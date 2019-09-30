Cook County scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 30

To report scores:

Football

Standings

Mid-Suburban East

School All Conf. Playoff pts.

W-L W-L

Hersey 5-0 1-0 22

Prospect 5-0 1-0 21

Rolling Meadows 5-0 1-0 18

Buffalo Grove 2-3 0-1 27

Elk Grove 1-4 0-1 29

Wheeling 0-5 0-1 29

Mid-Suburban West

School All Conf. Playoff pts.

W-L W-L

Conant 5-0 1-0 16

Barrington 4-1 1-0 23

Fremd 3-2 1-0 28

Hoffman Estates 3-2 0-1 29

Schaumburg 2-3 0-1 24

Palatine 1-4 0-1 31

CCL/ESCC Purple

School All Conf. Playoff pts.

W-L W-L

St. Viator 3-2 1-0 28

St. Patrick 2-3 1-0 24

Marian Central 3-2 0-1 19

Carmel 1-4 0-1 25

Central Suburban North

School All Conf. Playoff pts.

W-L W-L

Maine West 4-1 1-0 17

Vernon Hills 4-1 1-0 16

Highland Park 2-3 1-0 24

Deerfield 3-2 0-1 24

Niles North 2-3 0-1 19

Maine East 0-5 0-1 26

Central Suburban South

School All Conf. Playoff pts.

W-L W-L

Maine South 3-2 1-0 21

Evanston 2-3 1-0 17

Glenbrook South 1-4 1-0 27

Glenbrook North 3-2 0-1 17

New Trier 1-4 0-1 23

Niles West 0-5 0-1 25

West Suburban Gold

School All Conf. Playoff pts.

W-L W-L

Willowbrook 4-1 3-0 18

Hinsdale South 3-2 2-0 19

Proviso East 3-2 2-1 14

Downers Grove S. 2-3 1-2 19

Leyden 1-4 1-2 23

Addison Trail 0-5 0-2 26

Morton 0-5 0-2 24

Saturday's scores

Andrew 43, Stagg 0

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 22, Princeville 7

Aurora (East) 19, Streamwood 6

Barrington 24, Palatine 7

Bartlett 48, Bensenville (Fenton) 22

Batavia 42, Wheaton Warrenville South 21

Benton 34, West Frankfort 6

Blue Island Eisenhower 20, Shepard 14

Bolingbrook 35, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3

Bremen 34, Tinley Park 24

Brooks Academy 16, Lindblom 0

Brother Rice 28, Joliet Catholic 20

Burlington Central 31, Algonquin (Jacobs) 30

Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 20, Aledo (Mercer County) 6

Cary-Grove 40, Dundee-Crown 0

Chicago (Carver Military) 8, Whitney Young 6

Chicago (Clark) 32, Schurz 0

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 34, Harper 28

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 42, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 24

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 28, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 0

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 40, Chicago Roosevelt 8

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 20, Kennedy 16

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 32, DuSable 8

Chicago Christian 46, Ridgewood 14

Chicago Little Village 28, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 6, Marmion 0

Chicago Sullivan 14, Chicago ( SSICP) 8

Clifton Central 28, Seneca 15

Coal City 49, Streator 0

Crystal Lake Central 33, Hampshire 7

Danville 55, Gary Roosevelt, Ind. 0

DeKalb 31, Metea Valley 30

Dunbar 44, Von Steuben 0

Dunlap 10, Metamora 7

Edwards County 48, Vienna-Goreville 0

El Paso-Gridley 20, Tremont 14

Elmwood Park 13, Westmont 0

Evanston Township 49, Glenbrook North 10

Farmington 40, Havana-Midwest Central Coop 7

Fieldcrest 48, Illini West (Carthage) 8

Freeport (Aquin) 52, Amboy-LaMoille 24

Fremd 28, Schaumburg 0

Fulton 48, Rockridge 28

Glenbard North 21, Wheaton North 7

Glenbard South 12, Larkin 6

Glenbard West 47, York 7

Gurnee Warren 37, Lake Forest 0

Hall 9, St. Bede 0

Harvard 14, Woodstock North 7

Harvey Thornton 49, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 13

Hersey 78, Wheeling 20

Highland Park 50, Maine East 6

Hillcrest 48, Oak Forest 6

Hinsdale Central 35, Downers North 26

Hinsdale South 32, Downers South 27

Hope Academy 51, Normandy, Mo. 6

Hyde Park 14, Lake View 9

IC Catholic 35, Aurora Christian 3

Johnsburg 31, Woodstock 28

Joliet West 28, Romeoville 0

Kewanee 26, Erie/Prophetstown 9

Knoxville 44, Lewistown 0

LaSalle-Peru 40, Plano 8

Lakes Community 33, Wauconda 7

Lemont 57, Thornton Fractional North 22

Lena-Winslow 30, Stockton 0

Libertyville 42, Waukegan 0

Lincoln 31, Collinsville 28

Lincoln Way West 10, Lincoln Way Central 6

Lincoln-Way East 28, Homewood-Flossmoor 14

Lisle (Benet Academy) 38, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 15

Lockport 28, Sandburg 21

Loyola 58, St. Ignatius 6

Maine West 29, Deerfield 6

Manteno 41, Reed-Custer 6

Marist 35, Fenwick 17

Minooka 24, Oswego East 7

Monmouth-Roseville 21, Bureau Valley 7

Montini 33, St. Viator 14

Morris 62, Ottawa 12

Morrison 18, Sterling Newman 6

Naperville Central 23, Naperville North 7

Naperville Neuqua Valley 35, Waubonsie Valley 14

Nazareth 51, Leo 8

New Trier 7, Glenbrook South 3

Niles Notre Dame 14, St. Patrick 0

Normal Community 31, Peoria Manual 6

Normal West 66, Peoria (H.S.) 36

North Chicago 21, Grayslake North 20

Oak Lawn Community 40, Argo 22

Oak Lawn Richards 39, Evergreen Park 13

Orangeville 29, East Dubuque 28

Orr 62, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 24

Oswego 14, Plainfield North 13

Paris 28, Macomb 18

Pawnee 46, Lake Forest Academy 44

Payton 49, Steinmetz 0

Pekin 48, Canton 8

Peoria Notre Dame 51, Champaign Centennial 6

Peotone 34, Herscher 0

Plainfield East 36, Plainfield Central 10

Plainfield South 48, Joliet Central 0

Prospect 42, Elk Grove 7

Providence 49, Carmel 6

Proviso East 24, Leyden 20

ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 12, Monmouth United 7

Richmond-Burton 38, Marengo 13

Ridgewood 20, Aledo (Mercer County) 6

Riverside-Brookfield 31, Aurora Central Catholic 13

Rock Island 24, Galesburg 21, OT

Rockford Christian Life 32, Bunker Hill 26

Rolling Meadows 49, Buffalo Grove 17

Rushville-Industry 14, Peoria Heights (Quest) 7

Simeon 41, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 0

South Beloit 42, Walther Christian Academy 14

South Elgin 35, Glenbard East 7

Springfield 59, Eisenhower 22

St. Charles East 35, Geneva 7

St. Charles North 33, Lake Park 14

St. Francis 46, Kankakee (McNamara) 43

St. Laurence 48, DePaul College Prep 0

St. Rita 44, Woodstock Marian 10

Stark County 26, Biggsville West Central 13

Sterling 33, Quincy 20

Sycamore 49, Sandwich 0

Taft 33, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 6

Thornton Fractional South 35, Reavis 6

Thornwood 30, Rich East 7

Vernon Hills 34, Niles North 9

Washington 42, Morton 28

West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 36, Elmwood-Brimfield 28

Wheaton Academy 51, Chicago (Christ the King) 6

Willowbrook 42, Addison Trail 12

Yorkville 21, Aurora (West Aurora) 19

Boys soccer

Monday's results

Leyden 4, Plainfield East 0

Plainfield East 0 0 --0

Home 2 2 --4

Leyden -- Hernandez, Nunez (Diaz), Duarte (Jacinto), Espinoza (Lopez).

Plainfield East --

Goalkeepers -- L: Marin; PlfE: Chavira.

Girls tennis

Monday's results

RIDGEWOOD 4, maine West 3

Singles -- No.1: Krieger (MW) d. Barnas 6-1, 6-1; No.2: Booge (MW) d. Petryszak 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-8; No.3: Lewicki, (R) d. Bondi 6-4, 2-6, 6-10.

Doubles -- No.1: Walker/Milovancevic (MW) d. Hrushka/Adaya 6-3, 3-6, 12-10; No.2: Mihai/Vasylyshyn (R) d. Belcher/Krieger 6-7 (1), 3-6; No.3: Palusheck/Klusek (R) d. Valera/Dempsey 4-6, 3-6; No.4: Van/Wachowski (R) d. Sobjack/Prichisky 3-8.

Girls volleyball

Monday's results

Hoffman Estates d. bartlett 15-25, 25-21, 25-20

Attack: Bart: Lomax (10 kills), Diaz (5 kills), Chacko (4 kills); HE; McCallister 26-27 (18 kills), Wadas 32-34 (10 kills)

Serving: Bart: Diaz (1 ace), Lomax (1 ace), Johnson (1 ace);

Setting: Bart: Johnson (24 assists); HE: Meese (38 assists);

Digs: Bart: Hankins 9, Diaz 8, Munar 5; HE: Poland 19, Essex 12; Blocks: Bart: Lomax 2.

Girls swimming

Saturday's results

team scores

1. Hersey 407, 2. Buffalo Grove 353, 3. Prospect 263, 4. Huntley 231, 5. Mundelein 208, 6. Conant 198, 7. Jacobs/Hampshire 182, 8. Cary Grove 134.5, 9. Saint Viator 104, 10. Rolling Meadows 101.5, 11. Wheeling 47, 12. Fenton 10

individual results

200 medley relay: Hersey (Lumsden, Papanicholas, Martin, Salm) 1:48.52; 200 free: Tokarz (H) 1:56.90; 200 IM: Papanicholas (H) 2:10.59; 50 free: Surdyka (BG) :24.89; Diving: Blumenfeld (H) 435.80; 100 fly: Komoto (C) :58.43; 100 free: Surdyka (BG) :55.18; 500 free: Dorshorst (StV) 5:09.41; 200 free relay: Buffalo Grove (Jedryka, G. Surdyka, S. Surdyka, Frighetto) 1:39.35; 100 back: Lumsden (H) :59.22; 100 breast: Papanicholas (H) 1:03.30; 400 free relay: Hersey (Hintz, Klancnik, Plewa, Lumsden) 3:44.90.

Upcoming events

today

Boys cross country

Mid-Suburban League tri-meets, TBA

at Barrington, 5:15 p.m. (Beese Pk.)

at Buffalo Grove, 5:15 p.m. (Willow Stream Pk.)

at Schaumburg, 5:15 p.m. (Hoover E.S.)

at Wheeling, 5:15 p.m. (Heritage Park)

Schaumburg Christian at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Mid-Suburban League meet hosted by Fremd, 8 a.m. (Hilldale)

Central Suburban League meet, 8 a.m. (Sportsmans C.C.)

West Suburban Conference meet, TBA

Boys soccer

Barrington at Rolling Meadows, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo Grove at Prospect, 6:30 p.m.

Conant at Palatine, 6:30 p.m.

Elk Grove at Hersey, 6:30 p.m.

Fremd at Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Christian Liberty at Westminster, 4:30 p.m.

Highland Park at Maine East, 7 p.m.

Maine South at Niles West, 6:30 p.m.

Maine West at Vernon Hills, 7 p.m.

South Beloit at Schaumburg Christian, 4 p.m.

Girls cross country

Mid-Suburban League East divisional meet, 5:15 p.m. (Elk Grove)

Mid-Suburban League West divisional meet, 5:15 p.m. (Busse Woods)

Schaumburg Christian at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Mid-Suburban League meet, 8:30 a.m. (Mt. Prospect G.C.)

Girls swimming

Libertyville at Palatine, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis

Prospect at Evanston, 4:30 p.m.

St. Viator at Nazareth Ac., 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Conant at Barrington, 6 p.m.

Elk Grove at Buffalo Grove, 6 p.m.

Hersey at Prospect, 6 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at Fremd, 6 p.m.

Palatine at Schaumburg, 6 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, 6 p.m.

Benet Ac. at St. Viator, 6:15 p.m.

Deerfield at Maine West, 6 p.m.

Harvest Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 6 p.m.

Hinsdale South at Leyden, 5:30 p.m.

Maine East at Niles North, 6 p.m.

South Beloit at Christian Liberty, 6 p.m.

wednesday, october 2

Boys cross country

Leyden quad, 4:30 p.m.

New Trier quad (Maine South), 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

ESCC championships, 8:30 a.m. (Prairie Bluff G.C.)

Boys soccer

Carmel at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Maine East, 7 p.m.

Girls cross country

Maine East quad (Highland Park. Niles North, Vernon Hills), 4:30 p.m.

Maine South quad (Glenbrook North, Glenbrook South, New Trier), 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Central Suburban League meet, 8:30 a.m. (Wilmette G.C.)

ESCC championships, TBD (Bonnie Brook G.C.)

Girls tennis

Lake Forest Ac. at Palatine, 4:45 p.m.

Maine East at Leyden, 4:30 p.m.

South Elgin at Conant, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Niles West, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Leyden at Oak Park-River Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Maine South at New Trier, 6 p.m.

thursday, octomber 3

Boys cross country

NAC Flight meet (Christian Liberty), 4:30 p.m. (Schiller Woods)

Boys golf

St. Viator at Hersey, 3:30 p.m. (Old Orchard)

Boys soccer

Burlington (Iowa) tournament (St. Viator), TBA

Hoffman Estated at Wheeling, 6:30 p.m.

Palatine at Elk Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Prospect at Conant, 6:30 p.m.

Schaumburg at Barrington, 6:30 p.m.

Glenbrook South at Leyden, 6:30 p.m.

Maine South at Highland Park, 4:45 p.m.

Northridge Prep at Christian Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Park-River Forest at Maine West, 7 p.m.

Girls cross country

NAC Flight meet, 4:30 p.m. (Schiller Woods)

Girls golf

Fremd at Maine South, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming

Conant at Fremd, 4:45 p.m.

Elk Grove at Prospect, 4:45 p.m.

Hersey at Buffalo Grove, 4:45 p.m.

Palatine at Barrington, 5 p.m.

Schaumburg at Hoffman Estates, 4:45 p.m.

Wheeling at Rolling Meadows, 4:45 p.m.

Leyden at Proviso West, 5 p.m.

Niles North at Maine West, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis

Buffalo Grove at Evanston, 4:30 p.m.

Woodlands Ac. at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m. (Forest View Racquet Club)

Girls volleyball

Barrington at Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Grove at Prospect, 6 p.m.

Conant at Schaumburg, 6 p.m.

Elk Grove at Wheeling, 6 p.m.

Fremd at Palatine, 6 p.m.

Hersey at Rolling Meadows, 6 p.m.

Deerfield at Maine East, 6 p.m.

Maine West at Highland Park, 6 p.m.

Mooseheart at Christian Liberty, 6 p.m.

Schaumburg Christian at IMSA, 6 p.m.

St. Viator at Libertyville, 6 p.m.

FRIday, october 4

Football

Palatine at Fremd, 7:30 p.m.

Prospect at Hersey, 7 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Elk Grove, 7 p.m.

Schaumburg at Hoffman Estates, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Buffalo Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Evanston at Maine South, 7 p.m.

Lyons at Leyden, 7:30 p.m.

Maine East at Deerfield, 7 p.m.

Maine West at Niles North, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Burlington (Iowa) tournament (St. Viator), TBA

Hersey at Fremd, 4:45 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Buffalo Grove, 4:45 p.m.

Cristo Rey St. Martin vs. Christian Liberty, 5 p.m. (at Christian Heritage)

Girls golf

Rolling Meadows at Maine West, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming

Maine East at Highland Park, 5 p.m.

Maine South at New Trier, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Bloomingtn invitational (Hersey), 3 p.m.

Leyden at Resurrection, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Willows Ac. vs. Christian Liberty, 6 p.m. (at Christian Heritage)

Saturday, october 5

Football

Conant at Barrington, 1 p.m.

St. Viator at St. Patrick, 7 p.m. (Triton Col.)

Boys cross country

Lisle invitational (Elk Grove), 9 a.m. (Community Pk.)

Niles West invitational (Christian Liberty, Leyden, St. Viator), 9 a.m.

Peoria invitational (Maine East, Maine South, Prospect, Wheeling), 9 a.m. (Detweiller Pk.)

Racine Case invitational (Maine West), 9 a.m.

Boys golf

Lake Park invitational (Conant, Fremd, Hoffman Estates, Palatine, Rolling Meeadows, Schaumburg, 12 others), 8 a.m. (Village Links)

New Trier invitational (Maine South), 8:30 a.m. (Winnetka Park Dist.)

Boys soccer

Burlington, Iowa tournament (St. Viator), TBA

Conant at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Hersey at Maine West, 12 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at Palatine, 11 a.m.

Lake Zurich at Rolling Meadows, 10:45 a.m.

Prospect at Maine East, 11 a.m.

Girls cross country

Niles West invitational (Christian Liberty, Leyden, Prospect, St. Viator), 9 a.m.

Peoria invitational (Fremd, Maine East, Prospect, Rolling Meadows, Wheeling), 10:30 a.m. (Detweiller Pk.)

Racine Case invitational (Maine West), 9 a.m.

St. Charles North invitational (Hersey, 3 others), 9 a.m. (LeRoy Oaks)

Wheaton North invitational (Maine South), 7 a.m.

Girls golf

Champaign Centennial invitational (Prospect), 9 a.m. (Orange & Blue G.C.)

Rosary invitational (Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg), 8 a.m.

Warren invitational (Buffalo Grove, Hersey, 7 others), 8 a.m. (Bittersweet)

Girls swimming

Hersey invitational (Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove, Maine East, Maine South, Palatine, Prospect, Rolliing Meadows, Wheeling, 7 others), 9 a.m. (Prospect pool)

Maine West invitational (St. Viator), 11:30 a.m.

Girls tennis

Bloomington invitational (Hersey), 8 a.m.

Carmel quad (Prospect), 9 a.m.

Leyden quad, 8:30 p.m.

Rolling Meadows invitational (Fremd, Schaumburg, St. Viator, 4 others), 8 a.m.

Wheeling quad (Maine West), 9 a.m.

Barrington at York, 8:30 a.m. (Berens Pk.)

Fremd at Rolling Meadows, 8 a.m.