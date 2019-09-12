Girls volleyball: Downers Grove North pushes past Downers Grove South

Knowing that she's a returning starter from a state runner-up squad, it's difficult to remember or realize that Downers Grove North 6-footer Gwendolyn Wolkow is just a sophomore now and also playing on the outside for the Trojans for the first time.

At times in Thursday's match at rival Downers Grove South, Wolkow seemed to blend in with the rest of her team as just one of the girls. But she somehow saved her biggest swings for the end of each set, helping make sure Downers North knocked off the Mustangs 25-19, 25-22.

After Downers South's Rose Dumford came up with a big block on Wolkow to keep the home team's hopes alive in the opener -- trailing 23-19 -- the Trojans' leader unleashed back-to-back thunderous leftside kills to end the game. The 5-4 Mustangs then jumped ahead 8-2 in the second set before the visitors rallied for a 25-22 triumph, which saw Wolkow slam winners on three of her team's final four points.

"I feel like I'm a little bit more of a leader this year and I'm at a new position and I want to help get everybody going … keep everybody high spirited," said Wolkow, who played in the middle in 2018 for a Downers North squad that claimed a Class 4A second-place trophy. "It was just good to come back and be happy and to push hard."

Trojans coach Mark Wasik is rebuilding the program after that special season a year ago and Wolkow is just one of five sophomores on the varsity squad. But senior Grace Malone is doing just fine taking over the setting duties, and junior libero Madison Cuchran put on a defensive clinic against the Mustangs with 25 digs and also helped rally the second-set comeback with some solid serving.

Downers North called a timeout after Downers South kills by Dumford, Alyssa Jones and Mikayla Sweeney were followed by a communication error on Downers North's side of the net that saw a pass fall untouched for an 8-2 deficit. Morgan Wendt delivered a kill from the middle following the break, and the Trojans then went on a 17-7 streak for a 19-15 advantage on the way to a sweep.

"We just had to focus on the little things, like getting the balls up and serve receive deficit and just hitting our spots," Wolkow said of the rally in the second set. "We're reworking everything and still figuring things out, but we're getting things together and learning about everybody."

Wasik was happy to see his 3-3 team finish off its rivals, despite the slow start in the final set.

"It was good to see that even if you allow a run or the other team is just really fired up that you can regroup," he said. "We executed after the timeout. If you don't, you're back where you were. I like some of the characteristics of this team and some of the things we saw tonight."

He also liked Wolkow's play down the stretch.

"She was in the middle last year because we needed her there and so she's still in a bit of a transition. To be contributing at the level she is is remarkable," he said. "She (played at end) like she wanted to be done with this. It was nice to get the sweep there because you don't want to give them the momentum, especially on their home floor."

For Downers South, Jones led the way with 7 kills and Jess Juerke added 3 kills and 2 blocks. Coach Kristee Conrad liked the way her team played but tipped her hat to the defense on the other side of the net.

"Downers North played ridiculous defense. When you have to avoid one of their (defensive specialists) on the court that makes it difficult and one of their setters is a DS so it's a challenge to put a ball down. But I think this is really just the beginning for us and we're really excited about what's ahead."