DuPage County scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 31

Football

Saturday's results

Montini 22, Hudson (WI) 7

Glenbard West 45, Maine South 28

Maine South 0 21 0 7 --28

Glenbard West 17 7 7 14 --45

SCORING PLAYS

GW -- Doran 32 field goal

GW -- Moore 42 run (Doran kick)

GW -- Richmond 64 run (Doran kick)

MS -- Kilburg 7 pass from Leongas (Sassan kick)

MS -- Kilburg 6 pass from Leongas (Sassan kick)

MS --Kilburg 14 pass from Lazic (Sassan kick)

GW -- Richmond 6 run (Doran kick)

GW -- Zander 4 run (Doran kick)

GW -- Moore 28 pass from Spiech (Doran kick)

GW -- Moore 46 run (Doran kick)

MS -- Palumbo 13 pass from Marques (Sassan kick)

GW MS

First downs 22 18

Yards rushing 437 21

Yards passing 39 264

Total yards 476 285

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 3-4-1 26-37-0

Punts 0 4-27.8

Fumbles-lost 2-2 5-1

Penalties-yards 15-104 4-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): GW: Moore 30-229, Richmond 12-127, Zander 4-31, Seifert 5-23, Spiech 2-(-3), Tyburk 1-7; MS: Palumbo 9-51, Sajenko 3-11, Leongas 1-(-19), Kilburg 1-6, Lazic 1-3, Marques 10-(-31).

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): GW: Spiech 3-4-39-1; MS: Leongas 18-27-205-0, Marques 7-9-45-0, Lazic 1-1-14-0.

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): GW: Halkyard 1-9, Limouris 1-2, Moore 1-28; MS: Lazic 5-33, Palumbo 6-52, Smith 2-20, Sajenko 4-62, Kilburg 6-63, Velazquez 2-32, Leyden 1-2.

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): MS: Velazquez 4-111-27.8.

INTERCEPTIONS: MS: Locascio.

SOPF: Glenbard West 14, Maine South 14.

Friday's results

Benet 28, Naperville North 21

Benet 7 21 0 0 --28

Naperville North 0 0 0 21 --21

SCORING PLAYS

B -- Gillespie 6 run (Benish kick).

B -- Gillespie 40 pass to Mazza (Benish kick).

B -- Gilliespie 25 run (Benish kick).

B -- Gillespie 1 run (Benish kick).

NN -- Gabrione 1 pass to Maschmeier (Maschmeier kick).

NN -- Gabrione 17 pass to Williams (Maschmeier kick).

NN -- Gabrione 1 pass to Maschmeier (Maschmeier kick).

B NN

First downs 18 11

Yards rushing 232 (-4)

Yards passing 110 207

Total yards 341 171

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 8-19-1 17-39-0

Punts 2-43.5 6-38.8

Fumbles-lost 3-3 2-0

Penalties-yards 10-44 11-110

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): B: Hall 2-(-6); Torres (22-146; Gillespie 15-81; Bafia 1-4; O'Connor 1-7). NN: Maschmeier 2-15; Duckworth 5-(-2); Sterling 3-(-5); Williams 2-(-12).

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): B: Gillespie 2-18-110-1; O'Connor 0-1-0-0. NN: Maschmeier 1-1-32-0; Gabrione 16-37-175-0.

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): B: Torres 1-0; Snell 3-49; Martin 1-11; Kosiba 2-19; Mazza 1-31. NN: Maschmeier 5-48; Williams 6-58; Welch 4-71; Gramins 2-30

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): B: Gillespie 2-87-43.5. NN: Maschmeier 6-233-38.8

INTERCEPTIONS: NN: Miranda

Downers Grove North 35, Buffalo Grove 14

Downers Grove North 0 7 21 7 -- 35

Buffalo Grove 7 7 0 0 -- 14

SCORING PLAYS

BG -- Antonetti, 49 run (Gerhard kick).

BG -- Dellaquila, 6 run (Gerhard kick).

DGN -- Cassens, 29 run (Henriquez kick).

DGN -- Cassens, 22 run (Henriquez kick).

DGN -- Cassens, 1 run (Henriquez kick).

DGN -- Cassens, 29 run (Henriquez kick).

DGN -- Lumpkin, 1 run (Henriquez kick).

DGN BG

First downs 21 13

Yards rushing 330 128

Yards passing 37 128

Total yards 367 256

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 5-12-0 10-15-0

Punts 3-31.0 3-33.0

Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 8-7 2-10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): DGN: Cassens 22-199, Lumpkin 19-104, Criter 2-21, Werthman 1-5, Bielawski 1-1. BG: Antonetti 11-78, Nixon 8-18, Oberman 2-10, Katsogianos 3-14, Dellaquila 2-7, Huber 3-1.

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): DGN: Cassens 5-12-37-0. BG: Antonetti 10-15-128-0

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): DGN: Bozeman 1-24, Criter 1-9, Barbato 2-2, Cesario 1-2. BG: Oberman 2-64, Smith 4-31, Anderson 3-28, Perricone 1-5.

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): DGN: Jelinek 3-93-31.0. BG: Antonetti 3-99-33.0

INTERCEPTIONS: None

Fenton 33, Larkin 0

Larkin 0 0 0 0 --0

Fenton 6 20 7 0 --33

SCORING PLAYS

FE -- Bess 11 run (Conversion failed)

FE -- Bess 3 run (Conversion failed)

FE -- Bess 1 run (Queyquep pass from Benn)

FE -- Queyquep 18 pass from Benn (Conversion failed)

FE -- Bess 18 run (Mendoza kick)

L F

First downs 5 20

Yards rushing 98 209

Yards passing 39 206

Total yards 98 412

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 6-12-1 18-21-0

Punts 2 0

Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-1

Penalties-yards 3-18 2-10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): L: Narvaez 7-(-3), Clark 10-41, Williams-Sowers 1-2, Akins 2-1, Maxie 4-15; F: Bess 23-130, Benn 3-9, King 1-8, Gonzalez 8-39, Reed 2-27, Bubalo 1-(-4).

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): L: Maxie 5-9-27-1, Narvaez 1-3-12-0; F: Benn 18-21-206-0.

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): L: Williams-Sowers 4-29, Skeate 2-10; F: Krygier 2-22, Queyquep 8-115, King 6-47, Reed 1-10, Bess 1-12.

INTERCEPTIONS: F: Bess

Glenbard east 27, Elgin 24

Glenbard East 6 14 0 7 --27

Elgin 6 6 6 6 --24

SCORING PLAYS

E -- Bonds, 67 pass from Lomax (run failed)

G -- Whitehead, 10 run (kick blocked)

G -- Whitehead, 18 run (Castaneda kick)

G -- Loynes, 22 pass from Cerkas (Castaneda kick)

E -- Bonds, 65 kickoff return (run failed)

E -- Bonds, 4 run (run failed)

G -- Miles, 1 run (Castaneda kick)

E -- Bonds, 40 pass from Griffin (run failed)

GE E

First downs 23 17

Yards rushing 223 145

Yards passing 142 209

Total yards 365 354

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 9-13-0 12-24-0

Punts 3-105 3-99

Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-0

Penalties-yards 11-80 12-110

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): GE: Miles 10-114, Whitehead 16-92, Smith 4-21, Torrevillas 3-9, Miller 1-8, Banks 1-5, Cerkas 8 (-26). E: Griffin 6-58, Bridges 17-46, Lomax 8-37 Bonds 1-4

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): GE: Cerkas 9-13-0 142; E: Lomax 7-13-0 135, Griffin 5-11-0 74

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): GE: Cook 6-80, Loyne 3-34, Whitehead 1-28; (Elgin) -- Whitehead 1-28. E: Bonds 7-172, West 3-25, Jackson 1-12, Bridges 1-0.

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): GE: Torrevillas 3-105 35.0; E: Isabell 3-99 33.0

INTERCEPTIONS: None

Glenbard South 13, streamwood 6

Streamwood 0 6 0 0 --6

Glenbard South 0 6 7 0 --13

SCORING PLAYS

S -- Dixon 2 run (kick failed).

GS -- Hardtke 7 pass from Plaso (kick failed).

GS -- Hardtke 46 pass from Plaso (Jennings kick).

S GS

First downs 16 10

Yards rushing 223 50

Yards passing 0 140

Total yards 223 190

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 0-2-0 11-19-0

Punts 1-29.0 2-33.5

Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 4-35 4-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): S: Dixon 27-93, Phan 13-44, Thompson 4-13, Estrada 3-5, Martinez 12-68. GS: Henderson 7-18, Burnett 3-25, Plaso 5-(-7).

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): S: Phan 0-2-0-0. GS: Plaso 11-18-140-0, Hardtke 0-1-0-0.

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): S: Phan 1-29-29.0. GS: Gelino 2-67-33.5.

INTERCEPTIONS: None

SOPH: Glenbard South 44, Streamwood 22

Hinsdale Central 14, Naperville Central 6

Naperville Central 3 3 0 0 --6

Hinsdale Central 7 0 0 7 --14

SCORING PLAYS

NC -- Greenhagen 27 FG

HC -- Brescia 61 run (O'Neill kick)

NC -- Greenhagen 23 FG

HC -- Contreras 57 pass from Brescia (O'Neill kick)

NC HC

First downs 14 9

Yards rushing 77 116

Yards passing 93 117

Total yards 170 233

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 11-34-1 10-19-0

Punts 4-31.8 7-24.4

Fumbles-lost 3-0 0

Penalties-yards 6-50 5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): NC: Simpson 8-78, Jackson 9-1, Turner 1-(-2). HC: Brescia 14-80, Franko 12-27, Laws 6-9, Skokna 4-0.

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): NC: Jackson 11-34-93-1. HC: Brescia 10-19-117-0.

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): NC: Turner 5-40, Thompson 3-26, Green 2-15, Grange 1-12. HC: Contreras 7-106, Franko 1-7, O'Neill 1-5, Skokna 1-(-1).

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): NC: Arrich 4-127-31.8. HC: O'Neill 4-89-22.3, Brescia 3-82-27.3.

INTERCEPTIONS: HC: Pyle

SOPH: Naperville Central 27, Hinsdale Central 13

IC Catholic Prep 52, Althoff Catholic 7

IC Catholic Prep 24 21 7 0 --52

Althoff Catholic 7 x x x --7

SCORING PLAYS

IC AC

Yards rushing 228 138

Yards passing 159 79

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 16-28-0 7-18-2

Punts 4-32.3 8-28.6

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): Oatman 6-72; Ryan 1-1; Cronin 5-82; Franklin 12-67; Sbeih 1-3; W.Cooke 2-0; K.Cooke 1-3. Cosey 4-21; Sharp 19-102; Ache 5-15

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): IC: Kozerski 2-3-5-0; Ryan 2-3-14-0; Cronin 12-22-140-0. AC: Ache 7-18-79-2.

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): Lee 3-73; Oatman 1-1; Hall 2-16; Parille 1-12; Ryan 1-5; Roberto 1-12; Franklin 1-3; Sbeih 3-1; Cooke 2-21; Vezza 1-6. AC: Cosey 1-7; Fridge 2-20; Sharp 1-15; Blackmon 1-4; Alberico 2-33.

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): Ryan 1-32-32.0; Cronin 3-97-32.3. Braunagel 8-229-28.6.

INTERCEPTIONS: IC: Bigane, K.Cooke

Neuqua Valley 27, Glenbard North 10

Neuqua Valley 0 7 13 7 --27

Glenbard North 7 3 0 0 --10

SCORING PLAYS

GN -- Cusumano 7 pass from Vazquez (Martinez kick)

NV -- Gronowski 15 run (Domschke kick)

GN -- Martinez 22 field goald

WV -- Gronowki 26 run (Domschke kick)

WV -- Moreno 1 run (kick fail)

WV -- Moreno 32 run (Domschke kick)

NV GN

First downs 16 11

Yards rushing 218 119

Yards passing 80 79

Total yards 298 198

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 13-18-0 7-14-0

Punts 2 4

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0

Penalties-yards 14-137 8-55

NDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): NV: Moreno 12-122, Gronowski 12-75, Larkin 1-9, Eng 1-5, Baumgardner 1-2, Allen 1-0. GN: Smiley 12-69, McQuarters 14-52, Vazquez 1-1

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): NV: Gronowski 13-18-80-0. GN: Vazquez 7-14-79-0

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): NV: Hoffman 5-43, Stare 3-31, Moreno 3-12, Larkin 2-4. GN: McQuarters 1-23, Hills 1-20, Denhim 2-17, Jamison 1-7, Cusumano 1-7, Szabo 1-5

INTERCEPTIONS: None

Waubonsie Valley 23, Oak Park-river Forest 14

OPRF 0 0 14 0 --14

Waubonsie Vall 10 0 7 6 --23

SCORING PLAYS

WV -- Lee 61 pass from Nelson (Brots kick)

WV -- Brots 29 field goal

WV -- Clinton 42 pass from Nelson (Brots kick)

OP -- Bryant 73 run (kick failed)

OP -- McGill 38 run (Bryant to Smith-Payton pass)

WV -- Wilson 22 pass from Nelson (kick failed)

OPRF WV

First downs 7 13

Yards rushing 192 78

Yards passing 7 200

Total yards 199 278

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 1-9-2 12-26-0

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0

Penalties-yards 7-58 11-85

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): OP-RF: Bryant 16-202, McGill 7-(-23), Smith-Payton 1-10, Gray 1-3. WV: Torres 24-86, Stevens 3-12, Nelson 5-(-15), Griffin 2-(-5).

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): OP-RF: McGill 1-9-7-2. WV: Nelson 12-26-200-0.

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): OP-RF: Smith-Payton 1-7. WV: Wilson 6-72, Lee 2-65, Clinton 2-48, Griffin 1-15, Torres 1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: WV; Stevens, Lee.

Wheaton Academy 42, Urbana 6

Urbana 0 0 0 6 --6

Wheaton Acad. 7 21 7 7 --42

WA U

First downs 15 6

Yards rushing 79 137

Yards passing 88 0

Total yards 167 137

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 7-13-0 0-3-0

Punts 3-92 6-136

Fumbles-lost 1-1 6-5

Penalties-yards 4-20 4-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): WA: Baumgarten 4-8; Walakehwon 5-17; Garner 5-22.

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): Baumgarten 7-12-77.

Wheaton North 13, Downers grove South 12

Wheaton North 0 7 6 0 --13

Downers South 6 0 0 6 --12

SCORING PLAYS

DGS -- Monaco 1 run (kick blocked)

WN -- Libby 8 pass from Forcucci (Hrgich kick)

WN -- Hegranes 7 pass from Forcucci (kick failed)

DGS -- Lambert 28 pass from Warehime (kick failed)

WN DGS

First downs 13 11

Yards rushing 179 105

Yards passing 44 77

Total yards 223 182

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 6-12-1 9-18-0

Punts 6-243 6-212

Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 7-69 6-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): WN: Maske 22-11, Libby 4-54, Love 5-18, Moore 1-0, Forcucci 4-(-4). DGS: Murff 19-99, Pacenka 2-7, Monaco 2-6, Lambert 1-2, Warehime 5-(-9).

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): WN: Forcucci 6-12-44-2-1. DGS: Warehime 9-18-77-1-0. RECEIVING (no.-yds.): WN: Libby 4-31, Hegranes 1-7, Maske 1-6. DGS: Reed 3-37, Lambert 3-26, Pecenka 2-12, Murff 1-2.

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): WN: Hrgich 6-243-40.5 DGS: Diamantos 6-212-35.3.

INTERCEPTIONS: DGS: Vogt.

Wheaton Warrenville South 52, Metea Valley 8

WW South 10 35 7 0 --52

Metea Valley 0 0 8 0 --8

SCORING PLAYS

WWS -- Olsen 31 FG

WWS -- Lankah 8 run (Olsen kick)

WWS -- Arthurs 5 run (Olsen kick)

WWS -- Brown 1 run (Olsen kick)

WWS -- Arthurs 28 pass from Brown (Olsen kick)

WWS -- Lankah 23 run (Olsen kick)

WWS -- Arthurs 9 run (Olsen kick)

MV -- Wilcox 80 run (Wilcox run)

WWS -- Almada 3 run (Olsen kick)

WWS MV

First downs 21 3

Yards rushing 216 71

Yards passing 116 9

Total yards 332 80

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 8-12-0 3-9-2

Punts 2-36 5-31

Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 4-35 6-24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): WWS: Lankah 11-93, Arthurs 9-70, Almada 6-61, England 4-21, Draus 2-(-1), Buchanan 2-(-1), Brown 2-(-7), Sack yardage 1-(-5), Team 1-(-15); MV: Wilcox 13-110. Marshall 2-2, Clanton 5-(-3), Giancana 1-(-4), Sack yardage 1-(-6), Team 1-(-28)

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): WWS: Brown 6-10-86-0, England 2-2-30-0; MV: Shannon 3-7-9-1, Marshall 0-2-0-1

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): WWS: Arthurs 2-44, Clousing 3-31, Haw 1-15, Olsen 1-14, Lankah 1-12; MV: Murphy 1-6, Wilcox 1-5, Baker 1-(-2)

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): WWS: Olsen 2-73-36.5; MV: Moriarity 5-156-31

INTERCEPTIONS: WWS: Frank, Wilson.

SOPH: WW South 22, Metea Valley 18

York 16, Schaumburg 13 (OT)

York 0 7 0 6 3--16

Schaumburg 0 13 0 0 0--13

SCORING PLAYS

S -- DiGioia 21 pass from Jessie (kick blocked)

S -- DiGioia 20 run (Marasco kick)

Y -- Malaga 19 pass from Assaad (Lapiana kick)

Y -- Kastner 1 run (kick failed)

Y -- Lapiana 22 FG

S Y

First downs 10 16

Yards rushing 181 205

Yards passing 114 136

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 8-15-1 15-32-0

Punts 6-48.0 5-23.0

Fumbles-lost 3-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 7-65 8-65

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): S: DiGioia 13-99, Fred 6-57, Jessie 7-20, Brown 4-6, Prowell 2-(-1). Y: Conroy 18-141, Kastner 12-74, Cole 3-0, Assaad 4-(-10)

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): S: Jessie 8-15-114-1. Y: Assaad 15-31-136-0, Conroy 0-1-0-0

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): S: Brown 5-56, Medina 1-24, DiGioia 1-21, Komperda 1-13. Y: Malaga 3-60, Conroy 3-39, Pechous 3-23, Berman 3-13, Ayash 2-3, Kastner 1-(-2)

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): S: DiGioia 3-131-43.6, Fred 3-67-22.3. Y: Ayash 5-115-23.0

INTERCEPTIONS: Y: Duda

Boys soccer

Saturday's results

Morton 2, Naperville North 1

Naperville North 0 1 --1

Morton 1 1 --2

Scoring -- NN: Konran (PK).

Glenbard East 2, Glenbard West 1

Glenbard East 1 1 --2

Glenbard West 0 1 --1

Scoring -- GE: Sarabia (Wooldridge); Campuzano (Glenzinksi); GW: Meza (Schiff). Goalkeepers -- GW: Walch. GE: Urias, Cortez

Glenbard South Raider Invite

Glenbard South 4, Nazareth 0

Addison Trail Invite

Sycarmoe 2, Maine West 1

West Chicago 8, Willowbrook 8

Glenbard North 3, Fenton 2

Glenbard North 1 2 --3

Fenton 1 1 --2

Scoring -- GN: Jurado (Emena); Jurado (Castanon); Jurado (Emena). Goalkeepers -- GN: Argirov (6 saves).

Lake Park Hillner Classic

Wheaton North 5, South Elgin 0

Wheaton North 3 2 --5

South Elgin 0 0 --0

Scoring -- WN: Baumgartner; Rozanski (Wanzenburg); Martinez (Rozanski); Baumgartner; Moo (Stephenson). Goalkeepers -- WN: Min (2 saves). SE: Andrew (6 saves); Juszko (5 saves).

Boys cross country

Saturday's results

Aurora City Meet (3.0 miles)

TEAM SCORES

Waubonsie Valley 25, Marmion 62, East Aurora 100, West Aurora 109, Metea Valley 117, Aurora Central Catholic 123, IMSA 185

INDIVIDUAL PLACEWINNERS

Morrill (WA) 15:41.61, Beitler (WV) 15:44.14, Benzinger (WV) 15:45.55, Bukala (WV) 15:49/35, Kunio (WA) 16:03.76, Carlson (MAR) 16:04.28, Szivak (WV) 16:19.88, Zangler (MAR) 16:29.13, Sheppard (WV) 16:40.59, Rohn (ACC) 16:42.22

Girls volleyball

Saturday's results

Fenton Bison Blast Off Tournament

Match results

Fenton d. Curie 25-12, 25-14

Fenton d. Lindblom 25-19, 25-19

Fenton d. St. Joseph 25-9, 25-8

Fenton d. Waukegan 25-23, 25-21

Championship: Fenton d. Ridgewood 25-20, 25-19

Metea Valley/Oswego Invite

Match results

Quarterfinals: Benet d. DeKalb 25-16, 25-10; Naperville North d. Wheaton North 26-24, 25-17; York d. West Aurora 26-24, 25-19; Montini d. Glenbard West 25-20, 25-16

Semifinals: Naperville North d. Montini 25-19, 22-25, 25-15; Benet d. York 23-25, 25-14, 25-22.

3rd place: York d. Montini 25-17, 25-20

Championship: Benet d. Naperville North 25-14, 25-16

Consolation semifinals: Glenbard West d. Wheaton North 25-14, 25-15; West Aurora d. DeKalb 25-14, 25-16

7th place: DeKalb d. Wheaton North 25-19, 25-23

5th place: West Aurora d. Glenbard West 24-26, 25-13, 25-18

Blue division: Romeoville d. Buffalo Grove 25-22, 25-23; Kaneland d. Glenbard Souh 25-12, 25-23; Kaneland d. Buffalo Grove 25-16, 25-21; Glenbard South d. Romeoville 25-22, 25-21; Romeoville d. Kaneland 25-22, 16-25, 25-22; Glenbard South d. Buffalo Grove 25-18, 25-14.

Friday results

Harvest Christian d. Glenbard East 25-16, 24-26, 15-6

Glenbard East d. Oswego East 25-17, 25-27, 19-17

Joliet Catholic d. Glenbard East 25-21, 25-12

All Tournament Team

Rachel Muisenga (Ben); Hattie Monson (Ben); Anna Jaworski (NN); Eva Hartuung (NN); Paige Pickering (Mon); Julia Marciniak (Mon); Gigi Barr (Y); Katie Norgle (Y); Kendra Battle (WeAu); Makayla Webber (GW); Kayli Hilliard (DeK); Amee Beedle (WN).

Wheaton North overall stats: Beedle (32 kills, 1 ace, 21 digs, 2 blocks); King (11 digs, 2 aces); O'Callaghan (2 aces, 14 digs, 25 assists); Moreno (2 aces, 11 digs, 5 assists); Zinkus (26 assists, 5 digs); Scott (2 aces, 7 kills); Catugy (2 aces, 17 digs, 3 assists); Biegalski (7 kills, 3 digs); Fender (8 kills, 2 blocks).

Plainfield North Invite

Match results

GOLD BRACKET

Nazareth d. Neuqua Valley 25-22, 5-15

Waubonsie Valley d. Plainfield Central 27-25, 25-21

Minooka d. Plainfield North 25-20; 25-27, 25-20

Sandburg d. Lockport 25-21, 25-23

Neuqua Valley d. Plainfield Central 25-27, 29-27, 25-11

Plainfield North d. Lockport 25-21, 22-25, 25-23

5th place: Plainfield North d. Neuqua Valley 25-21, 14-25, 25-18

7th place: Lockport d. Plainfield Central 25-18, 25-16

Nazareth d. Waubonsie Valley 25-23, 19-25, 25-21

Sandburg d. Minooka 25-13, 23-25, 25-14

1st place: Sandburg d. Nazareth 25-21, 23-25, 25-23

3rd place: Minooka d. Waubonsie Valley 25-22, 23-25, 25-17

SILVER BRACKET

Loyola Academy d. St. Charles North 25-18, 25-21

Lincoln Way East d. Wheaton Warr. South 25-22, 25-22

Munster d. Lincoln Way Central 25-18, 25-13

Homewood-Flossmoor d. Plainfield East 25-18, 25-15

Wheaton Warr. South d. St. Charles North 25-16, 25-18

Lincoln Way Cent. d. Plainfield East 25-7, 25-15

5th place: Wheaton Warr. South d. Lincoln Way Cent. 25-18, 25-18

7th place: St. Charles North d. Plainfield East 25-19, 25-18

Lincoln Way East d. Loyola 24-26, 25-16, 25-16

Homewood-Flossmoor d. Munster 25-19, 26-28, 25-23

1st place: Lincoln Way East d. Homewood-Flossmoor 25-21, 25-16

3rd place: Loyola Academy d. Munster 26-24, 25-27, 25-15

BRONZE BRACKET

Lake Central d. Bolingbrook 25-20, 25-22

Hinsdale South d. Grayslake North 25-17, 25-18

Providence Catholid. Downers South 17-25, 28-26, 25-23

Marian Catholic d. Geneva 25-22, 21-25, 26-24

Bolingbrook d. Grayslake North 25-20, 25-17

Geneva d. Downers South 25-13, 25-10

5th place: Geneva d. Bolingbrook 28-26, 16-26, 25-15

7th place: Downers South d. Grayslake North 21-25, 25-23, 27-25

Lake Central d. Hinsdale South 22-25, 25-19, 25-18

Marian Central d. Providence 14-25, 25-18, 29-27

1st place: Marian Central d. Lake Central 25-13, 25-17

3rd place: Providence d. Hinsdale South 18-25, 26-24, 25-17

CRIMSON BRACKET

Maine South d. Plainfield North 25-20, 25-18

Oswego d. Bloomington Central Catholic 25-15, 25-18

Riverside-Brookfield d. Lincoln Way West 15-25, 25-22, 27-25

Hinsdale Central d. Marist (JV) 25-21, 25-20

Plainfield North d. Bloomington Cent. Cath 25-17, 25-20

Marist d. Lincoln Way West 25-23, 25-19

5th place: Marist d. Plainfield North 25-15, 25-17

7th place: Lincoln Way West d. Bloomington Cent.Cath 26-24, 25-14

Maine South d. Oswego 25-23, 21-25, 25-14

Hinsdale Central d. Riverside-Brookfield 25-11, 21-25, 25-11

1st place: Hinsdale Central d. Maine South 25-28, 25-19, 25-23

3rd place: Oswego d. Riverside-Brookfield 25-20, 25-17

Friday results

Bracket C: Minooka d Riverside-Brookfield 25-13, 25-11; Lincoln Way Central d. Downers South 2-25, 25-21, 15-11; Minooka d. Lincoln Way Central 25-18, 25-8; Downers Grove South d. Riverside-Brookfield 25-12, 25-10

Bracket D: Plainfield Central d. Bloomington Central Catholic 25-17, 25-10; Lincoln Way East d. Hinsdale South 25-20, 20-25, 15-6; Plainfield Central d. Lincoln Way east 25-14, 25-23; Hinsdale South d. Bloomington Central Catholi 25-13, 25-20.

Bracket E: Waubonsie Valley d. Oswego 25-19, 25-14; Wheaton Warrenville South d. Grayslake North 22-25, 25-21, 15-11; Waubonsie Valley d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-22, 25-15; Grayslake North d. Oswego 25-20, 22-25, 15-6.

Bracket G: Plainfield East d. Marian Catholic 25-20, 19-25, 15-10; Lockport d. Hinsdale Central 15-25, 25-17, 17-15; Lockport d. Plainfield East 25-15, 25-23; Marian Catholic d. Hinsdale Central 25-13, 25-12

Bracket H: St. Charles North 18-25, 25-16; 19-17; Neuqua Vlaley d. Bolingbrook 25-23, 25-17; Neuqua Valley d. St. Charles North 27-25, 23-25; 15-9; Bolingbrook d. Maine South 25-21, 25-21.

ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM

Rachel Krasowski (Sandburg); Keegan Carey (Sandburg); Katie Hurta (Nazareth); Gilliam Grimes (Nazareth); Zoey Seput (Minooka); Melissa Walden (Waubonsie Valley); Ariel Amaya (Plainfield North); Faith Johnson (Neuqua Valley); Leena Ajibola (Lockport); Taylor Landfair (Plainfield Central); Jessica Pappas (Lincoln Way East); Skylar Hayes (Homewood-Flossmoor); Nnedi Okabuonye (Marian Catholic); Brooke Cooper (Hinsdale Central).

Girls tennis

Saturday's results

Downers Grove South Invite

Rolling Meadows 3, Naperville North 2

Singles -- No.1: Zhang (NN) d. Erokhina 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Maletria (RM) d. Elandassery 7-6(4), 6-2.

Doubles -- No.1: Finney/Shah (RM) d. Cheng/Genovese 1-6, 6-4, 10-8; No.2: Buchek/Prusener (RM) d. Barone/Heshelman 6-2, 7-5; No.3: Majcher/Konera (NN) d. Hume/Magana 6-1, 6-0.

Glenbard West 5, Rolling Meadows 0

Singles -- No.1: Chirila (GW) d. Deluca 6-1, 6-2; No.2: McFarland (GW) d. Maletira 6-0, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: Lopez/Lopez (GW) d. Erokhina/Shah 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Samuta/Chirila (GW) d. Buchek/Prusener 6-0, 6-0; No.3: Debs/Johnson (GW) d. Hime/Magana 4-6, 6-2, 10-3.

Prospect 5, Downers Grove South 0

Singles -- No.1: Neuhalfen (P) d. Urgello (DGS) 1-6, 7-5, 10-4; No.2: Alvey (P) d. Hewawissa 6-2, 6-1

Doubles -- No.1: Doyle/Katsaros (P) d. Despotovic/Dimitrakakos 6-1, 6-2; No.2: Cozine/Patel (P) d. Wiggins/Rentner 6-4, 6-2; No.3: Givan/Lysik (P) d. Bifulco/Hewawissa 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.

Glenbard West 4, Prospect 1

Singles -- No.1: Lopez (GW) d. Zakrzewski 6-1, 6-1; No.2: Neuhalfen (P) d. McFarland 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: Samuta/Chirila (GW) d. Doyle/Katsaros 4-6, 6-2, 10-6; No.2: Hanna/Debs (GW) d. Giannopoulos/Pescaru 6-1, 4-6, 12-10; No.3: Chriila/Mittin (GW) d. Grave/Cozine 6-0, 6-3.

Jacobs Tournament

Team results

St. Charles East 27; Jacobs 24; Lake Park 24; Huntley 21; Dunlap 18; Barrington Red 16; Big Foot-Williams Bay 16; Waubonsie Valley 15; Lake Zurich 14; Glenbard South 12; Metamora 12; Bartlett 9; Glenbard East 9; Rockford Guilford 7; Dundee-Crown 4; Southalnd Prep 2

Match results

Singles -- No.1: Saini (SCE) d. Gulati (Hunt) 6-3, 6-3; No.2: Donati (SCE) d. Yoon (Bar) 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles -- No.1: Cruz/Jankovic (LP) d. Cunningham/Desai (Jac) 6-5, 6-3; No.2: Taylor/Santa-Innes (Jac) d. Pasquini/Savage (LP) 6-4, 6-1.

West Aurora Quad

Match results

Round 1: West Aurora 4, Mother McAuley 3

Batavia 7; Downers Grove North 0.

Round 2: Downers Grove North 4, West Aurora 3

Batavia 6, Mother McAuely 1

Round 3: Batavia 7, West Aurora 0

Downers Grove North 4, Mother McAuley 3

Girls golf

Friday's late results

Brookhill Shootout

Team results

Bloomington Central Catholic 314; St. Thomas More 332; Joliet Township 338; Normal Community 338; Batavia 366; Springfield 367; Monticello 383; Champaign Central 393; Mahomet-Seymour 416; Charleston 417; Wheaton Academy 422; Quincy Notre Dame 427; Mattoon 433; Metamora 437.

Individual results

Medalist: McCann (Batavia) 103.

Wheaton Academy: Coniars (103): Gao (104); Lenting (106); Danielson (109); Jones (110); Kelly (112).

Girls cross country

Saturday's results

Aurora Citty Meet (3.0 miles)

TEAM SCORES

Metea Valley 39, Rosary 63, Waubonsie Valley 97, West Aurora 102, Aurora Central Catholic 108, East Aurora 140, IMSA 155

INDIVIDUAL PLACEWINNERS

Surtz (ROS) 17.22.31, Heidenrich (WV) 17.43.6, Sandy (MV) 18:43, Mullinax (WV) 18:49.37, Tomas (WA) 19:12.28, Maggio (MV) 19:29.61, Fichte (MV) 19:32.79, Italia (ROS) 19:36.08, Viveros (ACC) 19:46.21, Mayhew (WA) 19:52.42

Women's soccer

Saturday's results

Wheaton 3, RIT 1

RIT 1 0 --1

Wheaton 1 2 --3

Scoring -- R: Bullis (Corso). W: Bakke (UA); Seeland (Bakke); Graber (UA). Goalkeepers -- R: Jones (12 saves). W: Ketchum (3 saves); Lee.

Women's volleyball

Saturday's results

St. Cloud technical d. College of DuPage 3-0

COD: Wassell (10 kills); Payne (7 kills); Presbrey (6 kills).

College of Dupage d. Blackhawk 3-0

COD: Payne (17 kills); Negron (5 aces); Shulski (4 aces).

Upcoming events

today

Tuesday, September 3

Boys soccer

Benet, Naperville Central, Naperville North at Best of the West Tournament, TBA

Downers Grove South at Hinsdale Central, 4:30 p.m.

Fenton, Glenbard North, West Chicago, WIllowbrook at Addison Trail Invite, TBA

Glenbard West at Stevenson Titan Invite, 4:15 p.m.

Hinsdale South at Reavis Windy City Classic, TBA

IC Catholic Prep at Brother Rice, 7 p.m.

Lisle at St. Edward, 4:30 p.m.

Timothy Christian at Wheaton Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Waubonsie Valley at Minooka, 4:30 p.m.

Westmont at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Park Hillner Classic

Hoffman Estates vs. Wheaton North, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Park vs. St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.

York vs. South Elgin, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Benet at Marist, 3:30 p.m.

Downers Grove North at Hinsdale Central (Hinsdale Golf Club), 4 p.m.

Fenton at West Chicago (St. Andrews), 3:15 p.m.

Glenbard West at Oak Park-River Forest, 4 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep at Riverside-Brookfield (Riverside Country Club), 4 p.m.

Lyons at York (Maple Meadows), 4 p.m.

Morton at Addison Trail (Oak Meadows), 4 p.m.

Naperville North at Naperville Central, 3:30 p.m.

Reed-Custer at Lisle (Western Acres), 4 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at Wheaton North (Arrowhead), 4 p.m.

Boys cross country

Downers Grove North at Glenbard West (Camera Park), 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard South, St. Francis, West Chicago, Wheaton Academy at Sycamore Invite (Afton Forest Preserve), 4:45 p.m.

Lyons, York at Proviso West, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Hinsdale South (Katherine Legge Park), 4:30 p.m.

Naperville North at Plainfield North (Heritage Grove Middle School), 4:15 p.m.

Oak Park-River Forest at Hinsdale Central (Katherine Legge Park), 4:30 p.m.

Proviso East at Addison Trail (Wood Dale Grove FP), 4:30 p.m.

Timothy Christian at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Bartlett at Glenbard South, 5:30 p.m.

East Aurora at West Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Fenton at Larkin, TBA

Glenbard East at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Manteno at Lisle, 6 p.m.

Naperville Central at Downers Grove North, 6 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at Batavia, 5:30 p.m.

Palatine at Naperville North, 6 p.m.

Timothy Christian at Westmont, 6:30 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at Downers Grove South, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Addison Trail at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:30 p.m.

Downers Grove North at Naperville Central, 4:30 p.m.

Downers Grove South at Oak Park-River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep at Lisle, 4 p.m.

Lake Park at Glenbard East, 4 p.m.

Montini at IMSA, 5 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at Lyons, 4:30 p.m.

South Elgin at Waubonsie Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Girls golf

Downers Grove North at Joliet Catholic Academy (Woodruff), 4:30 p.m.

Downers Grove South at Willowbrook (Twin Lakes), 4 p.m.

Glenbard East at St. Francis (Cantigny), 4 p.m.

Glenbard North at South Elgin (Highlands), 4 p.m.

Metea Valley at Naperville North (Springbrook), TBA

Neuqua Valley at Naperville Central (Naperbrook), 3:30 p.m.

Resurrection at Montini (Western Acres), 4 p.m.

West Chicago at Glenbard South (Western Acres), 4 p.m.

Westmont at Riverside-Brookfield (Flagg Creek), 4 p.m.

York at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming

Benet at St. Charles East, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard South/West at Oak Park-River Forest, 5 p.m.

Naperville Central at Downers Grove North, 5 p.m.

Plainfield at Waubonsie Valley, 5 p.m.

Stagg at Hinsdale South, 5 p.m.

Girls cross country

Glenbard North at Elgin Invite (Lords Park), 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard West at Downers Grove North, 4:30 p.m.

Hinsdale Central at Oak Park-River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Hinsdale South, 4:30 p.m.

Proviso East at Addison Trail (Wood Dale Forest Preserve), 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis, West Chicago, Wheaton Academy at Sycamore Invite (Afton Forest Preserve), 4:45 p.m.

Timothy Christian at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.