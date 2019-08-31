Fox Valley scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 30

Football

Friday's results

Plano 34, Aurora Central Catholic 7

Aurora Christian 63, Gary (Roosevelt), IN 0

Bartlett 43, East Aurora 8

Cary-Grove 34, CL South 0

Burlington Central 15, Dundee-Crown 9

Glenbard East 27, Elgin 24

Niles Notre Dame 49, Geneva 7

Jacobs 25, Hampshire 12

Huntley 56, McHenry 0

Kaneland 48, Hinsdale South 0

Marmion 41, Maine East 7

Fenton 33, Larkin 0

Bremen 40, St. Edward 7

South Elgin 65, West Chicago 0

St. Charles East 12, Lemont 6

St. Charles North 24, Palatine 14

Glenbard South 13, Streamwood 6

Plainfield South 34, West Aurora 14

Boys soccer

Friday's results

Antioch 7, ACC 1

CL South 2, Rolling Meadows 2

CL South 1 1 --2

Rolling Meadows 0 2 --2

Scoring: CLS -- Canfield (Bimbi), Getzinger (Canfield); Goalkeepers: CLS -- Hill (5 saves); RM -- Zarate (5 saves).

Girls golf

Friday's results

At Brookhill Shootout

TEAM SCORES

1. Bloomington Central Catholic 314, 2. St. Thomas More 332, 3. Joliet Township 338, 4. Normal Community 338, 5. Batavia 366, 6. Springfield 367, 7. Monticello 383, 8. Champaign Central 393, 9. Mahomet-Seymour 416, 10. Charleston 417, 11. Wheaton Academy 422, 12. Quincy Notre Dame 427, 13. Mattoon 433, 14. Metamora 437.

INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS

Top 10 individuals -- 1. Bowie 68 (StM), 2. Wolf 71 (Mat), 3. Glazebrook 75 (BCC), 3. Steinma 75 (BCC), 5. Palmer 76 (JT), 6. Stringer 79 (Mont), 6. Grychowski 79 (Bat), 8. Hundman 81 (BCC), 8. Winterland 81 (NC), 8. Gravelle 81 (NC).

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Batavia -- Grychowski 79, Golson 90, Parker 94, McCann 103.

Upcoming events

Today

Football

East St. Louis at Batavia, 6 p.m.

Flanagan at Westminster Christian, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Aurora Central Catholic at Chicago Christian Tournament, 8 a.m.

Bartlett, Elgin, Streamwood at U46 Schools Invite, 8 a.m.

Batavia, Harvest Christian at Metea Valley Metea/Oswego East Invite, 10 a.m.

Geneva at Plainfield North Invite, 8 a.m.

Kaneland, West Aurora at Wheaton North Invite, 8 a.m.

St. Edward at Westmont/Timothy Christian Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer

Aurora Central Catholic at IMSA Tournament, 8 a.m.

Cary-Grove at Grant Bulldog Invite, 6:15 p.m.

Geneva at Kaneland, 10 a.m.

Marmion vs. Mount Carmel at Barrington Tournament, 10 a.m.

Streamwood vs. Conant at Barrington Tournament, 12 p.m.

Larkin vs. Oak Park-River Forest at Leyden Challenge, 2 p.m.

South Elgin vs, Wheaton North at Lake Park Invitational, 9 a.m.

East Aurora at West Aurora, 11 a.m.

Boys golf

Bartlett, Marmion, St. Charles North at Fenton Invite, 7 a.m.

Elgin at Willowbrook Invite, 7 a.m.

Boys cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Aurora Christian, Marmion, West Aurora at Aurora City Invite, 9 a.m.

Bartlett, Burlington Central, Hampshire at Harlem Invite, 9:30 a.m.

MC County Invitational at CL South, 8:30 a.m.

Larkin at Southland Prep Invite, 9 a.m,

Girls cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Aurora Christian at Aurora City Invite, 9 a.m.

Bartlett, Burlington Central, Hampshire at Harlem Invite, 9:30 a.m.

MC County Invitational, at CL South, 8:30 a.m.

Girls tennis

Aurora Central Catholic at Sycamore Doubles 9 a.m.

Bartlett, Dundee-Crown at Jacobs Invitational, 8 a.m.

Batavia at Aurora West Blackhawk Quad, 8 a.m.

CL South at Schaumburg, 8 a.m.

Hampshire Varsity Tournament, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming

Deerfield at Bartlett Co-op, 10 a.m.

Dundee-Crown at Elgin-Bright And Early Meet, 9 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 2

Boys soccer

Jacobs vs. Lake Zurich at Barrington Tournament, 10 a.m.

St. Charles North vs. Elgin at St. Charles Tournament, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, sept. 3

Volleyball

IMSA at Aurora Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Bartlett at Glenbard South, 5:30 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at Batavia, 5:30 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Burlington Central, 6 p.m.

Cary-Grove at Crystal Lake South, 6 p.m.

Glenbard East at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Geneva, 5:30 p.m.

Hampshire at Jacobs, 6 p.m.

Huntley at McHenry, 6 p.m.

Fenton at Larkin, 5:30 p.m.

Streamwood at South Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

St. Charles East at Plainfield North, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Aurora Central Catholic at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15 p.m.

Aurora Christian at Indian Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Bartlett at Best of the West Tournament, 5 p.m.

Kaneland at Batavia, 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake South vs Marian Central at Wauconda Tourney, 4:30 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Grayslake North, 6:15 p.m.

Geneva at Naperville Best of West Tournament, TBA

Jacobs vs. Boylan at Barrington Tournament, 5 p.m.

Marmion vs. Conant at Barrington Tournament, 5 p.m.

Streamwood vs. Mt. Carmel at Barrington Tournament, 7 p.m.

Lisle at St. Edward, 4:30 p.m.

South Elgin vs. York at Lake Park Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

West Aurora at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.

Westminster Christian at Rochelle Zell, 4:45 p.m.

Boys golf

Aurora Christian at Chicago Christian, 4 p.m.

Batavia , Bartlett , Burlington Central, Dundee-Crown, Geneva, Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs, Larkin, St. Edward, South Elgin, Streamwood, West Aurora at Elgin Country Club Invite, 1:30 p.m.

Sandwich at Kaneland, 4 p.m.

Girls golf

Jacobs at Crystal Lake Co-op, 4 p.m.

Boys cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Hampshire, Kaneland at Sycamore Invite, 4:45 p.m.

2019 Elgin City Classic Cross Country Invite, 5:45 p.m.

Girls cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Hampshire at Sycamore Invite, 4:45 p.m.

2019 Elgin City Classic Cross Country Invite, 5:45 p.m.

Girls tennis

Bartlett at Maine South, 4:, 45 p.m.

Crystal Lake South at Belvidere North, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Park Academy at Elgin Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Marengo at Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, sept. 4

Volleyball

Aurora Christian at Westminster, 6 p.m.

Grayslake Central at Cary-Grove, 6 p.m.

Geneva at Waubonsie Valley, 6 p.m.

Christian Liberty Academy at Harvest Christian, 6 p.m.

Rosary at Oswego, 6:30 p.m.

St. Charles North at Benet Academy, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Cary-Grove at Lake Zurich, 4:30 p.m.

Crystal Lake South vs Palatine at Wauconda Tourney, 4:30 p.m.

Harvest Christian at South Beloit, 4:30 p.m.

Larkin at Bartlett, 4:30 p.m.

South Elgin at West Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Elgin vs. Leyden at St. Charles Tournament, 5 p.m.

St. Charles North vs. Downers Grove North at St. Charles Tournament, 7 p.m.

West Chicago at Westminster Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Aurora Christian at Walther Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Burlington Central at McHenry, 4:30 p.m.

Jacobs at Dundee-Crown, 4:15 p.m.

Larkin at East Aurora, 4 p.m.

Lake Park, St. Charles North at St. Charles East, 3:45 p.m.

Girls golf

Prairie Ridge at Crystal Lake Co-op, 4 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Burlington Central, 4:15 p.m.

Hampshire at Jacobs, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Aurora Central Catholic at Lisle , 4 p.m.

Oswego at Batavia, 4 p.m.

Cary-Grove at Lake Forest Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Crystal Lake South, 4:, 45 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Larkin, 4:30 p.m.

Geneva at Metea Valley, 4:15 p.m.

ThursDAY, sept. 5

Volleyball

Batavia at Glenbard South, 5:30 p.m.

Burlington Central at Jacobs, 6 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Cary-Grove, 6 p.m.

Crystal Lake South at Huntley, 6 p.m.

Cystal Lake Central at Hampshire, 6 p.m.

South Elgin at Lake Park, 5:30 p.m.

Plainfield Central at West Aurora, 5:30 p.m.

Alden Hebron at Westminster Christian, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake Central at Burlington Central, 6:30 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Prairie Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Larkin at Huntley Quad, 5:30 p.m.

Jacobs vs. Barrington at Barrington Tournament, 7 p.m.

Marmion vs. Streamwood at Barrington Tournament, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Twp at Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.

South Elgin vs. Hoffman Estates at Lake Park Invitational, 6:30 p.m.

Downers Grove North vs. Elgin at St. Charles Tournament, 5 p.m.

Leyden vs. St. Charles North at St. Charles Tournament, 7 p.m.

Boys golf

Aurora Christian at Aurora Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Glenbard South at Bartlett, 4 p.m.

Batavia, Geneva at Glenbard North Tri, 4 p.m.

Crystal Lake Central at Burlington Central, 4 p.m.

Huntley at Cary-Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Prairie Ridge, 4 p.m.

Hampshire at Crystal Lake South, 4:15 p.m.

McHenry at Jacobs, 4 p.m.

Montini at Marmion, 4 p.m.

St. Edward at Riverside-Brookfield, 4 p.m.

St. Charles East at Challenge at the Den Invite, 1 p.m.

Streamwood at Fenton, 4 p.m.

Westminster Christian at Elgin Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Girls golf

Wheaton Academy at Aurora Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Batavia, Geneva at Glenbard North Tri, 4 p.m.

West Chicago at Hampshire, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Dundee-Crown at Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard East at Elgin, 4:15 p.m.

Elgin Academy at Beacon Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard West at Geneva, 4 p.m.

Jacobs at Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming

Bartlett Co-op at West Chicago, 5 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at IMSA Tri, 5 p.m.

Fenton at Elgin, 5 p.m.

FriDAY, sept. 6

Football

Richmond Burton at Aurora Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago (Urban Prep/Bronzeville) at Aurora Christian, 7 p.m.

Bartlett at Glenbard East, 7:30 p.m.

Batavia at Naperville North, 7:30 p.m.

Crystal Lake South at Burlington Central, 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake Central at Cary-Grove, 7 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at McHenry, 7 p.m.

Glenbard South at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Kaneland at Geneva, 7:30 p.m.

Hampshire at Prairie Ridge, 7 p.m.

Huntley at Jacobs, 7 p.m.

Larkin at Streamwood, 7:30 p.m.

Wheaton Academy at St. Edward, 7 p.m.

South Elgin at East Aurora, 7:30 p.m.

Carmel Catholic at St. Charles East, 7:30 p.m.

Bolingbrook at St. Charles North, 7:30 p.m.

West Aurora at Plainfield East, 7 p.m.

Westminster Christian at Christian Life, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Aurora Central Catholic, Rosary at Joliet Central Tournament,

Harvest Christian, St. Charles East at Conant Tournament, 4:30 p.m.

Streamwood at Oswego East, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer

Aurora Central Catholic at Newark, 4:30 p.m.

Westminster at Aurora Christian, 5 p.m.

Batavia, West Aurora at Morton Invite, 5 p.m.

Huntley at Cary-Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Yorkville Christian at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

St. Edward at Harvest Christian, 4 p.m.

West Aurora at Yorkville, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Elgin Academy at Larkin , 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming

Cary-Grove at Glenbrook North, 5:30 p.m.

SaturDAY, Sept. 7

Football

Marmion at Von Steuben, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Aurora Central Catholic, Rosary at Joliet Central Tournament, 9 a.m.

Batavia, Cary-Grove at Jacobs Invite, 9 a.m.

Elgin at Maine East Quad, 9 a.m.

Harvest Christian, St. Charles East at Conant Tournament, 9 a.m.

Kaneland at Centennial High Charger Invite, 5 p.m.

Elgin Academy at St. Edward, 1 p.m.

Streamwood, South Elgin at West Aurora Tournament, 8 a.m.

Boys soccer

Aurora Christian at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.

Batvia, West Aurora at Morton Invite, 10 a.m.

Crystal Lake South vs Wauconda at Wauconda Tourney, TBD

Harvest Christian at Genoa-Kingston, 10 a.m.

Larkin at Huntley Quad, 9 a.m.

Jacobs at Barrington Tournament, TBA

Marmion at Barrington Tournament, TBA

Streamwood at Barrington Tournament, TBA

St. Edward at Herscher Invite, TBA

South Elgin vs. St. Francis at Lake Park Invitational, 11 a.m.

St. Charles Tournament, TBA

Boys golf

Burlington Central, Geneva, Kaneland, Marmion, St. Charles East, St. Charles North at Batavia Invite, 8 a.m.

Girls golf

Batavia at Oak Forest Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Aurora Christian, St. Edward at Harvest Christian Fall Classic, 9 a.m.

Bartlett, Batavia, Geneva, Huntley, Jacobs, Marmion, St. Charles North at St. Charles East Leavey Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Cary-Grove, Dundee-Crown, Elgin, Larkin, Kaneland, Streamwood at Crystal Lake South Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Hampshire at East Chuck Wallin Invite, 10 a.m.

South Elgin at Plainfield Central Invitational, 9 a.m.

West Aurora at Lyons Mike Kuharik Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Westminster Christian at Rockford East, 10 a.m.

Girls cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Aurora Christian at Harvest Christian Fall Classic, 9 a.m.

Bartlett, Batavia, Geneva at St. Charles East Leavey Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Cary-Grove, Dundee-Crown, Elgin, Larkin, Kaneland, Streamwood at Crystal Lake South Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Hampshire at East Chuck Wallin Invite, 10 a.m.

Girls tennis

Batavia at Pekin Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Batavia at Nazareth Triangular, 8:30 a.m.

Geneva at Downers Grove South Invite, 7 a.m.

Girls swimming

Dundee-Crown at Palatine & Mother McAuley Meet, 10 a.m.