Back in swing of things, Collins deserves September shot with Chicago White Sox

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comChicago White Sox player Zack Collins before the start of the CrossTown Classic in Chicago.

When we caught up with Chicago White Sox prospect Zack Collins early in the season at Indianapolis, the 24-year-old catcher was in a great place.

In his first five games with Class AAA Charlotte, Collins hit 4 home runs. He was confident the Sox would be calling at some point, but anything but anxious.

"I don't want to get there and just be another guy," said Collins, the White Sox's first-round draft pick (No. 10 overall) in 2016. "I want to make an impact and make an impact for a long time."

The former Miami (Florida) all-American got the call on June 18 and wasted little time making an impact with the Sox. In his first major-league plate appearance, against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Collins pinch-hit in the ninth inning and drew a walk.

Making his first start two days later, Collins hit a 3-run homer at Texas.

The potent left-handed bat went silent after that, and Collins was optioned back to Charlotte on July 15 after going 2-for-26 and striking out 14 times.

It was a disappointing showing for Collins, but the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is a lock to be back in September on the White Sox's expanded roster.

More often than not, first-round draft picks get second, third opportunities and more. But Collins has earned another shot with the Sox.

"We brought up Zack Collins; it didn't go necessarily as well as you would have wanted for him," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He recognized, 'Man, I've got to make some adjustments in multiple areas.' He's taken that, he's gone down to the minor leagues and has actually turned it up a little bit. Everybody sees it.

"He understood that just because I have a title, I'm this and I'm that, everybody anoints everybody, you've got to perform."

Since returning to Triple-A, Collins has regained his confidence and placed himself back on the Sox's radar.

Heading into Saturday night's game at Norfolk, Collins was batting .338 with 4 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 RBI over 24 games with Charlotte in August.

After being sent down, his adjustment was more mental than mechanical.

"His mechanical approach is pretty much the same," Renteria said. "I think he's changed his mental approach. It puts him in a more ready position. He understood the approach that he was taking when he got here wasn't going to work.

"It was kind of similar to that with (Yoan) Moncada in that you go from a ball-to-strike approach to a strike-to-ball approach, in which you check your swing as opposed to get it started. When (pitchers) realize that maybe you're holding off a little bit, they're going to attack the strike zone.

"You've got to show the opponent that you're able to swing the bat for them to make the distinction and deviate from coming right down the middle. If you're a guy that might be considered an out, I'm coming right after you. You prove to me you can hit it."