Chicago Cubs keep pace in races with win

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates his three-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Kevin Gausman with Ben Zobrist during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Chicago. Kris Bryant also scored the play.

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon wasn't going to wait.

In the fourth inning of Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Maddon pulled starting pitcher Cole Hamels and went with late-inning setup man Steve Cishek.

The Cubs were ahead 3-1 at the time. Hamels was struggling with his command, and the weekend blowouts of the Pittsburgh Pirates enabled Maddon to give his late-inning bullpen a much-needed rest.

Cishek gave up a sacrifice fly but struck out the dangerous Eugenio Suarez and the Cubs went on to grab an 8-2 victory over Reds.

"There was nothing to mess around with there," Maddon said. "This isn't April-May-June baseball. And to Cole's credit, he got it. He's a pro. He understood."

It was another crunchtime game for the Cubs. Their National League Central rivals, Milwaukee and St. Louis both won their Monday games. The Cubs stayed 2 games behind division-leading St. Louis and 1 ahead of Milwaukee. The Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals, allowing the Cubs to move within a half-game of the Nats for the top wild-card spot.

Hamels has struggled in his last 3 starts, pitching a combined 11 innings. He last 3⅓ innings Monday, giving up 3 hits and 2 runs while walking five.

"We've played a lot, so we're not going to be offended," Hamels said of himself and the other Cubs starters about being taken out early.

Kyle Schwarber staked Hamels to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a 3-run homer. It was Schwarber's 37th home run, the most by a Cubs left-handed hitter since Billy Williams hit 37 in 1972. The Reds scored once in the third before getting their fourth-inning run.

After Cishek pitched, Maddon trotted out relievers Alec Mills (first major-league win), Brad Wick, Kyle Ryan and David Phelps.

Kimbrel to face Cards?

Closer Craig Kimbrel may be able to return to the active list in time for Thursday night's four-game series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. Kimbrel will face hitters Tuesday in a simulated game or live batting practice.

"It's possible," Maddon said of Kimbrel being activated. "Tomorrow will tell a lot. He's been really trending in the right direction. If tomorrow comes out really well, we'll make our next plan. There's no reason to hold him back if he's feeling well."

Kimbrel has been on the injured list effective Sept. 2 with right-elbow inflammation. Meanwhile, the Cubs said setup man Brandon Kintzler has been dealing with a mild left-oblique strain.

Russell works out:

Infielder Addison Russell hit off a tee as he tries to come back from the seven-day concussion IL. Russell was hit in the head with a pitch Sept. 8 at Milwaukee. He is in concussion protocol and eligible to come off the IL on Thursday.