Chicago Cubs to learn more about Kimbrel after bullpen session

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel celebrates after striking out St. Louis Cardinals' Yairo Munoz for the final out of a baseball game Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Louis. The Cubs won 2-0.

The Chicago Cubs will find out more Sunday about the immediate future of closer Craig Kimbrel.

Kimbrel is scheduled to throw a full bullpen session as part of his comeback from right-elbow inflammation, an ailment that has had him on the injured list effective Sept. 2.

Manager Joe Maddon was asked Saturday if it's possible Kimbrel might not pitch again this season.

"Anything is possible, that he could be back sooner, or that," he said. "Playing catch and doing the bullpen (Sunday) is going to tell us, will give us a lot of direction after that bullpen."

This is Kimbrel's second stint on the IL since the Cubs signed him as a free agent in early June and activated him June 27. A knee ailment put him on the shelf in August.

Keepsakes for Nico:

Rookie shortstop Nico Hoerner has the ball from his first major-league home run. Hoerner homered Friday on the first pitch of his first Wrigley Field at-bat. The ball landed in the shrubbery beyond the center-field wall.

"I was kind of lucky where it ended up because it ended up in the little bushes, which was a little hidden place that no one could get to," he said. "Someone obviously knew how to get there. It was in my locker after the game. It kind of had some scratch marks and some mud on there, which is cool."

Hoerner also received a laminated copy of the lineup card from Friday's game. He hit his second career homer in Saturday's 14-1 victory over the Pirates.

Hoerner has impressed the Cubs since he was selected from Class AA Tennessee earlier in the week to fill the void left by the injuries to shortstops Javier Baez (thumb) and Addison Russell (concussion protocol).

Baez is out for the regular season, and there is no update on Russell. Joe Maddon said he has not thought ahead to when and if Russell comes back.

"Nico's performance cannot be overlooked," Maddon said. "That was the first pitch he saw yesterday? Come on. The thing I'm really focused on is the defense. He's really done a nice job on defense, which we really need at that moment out there. The offense has been a plus."