Fox Valley scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 4

Notice

To report scores:

Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald Fox Valley office by e-mailing prepsports@dailyherald.com.

When faxing results, please make sure that results are legible, and include names and statistics for all teams involved.

Football

AP rankings

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sports writers:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. L-Way East (12) (1-0) 120 2

2. Home-Flossmoor (1-0) 98 5

3. Loyola (0-1) 88 1

4. Warren (1-0) 72 7

5. Marist (1-0) 69 6

6. Edwardsville (1-0) 49 8

7. Hinsdale Central (1-0) 43 NR

8. Minooka (1-0) 37 9

9. Maine South (0-1) 35 3

10. Oswego (1-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Naperville Central 10, Fremd 9, Bolingbrook 7, Naperville North 7, Barrington 1, Huntley 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mt. Carmel (5) (1-0) 97 3

2. Glenbard West (1) (1-0) 96 6

3. Nazareth (5) (0-1) 95 1

4. Brother Rice (1) (1-0) 85 5

5. St. Charles North (1-0) 78 4

6. Batavia (0-1) 77 2

7. WW South (1-0) 36 7

8. Moline (1-0) 27 NR

9. Hononegah (1-0) 14 NR

10. Rolling Meadows (1-0) 13 NR

(tie) DeKalb (1-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Willowbrook 9, Normal Community 6, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Hersey 4, Benet 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, Belleville West 1, Plainfield North 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Richards (7) (1-0) 104 1

2. Cary-Grove (3) (1-0) 90 2

(tie) Phillips (1) (1-0) 90 3

4. Prairie Ridge (1-0) 76 6

5. Crete-Monee (1-0) 61 5

6. Providence (1-0) 56 9

7. Chat-Glenwood (1-0) 33 NR

8. Normal West (1-0) 30 10

9. Simeon (0-1) 29 4

10. Peoria Central (1-0) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Forest 4, Kaneland 3, Antioch 3, Quincy 2, Yorkville 2, Springfield 1, Washington 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (12) (1-0) 127 2

2. Montini (1) (1-0) 117 3

3. Sac. Heart Griffin (1-0) 92 4

4. St. Rita (1-0) 88 9

5. Sycamore (1-0) 81 6

6. Sterling (1-0) 51 7

(tie) Joliet Catholic (0-1) 51 1

8. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 40 8

9. Metamora (1-0) 23 10

10. Hillcrest (0-1) 22 5

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 17, Kankakee 2, St. Laurence 2, Carbondale 1, Marion 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (8) (1-0) 105 1

2. Bish. McNam. (1) (1-0) 97 2

3. Rochester (2) (1-0) 88 3

4. Coal City (1-0) 81 4

5. Richmond-Burton (1-0) 67 5

6. Columbia (1-0) 54 7

7. Taylorville (1-0) 29 8

8. Effingham (1-0) 26 T9

9. Genoa-Kingston (1-0) 20 T9

10. Stillman Valley (1-0) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Pontiac 7, Woodstock Marian 6, Herscher 6, Marengo 2, Mt. Zion 2, St. Francis 1, Johnsburg 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Byron (11) (1-0) 128 1

2. Eureka (2) (1-0) 103 3

3. Williamsville (1-0) 91 4

4. Monticello (1-0) 85 2

5. Wilmington (1-0) 69 6

6. Carlinville (1-0) 62 5

7. Princeton (1-0) 59 7

8. Lisle (1-0) 27 9

9. Beardstown (1-0) 26 10

10. Fairfield (1-0) 24 8

Others receiving votes: Nashville 17, Quincy Notre Dame 11, Farmington 7, Pana 2, Peotone 2, Vandalia 1, Greenville 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Gibson City (9) (1-0) 107 1

2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (1-0) 94 2

3. Clifton Central (1-0) 87 3

4. Dec. St. Teresa (1) (1-0) 81 4

5. Sterling Newman (1-0) 65 5

6. Bismarck-Henning (1-0) 48 7

7. Orion (1-0) 40 8

8. Fieldcrest (1-0) 32 10

9. East.-Pearl City (0-1) 18 6

10. Rockridge (1-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville 8, Auburn 7, Illini West (Carthage) 2, Downs Tri-Valley 2.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Forreston (10) (1-0) 115 1

2. Lena-Winslow (2) (1-0) 104 T2

3. Tuscola (1-0) 95 T2

4. Mow. Central A&M (1-0) 77 4

5. Camp Point Cent. (1-0) 69 5

6. Aurora Christian (1-0) 57 7

7. Ann.-Wethersfield (1-0) 42 10

8. Arcola (1-0) 37 NR

9. Ottawa Marquette (1-0) 19 NR

10. Carrollton (1-0) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 9, Athens 5, Fisher 5, Princeville 4, Dakota 3, Hope Academy 1, Morrison 1.

Volleyball

Wednesday's results

Aurora Christian d. Westminster Christian 25-18, 25-14

Woodlands Academy d. Elgin Academy 25-20, 25-23

Waubonsie Valley d. Geneva 25-19, 25-22

Burlington Central d. Dundee-Crown

Burlington Central -- Schmidt (7 kills), Hahn (6 kills), Nava (6 kills), Leone (7 digs).

Dundee-Crown -- .

Benet d. St. Charles North 25-11, 25-14

St. Charles North -- Gorniak (10 digs), Walters (9 assists), Lannert (4 assists, 4 digs), Warburton (6 kills), Ernst (4 kills).

Benet -- Kenney (6 kills), Monson (8 digs), Remmes (3 kills), Nelligan (3 kills), McGuire (5 kills, 1 ace), Muisenga (25 assists), Gregus (7 kills, 1 ace).

Harvest Christian d. Christian Liberty Academy 25-13, 25-15

Harvest Christian -- Martin (11 kills, 3 blocks), Pawelek (4 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs), Pfister (5 aces, 6 digs), Mestey (20 assists, 5 digs).

Boys soccer

Wednesday's results

Francis Parker 9, Elgin Academy 0

Kaneland 3, Batavia 2

Cary-Grove 3, Grant 0

Cary-Grove 1 2 --3

Grant 0 0 --0

Scoring: C-G -- Sproch (UA), Nuñez (Gamboa), Nuñez (Sproch); Goalkeepers: C-G -- Larsen (2 saves).

CL South 1, Palatine 1

CL South 0 1 --1

Palatine 1 0 --1

Scoring: CLS -- Coughlin (Getzinger/Canfield); Goalkeepers: CLS -- Hill (9 saves); P -- Varela (4 saves).

Elgin 3, Leyden 2

Elgin 1 2 --3

Leyden 1 1 --2

Scoring: E -- Espinosa (Padilla-Lopez), Espinosa (Berrun), Espinosa (Hernandez).

West Chicago 1, South Elgin 0

West Chicago 0 1 --1

South Elgin 0 0 --0

Goalkeepers: SE -- Andrew (5 saves).

Boys golf

Tuesday's late results

Kaneland 160, Sandwich 217

Wednesday's results

At Bartlett Hills, par 35

Glenbard South 173, Bartlett 177

Glenbard South -- Michelon 42, Gelino 42, Cyrus 44, Gelino 45.

Bartlett -- Lewis 43, Wojciechowski 44, Resurreccion 45, Clement 45.

At Bonnie Dundee, par 34

Dundee-Crown 161, Jacobs 164

Dundee-Crown -- McQuillen 37, Svec 41, Russell 41, Zirlin 42, Huber 42.

Jacobs -- Stone 37, Rechsteiner 42, Schultz 42, Seaholm 43, Gross 43, Frantik.

Girls golf

Wednesday's results

Genoa-Kingston 249, St. Edward 256

Huntley 176, McHenry 185

Huntley -- Matustik 38, Shaffer 43, Baker 46.

Jacobs 186, Hampshire 195

Jacobs -- Kempf 40, Leitner 42, Miller 47, Kovach 57.

Hampshire -- Farinella 40, Marcuccilli 46, Konejeski 53, Bachta 56.

Girls tennis

Wednesday's results

Lake Forest Academy 4, Cary-Grove 1

Kaneland 5, Huntley 2

Singles -- No.1: Schrepferman (K) d. Gulati 6-1, 6-1; No.2: Taylor (K) d. Hibbeler 6-4, 6-1; No.3: Rizzuto (K) d. Rivera 6-1, 7-6.

Doubles -- No.1: Phommasack/Barnvos (H) d. Lamera/Gonzalez-Magnabosco 6-2, 6-3; No.2: Duffy/West (H) d. Nguyen/Mitchinson 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; No.3: Kasap/Steenwyk (K) d. Patel/Cash 6-3, 6-4; No.4: Bergman/Lin (K) d. Kwon/Hontanosas 6-3, 7-6.

Conant 7, Elgin 0

Singles -- No.1: Sundar d. Desai 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Siddiqui d. Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; No.3: Barsbold d. Hernandez 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: Mahajan/Cheruvu d. Wynn/Anderson 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Jain/N.Patel d. Sales/Granadus 6-0, 6-0; No.3: A.Patel/Viswanathan d. A.Patel/M.Patel 6-0, 6-0; No.4: Goncalves/Severino d. Aguirre/Gohil 6-0, 6-0.

Rolling Meadows 4, CL South 3

Singles -- No.1: Deluca (RM) d. Schuetzle 6-2, 5-7, 10-6; No.2: Sudbrook (CLS) d. Erokhina 7-5, 6-3; No.3: Maletira (RM) d. Lowery 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles -- No.1: Chang/Schuetzle (CLS) d. Finney/Shah 6-1, 6-2; No.2: Appelhans/Rokusek (CLS) d. Buchek/Prusener 6-4, 6-1; No.3: Hume/Magana (RM) d. Enck/Mehta 6-1, 6-3; No.4: Czulno/Shah (RM) d. Baietto/Lin 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Upcoming events

Today

Volleyball

Batavia at Glenbard South, 5:30 p.m.

Burlington Central at Jacobs, 6 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Cary-Grove, 6 p.m.

Crystal Lake South at Huntley, 6 p.m.

Cystal Lake Central at Hampshire, 6 p.m.

South Elgin at Lake Park, 5:30 p.m.

Plainfield Central at West Aurora, 5:30 p.m.

Alden Hebron at Westminster Christian, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake Central at Burlington Central, 6:30 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Prairie Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Larkin at Huntley Quad, 5:30 p.m.

Jacobs vs. Barrington at Barrington Tournament, 7 p.m.

Marmion vs. Streamwood at Barrington Tournament, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Twp at Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.

South Elgin vs. Hoffman Estates at Lake Park Invitational, 6:30 p.m.

Downers Grove North vs. Elgin at St. Charles Tournament, 5 p.m.

Leyden vs. St. Charles North at St. Charles Tournament, 7 p.m.

Boys golf

Aurora Christian at Aurora Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Glenbard South at Bartlett, 4 p.m.

Batavia, Geneva at Glenbard North Tri, 4 p.m.

Crystal Lake Central at Burlington Central, 4 p.m.

Huntley at Cary-Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Prairie Ridge, 4 p.m.

Hampshire at Crystal Lake South, 4:15 p.m.

McHenry at Jacobs, 4 p.m.

Montini at Marmion, 4 p.m.

St. Edward at Riverside-Brookfield, 4 p.m.

St. Charles East at Challenge at the Den Invite, 1 p.m.

Streamwood at Fenton, 4 p.m.

Westminster Christian at Elgin Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Girls golf

Wheaton Academy at Aurora Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Batavia, Geneva at Glenbard North Tri, 4 p.m.

West Chicago at Hampshire, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Dundee-Crown at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard East at Elgin, 4:15 p.m.

Elgin Academy at Beacon Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard West at Geneva, 4 p.m.

Jacobs at Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming

Bartlett Co-op at West Chicago, 5 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at IMSA Tri, 5 p.m.

Fenton at Elgin, 5 p.m.

FriDAY, sept. 6

Football

Richmond Burton at Aurora Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago (Urban Prep/Bronzeville) at Aurora Christian, 7 p.m.

Bartlett at Glenbard East, 7:30 p.m.

Batavia at Naperville North, 7:30 p.m.

Crystal Lake South at Burlington Central, 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake Central at Cary-Grove, 7 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at McHenry, 7 p.m.

Glenbard South at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Kaneland at Geneva, 7:30 p.m.

Hampshire at Prairie Ridge, 7 p.m.

Huntley at Jacobs, 7 p.m.

Larkin at Streamwood, 7:30 p.m.

Wheaton Academy at St. Edward, 7 p.m.

South Elgin at East Aurora, 7:30 p.m.

Carmel Catholic at St. Charles East, 7:30 p.m.

Bolingbrook at St. Charles North, 7:30 p.m.

West Aurora at Plainfield East, 7 p.m.

Westminster Christian at Christian Life, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Aurora Central Catholic, Rosary at Joliet Central Tournament,

Harvest Christian, St. Charles East at Conant Tournament, 4:30 p.m.

Streamwood at Oswego East, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer

Aurora Central Catholic at Newark, 4:30 p.m.

Westminster at Aurora Christian, 5 p.m.

Batavia, West Aurora at Morton Invite, 5 p.m.

Huntley at Cary-Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Yorkville Christian at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

St. Edward at Harvest Christian, 4 p.m.

West Aurora at Yorkville, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Elgin Academy at Larkin , 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming

Cary-Grove at Glenbrook North, 5:30 p.m.

SaturDAY, Sept. 7

Football

Marmion at Von Steuben, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Aurora Central Catholic, Rosary at Joliet Central Tournament, 9 a.m.

Batavia, Cary-Grove at Jacobs Invite, 9 a.m.

Elgin at Maine East Quad, 9 a.m.

Harvest Christian, St. Charles East at Conant Tournament, 9 a.m.

Kaneland at Centennial High Charger Invite, 5 p.m.

Elgin Academy at St. Edward, 1 p.m.

Streamwood, South Elgin at West Aurora Tournament, 8 a.m.

Boys soccer

Aurora Christian at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.

Batvia, West Aurora at Morton Invite, 10 a.m.

Crystal Lake South vs Wauconda at Wauconda Tourney, TBD

Harvest Christian at Genoa-Kingston, 10 a.m.

Larkin at Huntley Quad, 9 a.m.

Jacobs at Barrington Tournament, TBA

Marmion at Barrington Tournament, TBA

Streamwood at Barrington Tournament, TBA

St. Edward at Herscher Invite, TBA

South Elgin vs. St. Francis at Lake Park Invitational, 11 a.m.

St. Charles Tournament, TBA

Boys golf

Burlington Central, Geneva, Kaneland, Marmion, St. Charles East, St. Charles North at Batavia Invite, 8 a.m.

Girls golf

Batavia at Oak Forest Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Aurora Christian, St. Edward at Harvest Christian Fall Classic, 9 a.m.

Bartlett, Batavia, Geneva, Huntley, Jacobs, Marmion, St. Charles North at St. Charles East Leavey Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Cary-Grove, Dundee-Crown, Elgin, Larkin, Kaneland, Streamwood at Crystal Lake South Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Hampshire at East Chuck Wallin Invite, 10 a.m.

South Elgin at Plainfield Central Invitational, 9 a.m.

West Aurora at Lyons Mike Kuharik Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Westminster Christian at Rockford East, 10 a.m.

Girls cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Aurora Christian at Harvest Christian Fall Classic, 9 a.m.

Bartlett, Batavia, Geneva at St. Charles East Leavey Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Cary-Grove, Dundee-Crown, Elgin, Larkin, Kaneland, Streamwood at Crystal Lake South Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Hampshire at East Chuck Wallin Invite, 10 a.m.

Girls tennis

Batavia at Pekin Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Batavia at Nazareth Triangular, 8:30 a.m.

Geneva at Downers Grove South Invite, 7 a.m.

Girls swimming

Dundee-Crown at Palatine & Mother McAuley Meet, 10 a.m.