results
At Valley Ridge GC, par 35
GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 160, GRANT 184
Grayslake Central -- Bolin 39, Fitzgerald 42, Mussay 39, Lucchesi 40.
Grant -- Linbo 46, Lokietko 46, Pederson 41, Splitt 51.
Girls golf
Monday's results
At Chalet Hills
PRAIRIE rIDGE 193, LAKE ZURICH 194
Prairie Ridge -- Tucker 43, Kilmore 45, Baron 52, King 53.
Lake Zurich-- Hogan 40, Chung 49, Kee 51, Pouyat 54.
Upcoming events
ToDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Lakes at Stevenson, 4:30 pm.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Antioch, Lakes at North Chicago, 4:45 p.m.
Grayslake Central at Grant, 4:45 p.m.
Round Lake, Wauconda at Grayslake North, 4:45 p.m.
Mundelein at Lake Zurich, 4:45 p.m.
Waukegan triangular (Libertyville, Warren, 4:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
North Suburban Conference meet at Veterans Memorial GC, 9 a.m.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Grayslake Central at Grant, 4:45 p.m.
Round Lake, Wauconda at Grayslake North, 4:45 p.m.
Mundelein at Lake Zurich, 4:45 p.m.
Waukegan triangular (Libertyville, Warren, 4:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Antioch at Grayslake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Joliet Academy at Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Grant at Lakes, 4:30 p.m.
Waukegan at Lake Zurich, 4:45 p.m.
Zion-Benton at Libertyville, 4:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Warren at Grayslake North, 6 p.m.
Vernon Hills at Highland Park, 6 p.m.
Grant at Grayslake Central, 6 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Carmel, 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Libertyville at Palatine, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2
BOYS GOLF
Northern Lake County Conference tournament at Shepherd's Crook GC, 9 a.m.
East Suburban Catholic Conference tournament at Prairie Bluff GC, 8:30 a.m.
Central Suburban League tournament at Glencoe GC, 8 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Grayslake Central at Antioch, 4:30 p.m.
Carmel at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.
Lakes at Grant, 6:15 p.m.
Grayslake North at North Chicago, 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Northern Lake County Conference tournament at Fox Lake CC, 9 a.m.
North Suburban Conference tournament at Glen Flora CC, 9 a.m.
Central Suburban League tournament at Wilmette GC, 9 a.m.
East Suburban Catholic Conference tournament at Bonnie Brook GC, 9 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Grayslake North at Crystal South, 4:30 p.m.
Hersey at Lake Zurch, 4:45 p.m.
Vernon Hills at Libertyville, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Grayslake North at Antioch, 6 p.m.
Mundelein at Stevenson, 6 p.m.
Zion-Benton at Warren, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 3
BOYS SOCCER
Belvidere at Antioch, 6:15 p.m.
Lake Zurich at Mundelein, 6:30 p.m/
Libertyville at Lake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wauconda at Antioch, 4:30 p.m.
Carmel at Vernon Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Grayslake Central at Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Lakes at Grayslake North, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Grayslake coop invite at Grayslake GC (Lakes, Libertyville), 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Niles North at Vernon Hills, 6 p.m.
North Chicago at Grant, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
FOOTBALL
Highland Park at Vernon Hills, 7 p.m.
Carmel at Marian Central, 7 p.m.
Wauconda at North Chicago, 7 p.m.
Grayslake Central at Antioch, 7:15 p.m.
Grant at Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Round Lake at Grayslake North, 7:15 p.m.
Zion-Benton at Warren, 7:30 p.m.
Libertyville at Lake Zurich, 7:30 p.m.
Mundelein at Stevenson, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bloomington invite (Libertyville), 8 a.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
BOYS SOCCER
Benet Academy at Carmel, 10 a.m.
Grant at Zion-Benton, 10 a.m.
Lake Zurich at Rolling Meadows, 10:45 p.m.
Mundelein at Grayslake Central, 11:45 a.m.
Round Lake at Libertyville, noon
Lakes at Lake Forest, 1 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Antioch invite at Spring Valley CC
New Trier invite at Winnetka Park District (Mundelein, Stevenson), 8:30 a.m.
Vernon Hills invite at White Deer Run GC (Lakes, Lake Zurich, Libertyville), 11 a.m.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Pat Harlan invite at Antioch (Grayslake Central, Grayslake North, Lakes), 9 a.m.
Peoria invite (Carmel, Libertyville), 9 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Warren invite at Bittersweet GC (Antioch, LakesLake Zurich, Mundelein), 8 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Carmel quad (Grant, Wauconda, Fenwick, Prospect
Zion-Benton quad (Grant, Round Lake), 8 a.m.
Rolling Meadows invite (Lake Zurich), 8 a.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lake Forest invite (Carmel, Lakes, Mundelein), 8:30 a.m.
Antioch invite, 8:30 a.m.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Pat Harlan invite at Antioch (Grayslake Central, Grayslake North, Lakes), 9 a.m.
Peoria invite (Carmel, Libertyville), 9 a.m.