Cubs fade in NL Central with third straight loss

Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell falls to the ground after being hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers kept themselves alive in the playoff race Sunday while dealing a severe blow to the Chicago Cubs' chances for the National League Central title.

The Brewers battered Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester for 8 runs over 5⅓ innings on the way to an 8-5 victory at Miller Park. After winning the first game of the four-game series, the Cubs dropped the next three to fall to 76-66. They are now 4½ games behind the first-place Cardinals in the NL Central. The Cardinals beat the Pirates 2-0 to improve to 81-62. The Brewers are 74-68.

Lester gave up a run in the first inning on a double-play grounder. The Cubs scored 3 in the top of the third, getting doubles from Lester and Ben Zobrist.

But Milwaukee got 5 in the bottom of the fourth, with the big hit being Tyler Austin's 3-run pinch homer with two outs.

The Brewers finally chased Lester in the sixth after he gave up a homer to Eric Thames leading off and a one-out triple to Cory Spangenberg.