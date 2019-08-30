Join our weekly Pigskin Pick'em contest and challenge our pros

The Daily Herald's weekly Pigskin Pick'em contest begins next week ahead of Thursday's Bears vs. Green Bay game at Soldier Field to kick off the NFL season.

To challenge our pros, enter by noon Sept. 5 at events.dailyherald.com. You must be 21 or older to play. If you register by midnight Saturday you'll be entered into a random drawing for a pair of tickets to the Sept. 29 Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings game.

Continuing through the NFL playoffs, select the winners of 15 games and the final score for one tiebreaker game. You don't have to be a Daily Herald subscriber. Enter your picks until five minutes before the start of each game.

Besides bragging rights, there are weekly prizes plus a grand prize winner is selected at the end of the season.

Among those competing are Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly, ABC7's Dionne Miller, WBBM's Josh Liss, Daily Herald columnist Barry Rozner, reporter Joe Aguilar, and other guests.

Weekly prizes include gift cards from Binny's Beverage Depot and Sports Outlet Express. The Local Grand Prize is an Ultimate Tailgate package valued up to $500 and includes:

• Portable grill

• 30-gallon cooler on wheels

• $100 in gift cards to fill up your cooler

• Sports Outlet Express $100 gift to load up on your football spirit wear.

The national prize is a trip for two to Hawaii.