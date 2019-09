Fox Valley scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 12

Volleyball

Thursday's results

Lake Park d. Larkin 25-16, 25-17

Kaneland d. Sandwich 25-18, 25-17

South Beloit d. Westminster Christian 25-16, 25-14

Huntley d. CL Central 25-15, 16-25, 25-15

Prairie Ridge d. Jacobs 21-25, 25-20, 25-27

East Aurora d. Elgin 25-19, 25-23

Harvest Christian d. Mooseheart 25-12, 25-12

South Elgin d. Glenbard North 24-26, 25-19, 25-19

Naperville North D. Batavia 25-10, 25-19

Batavia -- Vani (4 kills, 7 digs), Whelpley (4 kills), Otten (4 kills), Diaz (7 digs).

Naperville North -- Hall (7 kills, 1 block), Rahtz (6 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces), Jaworski (15 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces), Richards (10 digs, 1 ace).

Hampshire d. Burlington Central 26-24, 25-23

Burlington Central -- Schmidt (1 ace, 6 kills, 2 blocks), Hahn (8 kills), Nava (4 kills, 8 digs), Moretti (11 assists), Stoneman (2 kills, 11 assists, 5 digs).

CL South d. Dundee-Crown 25-22, 23-25, 25-22

CL South -- Rhoades (33 assists, 13 digs), Proszenyak (18 kills), Wesoly (13 kills), Wilson (11 digs), Langdon (4 blocks).

Dundee-Crown -- Wesol (12 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace), Field (11 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace, 2 blocks), Smiech (5 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces, 1 block), Seaton (13 digs).

West Aurora d. Romeoville 25-22, 25-13

West Aurora -- Millen (2 aces, 17 assists, 5 digs), Mcpherson (2 kills, 11 digs), Myers (7 kills, 6 digs).

Boys soccer

Thursday's results

Bartlett 4, Glenbard North 1

Hampshire 4, Belvidere North 1

Kaneland 7, Sandwich 0

Larkin 2, Elgin 0

Jacobs 3, Geneva 0

West Aurora 5, Plainfield Central 0

St. Charles East 7, Burlington Central 0

Burlington Central 3 4 --7

St. Charles East 0 0 --0

Scoring: SCE -- R.Avendano (Maslowski), Acevedo (PK), Maslowski (R.Avendano), Wade (Maslowski), Maslowski (L.Avendano), Sanchez (Maslowski), Acevedo (PK); Goalkeepers: SCE -- Settle (3 saves).

CL South 5, Rockford Auburn 0

CL South 4 1 --5

Rockford Auburn 0 0 --0

Scoring: CLS -- Canfield (Schneider), Bahnfleth (Canfield), Canfield (Weidner), Canfield (Coughlin), Canfield (M. Dejworek); Goalkeepers: CLS -- Hill (2 saves), Timberlake (1 save); RA -- Bidwell (10 saves).

Dundee-Crown 4, Huntley 0

Huntley 0 0 --0

Dundee-Crown 3 1 --4

Scoring: D-C -- Miller (Pacheco), Dearborn (Arroyo), Saldana (Dearborn), Searles (Meza); Goalkeepers: H -- Kornas (7 saves); D-C -- Becker (Saves 7).

Schaumburg Christian 6, Westminster Christian 1

Schaumburg Christian 4 2 --6

Westminster Christian 1 0 --1

Scoring: WC -- C.Hoon (Siers); Goalkeepers: WC -- Layne (17 saves).

St. Edward 1, Riverside-Brookfield 0

St. Edward 0 1 --1

Riverside-Brookfield 0 0 --0

Scoring: StE -- Johansen (Kopciewski); Goalkeepers: StE -- Sajtar (7 saves).

Boys golf

Wednesday's late results

Kaneland 155, Morris 165

Kaneland -- Stair 38, J.Pehl 38, Milton 39, Ganzon 40.

Thursday's results

At Place Wing Park

St. Francis 156, St. Edward 167

St. Francis -- Mulhearn 35, Baker 39, Rice 41, Mallory 41.

St. Edward -- T. McQueeny 38, Mindykowski 40, Hayward 44, C. McQueeny 45.

At Bonnie Dundee, par 34

Westminster Christian 181, Hinckley Big Rock 194

Westminster Christian -- Hulsey 36, Haegeland 43, Zemp 49, Mihelich 53.

Hinckley Big Rock -- Misukanis 46, Behrens 47, McGuire 50, Whitt 51.

Girls golf

Thursday's results

At Phillips Park, par 36

St. Francis 157, ACC 194, RIverside-Brookfield 214

St. Francis -- K. Lemke 36, Marr 38, S. Grivetti 40, E. Grivetti 43.

ACC -- Griffin 42, Beggs 44, Alm 46, Honnigford 62.

Riverside-Brookfield -- Keen 44, Funaki 54, Storandt 56, Bruno 60.

Girls tennis

Thursday's results

Huntley 5, Prairie Ridge 2

Singles -- No.1: Gulati (H) d. Biggum 6-2, 6-2; No.2: Hibbeler (H) d. Syluster 6-0, 6-0; No.3: Rivers (H) d. Kim 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: Phommasack/Barnvos (H) d. Durrant/Kuzmeriz 6-2, 6-2; No.2: Pokonowsky/Pollestrini (PR) d. Duffy/West 4-6, 7-6, 10-5; No.3: Eshman/Manley (PR) d. Cash/Patel 6-2, 6-3; No.4: Hontanosas/Kwon (H) d. Collins/Wojicik 6-2, 6-0.

CL South 5, Crystal Lake Central 2

Singles -- No.1: S.Schuetzle (CLS) d. McGinnis 6-3, 6-4; No.2: Sudbrook (CLS) d. J.Fier 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; No.3: Benard (CLC) d. Lowery 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles -- No.1: H.Schuetzle/Chang (CLS) d. Kessler/Grindstaff 6-2, 6-2; No.2: Rokusek/Appelhans (CLS) d. Steinberg/Johnson 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5; No.3: Mehta/Erick (CLS) d. Dayon/L.Fier 6-4, 3-6, 6-0; No.4: Cruz/Holtkamp (CLC) d. Lin/Baietto 6-2, 6-4.

Upcoming events

Today

Football

Aurora Central Catholic at Aurora Christian, 7 p.m.

Bartlett at Glenbard South, 7:30 p.m.

Batavia at Lake Park, 7:30 p.m.

Burlington Central at McHenry, 7 p.m.

Cary-Grove at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

CL South at Crystal Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Jacobs at Dundee-Crown, 7 p.m.

Elgin at South Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at Geneva, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie Ridge at Huntley, 7 p.m.

Sycamore at Kaneland, 7 p.m.

Marmion at De La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

East Aurora at Larkin, 7:30 p.m.

Christ the King at St. Edward, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles East at Glenbard North, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles North at Wheaton North, 7:30 p.m.

Fenton at Streamwood, 7:30 p.m.

Joliet Central at West Aurora, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Kaneland at Wisconsin Tournament, 4 p.m.

Larkin at Maine East, 7 p.m.

Boys cross country

St. Edward at St. Francis Invite, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Elgin Academy at Woodlands, 4:30 p.m.

SaturDAY, Sept. 14

Football

Alden Hebron at Westminster Christian, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Aurora Central Catholic at Sandwich Invite,

Aurora Christian at Wheaton Academy Tournament, TBA

Bartlett, Dundee-Crown, Elgin at West Chicago Pass, Set, Spike Tournament, 8 a.m.

Burlington Central, Hampshire at Westminster 20th Annual Invite, 8 a.m.

Streamwood at Little Village Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Boys soccer

Marmion at Aurora Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

Aurora Christian at Illinois Lutheran, 3 p.m.

St. Charles East at Bartlett, 10 a.m.

West Aurora at Batavia, 12 p.m.

CL South, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Huntley, Larkin, St. Edward, South Elgin, Streamwood at Pepsico Showdown, TBD

Schaumburg at Geneva, 12 p.m.

Marengo at Harvest Christian, 10 a.m.

Kaneland at Wisconsin Tournament, 4 p.m.

Libertyville at St. Charles North, 2 p.m.

Boys golf

Marmion at Aurora Central Catholic Charger Meet, 9 a.m.

Burlington Central, Huntley at Antioch Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Cary-Grove, CL South, Dundee-Crown, Huntley at Zion-Benton Zee-Bee Invite, 7:30 a.m.

Hampshire at East Brad Fowler Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Larkin at Streamwood Sabre Invite, 8 a.m.

Girls golf

Burlington Central at Glenbard East Rams Invite, 7:30 a.m.

CL Co-op at Stillman Valley, 8 a.m.

Geneva at Vernon Hills, 10 a.m.

Boys cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Aurora Christian, Batavia, Burlington Central, Cary-Grove, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Jacobs, Kaneland, Marmion at Peoria First to the Finish, TBA

Bartlett, Elgin, Huntley, South Elgin, St. Charles North, Streamwood at Lake Park Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Geneva, St. Edward at Marmion Academy Royal Cadet Invite, 9 a.m.

Harvest Christian at DePaul College Prep Invite, TBA

Larkin at Wauconda Invite, TBA

Girls cross country

Aurora Central Catholic , Aurora Christian, Batavia, Burlington Central, Cary-Grove, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire at Peoria First to the Finish, TBA

Bartlett at, Elgin Lake Park Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Geneva at Marmion Academy Royal Cadet Invite, 9 a.m.

Harvest Christian at DePaul College Prep Invite, TBA

Girls tennis

Batavia at St. Charles East Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Cary-Grove at Buffalo Grove, 8 a.m.

CL South at Fremd, 8:30 a.m.

Dundee-Crown Chargers Tennis Quad, 8 a.m.

Elgin at Dundee Crown Quad, 8 a.m.

Geneva St. Charles East Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Girls swimming

Elgin at Hoffman Estates Invitational, 9 a.m.