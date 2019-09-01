Yelich finishes off Cubs with a ninth-inning homer

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez reacts after being forced out at first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Tyler Chatwood had to make an emergency start for the Chicago Cubs Sunday, and he pitched 3⅔ innings as the Cubs fell 4-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

It was a 1-0 Brewers lead until the ninth inning, when Christian Yelich hit his 42nd home run of the season, a booming drive to center field off Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel with two outs and two men on base. The Brewers took two of three in the series.

Chatwood started because the Cubs said scheduled pitcher Yu Darvish has been battling right-forearm tightness for his last 5 starts. The team expressed confidence Darvish would be able to start this coming Saturday at Milwaukee.

Chatwood gave up 3 hits and 1 run, in the third inning on an RBI groundout by Orlando Arcia.

Brewers starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez worked 3 hitless innings, walking four and striking out two.

Cubs honor Lee Smith:

The Cubs honored recently inducted Hall of Famer Lee Smith with a home-plate ceremony before Sunday's game.

Smith is the team's all-timed leader in saves, with 180. The Cubs put a flag with "SMITH" and "180" on the Wrigley Field roof and presented him with a flag and a piece of artwork.

"Hey, man, it's awesome," Smith said. "It's been a whirlwind since December since I got the call. I can't lie to you, man. I was asleep when I got the call. But it's been crazy, really, like a whirlwind, running in and out doing things. I just want to give something back. I'm from a small town. You see so many people who get to the big city and forget about where they came from."

The Cubs have not yet retired Smith's uniform No. 46. Smith said he'd like for that to happen.

"Yes, I would," he said. "You know what, man? Good things happen when you wait."

Call-ups are here:

In addition to activating Ben Zobrist off the restricted list, which they did Saturday night, the Cubs took advantage of the Sept. 1 roster expansion.

They activated infielder Daniel Descalso off the injured list. He had been rehabbing at Class AAA Iowa. The Cubs recalled outfielder Albert Almora, catcher Taylor Davis, infielder Robel Garcia and pitchers Alec Mills, Duane Underwood Jr. and Brad Wieck, all from Iowa.

Wieck made his Cubs debut Sunday, striking out the only batter he faced in the fourth inning. The Cubs obtained him July 31 from the San Diego Padres in a trade for reliever Carl Edwards Jr.