Chicago White Sox set up to steal more bases next season

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada scores a run on Welington Castillo's RBI single against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Detroit.

Launch angles and home runs are stressed much more than big leads and stolen bases in major-league offenses these days, but the Chicago White Sox wouldn't mind being a dual threat moving forward.

They already have good power with Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada and James McCann, and don't forget about Jose Abreu, who is likely to be back in 2020.

Add in a potent bat or two from the free-agent market or trade, and the Sox would be well equipped to clear fences.

The White Sox have so-so speed, with Tim Anderson being their top stolen base threat. That should change next season when two top prospects join the roster.

In 122 minor-league games this year, center fielder Luis Robert stole 36 bases.

Second baseman Nick Madrigal had 35 stolen bases in 120 games this season.

Manager Rick Renteria is open to the Sox running more in 2020.

"I think that any skill that you can master, whether it's stealing a base, taking an extra base, bunting, all those things, hitting-and-running, those are all important aspects of a major-league baseball player," Renteria said. "Why? Because there are going to be moments where maybe you're not firing on all cylinders and everybody's having a difficult time popping the ball out of the ballpark, especially when you're facing good pitching, so you're going to have to have guys that have multiple skill sets to be able to maybe take advantage of a particular situation."

Moncada has 10 stolen bases this season and will be looking for more next year.

"I think I still have room to improve in all the aspects of my games, but one area that I want to improve for next year is to be able to steal more bases," Moncada said through a translator. "That was an aspect of my game that I couldn't totally explore this year. But I'm going to work hard at that, at being more aggressive on the bases, especially stealing bases next season."

Sick bay:

Eloy Jimenez didn't play Wednesday night, and the Sox's rookie left fielder was not even at Guaranteed Rate Field due to illness.

"He's got a little bit of an infection in his ears and throat," Rick Renteria said. "It's contagious, so I'd rather have no one else get sick. Let him rest today and hopefully be back tomorrow."

Renteria confirmed Dylan Covey (shoulder) won't pitch again this season.

"Just shoulder soreness," the manager said. "Instead of putting him out there and continuing to irritate it, just let it calm down."