Girls volleyball: Serving lifts Vernon Hills; Carmel tops Marist

Sophomore Victoria Lukyan served 17 of 17 with 4 aces, and Vernon Hills outlasted visiting Grant 25-17, 19-25, 27-25 in a nonconference girls volleyball thriller Tuesday night.

Vernon Hills improved to 7-5.

Cougars freshman libero Elli Amjadi served 13 of 14 with 2 aces, and senior Jacklyn Self served 12 of 12 with 2 aces. Junior setter Abby Wisniewski served was 10-of-10 serving, and senior Maddie Bowen served 4 of 5 with 2 aces.

Vernon Hills coach Arian Colton said her team's victory was "fueled by aggressive and accurate serving." Wisniewski led the charge offensively, setting 68 of 72 with 20 assists. Freshman Alexa Cieslinki and junior Daniella Jarrell both tallied 6 kills, with Jarrell adding 2 block kills. Senior Marta Glyvka added to the offense with 5 kills. Amjadi continued to play solid defense with 14 digs.

Grant played with two sophomores in the outside hitter positions due to injuries. Sophomore outside hitter Taylor Fruehling led the Bulldogs in kills with eight in her first start.

Grant also received contributions from Olivia Finlayson (4 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs), Jazzlyn Linbo (2 aces, 3 blocks, 6 kills), Anelise Johnson (6 blocks, 4 kills) and Grace Olszowka (27 assists, 9 digs, 2 kills).

Carmel d. Marist: Since David Pazely has been coaching the Corsairs, they had never beaten Marist.

That changed with host Carmel's 25-20, 15-25, 25-22 victory in an East Suburban Catholic Conference opener.

Milana Moisio collected 23 digs, Annie Bart had 7 kills and 8 digs, and Mya Mainzer tallied 5 kills, 3 blocks and 2 aces. Carmel's other contributors included Shannon Brennan (7 assists), Riley Clark (4 kills, 4 blocks), Ally DiBartolo (4 digs, 2 assists), Kaitlyn Donton (10 assists, 2 kills, 1 block), Tayah Farris (1 kill, 4 blocks) and Eileen Tarcha (3 aces, 6 digs).

"What these young ladies did tonight was impressive," Pazely said after his Corsairs improved to 9-1. "They willed themselves to victory with excellent plays from everyone."

Moisio's defensive effort was especially impressive.

"She was everywhere," Pazely said. "She showed her awareness offensively when she sent the ball over on first or second contact for some timely kills. She's an amazing libero and makes incredible plays every time she competes."

Libertyville d. Glenbrook North: Behind the strong serving performances from multiple players, the Wildcats improved to 8-1 with their seventh win in a row.

Peyton O'Brien chipped in 14 assists and 3 blocks. Ella Schaffnit had 5 aces and 5 kills, Kellie Hopper slammed 6 kills, and Cassidy Jones posted 5 kills and 4 blocks.