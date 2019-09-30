 

Lake County scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 30

 
Updated 9/30/2019 10:15 PM

Notice

Reporting scores:

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald Lake County office by emailing prepsports@dailyherald.com by 10 p.m.

Football

On the air

WRLR Broadcast Football Schedule

Games can be heard on WRLR 98.3 FM, WRLR.FM, WRLR Google App, or on the Tune-in Radio App (WRLR)

Week 6 -- Friday, Oct. 4: Zion-Benton at Warren, 7 p.m. pregame/7:30 kickoff

Week 7 -- Friday, Oct. 11: North Chicago at Grant, 6:45 p.m. pregame/7:15 kickoff

Week 8 -- Friday, Oct. 18: Antioch at Lakes, 6:45 p.m. pregame/7:15 kickoff

Fundraiser

The Mundelein High School Mustang Booster Club will host a spaghetti fundraiser dinner on Oct. 5. from 5-8 p.m. in the MHS cafeteria. Tickets are $7 per person and will be for dine-in or carry-out. Tickets can be purchased using the link below and will be available to purchase at the home football games on Sept. 13 and Sept. 20.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

https://mundelein.revtrak.net/mustang-booster-club/

Boys soccer

Monday's results

warren 7, GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 0

Warren 5 2 -- 7

Grayslake Central 0 0 -- 0

Warren -- Medina (Shah), Medina (Rodriguez), Schoenbrunn (Florioni). Medina (Rodriguez), Florioni (Rodriguez), Florioni (Martinez), Segura (Cortes).

Goalkeepers -- GC: Piggott (6 saves).

LAKE FOREST ACADEMY 5, WAUCONDA 1

Wauconda 1 0 -- 1

Lake Forest Academy 3 2 -- 5

Wauconda -- Sperle (Cirilo).

Other score

Zion-Benton 8, North Chicago 0

Boys golf

Monday's results

At Valley Ridge GC, par 35

GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 160, GRANT 184

Grayslake Central -- Bolin 39, Fitzgerald 42, Mussay 39, Lucchesi 40.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Grant -- Linbo 46, Lokietko 46, Pederson 41, Splitt 51.

Girls golf

Monday's results

At Chalet Hills

PRAIRIE rIDGE 193, LAKE ZURICH 194

Prairie Ridge -- Tucker 43, Kilmore 45, Baron 52, King 53.

Lake Zurich-- Hogan 40, Chung 49, Kee 51, Pouyat 54.

Upcoming events

ToDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Lakes at Stevenson, 4:30 pm.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Antioch, Lakes at North Chicago, 4:45 p.m.

Grayslake Central at Grant, 4:45 p.m.

Round Lake, Wauconda at Grayslake North, 4:45 p.m.

Mundelein at Lake Zurich, 4:45 p.m.

Waukegan triangular (Libertyville, Warren, 4:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

North Suburban Conference meet at Veterans Memorial GC, 9 a.m.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Grayslake Central at Grant, 4:45 p.m.

Round Lake, Wauconda at Grayslake North, 4:45 p.m.

Mundelein at Lake Zurich, 4:45 p.m.

Waukegan triangular (Libertyville, Warren, 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Antioch at Grayslake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Joliet Academy at Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Grant at Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

Waukegan at Lake Zurich, 4:45 p.m.

Zion-Benton at Libertyville, 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Warren at Grayslake North, 6 p.m.

Vernon Hills at Highland Park, 6 p.m.

Grant at Grayslake Central, 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Carmel, 6:15 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Libertyville at Palatine, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

BOYS GOLF

Northern Lake County Conference tournament at Shepherd's Crook GC, 9 a.m.

East Suburban Catholic Conference tournament at Prairie Bluff GC, 8:30 a.m.

Central Suburban League tournament at Glencoe GC, 8 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Grayslake Central at Antioch, 4:30 p.m.

Carmel at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.

Lakes at Grant, 6:15 p.m.

Grayslake North at North Chicago, 6:15 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Northern Lake County Conference tournament at Fox Lake CC, 9 a.m.

North Suburban Conference tournament at Glen Flora CC, 9 a.m.

Central Suburban League tournament at Wilmette GC, 9 a.m.

East Suburban Catholic Conference tournament at Bonnie Brook GC, 9 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Grayslake North at Crystal South, 4:30 p.m.

Hersey at Lake Zurch, 4:45 p.m.

Vernon Hills at Libertyville, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Grayslake North at Antioch, 6 p.m.

Mundelein at Stevenson, 6 p.m.

Zion-Benton at Warren, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

BOYS SOCCER

Belvidere at Antioch, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Zurich at Mundelein, 6:30 p.m/

Libertyville at Lake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wauconda at Antioch, 4:30 p.m.

Carmel at Vernon Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Grayslake Central at Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Lakes at Grayslake North, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Grayslake coop invite at Grayslake GC (Lakes, Libertyville), 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Niles North at Vernon Hills, 6 p.m.

North Chicago at Grant, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

FOOTBALL

Highland Park at Vernon Hills, 7 p.m.

Carmel at Marian Central, 7 p.m.

Wauconda at North Chicago, 7 p.m.

Grayslake Central at Antioch, 7:15 p.m.

Grant at Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Round Lake at Grayslake North, 7:15 p.m.

Zion-Benton at Warren, 7:30 p.m.

Libertyville at Lake Zurich, 7:30 p.m.

Mundelein at Stevenson, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bloomington invite (Libertyville), 8 a.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

BOYS SOCCER

Benet Academy at Carmel, 10 a.m.

Grant at Zion-Benton, 10 a.m.

Lake Zurich at Rolling Meadows, 10:45 p.m.

Mundelein at Grayslake Central, 11:45 a.m.

Round Lake at Libertyville, noon

Lakes at Lake Forest, 1 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Antioch invite at Spring Valley CC

New Trier invite at Winnetka Park District (Mundelein, Stevenson), 8:30 a.m.

Vernon Hills invite at White Deer Run GC (Lakes, Lake Zurich, Libertyville), 11 a.m.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Pat Harlan invite at Antioch (Grayslake Central, Grayslake North, Lakes), 9 a.m.

Peoria invite (Carmel, Libertyville), 9 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Warren invite at Bittersweet GC (Antioch, LakesLake Zurich, Mundelein), 8 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Carmel quad (Grant, Wauconda, Fenwick, Prospect

Zion-Benton quad (Grant, Round Lake), 8 a.m.

Rolling Meadows invite (Lake Zurich), 8 a.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lake Forest invite (Carmel, Lakes, Mundelein), 8:30 a.m.

Antioch invite, 8:30 a.m.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Pat Harlan invite at Antioch (Grayslake Central, Grayslake North, Lakes), 9 a.m.

Peoria invite (Carmel, Libertyville), 9 a.m.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 