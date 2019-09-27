DuPage County scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 27

Football

Thursday's late results

Elgin 57, West Chicatgo 12

West Chicago 0 6 0 6 --12

Elgin 15 22 20 0 --57

SCORING PLAYS

E -- West 5 run (2 conv. good).

E -- Griffin 67 pass to Bonds (PAT good).

WC -- Krogh 25 pass to Pinkevich (missed PAT).

E -- Lomax 88 pass to Jackson (PAT good).

E -- Griffin 36 pass to Bonds (2 pt conv. good).

E -- Griffin 33 pass to West (PAT good).

E -- Lomax 1 run (missed PAT).

E -- Lomax 55 run (PAT good).

E -- Bonds 10 run (PAT good).

WC -- Garcia 4 run (2 pt conv no good).

WC E

First downs 11 10

Yards rushing 80 172

Yards passing 234 370

Total yards 314 542

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 16-30-2 13-19-0

Punts 4 0

Fumbles-lost 3-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 6-46 5-63

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): WC: Luna 17-65; Garcia 5-14; Krogh 1-1. E: West 7-44; Griffin 4-43; Lomax 3-65; Bonds 1-20.

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): WC: Krogh 16-30-234-2. E: Griffin 10-13-24-0; Lomax 3-6-121-0.

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): WC: Pinkevich 7-126; Lattimore 5-38; Garcia 3-63; Luna 1-5; Wallace 1-9. E: Bonds 6-161; Jackson 5-159; West 3-50.

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): WC: Pinkevich 4-168-42.0.

INTERCEPTIONS: E: Bonds, Chaney.

Boys soccer

Thursday's late results

St. Edward 2, Timothy Christian 1 (OT)

Wheaton Academy 4, St. Francis 1

Wheaton Academy 2 2 --4

St. Francis 1 0 --1

Scoring -- WA: Nicoski (Froslid); Liechty (Froslid); Rodriguez (Pitts); Rychenkov (Nasr). Goalkeepers -- WA: Hoekstra (4 saves).

Boys golf

Thursday's late results

Addison Trail "Ryder Cup" Quad

Willowbrook 108, Addison Trail 133, Morton 144, Glenbard North 145

Willowbrook -- Rattana/Keehner 36; Cipriano/Vendergrift 36; Rugg/Cieslak 36.

Girls volleyball

Glenbard South d. Wheaton Academy 25-23, 25-18

Wheaton Aademy -- Schmidt (6 kills, 3 blocks); Williams (5 kills, 6 assists, 2 digs).

IC Catholic Prep d. St. Laurence 25-11, 27-25

IC Catholic Prep -- Wagner (11 kills, 1 block); Sobon (10 kills, 1 block); Brachmann (3 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs); Hurt (23 assists, 2 blocks, 4 digs); Leslie (6 digs, 1 ace); Capannari (6 digs, 1 ace); Benson (6 digs, 1 ace).

Girls tennis

York 9, Downers Grove North 0

Singles -- No.1: Cartis (Y) d. Ezegkis 6-0, 6-1; No.2: Nikoleit (Y) d. St. Clair 6-1, 6-0; No.3: Burham (Y) d. Force 6-0, 6-0; No.4: Ruesch (Y) d. Buxton 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles -- No.1: Jovic/Polach (Y) d. Southworth/Miller 6-3, 6-2; No.2: Duhig/Duhig (Y) d. Krause/Drobney 6-1, 6-0; No.3: Kayman/Neidigh (Y) d. Credo/Casey 6-1, 6-2; No.4: Brown/Brunke (Y) d. Harman/Ludwig 6-1, 6-0; No.5: Burkhardt/Toole (Y) d. Rapadn/Naylor 6-2, 6-0.

Upcoming events

today

Football

Addison Trail at Willowbrook, 10 a.m.

Batavia at Wheaton Warrenville South, 4:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Metea Valley, 11 a.m.

Downers Grove North at Hinsdale Central, Noon

Fenton at Bartlett, 3:30 p.m.

Hinsdale South at Downers Grove South, 11 a.m.

Marian at Benet (Benedictine University), 1:30 p.m.

Naperville Central vs, Naperville North (North Central College), 2 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at Waubonsie Valley, 6 p.m.

South Elgin at Glenbard East, 1:30 p.m.

St. Charles North at Lake Park, 1 p.m.

St. Francis at Bishop McNamara, 11 a.m.

St. Viator at Montini, Noon

Westmont at Elmwood Park, 10 a.m.

Wheaton North at Glenbard North, 9 a.m.

York at Glenbard West, 1 p.m.

Boys soccer

Addison Trail at Glenbard West, 9 a.m.

Elmwood Park at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Evergreen Park at IC Catholic Prep, 10 a.m.

Glenbard East at Glenbard North, 11 a.m.

Hinsdale South at Downers Grove North, 10 a.m.

Lake Park at Streamwood, Noon

Lisle at North Shore Country Day, 2 p.m.

Montini at Niles West, 10 a.m.

Naperville Central at Maine South, Noon

Plainfield Central at Naperville North, Noon

Riverside Brookfield at Timothy Christian, 2 p.m.

St. Charles East at Wheaton Academy, 2 p.m.

West Chicago at Morton West, 1 p.m.

Willowbrook at Glenbard South, 1:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Benet, Hinsdale South, Naperville Central, York at Hinsdale Central Red Devil Invite (Carriage Green County Club), 7:30 a.m.

Glenbard East, Glenbard North, Glenbard South, Glenbard West at District 87 Tournament (Glendale Lakes), 8 a.m.

Metea Valley at Sterling Invite (Emerald Hill), 9 a.m.

Wheaton Academy at Grayslake Central Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys cross country

Addison Trail at Bartlett, 9 a.m.

Benet, Metea Valley, Timothy Christian, Waubonsie Valley at Loyola/Latin Lakefront Invite (Montrose/Lakeshore Drive), 8:30 a.m.

Downers Grove South, York at Palatine Invite (Deer Grove East FP), 9 a.m.

Glenbard North at Flyin' Hawk Invite (Sunrise Park), 9 a.m.

Glenbard South at Hoffman Estates Invite (Harper College), 9 a.m.

Hinsdale South at Rock River Run (Hoover Park), 9 a.m.

IC Catholic Prep, Lisle, Montini, St. Francis, West Chicago, Westmont at Harvest Christian Academy Midseason Classic, 8:30 a.m.

Lake Park at Hoffman Estates Macnider Invite (Harper College), 9 a.m.

Neuqua Valley at Culver Academy (Ind.) Invite, 8:45 a.m.

Wheaton Academy at Bartlett, 9 a.m.

Girls volleyball

Downers Grove North, Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley at Plainfield South Warrior Blast, 9 a.m.

Fenton, Westmont at IMSA Tournament, 8 a.m.

Lake Park at Prospect Knights Invite, 9 a.m.

Timothy Christian at Manteno, 8 a.m.

Girls tennis

Addison Trail at Riverside-Brookfield Invite, 8 a.m.

Benet, Glenbard West, Neuqua Valley at Wheaton North Falcon Quad, 8:30 a.m.

Downers Grove South, Naperville Central at Champaign Centennial Charger Doubles Invite, 8 a.m.

Glenbard East Rams Quad, 8:30 a.m.

Maine South, Oswego East, Schaumburg at Lake Park Quad, 9 a.m.

Metea Valley, Wheaton Academy at Evanston Quad, 8:30 a.m.

Waubonsie Valley, York at West Aurora Quad, 8 a.m.

West Chicago at Glenbard North Quad, 9 a.m.

Girls golf

Benet, Hinsdale Central, Metea Valley, Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley, Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South at Naperville North Rosie Invite (Naperbrook), 8 a.m.

Downers Grove North at Oak Park-River Forest Invite (Meadowlark), 7 a.m.

Hinsdale South at Oak Park-River Forest (Meadowlark), 7 a.m.

Wheaton Academy at Rolling Meadows (Arlington Lakes), 1 p.m.

Girls swimming

Addison Trail, Neuqua Valley at York, 11:30 a.m.

Benet, Downers Grove South at Downers Grove North Trojan Invite, 9 a.m.

Fenton at Buffalo Grove Invite, 8 a.m.

Glenbard East, Glenbard North, Glenbard South, Glenbard West, Lake Park, Waubonsie Valley, Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South at West Chicago Wildcat Championships, 11 a.m.

Hinsdale Central at New Trier, 10 a.m.

Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley at Rosary Invite, 9 a.m.

St. Francis at Elk Grove Invite, 8 a.m.

Willowbrook at York Invite, 8 a.m.

Girls cross country

Addison Trail, Wheaton Academy at Bartlett, 9 a.m.

Downers Grove North, Wheaton Warrenville South, York at Palatine Invite (Deer Grove), 9 a.m.

Fenton, Metea Valley, Timothy Christian, Waubonsie Valley at Loyola/Latin Lakefront Invite (Montrose Harbor/Lakeshore Drive), 8:30 a.m.

Hinsdale Central at Janesville Midwest Invite, TBA

Hinsdale South at Hoffman Estates Invite (Harper College), 9 a.m.

IC Catholic Prep, Montini, St. Francis, West Chicago, Westmont at Harvest Christian Academy Midseason Classic, 8:30 a.m.

Lake Park at Hoffman Estates Macnider Invite (Harper College), 9 a.m.

Neuqua Valley at Culver Academy (Ind.) Invite, 8:45 a.m.

College football

Ellsworth at College of DuPage, 5 p.m.

Elmhurst at Carroll University, 1 p.m.

North Park at North Central, 2 p.m.

Wheaton College at Millikin, 6 p.m.