Fox Valley scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 3

Volleyball

Tuesday's results

Geneva d. DeKalb 25-12, 25-16

Huntley d. McHenry 25-15, 25-16

Jacobs d. Hampshire 25-17, 25-20

Elgin Academy d. Alden-Hebron 25-9, 25-18

glenbard south d. bartlett 25-22, 25-12

Glenbard South -- Millett (9 kills, 8 digs), Sweeton (8 kills), Camfield (21 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills), Miller (9 digs).

Neuqua valley d. batavia 25-19, 25-20

Batavia -- Haefer (7 digs, 4 kills, 2 blocks), Northrop (3 kills, 3 blocks), Vani (3 kills).

Burlington Central d. Dundee-Crown 26-24, 25-22

Burlington Central -- Hahn (10 digs, 6 kills), Stoneman (15 assists), Moretti (12 assists), Nava (6 kills, 4 digs), Schmidt (7 kills), Leone (7 digs).

Dundee-Crown -- Smiech (11 kills, 7 digs, 1 assist, 1 block), Field (6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist), Seaton (7 digs, 2 assists), Wesol (6 kills, 5 digs).

Cary-Grove d. Cl South 25-23, 25-14

CL South -- Rhoades (11 assists, 7 digs), Wilson (6 digs), Wesoly (4 kills).

Glenbard East d. Elgin 25-16, 25-13

Glenbard East -- Honig (19 assists, 3 aces), Manning (8 kills), Hurlburt (10 digs, 1 ace), Scweikle (7 digs, 3 kills), Ryan (4 kills).

fenton d. Larkin 25-18, 25-17

Fenton ­-- Krebasch (2 aces, 10 kills), Zaggoti (16 assists), Minard (6 kills), Boratto (5 digs), Panos (4 digs).

South Elgin d. Streamwood 25-21, 25-12

South Elgin -- Negron (13 kills, 4 digs), Cunniffe (13 assists), Tusa (3 kills).

Streamwood -- Angle (4 kills), Sotelo (3 kills), Stoch (3 kills), V. Sumoski (3 kills), Rackow (10 assists), Gottschalk (2 assists).

Boys soccer

Monday's late results

At St. Charles Invite

St. Charles North 2, Elgin 0

St. Charles North 1 1 --2

Elgin 0 0 --0

Scoring: SCN -- Weber (Persenico), Michels (Nelson); Goalkeepers: SCN -- Curran (6 saves).

St. Charles East 6, Plainfield Central 1

St. Charles East 1 5 --6

Plainfield Central 1 0 --1

Scoring: SCE -- Carranza (UA), Maslowski (Wade), Wade (UA), King (Carranza), Carranza (Champine), Carranza (Avendano); Goalkeepers: SCE -- Doerr (3 saves), Kennedy (0 saves).

Tuesday's results

Streamwood 2, Mt. Carmel 1

Indian Creek 6, Aurora Christian 2

Jacobs 2, Boylan 1

Marmion 1, Conant 0

Rochelle Zell 5, Westminster Christian 3

Cary-Grove 2, Harvard 0

Cary-Grove 2 0 --2

Harvard 0 0 --0

Scoring: C-G -- Núñez (Gamboa), Gamboa (UA); Goalkeepers: C-G -- Kedzior (3 saves).

Kaneland 3, Batavia 2

Kaneland 1 2 --3

Batavia 0 2 --2

Zion Benton 3, CL South 0

Goalkeepers: CLS -- Hill (7 saves).

Dundee-Crown 3, Grayslake North 1

Dundee-Crown 0 3 --3

Grayslake North 1 0 --1

Scoring: D-C -- Miller (Dearborn), Saldana (Dearborn), Miller (Saldana); Goalkeepers: D-C -- Mejia (1 save), Becker (2 saves).

Benet 5, Geneva 0

Geneva 0 0 --0

Benet 3 0 --3

Scoring: B -- Hepburn (Haenicke), Mankowski (UA), McVey (Renfro), McVey (UA), Hepburn (Wray).

York 9, South Elgin 0

South Elgin 0 2 --2

York 4 5 --9

Scoring: SE -- L.Reutimann (UA), L.Reutimann (Quintana); Goalkeepers: SE -- Andrew (3 saves), Juszko (5 saves).

West Aurora 3, Plainfield East 1

Scoring: WA -- Niyibizi (UA), Darukhanavala (Niyibizi), Rosales (Niyibizi).

Boys golf

Tuesday's results

CL South 153, Crystal Lake Central 168

At Elgin Country Club Invite

TEAM SCORES

Waubonsie Valley 323, St. Charles North 325, Geneva 328, Batavia 331, Jacobs 332, Huntley 342, Dundee-Crown 348, South Elgin 360, West Aurora 366, Bartlett 367, Burlington Central 373, Elgin Academy 377, Hampshire 397, St. Edward 397, Streamwood 495, Larkin 1399

INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS

Top 10 individuals -- 1. Adams 74 (Gen), 2. Troy 75 (WV), 3. Lilly 76 (SCN), 4. Fragen 77 (Bat), 4. Suyak 77 (SCN), 4. Patel 77 (SE), 4. Fritz 77 (WV), 8. Uhm 79 (WA), 9. Dalton 80 (Gen), 9. Rechtsteiner 80 (Jac).

AREA TEAM RESULTS

St. Charles North -- Lilly 76, Suyak 77, White 85, Miller 87.

Geneva -- Adams 74, Dalton 80, McKittrick 87, Padgett 87.

Batavia -- Fragen 77, Newkirk 83, Zofkie 84, Kleist 87.

Jacobs -- Rechtsteiner 80, Stone 82, Seaholm 82, Gross 88.

Huntley -- Sheedy 84, Wolinsky 85, Book 86, Modrich 87.

Dundee-Crown -- Zirlin 83, McQuillen 85, Svec 87, Huber 93.

South Elgin -- Patel 77, Zipparro 91, Zaimins 96, Rybczyk 96.

West Aurora -- Uhm 79, Bunnetto 92, Walker 94, Wicks 101.

Bartlett -- Lewis 89, Resurreccion 91, Patel 92, Deleo 95.

Burlington Central -- Malak 83, DiDomenico 85, Rodman 102, Beaman 103.

Elgin Academy -- Vogt 92, Yavari 95, Karna 95, Berlin 95.

Hampshire -- Stephenson 95, Lundquist 100, Yee 101, Hammond 101.

St. Edward -- McQueeny 88, Mindykowski 92, Hayward 94, Haeffelinger 123.

Streamwood -- Beer 109, Zolnierczyk 112, Barousse 119, Cecille 155.

Larkin -- Arendt 96, Ophus 133, Centanni 171.

Girls golf

Tuesday's results

At Pottawatomie

St. Charles North 145, St. Charles East 164, Lake Park 176

St. Charles North -- Bayless 36, Evers 36, Spinazze 36, DePaul 37.

St. Charles East -- Breslin 37, Edgar 39, Tassone 43, Podjasek 45.

Boys cross country

Tuesday's results

At Elgin City Classic Cross Country Invite, 3m

TEAM SCORES

St. Charles East 55, Bartlett 57, St. Charles North 57, East Aurora 103, Elgin 124, South Elgin 159, Streamwood 207, Larkin 220

INDIVIDUAL PLACEWINNERS

Top 10 individuals -- 1. Arnold (SCN) 16:17.2, 2. Harvey (SE) 16:27.6, 3. Eng (SCN) 16:36.6, 4. Jennes (Bar) 16.40.4, 5. Bell (SCE) 16:49.4, 6. Murphy (SCE) 16:53.9, 7. Munoz (E) 16:55.5, 8. Tobin (SCE) 16:59.6, 9. Diego (EA) 17:01.6, 10. Fischer (SCE) 17:11.8.

Other area individuals -- 11. Prashaad (Bar) 17:17.8, 12. Jennes (Bar) 17:22.3, 13. Konstanzer (Bar) 17:24.4, 14. Strader (SCN) 17:30.2, 16. Godinez (Elg) 17:33.5, 17. Kalish (Bar) 17:43.5, 18. Del Real (EA) 17:50.9, 19. Wagner (SCN) 17:51.4, 20. Kirby (SCN) 17:54.1, 21.Eid (Bar) 18:11.1.

Girls cross country

Tuesday's results

At Elgin City Classic Cross Country Invite, 3m

TEAM SCORES

St. Charles North 24, South Elgin 54, East Aurora 84, Bartlett 97, Elgin 149, St. Charles East 155, Glenbard North 159, Larkin 203

INDIVIDUAL PLACEWINNERS

Top 10 individuals -- 1. Ruff (SE) 18:54.7, 2. Price (SCN) 19:53.6, 3. Buchanan (Bar) 20:01.7, 4. Dorrance (SCN) 20:50.6, 5. Watts (SCN) 20:54.5, 6. Townsend (SCN) 21:05.6, 7. Sheehy (SCN) 21:22.6, 8. Delgado (EA) 21:22.6, 9.Harris (SE) 21:39.6, 10. Colon (EA) 21:43.5.

Other area individuals -- 11. Durrant (SE) 21:57.2, 12. Tochimani (EA) 21:58.8, 13. Steele (SCN) 22:09.2, 14. De La Mora (SE) 22:11.9, 15. Polly (Bar) 22:12.9, 16. Zabrowski (Bar) 22:13.8, 17. Rodriguez (Elg) 22:18.6, 18. Jimenez (Lar) 22:23.6, 19. Morales (SE) 22:32.8, 22. Murdoch (Bar) 23:09.7.

Upcoming events

Today

Volleyball

Aurora Christian at Westminster, 6 p.m.

Grayslake Central at Cary-Grove, 6 p.m.

Geneva at Waubonsie Valley, 6 p.m.

Christian Liberty Academy at Harvest Christian, 6 p.m.

Rosary at Oswego, 6:30 p.m.

St. Charles North at Benet Academy, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Cary-Grove at Lake Zurich, 4:30 p.m.

Crystal Lake South vs Palatine at Wauconda Tourney, 4:30 p.m.

Harvest Christian at South Beloit, 4:30 p.m.

Larkin at Bartlett, 4:30 p.m.

South Elgin at West Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Elgin vs. Leyden at St. Charles Tournament, 5 p.m.

St. Charles North vs. Downers Grove North at St. Charles Tournament, 7 p.m.

West Chicago at Westminster Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Aurora Christian at Walther Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Burlington Central at McHenry, 4:30 p.m.

Jacobs at Dundee-Crown, 4:15 p.m.

Larkin at East Aurora, 4 p.m.

Lake Park, St. Charles North at St. Charles East, 3:45 p.m.

Girls golf

Prairie Ridge at Crystal Lake Co-op, 4 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Burlington Central, 4:15 p.m.

Hampshire at Jacobs, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Aurora Central Catholic at Lisle , 4 p.m.

Oswego at Batavia, 4 p.m.

Cary-Grove at Lake Forest Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Crystal Lake South, 4:, 45 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Larkin, 4:30 p.m.

Geneva at Metea Valley, 4:15 p.m.

ThursDAY, sept. 5

Volleyball

Batavia at Glenbard South, 5:30 p.m.

Burlington Central at Jacobs, 6 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Cary-Grove, 6 p.m.

Crystal Lake South at Huntley, 6 p.m.

Cystal Lake Central at Hampshire, 6 p.m.

South Elgin at Lake Park, 5:30 p.m.

Plainfield Central at West Aurora, 5:30 p.m.

Alden Hebron at Westminster Christian, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake Central at Burlington Central, 6:30 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Prairie Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Larkin at Huntley Quad, 5:30 p.m.

Jacobs vs. Barrington at Barrington Tournament, 7 p.m.

Marmion vs. Streamwood at Barrington Tournament, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Twp at Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.

South Elgin vs. Hoffman Estates at Lake Park Invitational, 6:30 p.m.

Downers Grove North vs. Elgin at St. Charles Tournament, 5 p.m.

Leyden vs. St. Charles North at St. Charles Tournament, 7 p.m.

Boys golf

Aurora Christian at Aurora Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Glenbard South at Bartlett, 4 p.m.

Batavia, Geneva at Glenbard North Tri, 4 p.m.

Crystal Lake Central at Burlington Central, 4 p.m.

Huntley at Cary-Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Prairie Ridge, 4 p.m.

Hampshire at Crystal Lake South, 4:15 p.m.

McHenry at Jacobs, 4 p.m.

Montini at Marmion, 4 p.m.

St. Edward at Riverside-Brookfield, 4 p.m.

St. Charles East at Challenge at the Den Invite, 1 p.m.

Streamwood at Fenton, 4 p.m.

Westminster Christian at Elgin Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Girls golf

Wheaton Academy at Aurora Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Batavia, Geneva at Glenbard North Tri, 4 p.m.

West Chicago at Hampshire, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Dundee-Crown at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard East at Elgin, 4:15 p.m.

Elgin Academy at Beacon Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard West at Geneva, 4 p.m.

Jacobs at Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming

Bartlett Co-op at West Chicago, 5 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at IMSA Tri, 5 p.m.

Fenton at Elgin, 5 p.m.

FriDAY, sept. 6

Football

Richmond Burton at Aurora Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago (Urban Prep/Bronzeville) at Aurora Christian, 7 p.m.

Bartlett at Glenbard East, 7:30 p.m.

Batavia at Naperville North, 7:30 p.m.

Crystal Lake South at Burlington Central, 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake Central at Cary-Grove, 7 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at McHenry, 7 p.m.

Glenbard South at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Kaneland at Geneva, 7:30 p.m.

Hampshire at Prairie Ridge, 7 p.m.

Huntley at Jacobs, 7 p.m.

Larkin at Streamwood, 7:30 p.m.

Wheaton Academy at St. Edward, 7 p.m.

South Elgin at East Aurora, 7:30 p.m.

Carmel Catholic at St. Charles East, 7:30 p.m.

Bolingbrook at St. Charles North, 7:30 p.m.

West Aurora at Plainfield East, 7 p.m.

Westminster Christian at Christian Life, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Aurora Central Catholic, Rosary at Joliet Central Tournament,

Harvest Christian, St. Charles East at Conant Tournament, 4:30 p.m.

Streamwood at Oswego East, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer

Aurora Central Catholic at Newark, 4:30 p.m.

Westminster at Aurora Christian, 5 p.m.

Batavia, West Aurora at Morton Invite, 5 p.m.

Huntley at Cary-Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Yorkville Christian at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

St. Edward at Harvest Christian, 4 p.m.

West Aurora at Yorkville, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Elgin Academy at Larkin , 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming

Cary-Grove at Glenbrook North, 5:30 p.m.

SaturDAY, Sept. 7

Football

Marmion at Von Steuben, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Aurora Central Catholic, Rosary at Joliet Central Tournament, 9 a.m.

Batavia, Cary-Grove at Jacobs Invite, 9 a.m.

Elgin at Maine East Quad, 9 a.m.

Harvest Christian, St. Charles East at Conant Tournament, 9 a.m.

Kaneland at Centennial High Charger Invite, 5 p.m.

Elgin Academy at St. Edward, 1 p.m.

Streamwood, South Elgin at West Aurora Tournament, 8 a.m.

Boys soccer

Aurora Christian at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.

Batvia, West Aurora at Morton Invite, 10 a.m.

Crystal Lake South vs Wauconda at Wauconda Tourney, TBD

Harvest Christian at Genoa-Kingston, 10 a.m.

Larkin at Huntley Quad, 9 a.m.

Jacobs at Barrington Tournament, TBA

Marmion at Barrington Tournament, TBA

Streamwood at Barrington Tournament, TBA

St. Edward at Herscher Invite, TBA

South Elgin vs. St. Francis at Lake Park Invitational, 11 a.m.

St. Charles Tournament, TBA

Boys golf

Burlington Central, Geneva, Kaneland, Marmion, St. Charles East, St. Charles North at Batavia Invite, 8 a.m.

Girls golf

Batavia at Oak Forest Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Aurora Christian, St. Edward at Harvest Christian Fall Classic, 9 a.m.

Bartlett, Batavia, Geneva, Huntley, Jacobs, Marmion, St. Charles North at St. Charles East Leavey Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Cary-Grove, Dundee-Crown, Elgin, Larkin, Kaneland, Streamwood at Crystal Lake South Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Hampshire at East Chuck Wallin Invite, 10 a.m.

South Elgin at Plainfield Central Invitational, 9 a.m.

West Aurora at Lyons Mike Kuharik Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Westminster Christian at Rockford East, 10 a.m.

Girls cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Aurora Christian at Harvest Christian Fall Classic, 9 a.m.

Bartlett, Batavia, Geneva at St. Charles East Leavey Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Cary-Grove, Dundee-Crown, Elgin, Larkin, Kaneland, Streamwood at Crystal Lake South Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Hampshire at East Chuck Wallin Invite, 10 a.m.

Girls tennis

Batavia at Pekin Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Batavia at Nazareth Triangular, 8:30 a.m.

Geneva at Downers Grove South Invite, 7 a.m.

Girls swimming

Dundee-Crown at Palatine & Mother McAuley Meet, 10 a.m.