Cook County scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 25
To report scores:
Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald Cook County office by e-mailing prepsports@dailyherald.com.
Boys golf
Wednesday's results
At Chick Evans
Wheeling 165, maine west 169, maine east 187
Wheeling -- Placenciz 38, Leonard 40, Cesek 42, Nowak 45.
Maine West -- Hernandez 41, White 41, Griffin 42, Engel 45.
At Mount Prospect Golf Club, par 35
Glenbrook South 150, prospect 158
Glenbrook South -- Chong 34, Patel 37, Snively 38, McGurn 41.
Prospect -- Hitesman 36, Chung 40, Doyle 41, Schwall 41, Valenti 41.
JV: Prospect 163, Glenbrook South 173.
At White Pines
downers grove south 165, leyden 197
Medalist -- Staruck (DGS) 38.
Girls golf
Wednesday's results
At Fox Run, par 35
conant 182, elk grove 199
Conant -- McFadden 43, Hyland 44, Zorrilla 44, Ganas 51, Brand 53, Carr 54.
Elk Grove -- Evtimova 46, Cloherty 49, Majer 52, Steffens 52, Engwall 53, Gore 55.
At Palatine Hills
Lake Zurich 187, Palatine 204
Lake Zurich -- Hogan 40, Kee 47, Pouyat 47, Chung 53.
Palatine -- Radtke 48, Bargowski 50, Mirczik 52, Garcia 55.
Maine West at Glenbard East, 4 p.m. (Glendale Lakes)
schaumburg 207, wheeling 228
Schaumburg -- Akers 46, Christians 48, Scanlan 53, Mackrie 60, Wise 62, Davenport 63.
Wheeling -- Rohwedder 38, Stepek 58, Purdes 62, Olechno 70, Plascencia 73.
Girls tennis
Wednesday's results
lake park 4, conant 3
Singles -- No.1: Cruz (LP) d. Sundar 6-1, 6-0; No.2: Jankovic (LP) d. Siggiqui 6-0, 6-0; No.3: Troesken (LP) d. Goncalves 6-7 (1), 6-3, 10-8.
Doubles -- No.1: Mahajan/Cheruvu (C) d. Savage/Pasquini 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Jain/N.Patel (C) d. Perez/Dell'Acqua 6-1, 6-2; No.3: A.Patel/Barsbold (C) d. J.Patel/Vitacco 6-2, 6-0; No.4: Jozwiak/Niewiarowski (LP) d. Severino/Viswanthan 6-4, 6-2.
maine west 7, resurrection 0
Singles -- No.1: Booge (MW) d. Anderson 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Bondi (MW) d. Brannigan 6-0, 6-0; No.3: Milovancevic (MW) d. McDonough 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles -- No.1: Dempsey/Walker (MW) d. Genyk;Huntsinger/Kusinski 6-1, 6-1; No.2: Krieger/Belcher (MW) d. Katih/Aguilar 6-2, 6-0; No.3: Valera/Sofinet (MW) d. Moritz/Canar 6-4, 3-6, 10-7; No.4: Prichisky/Malewicz (MW) d. McAleer/Gomez 6-1, 6-2.
Tuesday's results
fremd 5, conant 2
Singles -- No.1: Sundar (C) lost 6-1, 6-2; No.2: Siddiqui (C) lost 6-0, 6-4; No.3: Goncalves (C) d. K.Lee 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.
Doubles -- No.1: K.Ha/G.Ha (F) d. Mahajan/Cheruvu 6-3, 6-1; No.2: opp./Wu (F) d. Jain/N.Patel 7-6, 6-3; No.3: A.Patel/Barsbold won 6-4, 6-2; No.4: opp./R.Lee (F) d. Severino/Viswanathan 6-3, 6-2.
Girls volleyball
Wednesday's results
Vernon Hills d. Maine East 27-29, 26-24, 25-22
Attack: VH: Jarrell 5 kills, Proft 4 kills, Cielinski 6 kills, Glyvka 2 kills; ME: Kotsifas 22 kills. Serving: VH: Amjadi 4 aces. Setting: VH: Wisniewski 23 assists. Digs: VH: Lukyan 11, Amjadi 13, Cieslinski 11.
Upcoming events
today
Boys golf
Niles West Scramble (Maine West), 4 p.m. (Willow Hill G.C.)
Glenbrook South at Prospect, 3:45 p.m. (Mt. Prospect G.C.)
Lake Park at Schaumburg, 3:30 p.m. (Schaumburg G.C.)
St. Viator at Notre Dame, 4 p.m. (Willow Hill G.C.)
Boys soccer
Fremd at Elk Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Hersey at Conant, 6:30 p.m.
Palatine at Buffalo Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Prospect at Barrington, 6:30 p.m.
Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, 6:30 p.m.
Glenbrook North at Maine South, 7 p.m.
Maine East at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Maine West at Niles North, 7 p.m.
Schaumburg Christian at Christian Liberty, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf
Fremd at St. Viator, 3:45 p.m. (Highland Woods)
Hersey at Evanston, 4 p.m.
Schaumburg at South Elgin, 4:30 p.m. (Highlands of Elgin G.C.)
Girls swimming
Conant at Barrington, 5 p.m.
Elk Grove at Buffalo Grove, 4:45 p.m.
Fremd at Schaumburg, 4:45 p.m.
Hoffman Estates at Palatine, 4:45 p.m.
Prospect vs. Rolling Meadows, 4:45 p.m. (EG pool)
Wheeling vs. Hersey, 4:45 p.m. (Prospect pool)
Addison Trail at Leyden, 5 p.m.
Deerfield at Maine West, 5 p.m.
Girls tennis
Barrington at Conant, 4:45 p.m.
Buffalo Grove at Elk Grove, 4:45 p.m.
Hoffman Estates at Fremd, 4:45 p.m.
Palatine at Schaumburg, 4:45 p.m.
Prospect at Hersey, 4:45 p.m.
Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, 4:45 p.m.
Evanston at Maine South, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Leyden, 4:30 p.m.
Niles North at Maine East, 4:30 p.m.
Vernon Hills at Maine West, 4:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Barrington at Fremd, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Grove at Hersey, 6 p.m.
Palatine at Conant, 6 p.m.
Rolling Meadows at Elk Grove, 6 p.m.
Schaumburg at Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.
Wheeling at Prospect, 6 p.m.
IMSA at Christian Liberty, 6 p.m.
Leyden at Fenton, 5:30 p.m.
Maine South at Glenbrook South, 6 p.m.
Westminster Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 5 p.m.
FRIday, september 27
Football
Barrington at Palatine, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Grove at Rolling Meadows, 7 p.m.
Conant at Hoffman Estates, 7:30 p.m.
Fremd at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Hersey at Wheeling, 7:30 p.m.
Prospect at Elk Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Deerfield at Maine West, 7 p.m.
Highland Park at Maine East, 7 p.m.
Maine South at Niles West, 7 p.m.
St. Viator at Montini, 7:30 p.m.
Boys golf
Leyden at Fenton, 4 p.m. (White Pines)
Boys soccer
Hoffman Estates at Schaumburg, 4:45 p.m.
Westlake at Christian Liberty, 4:30 p.m.
Girls swimming
Buffalo Grove invitational (Conant, Hersey, Prospect, Rolling Meadows, St. Viator, Wheeling, 5 others), 8 a.m.
Downers Grove North invitational (Schaumburg), 5 p.m.
Maine South at Niles West, 5:30 p.m.
Vernon Hills at Maine East, 5 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Christian Liberty at Willows Ac., 6 p.m.
Saturday, september 28
Football
Leyden at Proviso East, 1:30 p.m.
Boys cross country
Bartlett invitational (Conant, Maine East, Maine West), 9 a.m. (Sunrise Park)
Chicaogo Latin invitational (St. Viator), 8:30 p.m. (Lincoln Park)
Harvest invitational (Christian Liberty), 9 a.m.
Hoffman Estates invitational (Buffalo Grove, Schaumburg, Schaumbug Christian, 13 others), 9 a.m. (Harper Col.)
Palatine invitational (Barrington, Hersey, Maine South, Prospect, 26 others), 9 a.m. (Deer Grove East)
Boys golf
Genoa Kingston invitational (Palatine), 8 a.m. (Swan Hills)
Grayslake invitational (Barrington, Conant, Rolling Meadows, 10 others), 9 a.m. (Stonewall Orchard)
Hinsdale Central invitational (St. Viator), 7:30 a.m. (Carriage Greens G.C.)
Boys soccer
Conant at Hoffman Estates, 12 p.m.
Lake Zurich at Prospect, 10:30 a.m.
Maine West at Leyden, 11 a.m.
Mundelein at Barrington, 12 p.m.
Nazareth Ac. at St. Viator, 12 p.m.
Schaumburg Christian at Elk Grove, 1 p.m.
Girls cross country
Bartlett invitational (Conant, Maine East, Maine West, Schaumburg), 9 a.m. (Sunrise Pk.)
Chicago Latin invitational (St. Viator), 8:30 a.m. (Lincoln Park)
Harvest invitational (Christian Liberty), 9 a.m.
Hoffman Estates invitational (Elk Grove, Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg Christian, 18 others), 9 a.m. (Harper Col.)
Palatine invitational (Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Maine South, Prospect, 20 others), 9 a.m. (Deer Grove East)
Girls golf
Rolling Meadows invitational (Elk Grove, Hersey, Hoffman Estates, Maine West, Palatine, Wheeling, 6 others), 1 p.m. (Arlington Lakes)
Girls swimming
Buffalo Grove invitational (Conant, Hersey, Prospect, Rolling Meadows, St. Viator, Wheeling, 5 others), 8 a.m.
Downers Grove North invitational (Schaumburg), 9 a.m.
Elk Grove invitational (Hoffman Estates, 6 others), 8 a.m.
Lake County meet at Vernon Hills (Barrington), D-9 a.m./S-1 p.m.
York invitational (Maine West), D-8 a.m./S-11:30 a.m.
Girls tennis
Cary-Grove quad (Palatine), 8 a.m.
Lake Forest quad (Barrington), 8 a.m.
Lake Park quad (Maine South, Schaumburg), 9 a.m.
Maine East quad, 9 a.m.
Prospect invitational (Buffalo Grove, Conant, Fremd, Hersey, Rolling Meadows, St. Viator, 9 others), 8 a.m.
Girls volleyball
Harvest tournament (Schaumburg Christian), TBA
IMSA tournament (Leyden), 8 a.m.
Prospect invitational (Maine East, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, St. Viator, 5 others), 9 a.m.
Sunday, september 29
Boys cross country
Grant invitational (Elk Grove), 9 a.m.
Monday, september 30
Boys cross country
Proviso East at Leyden, 4:30 p.m. (Center Point Pk.)
Boys soccer
Immaculate Conception at Christian Liberty, 4:30 p.m.
Plainfield East at Leyden, 6:30 p.m.
Girls cross country
Proviso East at Leyden, 4:30 p.m. (Center Point Pk.)
Girls golf
Benet Acad. at St. Viator, 4 p.m. (Highland Woods)
Girls tennis
Dundee-Crown at Schaumburg, 4:30 p.m.
Palatine at Maine South, 4:30 p.m.
Proviso West at Maine East, 4:30 p.m.
Ridgewood at Maine West, 4:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Bartlett at Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.
tuesday, october 1
Boys cross country
Mid-Suburban League tri-meets, TBA
at Barrington, 5:15 p.m. (Beese Pk.)
at Buffalo Grove, 5:15 p.m. (Willow Stream Pk.)
at Schaumburg, 5:15 p.m. (Hoover E.S.)
at Wheeling, 5:15 p.m. (Heritage Park)
Schaumburg Christian at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf
Mid-Suburban League meet hosted by Fremd, 8 a.m. (Hilldale)
Central Suburban League meet, 8 a.m. (Sportsmans C.C.)
West Suburban Conference meet, TBA
Boys soccer
Barrington at Rolling Meadows, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo Grove at Prospect, 6:30 p.m.
Conant at Palatine, 6:30 p.m.
Elk Grove at Hersey, 6:30 p.m.
Fremd at Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.
Christian Liberty at Westminster, 4:30 p.m.
Highland Park at Maine East, 7 p.m.
Maine South at Niles West, 6:30 p.m.
Maine West at Vernon Hills, 7 p.m.
South Beloit at Schaumburg Christian, 4 p.m.
Girls cross country
Mid-Suburban League East divisional meet, 5:15 p.m. (Elk Grove)
Mid-Suburban League West divisional meet, 5:15 p.m. (Busse Woods)
Schaumburg Christian at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf
Mid-Suburban League meet, 8:30 a.m. (Mt. Prospect G.C.)
Girls swimming
Libertyville at Palatine, 5 p.m.
Girls tennis
Prospect at Evanston, 4:30 p.m.
St. Viator at Nazareth Ac., 4:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Conant at Barrington, 6 p.m.
Elk Grove at Buffalo Grove, 6 p.m.
Hersey at Prospect, 6 p.m.
Hoffman Estates at Fremd, 6 p.m.
Palatine at Schaumburg, 6 p.m.
Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, 6 p.m.
Benet Ac. at St. Viator, 6:15 p.m.
Deerfield at Maine West, 6 p.m.
Harvest Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 6 p.m.
Hinsdale South at Leyden, 5:30 p.m.
Maine East at Niles North, 6 p.m.
South Beloit at Christian Liberty, 6 p.m.
wednesday, october 2
Boys cross country
Leyden quad, 4:30 p.m.
New Trier quad (Maine South), 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf
ESCC championships, 8:30 a.m. (Prairie Bluff G.C.)
Boys soccer
Carmel at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Maine East, 7 p.m.
Girls cross country
Maine East quad (Highland Park. Niles North, Vernon Hills), 4:30 p.m.
Maine South quad (Glenbrook North, Glenbrook South, New Trier), 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf
Central Suburban League meet, 8:30 a.m. (Wilmette G.C.)
ESCC championships, TBD (Bonnie Brook G.C.)
Girls tennis
Lake Forest Ac. at Palatine, 4:45 p.m.
Maine East at Leyden, 4:30 p.m.
South Elgin at Conant, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Niles West, 4:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Leyden at Oak Park-River Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Maine South at New Trier, 6 p.m.