 

Girls golf: It's a win for LZ, Wynstone duo at Ivanhoe

  • Lake Zurich's Kiana Pouyat hits a drive during their match against Mundelein at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday.

      Lake Zurich's Kiana Pouyat hits a drive during their match against Mundelein at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Mundelein's Kellie Shanahan hits a drive during their match against Lake Zurich at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday.

      Mundelein's Kellie Shanahan hits a drive during their match against Lake Zurich at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Zurich's Bryana Hogan hits a drive during their match against Mundelein at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday.

      Lake Zurich's Bryana Hogan hits a drive during their match against Mundelein at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Zurich's Bryana Hogan reacts after missing a putt during their match against Mundelein at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday.

      Lake Zurich's Bryana Hogan reacts after missing a putt during their match against Mundelein at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Mundelein's Kellie Shanahan putts during their match against Lake Zurich at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday.

      Mundelein's Kellie Shanahan putts during their match against Lake Zurich at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Zurich's Abby Watt chips during their match against Mundelein at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday.

      Lake Zurich's Abby Watt chips during their match against Mundelein at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Mundelein's Natalie Attenhoff hits out of the bunker during their match against Lake Zurich at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday.

      Mundelein's Natalie Attenhoff hits out of the bunker during their match against Lake Zurich at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Mundelein's McKenzie Begg chips during their match against Lake Zurich at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday.

      Mundelein's McKenzie Begg chips during their match against Lake Zurich at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Mundelein's McKenzie Begg chips during their match against Lake Zurich at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday.

      Mundelein's McKenzie Begg chips during their match against Lake Zurich at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Zurich's Alyson Kee hits a drive during their match against Mundelein at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday.

      Lake Zurich's Alyson Kee hits a drive during their match against Mundelein at Ivanhoe Club Tuesday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Aguilar
 
 
Updated 9/17/2019 9:59 PM

When she wants to chip and putt, all Kiana Pouyat has to do is walk out to her backyard, which, conveniently for a golfer, sits next to The Club at Wynstone's driving range.

"My dad and I will go out at 7 p.m. when the bugs are coming out, and we'll chip and putt for like an hour," said Pouyat, a Lake Zurich sophomore. "I have to get like 30 up-and-downs before I can go inside."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Pouyat might even run into her Bears teammate Bryana Hogan, who's also her neighbor.

"I live on (hole No.) 16," Hogan said. "I've been playing (golf) since I was like 3."

Tuesday, Lake Zurich teed it up at another private country club, the Ivanhoe Club, as the Bears hosted Mundelein in a North Suburban Conference match.

Not surprisingly, LZ won with the Wynstone duo leading the way on Ivanhoe's Forest nine. Pouyat earned medalist honors with a 5-over-par 41, Hogan shot a 43, and Lake Zurich totaled a 186 to defeat the Mustangs (207), who got a 48 from sophomore Kellie Shanahan.

Lake Zurich improved to 1-4 in the NSC, while Mundelein fell to 1-4.

Pouyat, who stands only 5 feet 2 but "creams" the ball, Bears coach Mel Fox said, had never played Ivanhoe.

"But my home course is just like it," Pouyat said. "They're super nice fairways, the greens are super fast, lots of water, lots of out of bounds. I live, sleep and breathe these types of courses."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Pouyat counted just 16 putts (a strength of her game, of course) and didn't lose a ball. Growing up playing Wynstone gave her an advantage, and she didn't squander it.

"The fairways are super narrow, which I wasn't really used to, and the greens, compared to our school home course (Village Green), are definitely faster so it was hard to get used to them," Pouyat said. "On the weekends, when I practice at home, I definitely practice on these greens and play these types of shots. This course is really long, though."

Hogan said she had an "off" day after firing a 1-under 35 at Veteran's Memorial in Great Lakes against Libertyville last week. She had a 35 through eight holes, before carding a triple on the difficult par-5 ninth thanks to splashing two balls into the water.

For the junior and three-year varsity player, it was also her first time playing Ivanhoe.

"It was super nice," Hogan said. "It's so pretty. My drives were just going a little left today."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Lake Zurich received 51s from Alyson Kee, Debby Chung and Emily Kaminsky.

Mundelein's top pairing, Shanahan and Maddie Wade (59), played with Pouyat and Hogan.

"We played together last year and we stayed in touch with each other," Shanahan said of Pouyat and Hogan. "They're great golfers. I love watching their swings and seeing what I can do better with my swing."

McKenzie Begg, whose family is member at Ivanhoe, shot a 50. Mundelein also counted Maddy Forster's 53 and Natalie Altenhoff's 56.

Shanahan was happy with how she played and happy just to play Ivanhoe.

"I love this course," Shanahan said. "It's very pretty."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 