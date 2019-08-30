Cubs expected to add Zobrist to roster this weekend

Expect the Chicago Cubs to activate veteran infielder-outfielder Ben Zobrist in time for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Zobrist has been on the restricted list since early May for personal reasons. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Look for the Chicago Cubs to reinstate veteran infielder-fielder Ben Zobrist to the 40-man roster Saturday and activate him to the 25-man roster Sunday.

Zobrist, 38, has been on the restricted list since early May as he has been dealing with personal issues related to his divorce.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he won't rush Zobrist back into things. Team president Theo Epstein said when Zobrist returns, it will not be as an everyday player. He has played minor-league rehab games during the past few weeks.

"Probably a slower break-in," Maddon said Friday. "I don't want to throw too much (at him) too soon. Conversationally, I want to know exactly where he's at. I'll see it. We'll just try to make our best guesses after that. But I don't think you just want to throw him right into the fire consecutive days. Just try to pick a good spot and see how he looks and how he performs."

Maddon added he expects a seamless re-entrance into the clubhouse for Zobrist with teammates.

"I trust Zo in a moment like that," Maddon said. "How could you not? I'm sure he's going to handle it really, really well. I don't think the players are going to be as impacted just because of who he is and how he comports. They'll support him. We understand the fact that people are going to want to hear from him a bit. But I have so much faith, literally, in how he will handle the whole thing."

Rizzo and Contreras progress:

First baseman Anthony Rizzo took some swings before Friday's 7-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. He may be able to play or even start Saturday's game. Rizzo left the Aug. 24 game with mid-back tightness.

Catcher Willson Contreras was set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Friday night for the Cubs' Class AAA Iowa affiliate.

Contreras has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 with a strained right hamstring. He could rejoin the big club some time during next weekend's series at Milwaukee.

Cubs to honor Lee Smith:

The Cubs will honor Hall of Fame closer Lee Smith before Sunday's game. Lee Smith Day will come exactly 39 years after Smith made his big-league debut with the Cubs.

An on-field pregame ceremony will begin around 12:40 p.m. featuring remarks from Smith, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, Cubs alumni and broadcaster Len Kasper. The Cubs will honor Smith by flying a flag above Wrigley Field featuring Smith's last name and "180" for the remainder of the season to commemorate his 180 saves as a Cub and will unveil a new art display dedicated to Smith, located in the main concourse near the marquee gate.

Smith will throw a first pitch and lead the seventh-inning stretch with his family. Smith's Hall of Fame plaque will be on display at Wrigley Field for fans to view until the seventh inning. Smith was inducted into the Hall of Fame in July.

Hamels activated:

The Cubs activated pitcher Cole Hamels off the paternity list and optioned reliever James Norwood to Iowa. Hamels will start Saturday's game against the Brewers. He went on the paternity list Tuesday.