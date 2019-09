Cook County scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 27

Football

Friday's suspended games

Barrington at Palatine, 11 a.m.Saturday

Barrington leading 14-0 in the second quarter.

Fremd at Schaumburg, 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Hersey at Wheeling, 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Prospect at Elk Grove, 11 a.m. Saturday

Deerfield at Maine West, 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Maine West leading 26-0 at halftime.

Highland Park at Maine East, 9 a.m. Saturday

Highland Park leading 16-6.

Friday's results

conant 31, hoffman estates 6

Conant 6 15 0 10 --31

Hoffman Estates 0 0 0 6 -- 6

SCORING PLAYS

C -- Frederick, 6 run (kick failed).

C -- Frederick, 17 run (Frederick run).

C -- Green, 17 pass from Dugo (Rodriguez kick).

C -- Rodriguez, 26 field goal.

C -- Dugo, 11 run (Rodriguez kick).

HE -- Johnson, 93 kickoff return (kick failed).

Conant HE

First downs 18 3

Yards rushing 215 60

Yards passing 33 5

Total yards 248 65

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 2-2-0 1-9-2

Punts 1-33.0 2-32.5

Fumbles-lost 3-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 5-30 7-65

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): C: Frederick 29-139, Dugo 11-59, maiorello 8-34, Betancourt 1-2, Thompson 2-(-2), Hominac 3-(-4), Botello 1-(-11); HE: Williams 15-60.

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): C: Dugo 2-2-33-0; HE: Williams 0-3-1-1, Lovelace 1-6-5-1.

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): C: Green 2-33; HE: Walton 1-5.

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): C: Botello 1-33-33.0; HE: Walton 2-32.5.

INTERCEPTIONS: C: Betancourt, Green.

maine south 28, niles west 0

Boys soccer

Friday's results

schaumburg 3, hoffman estates 0

Hoffman Estates 0 0 --0

Schaumburg 3 0 --3

Schaumburg -- Schoo (Cooper), Piro (Bogner), Karnik (UA).

Goalkeepers -- HE: Huerta, Sch: Lyashko.

Thursday's results

maine west 3, niles north 1

Maine West -- Maya 2, Wojtylo.

Goalkeepers -- MW: Ryt.

Girls tennis

Thursday's results

buffalo grove 6, elk grove 1

Singles -- No.1: Oda (EG) d. Konjevic 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Sowa (BG) d. Hurt 6-1, 7-6 ; No.3: Stoia (BG) d. Grimaldo 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: Morgan/Royz (BG) d. Hermann/Stayura 6-1, 6-1; No.2: Yashyna/Kononchik (BG) d. Zarin/Mascote 6-1, 6-1; No.3: Rende/Kubrak (BG) d. Ramirez/Patel 6-1, 6-0; No.4: Sergiyenko/Tessier (BG) d. Maksymowicz/Alpizar 6-0, 6-0.

Upcoming events

today

Football

Barrington at Palatine, suspended to 11 a.m.

(Barrington leading 14-0 in the second quarter)

Buffalo Grove at Rolling Meadows, 1 p.m.

Fremd at Schaumburg, 11:30 a.m.

Hersey at Wheeling, 11:30 a.m.

Prospect at Elk Grove, 11 a.m.

Deerfield at Maine West, 12:30 p.m.

(Maine West leading 26-0 at halftime)

Highland Park at Maine East, 9 a.m.

(Highland Park leading 16-6)

St. Viator at Montini, 12 p.m.

Leyden at Proviso East, 1:30 p.m.

Boys cross country

Bartlett invitational (Conant, Maine East, Maine West), 9 a.m. (Sunrise Park)

Chicaogo Latin invitational (St. Viator), 8:30 p.m. (Lincoln Park)

Harvest invitational (Christian Liberty), 9 a.m.

Hoffman Estates invitational (Buffalo Grove, Schaumburg, Schaumbug Christian, 13 others), 9 a.m. (Harper Col.)

Palatine invitational (Barrington, Hersey, Maine South, Prospect, 26 others), 9 a.m. (Deer Grove East)

Boys golf

Genoa Kingston invitational (Palatine), 8 a.m. (Swan Hills)

Grayslake invitational (Barrington, Conant, Rolling Meadows, 10 others), 9 a.m. (Stonewall Orchard)

Hinsdale Central invitational (St. Viator), 7:30 a.m. (Carriage Greens G.C.)

Boys soccer

Conant at Hoffman Estates, 12 p.m.

Lake Zurich at Prospect, 10:30 a.m.

Maine West at Leyden, 11 a.m.

Mundelein at Barrington, 12 p.m.

Nazareth Ac. at St. Viator, 12 p.m.

Schaumburg Christian at Elk Grove, 1 p.m.

Girls cross country

Bartlett invitational (Conant, Maine East, Maine West, Schaumburg), 9 a.m. (Sunrise Pk.)

Chicago Latin invitational (St. Viator), 8:30 a.m. (Lincoln Park)

Harvest invitational (Christian Liberty), 9 a.m.

Hoffman Estates invitational (Elk Grove, Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg Christian, 18 others), 9 a.m. (Harper Col.)

Palatine invitational (Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Maine South, Prospect, 20 others), 9 a.m. (Deer Grove East)

Girls golf

Rolling Meadows invitational (Elk Grove, Hersey, Hoffman Estates, Maine West, Palatine, Wheeling, 6 others), 1 p.m. (Arlington Lakes)

Girls swimming

Buffalo Grove invitational (Conant, Hersey, Prospect, Rolling Meadows, St. Viator, Wheeling, 5 others), 8 a.m.

Downers Grove North invitational (Schaumburg), 9 a.m.

Elk Grove invitational (Hoffman Estates, 6 others), 8 a.m.

Lake County meet at Vernon Hills (Barrington), D-9 a.m./S-1 p.m.

York invitational (Maine West), D-8 a.m./S-11:30 a.m.

Girls tennis

Cary-Grove quad (Palatine), 8 a.m.

Lake Forest quad (Barrington), 8 a.m.

Lake Park quad (Maine South, Schaumburg), 9 a.m.

Maine East quad, 9 a.m.

Prospect invitational (Buffalo Grove, Conant, Fremd, Hersey, Rolling Meadows, St. Viator, 9 others), 8 a.m.

Girls volleyball

Harvest tournament (Schaumburg Christian), TBA

IMSA tournament (Leyden), 8 a.m.

Prospect invitational (Maine East, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, St. Viator, 5 others), 9 a.m.

Sunday, september 29

Boys cross country

Grant invitational (Elk Grove), 9 a.m.

Monday, september 30

Boys cross country

Proviso East at Leyden, 4:30 p.m. (Center Point Pk.)

Boys soccer

Immaculate Conception at Christian Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

Plainfield East at Leyden, 6:30 p.m.

Girls cross country

Proviso East at Leyden, 4:30 p.m. (Center Point Pk.)

Girls golf

Benet Acad. at St. Viator, 4 p.m. (Highland Woods)

Girls tennis

Dundee-Crown at Schaumburg, 4:30 p.m.

Palatine at Maine South, 4:30 p.m.

Proviso West at Maine East, 4:30 p.m.

Ridgewood at Maine West, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Bartlett at Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

tuesday, october 1

Boys cross country

Mid-Suburban League tri-meets, TBA

at Barrington, 5:15 p.m. (Beese Pk.)

at Buffalo Grove, 5:15 p.m. (Willow Stream Pk.)

at Schaumburg, 5:15 p.m. (Hoover E.S.)

at Wheeling, 5:15 p.m. (Heritage Park)

Schaumburg Christian at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Mid-Suburban League meet hosted by Fremd, 8 a.m. (Hilldale)

Central Suburban League meet, 8 a.m. (Sportsmans C.C.)

West Suburban Conference meet, TBA

Boys soccer

Barrington at Rolling Meadows, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo Grove at Prospect, 6:30 p.m.

Conant at Palatine, 6:30 p.m.

Elk Grove at Hersey, 6:30 p.m.

Fremd at Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Christian Liberty at Westminster, 4:30 p.m.

Highland Park at Maine East, 7 p.m.

Maine South at Niles West, 6:30 p.m.

Maine West at Vernon Hills, 7 p.m.

South Beloit at Schaumburg Christian, 4 p.m.

Girls cross country

Mid-Suburban League East divisional meet, 5:15 p.m. (Elk Grove)

Mid-Suburban League West divisional meet, 5:15 p.m. (Busse Woods)

Schaumburg Christian at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Mid-Suburban League meet, 8:30 a.m. (Mt. Prospect G.C.)

Girls swimming

Libertyville at Palatine, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis

Prospect at Evanston, 4:30 p.m.

St. Viator at Nazareth Ac., 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Conant at Barrington, 6 p.m.

Elk Grove at Buffalo Grove, 6 p.m.

Hersey at Prospect, 6 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at Fremd, 6 p.m.

Palatine at Schaumburg, 6 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, 6 p.m.

Benet Ac. at St. Viator, 6:15 p.m.

Deerfield at Maine West, 6 p.m.

Harvest Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 6 p.m.

Hinsdale South at Leyden, 5:30 p.m.

Maine East at Niles North, 6 p.m.

South Beloit at Christian Liberty, 6 p.m.

wednesday, october 2

Boys cross country

Leyden quad, 4:30 p.m.

New Trier quad (Maine South), 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

ESCC championships, 8:30 a.m. (Prairie Bluff G.C.)

Boys soccer

Carmel at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Maine East, 7 p.m.

Girls cross country

Maine East quad (Highland Park. Niles North, Vernon Hills), 4:30 p.m.

Maine South quad (Glenbrook North, Glenbrook South, New Trier), 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Central Suburban League meet, 8:30 a.m. (Wilmette G.C.)

ESCC championships, TBD (Bonnie Brook G.C.)

Girls tennis

Lake Forest Ac. at Palatine, 4:45 p.m.

Maine East at Leyden, 4:30 p.m.

South Elgin at Conant, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Niles West, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Leyden at Oak Park-River Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Maine South at New Trier, 6 p.m.