Bears remain uncertain about Trey Burton for Packers

Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comChicago Bears tight end Trey Burton runs during the Chicago Bears vs the Seattle Seahawks game Monday September 17, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The way I heard it around Halas Hall on Tuesday, Trey Burton is making some progress with his groin injury and will be a game-time decision Thursday.

Meantime, Bilal Nichols' limited participation in Tuesday's practice after being full-go the previous two days is nothing more than normal maintenance of a still-balky knee and he should be fine for the Packers. The Bears believe they've got the right youngsters in David Montgomery and Eddy Pineiro to jump start their running and kicking games, and "Dancing With the Bears" will be returning for its second season at Halas Hall.

Clearly, the tight end position is a focus with the Bears right now and it becomes a concern if Trey Burton is unable to go.

The report Tuesday from head coach Matt Nagy on what to expect for the Packers Thursday night was, "I feel like it is getting slightly better but we'll make that decision as we go.

"But it'll end up being pretty much a game-time decision and that's all we can really do. We're prepared both ways."

Nagy has been adamant that this groin issue for Burton is separate and unrelated to the tight end's offseason sports hernia surgery, and when asked Monday how he could be sure, he replied because that's what his doctors tell him.

While the conspiracy theorists won't go away on the subject of Burton, Nagy's explanations really do pass the smell test and Bears fans will now just have to watch and wait for Thursday night.

Asked about his level of confidence in Montgomery and Pineiro to be ready for the moment in Thursday night's opener, which will be about as tough a stress test as any rookie could ever take, their boss expressed confidence.

Of his prized rookie running back Nagy said, "Well he's in a good place right now, he hasn't wavered at all with the offense. He's taken it in; he's done everything that we have asked him to do.

"He would have really like to play a little bit there in the preseason, but as I always say 'I got 51 percent' so that didn't happen.

"We are all really fired up to get going and he's a part of the deal."

For his part, Montgomery continues to be about as low key and unemotional as any rookie to come through Halas Hall in some time.

Pineiro is a bit higher strung, but the Bears hope in a really positive way.

For reasons in no way resulting from the young kicker's preparation, Nagy says, "Yeah, so I want to see a lot of extra points, I don't want field goals. And that's nothing against him."

Getting serious, Nagy added, "He's just been himself. He hasn't changed throughout this whole process.

"He has a happy-go-lucky attitude, he shows that after he makes his kicks. He's frustrated after he misses his kicks. I kind of like that, it shows that he really cares and I'm OK with that.

"You know this whole entire time he's never run away from the challenge we have given him mentally and then physically. He's attacked it full steam ahead."

Wrapping up the Bears last full practice before the long-awaited opener, Nagy confirmed that there will be dancing in the locker room again this season -- and we aren't talking "Club Dub" here.

It seems Nagy also oversees Saturday dance competitions for preferred seating on team flights and other perks, and he confirmed they'll get after it again this season.

"Yeah, we are. There's some introverted guys on the team, and we gave them the ability to say no, I don't want to do it. We had two that decided to pass the ball.

"But we've got a good group. They're fired up. A couple good ones.

"We'll get the 'American Idol' stand going. I think we're gonna have five judges. Last year, I'm not sure there wasn't some stuff going on with who wins and loses, so we're gonna have five judges this year.

"We've got some good little prizes for them. It's fun. We've got them all on video, not by our players, but I have them for some day down the road."

@Hub_Arkush