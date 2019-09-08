More early struggles for Cease, but White Sox top Angels

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Once he gets into the flow, Dylan Cease is as good of a young starting pitcher as you're going to find.

But as he nears the end of his rookie season with the White Sox, Cease is still struggling to find his rhythm.

"That's a mindset from when you walk through this door at nine o'clock in the morning," acting Sox manager Joe McEwing said. "That's a mindset of going out and competing with conviction every single pitch."

Heading into Sunday's start against the Angels, Cease had a 10.64 ERA in the first inning and a 12.27 ERA in the second.

The 23-year-old righty kept the scoreboard damage to a minimum against Los Angeles, but Cease didn't last long after throwing 33 pitches in the first inning and 33 more in the second.

The White Sox beat Los Angeles 5-1 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Cease pitched 3⅓ innings and allowed 1 run on 4 hits and 5 walks while throwing 88 pitches -- 42 which missed the strike zone.

Jose Abreu put the Sox in front 2-1 in the third inning with a solo home run (No. 31).

Danny Mendick upped the lead to 3-1 in the fifth with his first major-league homer.