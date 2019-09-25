Cook County scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 25

Boys golf

Wednesday's results

At Chick Evans

Wheeling 165, maine west 169, maine east 187

Wheeling -- Placenciz 38, Leonard 40, Cesek 42, Nowak 45.

Maine West -- Hernandez 41, White 41, Griffin 42, Engel 45.

At Mount Prospect Golf Club, par 35

Glenbrook South 150, prospect 158

Glenbrook South -- Chong 34, Patel 37, Snively 38, McGurn 41.

Prospect -- Hitesman 36, Chung 40, Doyle 41, Schwall 41, Valenti 41.

JV: Prospect 163, Glenbrook South 173.

At White Pines

downers grove south 165, leyden 197

Medalist -- Staruck (DGS) 38.

Girls golf

Wednesday's results

At Fox Run, par 35

conant 182, elk grove 199

Conant -- McFadden 43, Hyland 44, Zorrilla 44, Ganas 51, Brand 53, Carr 54.

Elk Grove -- Evtimova 46, Cloherty 49, Majer 52, Steffens 52, Engwall 53, Gore 55.

At Palatine Hills

Lake Zurich 187, Palatine 204

Lake Zurich -- Hogan 40, Kee 47, Pouyat 47, Chung 53.

Palatine -- Radtke 48, Bargowski 50, Mirczik 52, Garcia 55.

Maine West at Glenbard East, 4 p.m. (Glendale Lakes)

schaumburg 207, wheeling 228

Schaumburg -- Akers 46, Christians 48, Scanlan 53, Mackrie 60, Wise 62, Davenport 63.

Wheeling -- Rohwedder 38, Stepek 58, Purdes 62, Olechno 70, Plascencia 73.

Girls tennis

Wednesday's results

lake park 4, conant 3

Singles -- No.1: Cruz (LP) d. Sundar 6-1, 6-0; No.2: Jankovic (LP) d. Siggiqui 6-0, 6-0; No.3: Troesken (LP) d. Goncalves 6-7 (1), 6-3, 10-8.

Doubles -- No.1: Mahajan/Cheruvu (C) d. Savage/Pasquini 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Jain/N.Patel (C) d. Perez/Dell'Acqua 6-1, 6-2; No.3: A.Patel/Barsbold (C) d. J.Patel/Vitacco 6-2, 6-0; No.4: Jozwiak/Niewiarowski (LP) d. Severino/Viswanthan 6-4, 6-2.

maine west 7, resurrection 0

Singles -- No.1: Booge (MW) d. Anderson 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Bondi (MW) d. Brannigan 6-0, 6-0; No.3: Milovancevic (MW) d. McDonough 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: Dempsey/Walker (MW) d. Genyk;Huntsinger/Kusinski 6-1, 6-1; No.2: Krieger/Belcher (MW) d. Katih/Aguilar 6-2, 6-0; No.3: Valera/Sofinet (MW) d. Moritz/Canar 6-4, 3-6, 10-7; No.4: Prichisky/Malewicz (MW) d. McAleer/Gomez 6-1, 6-2.

Tuesday's results

fremd 5, conant 2

Singles -- No.1: Sundar (C) lost 6-1, 6-2; No.2: Siddiqui (C) lost 6-0, 6-4; No.3: Goncalves (C) d. K.Lee 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

Doubles -- No.1: K.Ha/G.Ha (F) d. Mahajan/Cheruvu 6-3, 6-1; No.2: opp./Wu (F) d. Jain/N.Patel 7-6, 6-3; No.3: A.Patel/Barsbold won 6-4, 6-2; No.4: opp./R.Lee (F) d. Severino/Viswanathan 6-3, 6-2.

Girls volleyball

Wednesday's results

Vernon Hills d. Maine East 27-29, 26-24, 25-22

Attack: VH: Jarrell 5 kills, Proft 4 kills, Cielinski 6 kills, Glyvka 2 kills; ME: Kotsifas 22 kills. Serving: VH: Amjadi 4 aces. Setting: VH: Wisniewski 23 assists. Digs: VH: Lukyan 11, Amjadi 13, Cieslinski 11.

Upcoming events

today

Boys golf

Niles West Scramble (Maine West), 4 p.m. (Willow Hill G.C.)

Glenbrook South at Prospect, 3:45 p.m. (Mt. Prospect G.C.)

Lake Park at Schaumburg, 3:30 p.m. (Schaumburg G.C.)

St. Viator at Notre Dame, 4 p.m. (Willow Hill G.C.)

Boys soccer

Fremd at Elk Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Hersey at Conant, 6:30 p.m.

Palatine at Buffalo Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Prospect at Barrington, 6:30 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, 6:30 p.m.

Glenbrook North at Maine South, 7 p.m.

Maine East at Deerfield, 7 p.m.

Maine West at Niles North, 7 p.m.

Schaumburg Christian at Christian Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Fremd at St. Viator, 3:45 p.m. (Highland Woods)

Hersey at Evanston, 4 p.m.

Schaumburg at South Elgin, 4:30 p.m. (Highlands of Elgin G.C.)

Girls swimming

Conant at Barrington, 5 p.m.

Elk Grove at Buffalo Grove, 4:45 p.m.

Fremd at Schaumburg, 4:45 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at Palatine, 4:45 p.m.

Prospect vs. Rolling Meadows, 4:45 p.m. (EG pool)

Wheeling vs. Hersey, 4:45 p.m. (Prospect pool)

Addison Trail at Leyden, 5 p.m.

Deerfield at Maine West, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis

Barrington at Conant, 4:45 p.m.

Buffalo Grove at Elk Grove, 4:45 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at Fremd, 4:45 p.m.

Palatine at Schaumburg, 4:45 p.m.

Prospect at Hersey, 4:45 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, 4:45 p.m.

Evanston at Maine South, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Leyden, 4:30 p.m.

Niles North at Maine East, 4:30 p.m.

Vernon Hills at Maine West, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Barrington at Fremd, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Grove at Hersey, 6 p.m.

Palatine at Conant, 6 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Elk Grove, 6 p.m.

Schaumburg at Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Wheeling at Prospect, 6 p.m.

IMSA at Christian Liberty, 6 p.m.

Leyden at Fenton, 5:30 p.m.

Maine South at Glenbrook South, 6 p.m.

Westminster Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 5 p.m.

FRIday, september 27

Football

Barrington at Palatine, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Grove at Rolling Meadows, 7 p.m.

Conant at Hoffman Estates, 7:30 p.m.

Fremd at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hersey at Wheeling, 7:30 p.m.

Prospect at Elk Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Deerfield at Maine West, 7 p.m.

Highland Park at Maine East, 7 p.m.

Maine South at Niles West, 7 p.m.

St. Viator at Montini, 7:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Leyden at Fenton, 4 p.m. (White Pines)

Boys soccer

Hoffman Estates at Schaumburg, 4:45 p.m.

Westlake at Christian Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming

Buffalo Grove invitational (Conant, Hersey, Prospect, Rolling Meadows, St. Viator, Wheeling, 5 others), 8 a.m.

Downers Grove North invitational (Schaumburg), 5 p.m.

Maine South at Niles West, 5:30 p.m.

Vernon Hills at Maine East, 5 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Christian Liberty at Willows Ac., 6 p.m.

Saturday, september 28

Football

Leyden at Proviso East, 1:30 p.m.

Boys cross country

Bartlett invitational (Conant, Maine East, Maine West), 9 a.m. (Sunrise Park)

Chicaogo Latin invitational (St. Viator), 8:30 p.m. (Lincoln Park)

Harvest invitational (Christian Liberty), 9 a.m.

Hoffman Estates invitational (Buffalo Grove, Schaumburg, Schaumbug Christian, 13 others), 9 a.m. (Harper Col.)

Palatine invitational (Barrington, Hersey, Maine South, Prospect, 26 others), 9 a.m. (Deer Grove East)

Boys golf

Genoa Kingston invitational (Palatine), 8 a.m. (Swan Hills)

Grayslake invitational (Barrington, Conant, Rolling Meadows, 10 others), 9 a.m. (Stonewall Orchard)

Hinsdale Central invitational (St. Viator), 7:30 a.m. (Carriage Greens G.C.)

Boys soccer

Conant at Hoffman Estates, 12 p.m.

Lake Zurich at Prospect, 10:30 a.m.

Maine West at Leyden, 11 a.m.

Mundelein at Barrington, 12 p.m.

Nazareth Ac. at St. Viator, 12 p.m.

Schaumburg Christian at Elk Grove, 1 p.m.

Girls cross country

Bartlett invitational (Conant, Maine East, Maine West, Schaumburg), 9 a.m. (Sunrise Pk.)

Chicago Latin invitational (St. Viator), 8:30 a.m. (Lincoln Park)

Harvest invitational (Christian Liberty), 9 a.m.

Hoffman Estates invitational (Elk Grove, Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg Christian, 18 others), 9 a.m. (Harper Col.)

Palatine invitational (Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Maine South, Prospect, 20 others), 9 a.m. (Deer Grove East)

Girls golf

Rolling Meadows invitational (Elk Grove, Hersey, Hoffman Estates, Maine West, Palatine, Wheeling, 6 others), 1 p.m. (Arlington Lakes)

Girls swimming

Buffalo Grove invitational (Conant, Hersey, Prospect, Rolling Meadows, St. Viator, Wheeling, 5 others), 8 a.m.

Downers Grove North invitational (Schaumburg), 9 a.m.

Elk Grove invitational (Hoffman Estates, 6 others), 8 a.m.

Lake County meet at Vernon Hills (Barrington), D-9 a.m./S-1 p.m.

York invitational (Maine West), D-8 a.m./S-11:30 a.m.

Girls tennis

Cary-Grove quad (Palatine), 8 a.m.

Lake Forest quad (Barrington), 8 a.m.

Lake Park quad (Maine South, Schaumburg), 9 a.m.

Maine East quad, 9 a.m.

Prospect invitational (Buffalo Grove, Conant, Fremd, Hersey, Rolling Meadows, St. Viator, 9 others), 8 a.m.

Girls volleyball

Harvest tournament (Schaumburg Christian), TBA

IMSA tournament (Leyden), 8 a.m.

Prospect invitational (Maine East, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, St. Viator, 5 others), 9 a.m.

Sunday, september 29

Boys cross country

Grant invitational (Elk Grove), 9 a.m.

Monday, september 30

Boys cross country

Proviso East at Leyden, 4:30 p.m. (Center Point Pk.)

Boys soccer

Immaculate Conception at Christian Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

Plainfield East at Leyden, 6:30 p.m.

Girls cross country

Proviso East at Leyden, 4:30 p.m. (Center Point Pk.)

Girls golf

Benet Acad. at St. Viator, 4 p.m. (Highland Woods)

Girls tennis

Dundee-Crown at Schaumburg, 4:30 p.m.

Palatine at Maine South, 4:30 p.m.

Proviso West at Maine East, 4:30 p.m.

Ridgewood at Maine West, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Bartlett at Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

tuesday, october 1

Boys cross country

Mid-Suburban League tri-meets, TBA

at Barrington, 5:15 p.m. (Beese Pk.)

at Buffalo Grove, 5:15 p.m. (Willow Stream Pk.)

at Schaumburg, 5:15 p.m. (Hoover E.S.)

at Wheeling, 5:15 p.m. (Heritage Park)

Schaumburg Christian at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Mid-Suburban League meet hosted by Fremd, 8 a.m. (Hilldale)

Central Suburban League meet, 8 a.m. (Sportsmans C.C.)

West Suburban Conference meet, TBA

Boys soccer

Barrington at Rolling Meadows, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo Grove at Prospect, 6:30 p.m.

Conant at Palatine, 6:30 p.m.

Elk Grove at Hersey, 6:30 p.m.

Fremd at Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Christian Liberty at Westminster, 4:30 p.m.

Highland Park at Maine East, 7 p.m.

Maine South at Niles West, 6:30 p.m.

Maine West at Vernon Hills, 7 p.m.

South Beloit at Schaumburg Christian, 4 p.m.

Girls cross country

Mid-Suburban League East divisional meet, 5:15 p.m. (Elk Grove)

Mid-Suburban League West divisional meet, 5:15 p.m. (Busse Woods)

Schaumburg Christian at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Mid-Suburban League meet, 8:30 a.m. (Mt. Prospect G.C.)

Girls swimming

Libertyville at Palatine, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis

Prospect at Evanston, 4:30 p.m.

St. Viator at Nazareth Ac., 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Conant at Barrington, 6 p.m.

Elk Grove at Buffalo Grove, 6 p.m.

Hersey at Prospect, 6 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at Fremd, 6 p.m.

Palatine at Schaumburg, 6 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, 6 p.m.

Benet Ac. at St. Viator, 6:15 p.m.

Deerfield at Maine West, 6 p.m.

Harvest Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 6 p.m.

Hinsdale South at Leyden, 5:30 p.m.

Maine East at Niles North, 6 p.m.

South Beloit at Christian Liberty, 6 p.m.

wednesday, october 2

Boys cross country

Leyden quad, 4:30 p.m.

New Trier quad (Maine South), 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

ESCC championships, 8:30 a.m. (Prairie Bluff G.C.)

Boys soccer

Carmel at St. Viator, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Maine East, 7 p.m.

Girls cross country

Maine East quad (Highland Park. Niles North, Vernon Hills), 4:30 p.m.

Maine South quad (Glenbrook North, Glenbrook South, New Trier), 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Central Suburban League meet, 8:30 a.m. (Wilmette G.C.)

ESCC championships, TBD (Bonnie Brook G.C.)

Girls tennis

Lake Forest Ac. at Palatine, 4:45 p.m.

Maine East at Leyden, 4:30 p.m.

South Elgin at Conant, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Niles West, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Leyden at Oak Park-River Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Maine South at New Trier, 6 p.m.