Bears WR Gabriel ruled out for Sunday vs. Vikings

Chicago wide receiver Taylor Gabriel pulls in a touchdown catch over Washington cornerback Josh Norman during the second quarter Monday night. Gabriel has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings due to a concussion. Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Taylor Gabriel, who suffered a concussion Monday night that abruptly halted perhaps his best game as a pro but certainly with the Bears, has been ruled out vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The 28-year-old speed receiver will miss his first game since 2016 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Defensive end Bilal Nichols was also ruled out and will miss his second consecutive game with the broken hand he suffered in Week 2. With fellow starting DE Akiem Hicks (knee) listed as questionable, the Bears could be significantly shorthanded up front as they host the Minnesota Vikings' top-rated run game, led by Dalvin Cook.

Hicks and OG Kyle Long, also listed as questionable with a hip injury, figure to be game-time decisions. Matt Nagy indicated Long, 30, suffered a minor setback that led to him not practicing Friday after being limited the first two practices of the week. Hicks, who departed Monday night early with what the Bears said was more a "wear and tear" issue than anything serious with his right knee, missed the entire week of practice.

Placekicker Eddy Pineiro (knee) and TE Trey Burton (groin) are also listed as questionable but are likely to play. Pineiro got some kicking work in for the first time this week Friday and should continue to battle through his knee injury, as he did Monday in Washington, when he missed his first career field goal (44 yards) but later converted from 38, in addition to hitting all four extra points. With the Bears not seeking kicking reinforcements this week and Nagy indicating Friday that, "if Pineiro played and kicked field goals [Monday], he should be good for this week," barring any setback, expect Pineiro to play.

Burton showed up on the injury report again because the Bears practiced inside the Walter Payton Center on artificial turf on Friday, and they generally take extra caution on that playing surface. Burton practiced in full for the first time this season Wednesday and Thursday and should start his first game at Soldier Field since prior to suffering the groin injury that caused him to be a late scratch from the playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in January.

In Minnesota, the Vikings ruled out starting RG Josh Kline and special-teams stalwart Kentrell Brothers and tagged DB Mackensie Alexander as questionable after the former second-rounder missed last week with an elbow injury. Alexander practiced Thursday and Friday and is expected to play.

The absence of Gabriel, who tallied the first three-touchdown game of his career in Washington, opens the door for Anthony Miller to continue earning a larger role and perhaps for fourth-round rookie Riley Ridley to be active for the first time of his career.

With Hicks and Nichols ailing, Nick Williams will continue to take on more responsibilities, as well as Abdullah Anderson, behind replacement starter Roy Robertson-Harris.

