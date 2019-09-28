Girls cross country: Negovetich, Grant rise to the challenge

The 3-mile Bulldog Athletic complex course may have been fairly treacherous Saturday morning in Ingleside due to heavy overnight rain, but host Grant and elite sophomore Aly Negovetich were up to the challenge at the James "J.T." Taylor Invitational.

With Negovetich running away from the rest of the 14-team field with a winning time of 17:56, the Bulldogs won the championship of the sloppy meet with 64 points to topple Lake Forest and Zion-Benton with 85 points each.

Carmel Catholic had a strong fourth-place showing with 115 points despite not being at full strength as the Corsairs outdistanced Wauconda (125 points) in fifth place, and Grayslake North (154) in sixth.

"There were two pits of standing water back there, and normally there are no cones on the hill so that was like the new course line," said Negovetich, who placed fourth in Class 3A as a freshman. "I think everyone was a trooper today, and I think I ran pretty smart today. The first mile (5:40) was exactly what I wanted to do."

Besides Negovetich, Grant had a great top trio in the race with sophomore Laura Bishop placing fifth and freshman teammate Brianna Osmon placing sixth to help carry the Bulldogs to the team title.

"(Negovetich) was outstanding. We told everybody today it wasn't about times but just go out there and have fun," said Grant coach Jeff Durlak, whose team has lost No. 2 runner Drue Polka to a season-ending foot injury. "Laura and Brianna looked awesome. They moved up in the second and third mile, and it was a good day."

Junior Isabel Ashley was Carmel's top runner in 10th place followed by teammates Ezzie Posner in 14th and Brigid Hull in 22nd.

"We're missing two of our top five today so we've been devastated by illness, but we did just fine," said veteran Carmel Catholic coach Jim Halford, who is in his 33rd season at the helm for the Corsairs. "Isabel Ashley ran really well, she's a tough kid, and she races really well."

Wauconda sophomore Jessie Pakaski also shined on the gloomy morning as she placed third with running conditions just under 60 degrees. The Bulldogs also got an 11th-place run from Sara Meyer, and a 17th from sophomore teammate Emma Schuett.

"Jessie has been working really hard. Our goal for her is to get to state, and we have high hopes for her," said Wauconda coach Emily Morzy. "Sara is also a sophomore, she's trying to keep up with Jessie, she's been training hard all season and it's starting to show."

Grayslake North was led by returning all-stater Kelli Tosic (14th in Class 2A) as she placed seventh for the Knights.

"We were missing one of our varsity girls today, but for the most part everyone met their goals," said Grayslake North coach Anthony DeStephano. "Kelli's first mile was on pace, but it looked like she didn't have the gears today in the second and third miles."

Freshman Nicole Brown was Grayslake North's No. 2 runner in 23rd place followed by Grant's Taylor Bushman (24th), and Alya Rangel (34th). Wauconda sophomore Alana Vodicka placed 37th in the huge field of runners.