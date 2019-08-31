DuPage County scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 30
Football
Friday's results
Kaneland 48, Hinsdale South 0
IC Catholic Prep 52, Althoff Catholic 7
Westmont 50, Collins 14
York 16, Schaumburg 13
St. Francis 55, Argo 0
SF QB Rittenhouse 9-11-204, 4TD passes
Lisle 22, Harvard 8
Harvard 0 0 8 0 --8
Lisle 0 8 0 14 --22
LIsle SCORING PLAYS
2nd -- Walker 3 run (Walker run).
4th -- King 61 pass from Lombardo (Walker run)
4th -- Weber 1 run (run failed).
RUSHING (no.-yds.): L: Weber 15-87; Walker 11-54; Laue 4-23; Lombardo 7-10; Nigro 2-9.
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): L Lombaro 6-9-129-0
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): L: King 3-86; Raineri 1-18; Laue 1-17'; Nigro 1-8
Downers Grove North 35, Buffalo Grove 14
Downers Grove North 0 7 21 7 -- 35
Buffalo Grove 7 7 0 0 -- 14
SCORING PLAYS
BG -- Antonetti, 49 run (Gerhard kick).
BG -- Dellaquila, 6 run (Gerhard kick).
DGN -- Cassens, 29 run (Henriquez kick).
DGN -- Cassens, 22 run (Henriquez kick).
DGN -- Cassens, 1 run (Henriquez kick).
DGN -- Cassens, 29 run (Henriquez kick).
DGN -- Lumpkin, 1 run (Henriquez kick).
Glenbard east 27, Elgin 24
Glenbard East 6 14 0 7 --27
Elgin 6 6 6 6 --24
SCORING PLAYS
E -- Bonds, 67 pass from Lomax (run failed)
G -- Whitehead, 10 run (kick blocked)
G -- Whitehead, 18 run (Castaneda kick)
G -- Loynes, 22 pass from Cerkas (Castaneda kick)
E -- Bonds, 65 kickoff return (run failed)
E -- Bonds, 4 run (run failed)
G -- Miles, 1 run (Castaneda kick)
E -- Bonds, 40 pass from Griffin (run failed)
Glenbard South 13, streamwood 6
Streamwood 0 6 0 0 --6
Glenbard South 0 6 7 0 --13
SCORING PLAYS
S -- Dixon 2 run (kick failed).
GS -- Hardtke 7 pass from Plaso (kick failed).
GS -- Hardtke 46 pass from Plaso (Jennings kick).
Wheaton Academy 42, Urbana 6
Urbana 0 0 0 6 --6
Wheaton Acad. 7 21 7 7 --42
SCORING PLAYS
WA U
First downs 15 6
Yards rushing 79 137
Yards passing 88 0
Total yards 167 137
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 7-13-0 0-3-0
Punts 3-92 6-136
Fumbles-lost 1-1 6-5
Penalties-yards 4-20 4-35
Benet 28, Naperville North 21
Benet 7 21 0 0 --28
Naperville North 0 0 0 21 --21
SCORING PLAYS
B -- Gillespie 6 run (Benish kick).
B -- Gillespie 40 pass to Mazza (Benish kick).
B -- Gilliespie 25 run (Benish kick).
B -- Gillespie 1 run (Benish kick).
NN -- Gabrione 1 pass to Maschmeier (Maschmeier kick).
NN -- Gabrione 17 pass to Williams (Maschmeier kick).
NN -- Gabrione 1 pass to Maschmeier (Maschmeier kick).
B NN
First downs 18 11
Yards rushing 232 (-4)
Yards passing 110 207
Total yards 341 171
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 8-19-1 17-39-0
Punts 2-43.5 6-38.8
Fumbles-lost 3-3 2-0
Penalties-yards 10-44 11-110
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): B: Hall 2-(-6); Torres (22-146; Gillespie 15-81; Bafia 1-4; O'Connor 1-7). NN: Maschmeier 2-15; Duckworth 5-(-2); Sterling 3-(-5); Williams 2-(-12).
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): B: Gillespie 2-18-110-1; O'Connor 0-1-0-0. NN: Maschmeier 1-1-32-0; Gabrione 16-37-175-0.
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): B: Torres 1-0; Snell 3-49; Martin 1-11; Kosiba 2-19; Mazza 1-31. NN: Maschmeier 5-48; Williams 6-58; Welch 4-71; Gramins 2-30
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): B: Gillespie 2-87-43.5. NN: Maschmeier 6-233-38.8
INTERCEPTIONS: NN: Miranda
Conant 54, Addison Trail 7
Conant 7 13 21 13 --54
Addison Trail 0 7 0 0 --7
SCORING PLAYS
C -- Dugo 2 run (Rodriguez kick)
C -- Frederick 1 run (Rodriguez kick)
C -- Hominac 21 run (kick missed)
AT -- Carlson 12 pass from Valenti
C -- Hominac 6 run (Rodriguez kick)
C -- Dugo 1 run (Rodriguez kick)
C -- Frederick 66 run (Rodriguez kick)
C -- Botello 2 run (kick blocked)
C -- Botello 53 run (Rodriguez kick)
C AT
First downs 14 3
Yards rushing 396 15
Yards passing 37 91
Total yards 433 106
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 1-1-0 9-18-1
Punts 2-45 6-238
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 4-50 7-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): C: Frederick 25-228; Hominac 6-54; Dugo 9-47; Botello 2-55; Thompson 1-5; Williams 1-4; Malorello 1-3. AT - Reed 4-8; Valenti 2-6; Carlson 3-1; Pittman 4-0
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): C: Dugo 1-1-37-0. AT: Valenti 9-16-91-1; Carlson 0-2-0-0
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): C: O'Connor 1-37. AT: Conrad 3-52; Spencer 3-18; Carlson 2-14; Reed 1-7
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.):
INTERCEPTIONS: C: Botello 2-45-22.5
DeKalb 21, Lake Park 0
Lake Park 0 0 0 0 --0
DeKalb 14 0 7 0 --21
SCORING PLAYS
D -- Redmond 6 yard run (PAT Good)
D -- Tate 16 yard run (PAT Good)
D -- Redmond 5 yard run (PAT Good)
LP D
First downs 7 13
Yards rushing 91 191
Yards passing 7 122
Total yards 98 331
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 5-16-2 8-15-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-45 6-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): LP: Colon (17-55), Merchant (10-55), Romano (2-0), Fosu (2-9) D: Redmond (31-130), Kyler(8-17), Tate (1-16), Medina (5-31), Lacey (1-6), Cano (1, -6)
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): LP: Merchant(5-6-7-2) . D: Kyler (8-15-122-0)
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): LP Romano (2-1), Fitzpatrick (3-6) D: Siebens (3-60), Lacey (2-42) Gunn (1-15), Tate (1-7), Redmond (1-2), Cano (1,-4)
INTERCEPTIONS: D: Clayton, Gunn
Fenton 33, Larkin 0
Larkin 0 0 0 0 --0
Fenton 6 20 7 0 --33
SCORING PLAYS
FE -- Bess 11 run (Conversion failed)
FE -- Bess 3 run (Conversion failed)
FE -- Bess 1 run (Queyquep pass from Benn)
FE -- Queyquep 18 pass from Benn (Conversion failed)
FE -- Bess 18 run (Mendoza kick)
L F
First downs 5 20
Yards rushing 98 209
Yards passing 39 206
Total yards 98 412
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 6-12-1 18-21-0
Punts 2 0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-yards 3-18 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): L: Narvaez 7-(-3), Clark 10-41, Williams-Sowers 1-2, Akins 2-1, Maxie 4-15; F: Bess 23-130, Benn 3-9, King 1-8, Gonzalez 8-39, Reed 2-27, Bubalo 1-(-4).
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): L: Maxie 5-9-27-1, Narvaez 1-3-12-0; F: Benn 18-21-206-0.
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): L: Williams-Sowers 4-29, Skeate 2-10; F: Krygier 2-22, Queyquep 8-115, King 6-47, Reed 1-10, Bess 1-12.
INTERCEPTIONS: F: Bess
Hinsdale Central 14, Naperville Central 6
Naperville Central 3 3 0 0 --6
Hinsdale Central 7 0 0 7 --14
SCORING PLAYS
NC -- Greenhagen 27 FG
HC -- Brescia 61 run (O'Neill kick)
NC -- Greenhagen 23 FG
HC -- Contreras 57 pass from Brescia (O'Neill kick)
NC HC
First downs 14 9
Yards rushing 77 116
Yards passing 93 117
Total yards 170 233
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 11-34-1 10-19-0
Punts 4-31.8 7-24.4
Fumbles-lost 3-0 0
Penalties-yards 6-50 5-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): NC: Simpson 8-78, Jackson 9-1, Turner 1-(-2). HC: Brescia 14-80, Franko 12-27, Laws 6-9, Skokna 4-0.
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): NC: Jackson 11-34-93-1. HC: Brescia 10-19-117-0.
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): NC: Turner 5-40, Thompson 3-26, Green 2-15, Grange 1-12. HC: Contreras 7-106, Franko 1-7, O'Neill 1-5, Skokna 1-(-1).
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): NC: Arrich 4-127-31.8. HC: O'Neill 4-89-22.3, Brescia 3-82-27.3.
INTERCEPTIONS: HC: Pyle
SOPH: Naperville Central 27, Hinsdale Central 13
Neuqua Valley 27, Glenbard North 10
Neuqua Valley 0 7 13 7 --27
Glenbard North 7 3 0 0 --10
SCORING PLAYS
GN -- Cusumano 7 pass from Vazquez (Martinez kick)
NV -- Gronowski 15 run (Domschke kick)
GN -- Martinez 22 field goald
WV -- Gronowki 26 run (Domschke kick)
WV -- Moreno 1 run (kick fail)
WV -- Moreno 32 run (Domschke kick)
NV GN
First downs 16 11
Yards rushing 218 119
Yards passing 80 79
Total yards 298 198
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 13-18-0 7-14-0
Punts 2 4
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 14-137 8-55
NDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): NV: Moreno 12-122, Gronowski 12-75, Larkin 1-9, Eng 1-5, Baumgardner 1-2, Allen 1-0. GN: Smiley 12-69, McQuarters 14-52, Vazquez 1-1
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): NV: Gronowski 13-18-80-0. GN: Vazquez 7-14-79-0
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): NV: Hoffman 5-43, Stare 3-31, Moreno 3-12, Larkin 2-4. GN: McQuarters 1-23, Hills 1-20, Denhim 2-17, Jamison 1-7, Cusumano 1-7, Szabo 1-5
INTERCEPTIONS: None
Waubonsie Valley 23, Oak Park-river Forest 14
OPRF 0 0 14 0 --14
Waubonsie Vall 10 0 7 6 --23
SCORING PLAYS
WV -- Lee 61 pass from Nelson (Brots kick)
WV -- Brots 29 field goal
WV -- Clinton 42 pass from Nelson (Brots kick)
OP -- Bryant 73 run (kick failed)
OP -- McGill 38 run (Bryant to Smith-Payton pass)
WV -- Wilson 22 pass from Nelson (kick failed)
OPRF WV
First downs 7 13
Yards rushing 192 78
Yards passing 7 200
Total yards 199 278
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 1-9-2 12-26-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0
Penalties-yards 7-58 11-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): OP-RF: Bryant 16-202, McGill 7-(-23), Smith-Payton 1-10, Gray 1-3. WV: Torres 24-86, Stevens 3-12, Nelson 5-(-15), Griffin 2-(-5).
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): OP-RF: McGill 1-9-7-2. WV: Nelson 12-26-200-0.
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): OP-RF: Smith-Payton 1-7. WV: Wilson 6-72, Lee 2-65, Clinton 2-48, Griffin 1-15, Torres 1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS: WV; Stevens, Lee.
Providence Catholic 14, Willowbrook 7
Providence 0 0 7 7 --14
Willowbrook 0 7 0 0 --7
SCORING PLAYS
W -- Tumilty 13 run (Manning kick)
P -- Alvardo 7 run (Kessler kick)
P -- Conway 1 run (Kessler kick)
P W
First downs 15 11
Yards rushing 167 40
Yards passing 82 173
Total yards 249 213
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 11-20-1 13-28-1
Punts 4-40.5 6-27.7
Fumbles-lost 3-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 2-25 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): P: Vaughn 24-91, Conway 7-46. W: Tumilty 9-31, Vaughn 4-7, Garrigan 1-2
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): P: Conway 11-20-167-1. W: Tumilty 13-28-173-1; Holliday 0-0-0-0
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): P: Wright 4-34, Vaughn 3-33, Alvardo 2-16, McClelland 1-6. W: Stubblefield 4-98, Holliday 4-58, Yannetti 2-13, Battaglia 2-13, Mahutas 1-4
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): P: Porto 4-162-40.5; W: Holliday 6-166-27.7
INTERCEPTIONS: P: Countryman; W: Tumilty
South Elgin 65, West Chicago 0
South Elgin 26 30 9 0 --65
West Chicago 0 0 0 0 --0
SCORING PLAYS
SE -- Cherwin 37 run (kick failed).
SE -- Noworol 16 run (Bucaro kick).
SE -- Gurau 5 pass from Karpoqicz (kick failed).
SE -- King 46 run (Bucaro kick).
SE -- Karpowicz 9 run (Bucaro kick).
SE -- Karpowicz 26 run (kick failed).
SE -- Mejia-Gomez 29 pass from Mahmudi (Bucaro kick).
SE -- King 12 run (Bucaro kick).
SE -- Bucaro 21 field goal.
SE -- Cirrincione tacked in end zone.
SE -- Mastropieri 13 run (Bucaro kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): SE: King 3-81; Cherwin 2-40; Karpowicz 3-37; Noworot 3-29; Robles 3-25; Mastropieri 1-13; Gillespie 2-2; Aguirre 1-1; Mahmudi 1-0; Dennis 3-(-4). WC: Lattimore 6-0; Krogh 4-0; Garcia 4-(-1); Luna 3-(-2); Cautle 1-(-7).
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): SE: Karpowicz 2-2-66-0; Mahmudi 1-1-29-0; Dennis 1-3-17-0. WC: Krogh 9-20-89-2
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): SE: Mejia-Gomez 2-90; Dixon 1-17; Gurau 1-5. WC: Garcia 3-24; Wright 2-38; Pinkevich 2-26; Cautle 1-2; Ross (1-(-1).
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): SE: None. WC: Resendiz 4-115-28.8
INTERCEPTIONS: SE: Cherwn, Gillespie
SOPH: South Elgin 56, West Chicago 0
Wheaton North 13, Downers grove South 12
Wheaton North 0 7 6 0 --13
Downers South 6 0 0 6 --12
SCORING PLAYS
DGS -- Monaco 1 run (kick blocked)
WN -- Libby 8 pass from Forcucci (Hrgich kick)
WN -- Hegranes 7 pass from Forcucci (kick failed)
DGS -- Lambert 28 pass from Warehime (kick failed)
WN DGS
First downs 13 11
Yards rushing 179 105
Yards passing 44 77
Total yards 223 182
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 6-12-1 9-18-0
Punts 6-243 6-212
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-69 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): WN: Maske 22-11, Libby 4-54, Love 5-18, Moore 1-0, Forcucci 4-(-4). DGS: Murff 19-99, Pacenka 2-7, Monaco 2-6, Lambert 1-2, Warehime 5-(-9).
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): WN: Forcucci 6-12-44-2-1. DGS: Warehime 9-18-77-1-0.
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): WN: Libby 4-31, Hegranes 1-7, Maske 1-6. DGS: Reed 3-37, Lambert 3-26, Pecenka 2-12, Murff 1-2.
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): WN: Hrgich 6-243-40.5 DGS: Diamantos 6-212-35.3.
INTERCEPTIONS: DGS: Vogt.
Wheaton Warrenville South 52, Metea Valley 8
WW South 10 35 7 0 --52
Metea Valley 0 0 8 0 --8
SCORING PLAYS
WWS -- Olsen 31 FG
WWS -- Lankah 8 run (Olsen kick)
WWS -- Arthurs 5 run (Olsen kick)
WWS -- Brown 1 run (Olsen kick)
WWS -- Arthurs 28 pass from Brown (Olsen kick)
WWS -- Lankah 23 run (Olsen kick)
WWS -- Arthurs 9 run (Olsen kick)
MV -- Wilcox 80 run (Wilcox run)
WWS -- Almada 3 run (Olsen kick)
WWS MV
First downs 21 3
Yards rushing 216 71
Yards passing 116 9
Total yards 332 80
Passes (comp.-att.-int.) 8-12-0 3-9-2
Punts 2-36 5-31
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-35 6-24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS:
RUSHING (no.-yds.): WWS: Lankah 11-93, Arthurs 9-70, Almada 6-61, England 4-21, Draus 2-(-1), Buchanan 2-(-1), Brown 2-(-7), Sack yardage 1-(-5), Team 1-(-15); MV: Wilcox 13-110. Marshall 2-2, Clanton 5-(-3), Giancana 1-(-4), Sack yardage 1-(-6), Team 1-(-28)
PASSING (comp.-att.-yds.-int.): WWS: Brown 6-10-86-0, England 2-2-30-0; MV: Shannon 3-7-9-1, Marshall 0-2-0-1
RECEIVING (no.-yds.): WWS: Arthurs 2-44, Clousing 3-31, Haw 1-15, Olsen 1-14, Lankah 1-12; MV: Murphy 1-6, Wilcox 1-5, Baker 1-(-2)
PUNTING (no.-tot.-avg.): WWS: Olsen 2-73-36.5; MV: Moriarity 5-156-31
INTERCEPTIONS: WWS: Frank, Wilson.
SOPH: WW South 22, Metea Valley 18
Boys soccer
Thursday's late results
Glenbard West 8, Plainfield North 2
Addison Trail 3, Fenton 2
Girls volleyball
Friday's results
IC Catholic Prep d. Aurora Christian 25-4, 25-17
IC Catholic Prep -- Sobon (9 kills, 4 digs); Wagner (7 kills, 1 block); Hurt (21 assists, 6 aces, 3 kills).
Girls tennis
Thursday's late results
York 7, Wheaton Warrenville South 0
Wheaton Academy 4, Lisle 1
Girls golf
Friday's results
Benet 190, Lemont 193
Thursday's late results
Willowbrook 166, Hinsdale South 193
St. Francis 182, St. Viator 196
Upcoming events
today
Football
Maine South at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.
Montini at Hudson, 1 p.m.
Boys soccer
Cuyahoga Valley Christian at Wheaton Academy, 11 a.m.
Downers Grove South at Oswego East, 11 a.m.
Fenton, Glenbard North, West Chicago, WIllowbrook at Addison Trail Invite, TBA
Glenbard West at Glenbard East, 11 a.m.
Hinsdale Central at DePauw University Tradition Classic, Noon
Hinsdale South, IC Catholic Prep at Reavis Windy City Classic, TBA
Latin at Lisle, 10 a.m.
Montini at Glenbard South Raider Invite, TBA
Naperville Central at Oswego, 10 a.m.
Naperville North at Morton, 1:30 p.m.
Plainfield Central at Waubonsie Valley, Noon
Lake Park Hillner Classic
Wheaton North vs. South Elgin, 9 a.m.
Lake Park vs. York, 11 a.m.
St. Francis vs. Hoffman Estates, 1 p.m.
Boys golf
Benet, Downers Grove South, Glenbard South, Glenbard West, Lake Park, Metea Valley, Montini, Neuqua Valley, St. Francis, Wheaton Warrenville South, York at Fenton Invite (White Pines), 7 a.m.
Glenbard South, Hinsdale South, Wheaton North at Willowbrook Invite (Sugar Creek), 7 a.m.
Hinsdale Central at Antigua National Invite (AZ), 9 a.m.
Naperville Central at Geneseo Tournament, 8 a.m.
Naperville North at Buffalo Grove Invite, 10:30 a.m.
Boys cross country
Glenbard East at Harlem Invite (Machesny Park), 9 a.m.
Metea Valley, Waubonsie Valley at Aurora City Meet (Marmion Academy), 9 a.m.
Girls volleyball
Addison Trail, Glenbard East, Naperville Central at Metea Valley/Oswego East Invite, 10 a.m.
Benet, Glenbard South, Glenbard West, Montini, Naperville North, York at Wheaton North Blue & Gold Invite, 8 a.m.
Downers Grove South, Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley, Wheaton Warrenville South at Plainfield North Invite, 8 a.m.
Fenton Bison Blast Off Tournament, 8 a.m.
IC Catholic Prep at Timothy Christian/Westmont Invite, 9 a.m.
Girls tennis
Benet, Fenton at Schaumburg Invite, 8 a.m.
Benet, Oswego, Wheaton Academy at Metea Valley, 9 a.m.
Downers Grove North at West Aurora Blackhawks Quad, 8 a.m.
Downers Grove South 8 Team Invite, 8 a.m.
Glenbard East, Glenbard South, Lake Park, Waubonsie Valley, at Jacobs Invite, 8 a.m.
Glenbard West, Naperville North at Downers Grove South Invite, 8 a.m.
Lyons at Hinsdale Central, 8:30 a.m.
Neuqua Valley, York at Hinsdale South Hornet Cookout, 8:30 a.m.
St. Francis at Naperville Central Quad, 8:30 a.m.
Timothy Christian at Niles West Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Girls golf
Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South at Downers Grove North Trojan Scramble (Village Greens), 10 a.m.
Girls swimming
Naperville North at Lyons, 10 a.m.
Girls cross country
Glenbard East Harlem Invite (Rock Cut State Park), 9 a.m.
Metea Valley, Waubonsie Valley at Rosary Aurora City Meet (Marmion), 9 a.m.