Lake County scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 30

Notice

Reporting scores:

Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald Lake County office by emailing prepsports@dailyherald.com by 10 p.m.

Football

On the air

WRLR Broadcast Football Schedule

Games can be heard on WRLR 98.3 FM, WRLR.FM, WRLR Google App, or on the Tune-in Radio App (WRLR)

Week 6 -- Friday, Oct. 4: Zion-Benton at Warren, 7 p.m. pregame/7:30 kickoff

Week 7 -- Friday, Oct. 11: North Chicago at Grant, 6:45 p.m. pregame/7:15 kickoff

Week 8 -- Friday, Oct. 18: Antioch at Lakes, 6:45 p.m. pregame/7:15 kickoff

Fundraiser

The Mundelein High School Mustang Booster Club will host a spaghetti fundraiser dinner on Oct. 5. from 5-8 p.m. in the MHS cafeteria. Tickets are $7 per person and will be for dine-in or carry-out. Tickets can be purchased using the link below and will be available to purchase at the home football games on Sept. 13 and Sept. 20.

https://mundelein.revtrak.net/mustang-booster-club/

Boys soccer

Monday's results

warren 7, GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 0

Warren 5 2 -- 7

Grayslake Central 0 0 -- 0

Warren -- Medina (Shah), Medina (Rodriguez), Schoenbrunn (Florioni). Medina (Rodriguez), Florioni (Rodriguez), Florioni (Martinez), Segura (Cortes).

Goalkeepers -- GC: Piggott (6 saves).

LAKE FOREST ACADEMY 5, WAUCONDA 1

Wauconda 1 0 -- 1

Lake Forest Academy 3 2 -- 5

Wauconda -- Sperle (Cirilo).

Other score

Zion-Benton 8, North Chicago 0

Boys golf

Monday's results

At Valley Ridge GC, par 35

GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 160, GRANT 184

Grayslake Central -- Bolin 39, Fitzgerald 42, Mussay 39, Lucchesi 40.

Grant -- Linbo 46, Lokietko 46, Pederson 41, Splitt 51.

Girls golf

Monday's results

At Chalet Hills

PRAIRIE rIDGE 193, LAKE ZURICH 194

Prairie Ridge -- Tucker 43, Kilmore 45, Baron 52, King 53.

Lake Zurich-- Hogan 40, Chung 49, Kee 51, Pouyat 54.

Upcoming events

ToDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Lakes at Stevenson, 4:30 pm.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Antioch, Lakes at North Chicago, 4:45 p.m.

Grayslake Central at Grant, 4:45 p.m.

Round Lake, Wauconda at Grayslake North, 4:45 p.m.

Mundelein at Lake Zurich, 4:45 p.m.

Waukegan triangular (Libertyville, Warren, 4:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

North Suburban Conference meet at Veterans Memorial GC, 9 a.m.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Grayslake Central at Grant, 4:45 p.m.

Round Lake, Wauconda at Grayslake North, 4:45 p.m.

Mundelein at Lake Zurich, 4:45 p.m.

Waukegan triangular (Libertyville, Warren, 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Antioch at Grayslake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Joliet Academy at Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Grant at Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

Waukegan at Lake Zurich, 4:45 p.m.

Zion-Benton at Libertyville, 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Warren at Grayslake North, 6 p.m.

Vernon Hills at Highland Park, 6 p.m.

Grant at Grayslake Central, 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Carmel, 6:15 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Libertyville at Palatine, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

BOYS GOLF

Northern Lake County Conference tournament at Shepherd's Crook GC, 9 a.m.

East Suburban Catholic Conference tournament at Prairie Bluff GC, 8:30 a.m.

Central Suburban League tournament at Glencoe GC, 8 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Grayslake Central at Antioch, 4:30 p.m.

Carmel at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.

Lakes at Grant, 6:15 p.m.

Grayslake North at North Chicago, 6:15 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Northern Lake County Conference tournament at Fox Lake CC, 9 a.m.

North Suburban Conference tournament at Glen Flora CC, 9 a.m.

Central Suburban League tournament at Wilmette GC, 9 a.m.

East Suburban Catholic Conference tournament at Bonnie Brook GC, 9 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Grayslake North at Crystal South, 4:30 p.m.

Hersey at Lake Zurch, 4:45 p.m.

Vernon Hills at Libertyville, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Grayslake North at Antioch, 6 p.m.

Mundelein at Stevenson, 6 p.m.

Zion-Benton at Warren, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

BOYS SOCCER

Belvidere at Antioch, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Zurich at Mundelein, 6:30 p.m/

Libertyville at Lake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wauconda at Antioch, 4:30 p.m.

Carmel at Vernon Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Grayslake Central at Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Lakes at Grayslake North, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Grayslake coop invite at Grayslake GC (Lakes, Libertyville), 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Niles North at Vernon Hills, 6 p.m.

North Chicago at Grant, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

FOOTBALL

Highland Park at Vernon Hills, 7 p.m.

Carmel at Marian Central, 7 p.m.

Wauconda at North Chicago, 7 p.m.

Grayslake Central at Antioch, 7:15 p.m.

Grant at Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Round Lake at Grayslake North, 7:15 p.m.

Zion-Benton at Warren, 7:30 p.m.

Libertyville at Lake Zurich, 7:30 p.m.

Mundelein at Stevenson, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bloomington invite (Libertyville), 8 a.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

BOYS SOCCER

Benet Academy at Carmel, 10 a.m.

Grant at Zion-Benton, 10 a.m.

Lake Zurich at Rolling Meadows, 10:45 p.m.

Mundelein at Grayslake Central, 11:45 a.m.

Round Lake at Libertyville, noon

Lakes at Lake Forest, 1 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Antioch invite at Spring Valley CC

New Trier invite at Winnetka Park District (Mundelein, Stevenson), 8:30 a.m.

Vernon Hills invite at White Deer Run GC (Lakes, Lake Zurich, Libertyville), 11 a.m.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Pat Harlan invite at Antioch (Grayslake Central, Grayslake North, Lakes), 9 a.m.

Peoria invite (Carmel, Libertyville), 9 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Warren invite at Bittersweet GC (Antioch, LakesLake Zurich, Mundelein), 8 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Carmel quad (Grant, Wauconda, Fenwick, Prospect

Zion-Benton quad (Grant, Round Lake), 8 a.m.

Rolling Meadows invite (Lake Zurich), 8 a.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lake Forest invite (Carmel, Lakes, Mundelein), 8:30 a.m.

Antioch invite, 8:30 a.m.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Pat Harlan invite at Antioch (Grayslake Central, Grayslake North, Lakes), 9 a.m.

Peoria invite (Carmel, Libertyville), 9 a.m.