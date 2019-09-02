Cubs offense awakens in time to beat Mariners

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, and teammate Kris Bryant celebrate after scoring against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

The floodgates finally opened for the Chicago Cubs.

After being shut out for two straight games against the Milwaukee Brewers and for the first six innings Monday against the Seattle Mariners, the Cubs erupted for 5 runs in the seventh to erase a 1-0 deficit and go on to a 5-1 victory.

Anthony Rizzo's RBI single tied the game, and Kyle Schwarber hit a 3-run triple off the first-base bag two batters later. Addison Russell followed with an RBI fielder's-choice grounder.

The Cubs improved to 74-63 and stayed 3 games behind the first-place St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central.

Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks worked 6 innings, giving up 3 hits and 1 run while walking one and striking out seven. He threw 81 pitches.