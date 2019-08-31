DuPage County scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 30

Football

Friday's results

Kaneland 48, Hinsdale South 0

IC Catholic Prep 52, Althoff Catholic 7

Westmont 50, Collins 14

York 16, Schaumburg 13

St. Francis 55, Argo 0

SF QB Rittenhouse 9-11-204, 4TD passes

Lisle 22, Harvard 8

Harvard 0 0 8 0 --8

Lisle 0 8 0 14 --22

LIsle SCORING PLAYS

2nd -- Walker 3 run (Walker run).

4th -- King 61 pass from Lombardo (Walker run)

4th -- Weber 1 run (run failed).

RUSHING (no.-yds.): L: Weber 15-87; Walker 11-54; Laue 4-23; Lombardo 7-10; Nigro 2-9.

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): L Lombaro 6-9-129-0

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): L: King 3-86; Raineri 1-18; Laue 1-17'; Nigro 1-8

Downers Grove North 35, Buffalo Grove 14

Downers Grove North 0 7 21 7 -- 35

Buffalo Grove 7 7 0 0 -- 14

SCORING PLAYS

BG -- Antonetti, 49 run (Gerhard kick).

BG -- Dellaquila, 6 run (Gerhard kick).

DGN -- Cassens, 29 run (Henriquez kick).

DGN -- Cassens, 22 run (Henriquez kick).

DGN -- Cassens, 1 run (Henriquez kick).

DGN -- Cassens, 29 run (Henriquez kick).

DGN -- Lumpkin, 1 run (Henriquez kick).

Glenbard east 27, Elgin 24

Glenbard East 6 14 0 7 --27

Elgin 6 6 6 6 --24

SCORING PLAYS

E -- Bonds, 67 pass from Lomax (run failed)

G -- Whitehead, 10 run (kick blocked)

G -- Whitehead, 18 run (Castaneda kick)

G -- Loynes, 22 pass from Cerkas (Castaneda kick)

E -- Bonds, 65 kickoff return (run failed)

E -- Bonds, 4 run (run failed)

G -- Miles, 1 run (Castaneda kick)

E -- Bonds, 40 pass from Griffin (run failed)

Glenbard South 13, streamwood 6

Streamwood 0 6 0 0 --6

Glenbard South 0 6 7 0 --13

SCORING PLAYS

S -- Dixon 2 run (kick failed).

GS -- Hardtke 7 pass from Plaso (kick failed).

GS -- Hardtke 46 pass from Plaso (Jennings kick).

Wheaton Academy 42, Urbana 6

Urbana 0 0 0 6 --6

Wheaton Acad. 7 21 7 7 --42

SCORING PLAYS

WA U

First downs 15 6

Yards rushing 79 137

Yards passing 88 0

Total yards 167 137

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 7-13-0 0-3-0

Punts 3-92 6-136

Fumbles-lost 1-1 6-5

Penalties-yards 4-20 4-35

Benet 28, Naperville North 21

Benet 7 21 0 0 --28

Naperville North 0 0 0 21 --21

SCORING PLAYS

B -- Gillespie 6 run (Benish kick).

B -- Gillespie 40 pass to Mazza (Benish kick).

B -- Gilliespie 25 run (Benish kick).

B -- Gillespie 1 run (Benish kick).

NN -- Gabrione 1 pass to Maschmeier (Maschmeier kick).

NN -- Gabrione 17 pass to Williams (Maschmeier kick).

NN -- Gabrione 1 pass to Maschmeier (Maschmeier kick).

B NN

First downs 18 11

Yards rushing 232 (-4)

Yards passing 110 207

Total yards 341 171

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 8-19-1 17-39-0

Punts 2-43.5 6-38.8

Fumbles-lost 3-3 2-0

Penalties-yards 10-44 11-110

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): B: Hall 2-(-6); Torres (22-146; Gillespie 15-81; Bafia 1-4; O'Connor 1-7). NN: Maschmeier 2-15; Duckworth 5-(-2); Sterling 3-(-5); Williams 2-(-12).

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): B: Gillespie 2-18-110-1; O'Connor 0-1-0-0. NN: Maschmeier 1-1-32-0; Gabrione 16-37-175-0.

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): B: Torres 1-0; Snell 3-49; Martin 1-11; Kosiba 2-19; Mazza 1-31. NN: Maschmeier 5-48; Williams 6-58; Welch 4-71; Gramins 2-30

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): B: Gillespie 2-87-43.5. NN: Maschmeier 6-233-38.8

INTERCEPTIONS: NN: Miranda

Conant 54, Addison Trail 7

Conant 7 13 21 13 --54

Addison Trail 0 7 0 0 --7

SCORING PLAYS

C -- Dugo 2 run (Rodriguez kick)

C -- Frederick 1 run (Rodriguez kick)

C -- Hominac 21 run (kick missed)

AT -- Carlson 12 pass from Valenti

C -- Hominac 6 run (Rodriguez kick)

C -- Dugo 1 run (Rodriguez kick)

C -- Frederick 66 run (Rodriguez kick)

C -- Botello 2 run (kick blocked)

C -- Botello 53 run (Rodriguez kick)

C AT

First downs 14 3

Yards rushing 396 15

Yards passing 37 91

Total yards 433 106

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 1-1-0 9-18-1

Punts 2-45 6-238

Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-1

Penalties-yards 4-50 7-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): C: Frederick 25-228; Hominac 6-54; Dugo 9-47; Botello 2-55; Thompson 1-5; Williams 1-4; Malorello 1-3. AT - Reed 4-8; Valenti 2-6; Carlson 3-1; Pittman 4-0

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): C: Dugo 1-1-37-0. AT: Valenti 9-16-91-1; Carlson 0-2-0-0

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): C: O'Connor 1-37. AT: Conrad 3-52; Spencer 3-18; Carlson 2-14; Reed 1-7

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.):

INTERCEPTIONS: C: Botello 2-45-22.5

DeKalb 21, Lake Park 0

Lake Park 0 0 0 0 --0

DeKalb 14 0 7 0 --21

SCORING PLAYS

D -- Redmond 6 yard run (PAT Good)

D -- Tate 16 yard run (PAT Good)

D -- Redmond 5 yard run (PAT Good)

LP D

First downs 7 13

Yards rushing 91 191

Yards passing 7 122

Total yards 98 331

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 5-16-2 8-15-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 5-45 6-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): LP: Colon (17-55), Merchant (10-55), Romano (2-0), Fosu (2-9) D: Redmond (31-130), Kyler(8-17), Tate (1-16), Medina (5-31), Lacey (1-6), Cano (1, -6)

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): LP: Merchant(5-6-7-2) . D: Kyler (8-15-122-0)

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): LP Romano (2-1), Fitzpatrick (3-6) D: Siebens (3-60), Lacey (2-42) Gunn (1-15), Tate (1-7), Redmond (1-2), Cano (1,-4)

INTERCEPTIONS: D: Clayton, Gunn

Fenton 33, Larkin 0

Larkin 0 0 0 0 --0

Fenton 6 20 7 0 --33

SCORING PLAYS

FE -- Bess 11 run (Conversion failed)

FE -- Bess 3 run (Conversion failed)

FE -- Bess 1 run (Queyquep pass from Benn)

FE -- Queyquep 18 pass from Benn (Conversion failed)

FE -- Bess 18 run (Mendoza kick)

L F

First downs 5 20

Yards rushing 98 209

Yards passing 39 206

Total yards 98 412

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 6-12-1 18-21-0

Punts 2 0

Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-1

Penalties-yards 3-18 2-10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): L: Narvaez 7-(-3), Clark 10-41, Williams-Sowers 1-2, Akins 2-1, Maxie 4-15; F: Bess 23-130, Benn 3-9, King 1-8, Gonzalez 8-39, Reed 2-27, Bubalo 1-(-4).

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): L: Maxie 5-9-27-1, Narvaez 1-3-12-0; F: Benn 18-21-206-0.

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): L: Williams-Sowers 4-29, Skeate 2-10; F: Krygier 2-22, Queyquep 8-115, King 6-47, Reed 1-10, Bess 1-12.

INTERCEPTIONS: F: Bess

Hinsdale Central 14, Naperville Central 6

Naperville Central 3 3 0 0 --6

Hinsdale Central 7 0 0 7 --14

SCORING PLAYS

NC -- Greenhagen 27 FG

HC -- Brescia 61 run (O'Neill kick)

NC -- Greenhagen 23 FG

HC -- Contreras 57 pass from Brescia (O'Neill kick)

NC HC

First downs 14 9

Yards rushing 77 116

Yards passing 93 117

Total yards 170 233

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 11-34-1 10-19-0

Punts 4-31.8 7-24.4

Fumbles-lost 3-0 0

Penalties-yards 6-50 5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): NC: Simpson 8-78, Jackson 9-1, Turner 1-(-2). HC: Brescia 14-80, Franko 12-27, Laws 6-9, Skokna 4-0.

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): NC: Jackson 11-34-93-1. HC: Brescia 10-19-117-0.

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): NC: Turner 5-40, Thompson 3-26, Green 2-15, Grange 1-12. HC: Contreras 7-106, Franko 1-7, O'Neill 1-5, Skokna 1-(-1).

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): NC: Arrich 4-127-31.8. HC: O'Neill 4-89-22.3, Brescia 3-82-27.3.

INTERCEPTIONS: HC: Pyle

SOPH: Naperville Central 27, Hinsdale Central 13

Neuqua Valley 27, Glenbard North 10

Neuqua Valley 0 7 13 7 --27

Glenbard North 7 3 0 0 --10

SCORING PLAYS

GN -- Cusumano 7 pass from Vazquez (Martinez kick)

NV -- Gronowski 15 run (Domschke kick)

GN -- Martinez 22 field goald

WV -- Gronowki 26 run (Domschke kick)

WV -- Moreno 1 run (kick fail)

WV -- Moreno 32 run (Domschke kick)

NV GN

First downs 16 11

Yards rushing 218 119

Yards passing 80 79

Total yards 298 198

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 13-18-0 7-14-0

Punts 2 4

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0

Penalties-yards 14-137 8-55

NDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): NV: Moreno 12-122, Gronowski 12-75, Larkin 1-9, Eng 1-5, Baumgardner 1-2, Allen 1-0. GN: Smiley 12-69, McQuarters 14-52, Vazquez 1-1

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): NV: Gronowski 13-18-80-0. GN: Vazquez 7-14-79-0

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): NV: Hoffman 5-43, Stare 3-31, Moreno 3-12, Larkin 2-4. GN: McQuarters 1-23, Hills 1-20, Denhim 2-17, Jamison 1-7, Cusumano 1-7, Szabo 1-5

INTERCEPTIONS: None

Waubonsie Valley 23, Oak Park-river Forest 14

OPRF 0 0 14 0 --14

Waubonsie Vall 10 0 7 6 --23

SCORING PLAYS

WV -- Lee 61 pass from Nelson (Brots kick)

WV -- Brots 29 field goal

WV -- Clinton 42 pass from Nelson (Brots kick)

OP -- Bryant 73 run (kick failed)

OP -- McGill 38 run (Bryant to Smith-Payton pass)

WV -- Wilson 22 pass from Nelson (kick failed)

OPRF WV

First downs 7 13

Yards rushing 192 78

Yards passing 7 200

Total yards 199 278

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 1-9-2 12-26-0

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0

Penalties-yards 7-58 11-85

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): OP-RF: Bryant 16-202, McGill 7-(-23), Smith-Payton 1-10, Gray 1-3. WV: Torres 24-86, Stevens 3-12, Nelson 5-(-15), Griffin 2-(-5).

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): OP-RF: McGill 1-9-7-2. WV: Nelson 12-26-200-0.

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): OP-RF: Smith-Payton 1-7. WV: Wilson 6-72, Lee 2-65, Clinton 2-48, Griffin 1-15, Torres 1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: WV; Stevens, Lee.

Providence Catholic 14, Willowbrook 7

Providence 0 0 7 7 --14

Willowbrook 0 7 0 0 --7

SCORING PLAYS

W -- Tumilty 13 run (Manning kick)

P -- Alvardo 7 run (Kessler kick)

P -- Conway 1 run (Kessler kick)

P W

First downs 15 11

Yards rushing 167 40

Yards passing 82 173

Total yards 249 213

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 11-20-1 13-28-1

Punts 4-40.5 6-27.7

Fumbles-lost 3-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 2-25 4-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): P: Vaughn 24-91, Conway 7-46. W: Tumilty 9-31, Vaughn 4-7, Garrigan 1-2

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): P: Conway 11-20-167-1. W: Tumilty 13-28-173-1; Holliday 0-0-0-0

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): P: Wright 4-34, Vaughn 3-33, Alvardo 2-16, McClelland 1-6. W: Stubblefield 4-98, Holliday 4-58, Yannetti 2-13, Battaglia 2-13, Mahutas 1-4

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): P: Porto 4-162-40.5; W: Holliday 6-166-27.7

INTERCEPTIONS: P: Countryman; W: Tumilty

South Elgin 65, West Chicago 0

South Elgin 26 30 9 0 --65

West Chicago 0 0 0 0 --0

SCORING PLAYS

SE -- Cherwin 37 run (kick failed).

SE -- Noworol 16 run (Bucaro kick).

SE -- Gurau 5 pass from Karpoqicz (kick failed).

SE -- King 46 run (Bucaro kick).

SE -- Karpowicz 9 run (Bucaro kick).

SE -- Karpowicz 26 run (kick failed).

SE -- Mejia-Gomez 29 pass from Mahmudi (Bucaro kick).

SE -- King 12 run (Bucaro kick).

SE -- Bucaro 21 field goal.

SE -- Cirrincione tacked in end zone.

SE -- Mastropieri 13 run (Bucaro kick).

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): SE: King 3-81; Cherwin 2-40; Karpowicz 3-37; Noworot 3-29; Robles 3-25; Mastropieri 1-13; Gillespie 2-2; Aguirre 1-1; Mahmudi 1-0; Dennis 3-(-4). WC: Lattimore 6-0; Krogh 4-0; Garcia 4-(-1); Luna 3-(-2); Cautle 1-(-7).

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): SE: Karpowicz 2-2-66-0; Mahmudi 1-1-29-0; Dennis 1-3-17-0. WC: Krogh 9-20-89-2

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): SE: Mejia-Gomez 2-90; Dixon 1-17; Gurau 1-5. WC: Garcia 3-24; Wright 2-38; Pinkevich 2-26; Cautle 1-2; Ross (1-(-1).

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): SE: None. WC: Resendiz 4-115-28.8

INTERCEPTIONS: SE: Cherwn, Gillespie

SOPH: South Elgin 56, West Chicago 0

Wheaton North 13, Downers grove South 12

Wheaton North 0 7 6 0 --13

Downers South 6 0 0 6 --12

SCORING PLAYS

DGS -- Monaco 1 run (kick blocked)

WN -- Libby 8 pass from Forcucci (Hrgich kick)

WN -- Hegranes 7 pass from Forcucci (kick failed)

DGS -- Lambert 28 pass from Warehime (kick failed)

WN DGS

First downs 13 11

Yards rushing 179 105

Yards passing 44 77

Total yards 223 182

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 6-12-1 9-18-0

Punts 6-243 6-212

Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 7-69 6-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): WN: Maske 22-11, Libby 4-54, Love 5-18, Moore 1-0, Forcucci 4-(-4). DGS: Murff 19-99, Pacenka 2-7, Monaco 2-6, Lambert 1-2, Warehime 5-(-9).

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): WN: Forcucci 6-12-44-2-1. DGS: Warehime 9-18-77-1-0.

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): WN: Libby 4-31, Hegranes 1-7, Maske 1-6. DGS: Reed 3-37, Lambert 3-26, Pecenka 2-12, Murff 1-2.

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): WN: Hrgich 6-243-40.5 DGS: Diamantos 6-212-35.3.

INTERCEPTIONS: DGS: Vogt.

Wheaton Warrenville South 52, Metea Valley 8

WW South 10 35 7 0 --52

Metea Valley 0 0 8 0 --8

SCORING PLAYS

WWS -- Olsen 31 FG

WWS -- Lankah 8 run (Olsen kick)

WWS -- Arthurs 5 run (Olsen kick)

WWS -- Brown 1 run (Olsen kick)

WWS -- Arthurs 28 pass from Brown (Olsen kick)

WWS -- Lankah 23 run (Olsen kick)

WWS -- Arthurs 9 run (Olsen kick)

MV -- Wilcox 80 run (Wilcox run)

WWS -- Almada 3 run (Olsen kick)

WWS MV

First downs 21 3

Yards rushing 216 71

Yards passing 116 9

Total yards 332 80

Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 8-12-0 3-9-2

Punts 2-36 5-31

Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 4-35 6-24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:

RUSHING (no.-yds.): WWS: Lankah 11-93, Arthurs 9-70, Almada 6-61, England 4-21, Draus 2-(-1), Buchanan 2-(-1), Brown 2-(-7), Sack yardage 1-(-5), Team 1-(-15); MV: Wilcox 13-110. Marshall 2-2, Clanton 5-(-3), Giancana 1-(-4), Sack yardage 1-(-6), Team 1-(-28)

PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): WWS: Brown 6-10-86-0, England 2-2-30-0; MV: Shannon 3-7-9-1, Marshall 0-2-0-1

RECEIVING (no.-yds.): WWS: Arthurs 2-44, Clousing 3-31, Haw 1-15, Olsen 1-14, Lankah 1-12; MV: Murphy 1-6, Wilcox 1-5, Baker 1-(-2)

PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): WWS: Olsen 2-73-36.5; MV: Moriarity 5-156-31

INTERCEPTIONS: WWS: Frank, Wilson.

SOPH: WW South 22, Metea Valley 18

Boys soccer

Thursday's late results

Glenbard West 8, Plainfield North 2

Addison Trail 3, Fenton 2

Girls volleyball

Friday's results

IC Catholic Prep d. Aurora Christian 25-4, 25-17

IC Catholic Prep -- Sobon (9 kills, 4 digs); Wagner (7 kills, 1 block); Hurt (21 assists, 6 aces, 3 kills).

Girls tennis

Thursday's late results

York 7, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

Wheaton Academy 4, Lisle 1

Girls golf

Friday's results

Benet 190, Lemont 193

Thursday's late results

Willowbrook 166, Hinsdale South 193

St. Francis 182, St. Viator 196

Upcoming events

today

Football

Maine South at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.

Montini at Hudson, 1 p.m.

Boys soccer

Cuyahoga Valley Christian at Wheaton Academy, 11 a.m.

Downers Grove South at Oswego East, 11 a.m.

Fenton, Glenbard North, West Chicago, WIllowbrook at Addison Trail Invite, TBA

Glenbard West at Glenbard East, 11 a.m.

Hinsdale Central at DePauw University Tradition Classic, Noon

Hinsdale South, IC Catholic Prep at Reavis Windy City Classic, TBA

Latin at Lisle, 10 a.m.

Montini at Glenbard South Raider Invite, TBA

Naperville Central at Oswego, 10 a.m.

Naperville North at Morton, 1:30 p.m.

Plainfield Central at Waubonsie Valley, Noon

Lake Park Hillner Classic

Wheaton North vs. South Elgin, 9 a.m.

Lake Park vs. York, 11 a.m.

St. Francis vs. Hoffman Estates, 1 p.m.

Boys golf

Benet, Downers Grove South, Glenbard South, Glenbard West, Lake Park, Metea Valley, Montini, Neuqua Valley, St. Francis, Wheaton Warrenville South, York at Fenton Invite (White Pines), 7 a.m.

Glenbard South, Hinsdale South, Wheaton North at Willowbrook Invite (Sugar Creek), 7 a.m.

Hinsdale Central at Antigua National Invite (AZ), 9 a.m.

Naperville Central at Geneseo Tournament, 8 a.m.

Naperville North at Buffalo Grove Invite, 10:30 a.m.

Boys cross country

Glenbard East at Harlem Invite (Machesny Park), 9 a.m.

Metea Valley, Waubonsie Valley at Aurora City Meet (Marmion Academy), 9 a.m.

Girls volleyball

Addison Trail, Glenbard East, Naperville Central at Metea Valley/Oswego East Invite, 10 a.m.

Benet, Glenbard South, Glenbard West, Montini, Naperville North, York at Wheaton North Blue & Gold Invite, 8 a.m.

Downers Grove South, Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley, Wheaton Warrenville South at Plainfield North Invite, 8 a.m.

Fenton Bison Blast Off Tournament, 8 a.m.

IC Catholic Prep at Timothy Christian/Westmont Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis

Benet, Fenton at Schaumburg Invite, 8 a.m.

Benet, Oswego, Wheaton Academy at Metea Valley, 9 a.m.

Downers Grove North at West Aurora Blackhawks Quad, 8 a.m.

Downers Grove South 8 Team Invite, 8 a.m.

Glenbard East, Glenbard South, Lake Park, Waubonsie Valley, at Jacobs Invite, 8 a.m.

Glenbard West, Naperville North at Downers Grove South Invite, 8 a.m.

Lyons at Hinsdale Central, 8:30 a.m.

Neuqua Valley, York at Hinsdale South Hornet Cookout, 8:30 a.m.

St. Francis at Naperville Central Quad, 8:30 a.m.

Timothy Christian at Niles West Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Girls golf

Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South at Downers Grove North Trojan Scramble (Village Greens), 10 a.m.

Girls swimming

Naperville North at Lyons, 10 a.m.

Girls cross country

Glenbard East Harlem Invite (Rock Cut State Park), 9 a.m.

Metea Valley, Waubonsie Valley at Rosary Aurora City Meet (Marmion), 9 a.m.