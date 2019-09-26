Boys soccer: Juarez's hat trick lifts Lake Zurich past Warren

Andrew Juarez did all of the scoring for Lake Zurich's boys soccer team, notching a hat trick to lead the host Bears to a 3-1 win over Warren in North Suburban Conference action Thursday night.

Aiman Naqvi and Kamil Becdach had assists for Lake Zurich, which got a tiebreaking goal from Juarez on a penalty kick in the 58th minute. He struck again a couple of minutes later.

Max Floriani scored the lone goal for Warren (8-2-3, 1-2-2).

"Tonight's game was a tough one," Blue Devils coach Jason Ahonen said. "We really limited their chances, except for about six minutes of play. Unfortunately during those six minutes, they made use pay. We did a nice job again tonight attacking from the flanks but just could not find the back of the net. I feel for the boys as they played well for most of the match but go home and empty-handed."

Stevenson 4, Waukegan 4: Stevenson rallied from a 2-0 deficit at halftime of the North Suburban Conference match, as Alem Duratovic scored twice, while Anthony Skordilis tallied a goal and an assist.

Stevenson (4-6-2, 1-2-1) also got 2 assists from Ben Dixon and a goal from Nicky Brickman.

Wauconda 2, North Chicago 0: Joey Arguelles and Mark Paulauskas scored in the second half for the visiting Bulldogs in the Northern Lake County Conference match.

Christopher Zavaleta and Austin Fink had assists, and Preston Chartier made 2 saves

in earning the shutout.

Round Lake 3, Grayslake Central 1: An injured Maqiis Haywood came off the bench to score a goal and assist on a pair of others, helping the visiting Panthers rally from a 1-0 deficit at halftime of the Northern Lake County Conference match.

Uriel Sanchez and Edgar Arteaga also scored for Round Lake (8-1-2, 4-0-1), and Chuy Ramos contributed an assist. Jerry Perez made 7 saves in net for the Panthers.

Daniel Marynevych scored off an assist from Tyler Kalata for Grayslake Central (5-8, 3-2). For the freshman Marynevych, it was his 10th goal in 10 appearances.

"Credit to Round Lake. They're a great team and they earned this one," Rams coach Tom Hamilton said. "We started off well and deserved our lead at halftime, but for the first 20 minutes of the second half Round Lake's pressure and ball movement had us chasing the game. When we switched the point of attack with quick passing and limited touches we created great chances, but unfortunately it takes a full 80 minutes to beat a team of Round Lake's caliber. We know we can learn from this and bounce back, so we'll get to work on making it happen."

Vernon Hills 1, Highland Park 1: David Deng scored for Vernon Hills in the Central Suburban League North Division contest.

Vernon Hills (3-7-2, 0-1-1) received 7 saves from keeper Keven Martinez.

"The defense played well again tonight," Cougars coach Mike McCaulou said. "Let up one good opportunity where we were not physical enough to clear the ball. We had a lot of great opportunities going forward, but we were not quick enough to capitalize on them. Once again, we just need to be more clinical in front of the goal."

Lakes 3, Antioch 1: Evan Larsen scored his 10th goal and added an assist, as the host Eagles won in Northern Lake County Conference action.

Luke Chamernik and Eliam Meir also scored for Lakes (5-4-1, 3-1-1). Tim Pollack chipped in an assist.

"A well-played game by both teams with Lakes making the best of chances that Antioch could not," Eagles coach Kevin Kullby said. "I was impressed by our team's defense and our play on the attack. Would have been nice to capitalize on more of our chances but credit to Antioch's defense around the penalty area."

Grayslake North 1, Grant 0: The host Knights scored in the opening half of the Northern Lake County Conference match.