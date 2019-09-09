Girls volleyball: Top 20

Team Comment

1. Benet (8-0) Illini recruit Gregus healthy

2. Naperville Central (12-1) Won West Aurora invite

3. Naperville North (4-2) Both losses to No. 1 Benet

4. Hersey (5-2) Kaburov 39 kills at New Trier invite

5. Carmel (8-1) Corsairs capture Grayslake C. Ram Slam

6. Huntley (5-0) Red Raiders off to fast start

7. Waubonsie Valley (4-3) Beat Geneva in 2

8. St. Francis (4-2) Went 4-1 at Conant-Fremd invite

9. Montini (6-4) Tough matches vs. Naperville N., York, LW-E

10. Libertyville (7-1) Wildcats top Fremd in 3; at Stevenson Wed

11. York (8-2) Won in 3 sets vs. Lyons

11. Fremd (5-2) Peggy Scholten Classic champs

13. Palatine (3-3) Campe clubs 48 kills at Scholten

14. WW South (5-3) Big challenge vs. Naperville North

15. Geneva (5-3) Early DuKane test vs. WW South

16. Metea Valley (8-3) Won Willowbrook invite

17. West Aurora (8-3) Second place at own tournament

18. Kaneland (7-4) Up and down season so far for Knights

19. Barrington (3-3) Daehler, Horwath all-tourney at Jacobs

20. Maine South (5-3) O'Driscoll serves big vs. Maine W