DuPage County scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 31
Football
Saturday's results
Montini 22, Hudson (WI) 7
Glenbard West 45, Maine South 28
Maine South 0 21 0 7 --28
Glenbard West 17 7 7 14 --45
SCORING PLAYS
GW -- Doran 32 field goal
GW -- Moore 42 run (Doran kick)
GW -- Richmond 64 run (Doran kick)
MS -- Kilburg 7 pass from Leongas (Sassan kick)
MS -- Kilburg 6 pass from Leongas (Sassan kick)
MS --Kilburg 14 pass from Lazic (Sassan kick)
GW -- Richmond 6 run (Doran kick)
GW -- Zander 4 run (Doran kick)
GW -- Moore 28 pass from Spiech (Doran kick)
GW -- Moore 46 run (Doran kick)
MS -- Palumbo 13 pass from Marques (Sassan kick)
GW MS
First downs 22 18
Yards rushing 437 21
Yards passing 39 264
Total yards 476 285
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 3-4-1 26-37-0
Punts 0 4-27.8
Fumbles-lost 2-2 5-1
Penalties-yards 15-104 4-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): GW: Moore 30-229, Richmond 12-127, Zander 4-31, Seifert 5-23, Spiech 2-(-3), Tyburk 1-7; MS: Palumbo 9-51, Sajenko 3-11, Leongas 1-(-19), Kilburg 1-6, Lazic 1-3, Marques 10-(-31).
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): GW: Spiech 3-4-39-1; MS: Leongas 18-27-205-0, Marques 7-9-45-0, Lazic 1-1-14-0.
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): GW: Halkyard 1-9, Limouris 1-2, Moore 1-28; MS: Lazic 5-33, Palumbo 6-52, Smith 2-20, Sajenko 4-62, Kilburg 6-63, Velazquez 2-32, Leyden 1-2.
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): MS: Velazquez 4-111-27.8.
INTERCEPTIONS: MS: Locascio.
SOPF: Glenbard West 14, Maine South 14.
Friday's results
Benet 28, Naperville North 21
Benet 7 21 0 0 --28
Naperville North 0 0 0 21 --21
SCORING PLAYS
B -- Gillespie 6 run (Benish kick).
B -- Gillespie 40 pass to Mazza (Benish kick).
B -- Gilliespie 25 run (Benish kick).
B -- Gillespie 1 run (Benish kick).
NN -- Gabrione 1 pass to Maschmeier (Maschmeier kick).
NN -- Gabrione 17 pass to Williams (Maschmeier kick).
NN -- Gabrione 1 pass to Maschmeier (Maschmeier kick).
B NN
First downs 18 11
Yards rushing 232 (-4)
Yards passing 110 207
Total yards 341 171
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 8-19-1 17-39-0
Punts 2-43.5 6-38.8
Fumbles-lost 3-3 2-0
Penalties-yards 10-44 11-110
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): B: Hall 2-(-6); Torres (22-146; Gillespie 15-81; Bafia 1-4; O'Connor 1-7). NN: Maschmeier 2-15; Duckworth 5-(-2); Sterling 3-(-5); Williams 2-(-12).
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): B: Gillespie 2-18-110-1; O'Connor 0-1-0-0. NN: Maschmeier 1-1-32-0; Gabrione 16-37-175-0.
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): B: Torres 1-0; Snell 3-49; Martin 1-11; Kosiba 2-19; Mazza 1-31. NN: Maschmeier 5-48; Williams 6-58; Welch 4-71; Gramins 2-30
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): B: Gillespie 2-87-43.5. NN: Maschmeier 6-233-38.8
INTERCEPTIONS: NN: Miranda
Downers Grove North 35, Buffalo Grove 14
Downers Grove North 0 7 21 7 -- 35
Buffalo Grove 7 7 0 0 -- 14
SCORING PLAYS
BG -- Antonetti, 49 run (Gerhard kick).
BG -- Dellaquila, 6 run (Gerhard kick).
DGN -- Cassens, 29 run (Henriquez kick).
DGN -- Cassens, 22 run (Henriquez kick).
DGN -- Cassens, 1 run (Henriquez kick).
DGN -- Cassens, 29 run (Henriquez kick).
DGN -- Lumpkin, 1 run (Henriquez kick).
DGN BG
First downs 21 13
Yards rushing 330 128
Yards passing 37 128
Total yards 367 256
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 5-12-0 10-15-0
Punts 3-31.0 3-33.0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 8-7 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): DGN: Cassens 22-199, Lumpkin 19-104, Criter 2-21, Werthman 1-5, Bielawski 1-1. BG: Antonetti 11-78, Nixon 8-18, Oberman 2-10, Katsogianos 3-14, Dellaquila 2-7, Huber 3-1.
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): DGN: Cassens 5-12-37-0. BG: Antonetti 10-15-128-0
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): DGN: Bozeman 1-24, Criter 1-9, Barbato 2-2, Cesario 1-2. BG: Oberman 2-64, Smith 4-31, Anderson 3-28, Perricone 1-5.
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): DGN: Jelinek 3-93-31.0. BG: Antonetti 3-99-33.0
INTERCEPTIONS: None
Fenton 33, Larkin 0
Larkin 0 0 0 0 --0
Fenton 6 20 7 0 --33
SCORING PLAYS
FE -- Bess 11 run (Conversion failed)
FE -- Bess 3 run (Conversion failed)
FE -- Bess 1 run (Queyquep pass from Benn)
FE -- Queyquep 18 pass from Benn (Conversion failed)
FE -- Bess 18 run (Mendoza kick)
L F
First downs 5 20
Yards rushing 98 209
Yards passing 39 206
Total yards 98 412
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 6-12-1 18-21-0
Punts 2 0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-yards 3-18 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): L: Narvaez 7-(-3), Clark 10-41, Williams-Sowers 1-2, Akins 2-1, Maxie 4-15; F: Bess 23-130, Benn 3-9, King 1-8, Gonzalez 8-39, Reed 2-27, Bubalo 1-(-4).
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): L: Maxie 5-9-27-1, Narvaez 1-3-12-0; F: Benn 18-21-206-0.
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): L: Williams-Sowers 4-29, Skeate 2-10; F: Krygier 2-22, Queyquep 8-115, King 6-47, Reed 1-10, Bess 1-12.
INTERCEPTIONS: F: Bess
Glenbard east 27, Elgin 24
Glenbard East 6 14 0 7 --27
Elgin 6 6 6 6 --24
SCORING PLAYS
E -- Bonds, 67 pass from Lomax (run failed)
G -- Whitehead, 10 run (kick blocked)
G -- Whitehead, 18 run (Castaneda kick)
G -- Loynes, 22 pass from Cerkas (Castaneda kick)
E -- Bonds, 65 kickoff return (run failed)
E -- Bonds, 4 run (run failed)
G -- Miles, 1 run (Castaneda kick)
E -- Bonds, 40 pass from Griffin (run failed)
GE E
First downs 23 17
Yards rushing 223 145
Yards passing 142 209
Total yards 365 354
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 9-13-0 12-24-0
Punts 3-105 3-99
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-0
Penalties-yards 11-80 12-110
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): GE: Miles 10-114, Whitehead 16-92, Smith 4-21, Torrevillas 3-9, Miller 1-8, Banks 1-5, Cerkas 8 (-26). E: Griffin 6-58, Bridges 17-46, Lomax 8-37 Bonds 1-4
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): GE: Cerkas 9-13-0 142; E: Lomax 7-13-0 135, Griffin 5-11-0 74
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): GE: Cook 6-80, Loyne 3-34, Whitehead 1-28; (Elgin) -- Whitehead 1-28. E: Bonds 7-172, West 3-25, Jackson 1-12, Bridges 1-0.
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): GE: Torrevillas 3-105 35.0; E: Isabell 3-99 33.0
INTERCEPTIONS: None
Glenbard South 13, streamwood 6
Streamwood 0 6 0 0 --6
Glenbard South 0 6 7 0 --13
SCORING PLAYS
S -- Dixon 2 run (kick failed).
GS -- Hardtke 7 pass from Plaso (kick failed).
GS -- Hardtke 46 pass from Plaso (Jennings kick).
S GS
First downs 16 10
Yards rushing 223 50
Yards passing 0 140
Total yards 223 190
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 0-2-0 11-19-0
Punts 1-29.0 2-33.5
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-35 4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): S: Dixon 27-93, Phan 13-44, Thompson 4-13, Estrada 3-5, Martinez 12-68. GS: Henderson 7-18, Burnett 3-25, Plaso 5-(-7).
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): S: Phan 0-2-0-0. GS: Plaso 11-18-140-0, Hardtke 0-1-0-0.
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): S: Phan 1-29-29.0. GS: Gelino 2-67-33.5.
INTERCEPTIONS: None
SOPH: Glenbard South 44, Streamwood 22
Hinsdale Central 14, Naperville Central 6
Naperville Central 3 3 0 0 --6
Hinsdale Central 7 0 0 7 --14
SCORING PLAYS
NC -- Greenhagen 27 FG
HC -- Brescia 61 run (O'Neill kick)
NC -- Greenhagen 23 FG
HC -- Contreras 57 pass from Brescia (O'Neill kick)
NC HC
First downs 14 9
Yards rushing 77 116
Yards passing 93 117
Total yards 170 233
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 11-34-1 10-19-0
Punts 4-31.8 7-24.4
Fumbles-lost 3-0 0
Penalties-yards 6-50 5-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): NC: Simpson 8-78, Jackson 9-1, Turner 1-(-2). HC: Brescia 14-80, Franko 12-27, Laws 6-9, Skokna 4-0.
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): NC: Jackson 11-34-93-1. HC: Brescia 10-19-117-0.
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): NC: Turner 5-40, Thompson 3-26, Green 2-15, Grange 1-12. HC: Contreras 7-106, Franko 1-7, O'Neill 1-5, Skokna 1-(-1).
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): NC: Arrich 4-127-31.8. HC: O'Neill 4-89-22.3, Brescia 3-82-27.3.
INTERCEPTIONS: HC: Pyle
SOPH: Naperville Central 27, Hinsdale Central 13
IC Catholic Prep 52, Althoff Catholic 7
IC Catholic Prep 24 21 7 0 --52
Althoff Catholic 7 x x x --7
SCORING PLAYS
IC AC
Yards rushing 228 138
Yards passing 159 79
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 16-28-0 7-18-2
Punts 4-32.3 8-28.6
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): Oatman 6-72; Ryan 1-1; Cronin 5-82; Franklin 12-67; Sbeih 1-3; W.Cooke 2-0; K.Cooke 1-3. Cosey 4-21; Sharp 19-102; Ache 5-15
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): IC: Kozerski 2-3-5-0; Ryan 2-3-14-0; Cronin 12-22-140-0. AC: Ache 7-18-79-2.
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): Lee 3-73; Oatman 1-1; Hall 2-16; Parille 1-12; Ryan 1-5; Roberto 1-12; Franklin 1-3; Sbeih 3-1; Cooke 2-21; Vezza 1-6. AC: Cosey 1-7; Fridge 2-20; Sharp 1-15; Blackmon 1-4; Alberico 2-33.
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): Ryan 1-32-32.0; Cronin 3-97-32.3. Braunagel 8-229-28.6.
INTERCEPTIONS: IC: Bigane, K.Cooke
Neuqua Valley 27, Glenbard North 10
Neuqua Valley 0 7 13 7 --27
Glenbard North 7 3 0 0 --10
SCORING PLAYS
GN -- Cusumano 7 pass from Vazquez (Martinez kick)
NV -- Gronowski 15 run (Domschke kick)
GN -- Martinez 22 field goald
WV -- Gronowki 26 run (Domschke kick)
WV -- Moreno 1 run (kick fail)
WV -- Moreno 32 run (Domschke kick)
NV GN
First downs 16 11
Yards rushing 218 119
Yards passing 80 79
Total yards 298 198
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 13-18-0 7-14-0
Punts 2 4
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 14-137 8-55
NDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): NV: Moreno 12-122, Gronowski 12-75, Larkin 1-9, Eng 1-5, Baumgardner 1-2, Allen 1-0. GN: Smiley 12-69, McQuarters 14-52, Vazquez 1-1
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): NV: Gronowski 13-18-80-0. GN: Vazquez 7-14-79-0
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): NV: Hoffman 5-43, Stare 3-31, Moreno 3-12, Larkin 2-4. GN: McQuarters 1-23, Hills 1-20, Denhim 2-17, Jamison 1-7, Cusumano 1-7, Szabo 1-5
INTERCEPTIONS: None
Waubonsie Valley 23, Oak Park-river Forest 14
OPRF 0 0 14 0 --14
Waubonsie Vall 10 0 7 6 --23
SCORING PLAYS
WV -- Lee 61 pass from Nelson (Brots kick)
WV -- Brots 29 field goal
WV -- Clinton 42 pass from Nelson (Brots kick)
OP -- Bryant 73 run (kick failed)
OP -- McGill 38 run (Bryant to Smith-Payton pass)
WV -- Wilson 22 pass from Nelson (kick failed)
OPRF WV
First downs 7 13
Yards rushing 192 78
Yards passing 7 200
Total yards 199 278
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 1-9-2 12-26-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0
Penalties-yards 7-58 11-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): OP-RF: Bryant 16-202, McGill 7-(-23), Smith-Payton 1-10, Gray 1-3. WV: Torres 24-86, Stevens 3-12, Nelson 5-(-15), Griffin 2-(-5).
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): OP-RF: McGill 1-9-7-2. WV: Nelson 12-26-200-0.
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): OP-RF: Smith-Payton 1-7. WV: Wilson 6-72, Lee 2-65, Clinton 2-48, Griffin 1-15, Torres 1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS: WV; Stevens, Lee.
Wheaton Academy 42, Urbana 6
Urbana 0 0 0 6 --6
Wheaton Acad. 7 21 7 7 --42
WA U
First downs 15 6
Yards rushing 79 137
Yards passing 88 0
Total yards 167 137
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 7-13-0 0-3-0
Punts 3-92 6-136
Fumbles-lost 1-1 6-5
Penalties-yards 4-20 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): WA: Baumgarten 4-8; Walakehwon 5-17; Garner 5-22.
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): Baumgarten 7-12-77.
Wheaton North 13, Downers grove South 12
Wheaton North 0 7 6 0 --13
Downers South 6 0 0 6 --12
SCORING PLAYS
DGS -- Monaco 1 run (kick blocked)
WN -- Libby 8 pass from Forcucci (Hrgich kick)
WN -- Hegranes 7 pass from Forcucci (kick failed)
DGS -- Lambert 28 pass from Warehime (kick failed)
WN DGS
First downs 13 11
Yards rushing 179 105
Yards passing 44 77
Total yards 223 182
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 6-12-1 9-18-0
Punts 6-243 6-212
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-69 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): WN: Maske 22-11, Libby 4-54, Love 5-18, Moore 1-0, Forcucci 4-(-4). DGS: Murff 19-99, Pacenka 2-7, Monaco 2-6, Lambert 1-2, Warehime 5-(-9).
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): WN: Forcucci 6-12-44-2-1. DGS: Warehime 9-18-77-1-0. RECEIVING (no.-yds.): WN: Libby 4-31, Hegranes 1-7, Maske 1-6. DGS: Reed 3-37, Lambert 3-26, Pecenka 2-12, Murff 1-2.
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): WN: Hrgich 6-243-40.5 DGS: Diamantos 6-212-35.3.
INTERCEPTIONS: DGS: Vogt.
Wheaton Warrenville South 52, Metea Valley 8
WW South 10 35 7 0 --52
Metea Valley 0 0 8 0 --8
SCORING PLAYS
WWS -- Olsen 31 FG
WWS -- Lankah 8 run (Olsen kick)
WWS -- Arthurs 5 run (Olsen kick)
WWS -- Brown 1 run (Olsen kick)
WWS -- Arthurs 28 pass from Brown (Olsen kick)
WWS -- Lankah 23 run (Olsen kick)
WWS -- Arthurs 9 run (Olsen kick)
MV -- Wilcox 80 run (Wilcox run)
WWS -- Almada 3 run (Olsen kick)
WWS MV
First downs 21 3
Yards rushing 216 71
Yards passing 116 9
Total yards 332 80
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 8-12-0 3-9-2
Punts 2-36 5-31
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-35 6-24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): WWS: Lankah 11-93, Arthurs 9-70, Almada 6-61, England 4-21, Draus 2-(-1), Buchanan 2-(-1), Brown 2-(-7), Sack yardage 1-(-5), Team 1-(-15); MV: Wilcox 13-110. Marshall 2-2, Clanton 5-(-3), Giancana 1-(-4), Sack yardage 1-(-6), Team 1-(-28)
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): WWS: Brown 6-10-86-0, England 2-2-30-0; MV: Shannon 3-7-9-1, Marshall 0-2-0-1
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): WWS: Arthurs 2-44, Clousing 3-31, Haw 1-15, Olsen 1-14, Lankah 1-12; MV: Murphy 1-6, Wilcox 1-5, Baker 1-(-2)
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): WWS: Olsen 2-73-36.5; MV: Moriarity 5-156-31
INTERCEPTIONS: WWS: Frank, Wilson.
SOPH: WW South 22, Metea Valley 18
York 16, Schaumburg 13 (OT)
York 0 7 0 6 3--16
Schaumburg 0 13 0 0 0--13
SCORING PLAYS
S -- DiGioia 21 pass from Jessie (kick blocked)
S -- DiGioia 20 run (Marasco kick)
Y -- Malaga 19 pass from Assaad (Lapiana kick)
Y -- Kastner 1 run (kick failed)
Y -- Lapiana 22 FG
S Y
First downs 10 16
Yards rushing 181 205
Yards passing 114 136
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 8-15-1 15-32-0
Punts 6-48.0 5-23.0
Fumbles-lost 3-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 7-65 8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): S: DiGioia 13-99, Fred 6-57, Jessie 7-20, Brown 4-6, Prowell 2-(-1). Y: Conroy 18-141, Kastner 12-74, Cole 3-0, Assaad 4-(-10)
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): S: Jessie 8-15-114-1. Y: Assaad 15-31-136-0, Conroy 0-1-0-0
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): S: Brown 5-56, Medina 1-24, DiGioia 1-21, Komperda 1-13. Y: Malaga 3-60, Conroy 3-39, Pechous 3-23, Berman 3-13, Ayash 2-3, Kastner 1-(-2)
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): S: DiGioia 3-131-43.6, Fred 3-67-22.3. Y: Ayash 5-115-23.0
INTERCEPTIONS: Y: Duda
Boys soccer
Saturday's results
Morton 2, Naperville North 1
Naperville North 0 1 --1
Morton 1 1 --2
Scoring -- NN: Konran (PK).
Glenbard East 2, Glenbard West 1
Glenbard East 1 1 --2
Glenbard West 0 1 --1
Scoring -- GE: Sarabia (Wooldridge); Campuzano (Glenzinksi); GW: Meza (Schiff). Goalkeepers -- GW: Walch. GE: Urias, Cortez
Glenbard South Raider Invite
Glenbard South 4, Nazareth 0
Addison Trail Invite
Sycarmoe 2, Maine West 1
West Chicago 8, Willowbrook 8
Glenbard North 3, Fenton 2
Glenbard North 1 2 --3
Fenton 1 1 --2
Scoring -- GN: Jurado (Emena); Jurado (Castanon); Jurado (Emena). Goalkeepers -- GN: Argirov (6 saves).
Lake Park Hillner Classic
Wheaton North 5, South Elgin 0
Wheaton North 3 2 --5
South Elgin 0 0 --0
Scoring -- WN: Baumgartner; Rozanski (Wanzenburg); Martinez (Rozanski); Baumgartner; Moo (Stephenson). Goalkeepers -- WN: Min (2 saves). SE: Andrew (6 saves); Juszko (5 saves).
Boys cross country
Saturday's results
Aurora City Meet (3.0 miles)
TEAM SCORES
Waubonsie Valley 25, Marmion 62, East Aurora 100, West Aurora 109, Metea Valley 117, Aurora Central Catholic 123, IMSA 185
INDIVIDUAL PLACEWINNERS
Morrill (WA) 15:41.61, Beitler (WV) 15:44.14, Benzinger (WV) 15:45.55, Bukala (WV) 15:49/35, Kunio (WA) 16:03.76, Carlson (MAR) 16:04.28, Szivak (WV) 16:19.88, Zangler (MAR) 16:29.13, Sheppard (WV) 16:40.59, Rohn (ACC) 16:42.22
Girls volleyball
Saturday's results
Fenton Bison Blast Off Tournament
Match results
Fenton d. Curie 25-12, 25-14
Fenton d. Lindblom 25-19, 25-19
Fenton d. St. Joseph 25-9, 25-8
Fenton d. Waukegan 25-23, 25-21
Championship: Fenton d. Ridgewood 25-20, 25-19
Metea Valley/Oswego Invite
Match results
Quarterfinals: Benet d. DeKalb 25-16, 25-10; Naperville North d. Wheaton North 26-24, 25-17; York d. West Aurora 26-24, 25-19; Montini d. Glenbard West 25-20, 25-16
Semifinals: Naperville North d. Montini 25-19, 22-25, 25-15; Benet d. York 23-25, 25-14, 25-22.
3rd place: York d. Montini 25-17, 25-20
Championship: Benet d. Naperville North 25-14, 25-16
Consolation semifinals: Glenbard West d. Wheaton North 25-14, 25-15; West Aurora d. DeKalb 25-14, 25-16
7th place: DeKalb d. Wheaton North 25-19, 25-23
5th place: West Aurora d. Glenbard West 24-26, 25-13, 25-18
Blue division: Romeoville d. Buffalo Grove 25-22, 25-23; Kaneland d. Glenbard Souh 25-12, 25-23; Kaneland d. Buffalo Grove 25-16, 25-21; Glenbard South d. Romeoville 25-22, 25-21; Romeoville d. Kaneland 25-22, 16-25, 25-22; Glenbard South d. Buffalo Grove 25-18, 25-14.
Friday results
Harvest Christian d. Glenbard East 25-16, 24-26, 15-6
Glenbard East d. Oswego East 25-17, 25-27, 19-17
Joliet Catholic d. Glenbard East 25-21, 25-12
All Tournament Team
Rachel Muisenga (Ben); Hattie Monson (Ben); Anna Jaworski (NN); Eva Hartuung (NN); Paige Pickering (Mon); Julia Marciniak (Mon); Gigi Barr (Y); Katie Norgle (Y); Kendra Battle (WeAu); Makayla Webber (GW); Kayli Hilliard (DeK); Amee Beedle (WN).
Wheaton North overall stats: Beedle (32 kills, 1 ace, 21 digs, 2 blocks); King (11 digs, 2 aces); O'Callaghan (2 aces, 14 digs, 25 assists); Moreno (2 aces, 11 digs, 5 assists); Zinkus (26 assists, 5 digs); Scott (2 aces, 7 kills); Catugy (2 aces, 17 digs, 3 assists); Biegalski (7 kills, 3 digs); Fender (8 kills, 2 blocks).
Plainfield North Invite
Match results
GOLD BRACKET
Nazareth d. Neuqua Valley 25-22, 5-15
Waubonsie Valley d. Plainfield Central 27-25, 25-21
Minooka d. Plainfield North 25-20; 25-27, 25-20
Sandburg d. Lockport 25-21, 25-23
Neuqua Valley d. Plainfield Central 25-27, 29-27, 25-11
Plainfield North d. Lockport 25-21, 22-25, 25-23
5th place: Plainfield North d. Neuqua Valley 25-21, 14-25, 25-18
7th place: Lockport d. Plainfield Central 25-18, 25-16
Nazareth d. Waubonsie Valley 25-23, 19-25, 25-21
Sandburg d. Minooka 25-13, 23-25, 25-14
1st place: Sandburg d. Nazareth 25-21, 23-25, 25-23
3rd place: Minooka d. Waubonsie Valley 25-22, 23-25, 25-17
SILVER BRACKET
Loyola Academy d. St. Charles North 25-18, 25-21
Lincoln Way East d. Wheaton Warr. South 25-22, 25-22
Munster d. Lincoln Way Central 25-18, 25-13
Homewood-Flossmoor d. Plainfield East 25-18, 25-15
Wheaton Warr. South d. St. Charles North 25-16, 25-18
Lincoln Way Cent. d. Plainfield East 25-7, 25-15
5th place: Wheaton Warr. South d. Lincoln Way Cent. 25-18, 25-18
7th place: St. Charles North d. Plainfield East 25-19, 25-18
Lincoln Way East d. Loyola 24-26, 25-16, 25-16
Homewood-Flossmoor d. Munster 25-19, 26-28, 25-23
1st place: Lincoln Way East d. Homewood-Flossmoor 25-21, 25-16
3rd place: Loyola Academy d. Munster 26-24, 25-27, 25-15
BRONZE BRACKET
Lake Central d. Bolingbrook 25-20, 25-22
Hinsdale South d. Grayslake North 25-17, 25-18
Providence Catholid. Downers South 17-25, 28-26, 25-23
Marian Catholic d. Geneva 25-22, 21-25, 26-24
Bolingbrook d. Grayslake North 25-20, 25-17
Geneva d. Downers South 25-13, 25-10
5th place: Geneva d. Bolingbrook 28-26, 16-26, 25-15
7th place: Downers South d. Grayslake North 21-25, 25-23, 27-25
Lake Central d. Hinsdale South 22-25, 25-19, 25-18
Marian Central d. Providence 14-25, 25-18, 29-27
1st place: Marian Central d. Lake Central 25-13, 25-17
3rd place: Providence d. Hinsdale South 18-25, 26-24, 25-17
CRIMSON BRACKET
Maine South d. Plainfield North 25-20, 25-18
Oswego d. Bloomington Central Catholic 25-15, 25-18
Riverside-Brookfield d. Lincoln Way West 15-25, 25-22, 27-25
Hinsdale Central d. Marist (JV) 25-21, 25-20
Plainfield North d. Bloomington Cent. Cath 25-17, 25-20
Marist d. Lincoln Way West 25-23, 25-19
5th place: Marist d. Plainfield North 25-15, 25-17
7th place: Lincoln Way West d. Bloomington Cent.Cath 26-24, 25-14
Maine South d. Oswego 25-23, 21-25, 25-14
Hinsdale Central d. Riverside-Brookfield 25-11, 21-25, 25-11
1st place: Hinsdale Central d. Maine South 25-28, 25-19, 25-23
3rd place: Oswego d. Riverside-Brookfield 25-20, 25-17
Friday results
Bracket C: Minooka d Riverside-Brookfield 25-13, 25-11; Lincoln Way Central d. Downers South 2-25, 25-21, 15-11; Minooka d. Lincoln Way Central 25-18, 25-8; Downers Grove South d. Riverside-Brookfield 25-12, 25-10
Bracket D: Plainfield Central d. Bloomington Central Catholic 25-17, 25-10; Lincoln Way East d. Hinsdale South 25-20, 20-25, 15-6; Plainfield Central d. Lincoln Way east 25-14, 25-23; Hinsdale South d. Bloomington Central Catholi 25-13, 25-20.
Bracket E: Waubonsie Valley d. Oswego 25-19, 25-14; Wheaton Warrenville South d. Grayslake North 22-25, 25-21, 15-11; Waubonsie Valley d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-22, 25-15; Grayslake North d. Oswego 25-20, 22-25, 15-6.
Bracket G: Plainfield East d. Marian Catholic 25-20, 19-25, 15-10; Lockport d. Hinsdale Central 15-25, 25-17, 17-15; Lockport d. Plainfield East 25-15, 25-23; Marian Catholic d. Hinsdale Central 25-13, 25-12
Bracket H: St. Charles North 18-25, 25-16; 19-17; Neuqua Vlaley d. Bolingbrook 25-23, 25-17; Neuqua Valley d. St. Charles North 27-25, 23-25; 15-9; Bolingbrook d. Maine South 25-21, 25-21.
ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM
Rachel Krasowski (Sandburg); Keegan Carey (Sandburg); Katie Hurta (Nazareth); Gilliam Grimes (Nazareth); Zoey Seput (Minooka); Melissa Walden (Waubonsie Valley); Ariel Amaya (Plainfield North); Faith Johnson (Neuqua Valley); Leena Ajibola (Lockport); Taylor Landfair (Plainfield Central); Jessica Pappas (Lincoln Way East); Skylar Hayes (Homewood-Flossmoor); Nnedi Okabuonye (Marian Catholic); Brooke Cooper (Hinsdale Central).
Girls tennis
Saturday's results
Downers Grove South Invite
Rolling Meadows 3, Naperville North 2
Singles -- No.1: Zhang (NN) d. Erokhina 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Maletria (RM) d. Elandassery 7-6(4), 6-2.
Doubles -- No.1: Finney/Shah (RM) d. Cheng/Genovese 1-6, 6-4, 10-8; No.2: Buchek/Prusener (RM) d. Barone/Heshelman 6-2, 7-5; No.3: Majcher/Konera (NN) d. Hume/Magana 6-1, 6-0.
Glenbard West 5, Rolling Meadows 0
Singles -- No.1: Chirila (GW) d. Deluca 6-1, 6-2; No.2: McFarland (GW) d. Maletira 6-0, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles -- No.1: Lopez/Lopez (GW) d. Erokhina/Shah 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Samuta/Chirila (GW) d. Buchek/Prusener 6-0, 6-0; No.3: Debs/Johnson (GW) d. Hime/Magana 4-6, 6-2, 10-3.
Prospect 5, Downers Grove South 0
Singles -- No.1: Neuhalfen (P) d. Urgello (DGS) 1-6, 7-5, 10-4; No.2: Alvey (P) d. Hewawissa 6-2, 6-1
Doubles -- No.1: Doyle/Katsaros (P) d. Despotovic/Dimitrakakos 6-1, 6-2; No.2: Cozine/Patel (P) d. Wiggins/Rentner 6-4, 6-2; No.3: Givan/Lysik (P) d. Bifulco/Hewawissa 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.
Glenbard West 4, Prospect 1
Singles -- No.1: Lopez (GW) d. Zakrzewski 6-1, 6-1; No.2: Neuhalfen (P) d. McFarland 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles -- No.1: Samuta/Chirila (GW) d. Doyle/Katsaros 4-6, 6-2, 10-6; No.2: Hanna/Debs (GW) d. Giannopoulos/Pescaru 6-1, 4-6, 12-10; No.3: Chriila/Mittin (GW) d. Grave/Cozine 6-0, 6-3.
Jacobs Tournament
Team results
St. Charles East 27; Jacobs 24; Lake Park 24; Huntley 21; Dunlap 18; Barrington Red 16; Big Foot-Williams Bay 16; Waubonsie Valley 15; Lake Zurich 14; Glenbard South 12; Metamora 12; Bartlett 9; Glenbard East 9; Rockford Guilford 7; Dundee-Crown 4; Southalnd Prep 2
Match results
Singles -- No.1: Saini (SCE) d. Gulati (Hunt) 6-3, 6-3; No.2: Donati (SCE) d. Yoon (Bar) 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles -- No.1: Cruz/Jankovic (LP) d. Cunningham/Desai (Jac) 6-5, 6-3; No.2: Taylor/Santa-Innes (Jac) d. Pasquini/Savage (LP) 6-4, 6-1.
West Aurora Quad
Match results
Round 1: West Aurora 4, Mother McAuley 3
Batavia 7; Downers Grove North 0.
Round 2: Downers Grove North 4, West Aurora 3
Batavia 6, Mother McAuely 1
Round 3: Batavia 7, West Aurora 0
Downers Grove North 4, Mother McAuley 3
Girls golf
Friday's late results
Brookhill Shootout
Team results
Bloomington Central Catholic 314; St. Thomas More 332; Joliet Township 338; Normal Community 338; Batavia 366; Springfield 367; Monticello 383; Champaign Central 393; Mahomet-Seymour 416; Charleston 417; Wheaton Academy 422; Quincy Notre Dame 427; Mattoon 433; Metamora 437.
Individual results
Medalist: McCann (Batavia) 103.
Wheaton Academy: Coniars (103): Gao (104); Lenting (106); Danielson (109); Jones (110); Kelly (112).
Girls cross country
Saturday's results
Aurora Citty Meet (3.0 miles)
TEAM SCORES
Metea Valley 39, Rosary 63, Waubonsie Valley 97, West Aurora 102, Aurora Central Catholic 108, East Aurora 140, IMSA 155
INDIVIDUAL PLACEWINNERS
Surtz (ROS) 17.22.31, Heidenrich (WV) 17.43.6, Sandy (MV) 18:43, Mullinax (WV) 18:49.37, Tomas (WA) 19:12.28, Maggio (MV) 19:29.61, Fichte (MV) 19:32.79, Italia (ROS) 19:36.08, Viveros (ACC) 19:46.21, Mayhew (WA) 19:52.42
Women's soccer
Saturday's results
Wheaton 3, RIT 1
RIT 1 0 --1
Wheaton 1 2 --3
Scoring -- R: Bullis (Corso). W: Bakke (UA); Seeland (Bakke); Graber (UA). Goalkeepers -- R: Jones (12 saves). W: Ketchum (3 saves); Lee.
Women's volleyball
Saturday's results
St. Cloud technical d. College of DuPage 3-0
COD: Wassell (10 kills); Payne (7 kills); Presbrey (6 kills).
College of Dupage d. Blackhawk 3-0
COD: Payne (17 kills); Negron (5 aces); Shulski (4 aces).
Upcoming events
today
Tuesday, September 3
Boys soccer
Benet, Naperville Central, Naperville North at Best of the West Tournament, TBA
Downers Grove South at Hinsdale Central, 4:30 p.m.
Fenton, Glenbard North, West Chicago, WIllowbrook at Addison Trail Invite, TBA
Glenbard West at Stevenson Titan Invite, 4:15 p.m.
Hinsdale South at Reavis Windy City Classic, TBA
IC Catholic Prep at Brother Rice, 7 p.m.
Lisle at St. Edward, 4:30 p.m.
Timothy Christian at Wheaton Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Waubonsie Valley at Minooka, 4:30 p.m.
Westmont at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.
Wheaton Warrenville South at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Park Hillner Classic
Hoffman Estates vs. Wheaton North, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Park vs. St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.
York vs. South Elgin, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf
Benet at Marist, 3:30 p.m.
Downers Grove North at Hinsdale Central (Hinsdale Golf Club), 4 p.m.
Fenton at West Chicago (St. Andrews), 3:15 p.m.
Glenbard West at Oak Park-River Forest, 4 p.m.
IC Catholic Prep at Riverside-Brookfield (Riverside Country Club), 4 p.m.
Lyons at York (Maple Meadows), 4 p.m.
Morton at Addison Trail (Oak Meadows), 4 p.m.
Naperville North at Naperville Central, 3:30 p.m.
Reed-Custer at Lisle (Western Acres), 4 p.m.
Wheaton Warrenville South at Wheaton North (Arrowhead), 4 p.m.
Boys cross country
Downers Grove North at Glenbard West (Camera Park), 4:30 p.m.
Glenbard South, St. Francis, West Chicago, Wheaton Academy at Sycamore Invite (Afton Forest Preserve), 4:45 p.m.
Lyons, York at Proviso West, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Hinsdale South (Katherine Legge Park), 4:30 p.m.
Naperville North at Plainfield North (Heritage Grove Middle School), 4:15 p.m.
Oak Park-River Forest at Hinsdale Central (Katherine Legge Park), 4:30 p.m.
Proviso East at Addison Trail (Wood Dale Grove FP), 4:30 p.m.
Timothy Christian at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Bartlett at Glenbard South, 5:30 p.m.
East Aurora at West Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Fenton at Larkin, TBA
Glenbard East at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
Manteno at Lisle, 6 p.m.
Naperville Central at Downers Grove North, 6 p.m.
Neuqua Valley at Batavia, 5:30 p.m.
Palatine at Naperville North, 6 p.m.
Timothy Christian at Westmont, 6:30 p.m.
Wheaton Warrenville South at Downers Grove South, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Addison Trail at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:30 p.m.
Downers Grove North at Naperville Central, 4:30 p.m.
Downers Grove South at Oak Park-River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
IC Catholic Prep at Lisle, 4 p.m.
Lake Park at Glenbard East, 4 p.m.
Montini at IMSA, 5 p.m.
Neuqua Valley at Lyons, 4:30 p.m.
South Elgin at Waubonsie Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Girls golf
Downers Grove North at Joliet Catholic Academy (Woodruff), 4:30 p.m.
Downers Grove South at Willowbrook (Twin Lakes), 4 p.m.
Glenbard East at St. Francis (Cantigny), 4 p.m.
Glenbard North at South Elgin (Highlands), 4 p.m.
Metea Valley at Naperville North (Springbrook), TBA
Neuqua Valley at Naperville Central (Naperbrook), 3:30 p.m.
Resurrection at Montini (Western Acres), 4 p.m.
West Chicago at Glenbard South (Western Acres), 4 p.m.
Westmont at Riverside-Brookfield (Flagg Creek), 4 p.m.
York at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Girls swimming
Benet at St. Charles East, 4:30 p.m.
Glenbard South/West at Oak Park-River Forest, 5 p.m.
Naperville Central at Downers Grove North, 5 p.m.
Plainfield at Waubonsie Valley, 5 p.m.
Stagg at Hinsdale South, 5 p.m.
Girls cross country
Glenbard North at Elgin Invite (Lords Park), 4:30 p.m.
Glenbard West at Downers Grove North, 4:30 p.m.
Hinsdale Central at Oak Park-River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Hinsdale South, 4:30 p.m.
Proviso East at Addison Trail (Wood Dale Forest Preserve), 4:30 p.m.
St. Francis, West Chicago, Wheaton Academy at Sycamore Invite (Afton Forest Preserve), 4:45 p.m.
Timothy Christian at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.